http://www.titopeblog.com/2017/07/obaseki-dies-at-93.html



Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki, has died at the age of 93.



The deceased was the head of the Obaseki family worldwide to which the current governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, belongs.



The late Justice was said to have died at about 5pm Thursday after a brief illness.



According to the Acting Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (CMD), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, the death of the patriarch, who holds the Chieftaincy title of the Obaseki of Benin Kingdom, was a great loss to the Obaseki family and Edo people at large



He said: “Late Justice Obaseki was the patriarch of the Obaseki family so it is a great loss for us.



“He is irreplaceable because of the role he played in our lives. He will surely be missed but we give God glory for everything”. Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki, has died at the age of 93.The deceased was the head of the Obaseki family worldwide to which the current governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, belongs.The late Justice was said to have died at about 5pm Thursday after a brief illness.According to the Acting Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (CMD), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, the death of the patriarch, who holds the Chieftaincy title of the Obaseki of Benin Kingdom, was a great loss to the Obaseki family and Edo people at largeHe said: “Late Justice Obaseki was the patriarch of the Obaseki family so it is a great loss for us.“He is irreplaceable because of the role he played in our lives. He will surely be missed but we give God glory for everything”. 1 Like