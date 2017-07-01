₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by TriumphJohnson(m): 6:19am
American singer, songwriter and actress, Beyonce shared a picture with her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter for the first time on her Instagram account.
She celebrated her twins as they turn one month old.
How gracious.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWg8ZWyghFy/?hl=en
4 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by pizzylee(m): 6:21am
great
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Kingjay5(m): 6:22am
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by TonyCizzy: 6:27am
LOVELY TWINS FALL ON ME BABA GOD!!!
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by TriumphJohnson(m): 6:30am
TonyCizzy:
Amen!!
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by pzmedia(m): 6:30am
wow
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Dlordsamurai(m): 6:56am
Beautiful woman. Dope dope family that she has.
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by TriumphJohnson(m): 7:59am
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by DamiKelvin: 9:07am
They are so fine
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by lionness(f): 9:25am
Can God bless you any better?
3 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by NwaAmaikpe: 10:08am
Such a beautiful woman with Ugly
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by PenisCaP: 10:09am
lionness:
My Zarzar
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by LadyE12: 10:10am
gorgeous
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Oyindidi(f): 10:10am
Like the boy's name
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by wesleysev95(m): 10:10am
Congrats dear
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by joedams: 10:10am
"Sir carter Carter" and "Rumi Carter".
Oh I remember "Blue Ivy Carter".
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by MrRichy(m): 10:11am
their names shaa
4 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Guyman02: 10:11am
NwaAmaikpe:The person wey do you this thing e no go better for am
22 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by PenisCaP: 10:11am
Nawa
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Ifyone123(f): 10:11am
even as a mama she is stil slayin.. that is d kind of slayers we shud b...slayin wit brain
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by 0b100100111: 10:11am
Holy Beyonce!
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Oyindidi(f): 10:12am
PenisCaP:Meaning?
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by PenisCaP: 10:12am
Oyindidi:
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Billyonaire: 10:12am
Crazy is the new word.
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Lescalier: 10:12am
She's like Mary in the bible
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by xbaron(m): 10:13am
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Oyindidi(f): 10:13am
PenisCaP:This your id no be here o
1 Like
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Naughtytboy: 10:13am
Just imagining how sweet her pussy would be,, God have mercy on me
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by Bills2307(m): 10:14am
NwaAmaikpe:u need dis
2 Likes
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by MhizzAJ(f): 10:14am
Beautiful
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by BETlordnowpsych(m): 10:14am
twins will be bad news in this recession. I dodge am
|Re: Beyonce Pictured With Her Twins For The First Time by holluphemydavid(m): 10:15am
d bae set sha
