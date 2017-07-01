₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by olajay86(m): 7:20am
http://www.titopeblog.com/2017/07/obaseki-dies-at-93.html
Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki, has died at the age of 93.
The deceased was the head of the Obaseki family worldwide to which the current governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, belongs.
The late Justice was said to have died at about 5pm Thursday after a brief illness.
According to the Acting Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (CMD), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, the death of the patriarch, who holds the Chieftaincy title of the Obaseki of Benin Kingdom, was a great loss to the Obaseki family and Edo people at large
He said: “Late Justice Obaseki was the patriarch of the Obaseki family so it is a great loss for us.
“He is irreplaceable because of the role he played in our lives. He will surely be missed but we give God glory for everything”.
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by okenwa(m): 7:22am
RIP sir
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by LionDeLeo: 7:22am
RIP.
In view of the prevailing life expectancy which staggers around 50 in Nigeria, 93 is good enough.
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by absoluteSuccess: 7:23am
Exit of nn icon.
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by EMERITUS85: 7:24am
chaii so i go kpai one day
well not today sha
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by ExpensiveG: 7:32am
R.I.P Sir
You did a great job..... #SALUTE
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by madridguy(m): 7:33am
RIP PAPA
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by pyyxxaro: 7:49am
R I P aaapaaaaa
They all look alike
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by Opeoluwaadewole: 8:38am
Rip grandpa
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by kenny714433(m): 8:59am
Requiscat in pace
Misieratur nostre omnipotent Deus, et demisit pecatis nostre, peducas nostra ad vitam eterna........... Amen
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by lonelydora(m): 9:00am
RIP grandpa. Wow, this is another avenue to squander some state funds in the name of burial
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by miqos02(m): 9:00am
rip
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by Onyinye15(f): 9:00am
Sad news
RIP
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by Jidhey1(m): 9:01am
Rip
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:01am
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by Amosjaj(m): 9:01am
R. I. P
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by owaeghianye(m): 9:01am
Ovbie Oba.
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by 0b100100111: 9:01am
Benin Flying Eagles will always get you at the end of the day.
R.I.P Lord
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by midehi2(f): 9:01am
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by bettanews: 9:01am
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by john4reala(m): 9:01am
Wow 6,fit waits for everyone
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by pelumi111: 9:02am
Death a debt all man will pay..... RIP
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by czaratwork: 9:03am
RIP sir
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by Heromaniaa: 9:03am
rip
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by nijascammers: 9:03am
john4reala:have you heard of cremation and spread the ashes?
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by Dallasbally: 9:03am
Rip great icon
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by 2SWT(f): 9:04am
RIP sir
He made his mark in the legal profession.
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by DONSMITH123(m): 9:07am
RIP
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by IamGobe(m): 9:08am
Come o....am I the only one who has not been able to create a topic?
Always saying
"Please try to submit this post later our server is overwhelmed"
Arrrh!!!.
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by collinslinkis(m): 9:10am
|Re: Andrew Otutu Obaseki Dies At 93 by xxgig: 9:10am
RIP
