|Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by docky22: 3:39pm
Today, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo SAN has extended the 2017 N-Power application by 2 weeks. The Application portal will now close on Thursday, July 27th, 2017.
The application portal is still open to ALL categories except N-Power TAX.
In 2016, the federal government undertook the largest post-tertiary recruitment exercise in Africa when it engaged 200, 000 young Nigerians in the N-Power volunteers Programme.
In partnership with with state Government, these 200,000 young Nigerians were deployed to public primary schools, primary healthcare centres and agriculture development project centres in all the Local Government Areas in Nigeria.
The Federal Government strategy uses the large volunteer workforce to address some of the perennial problems that beset the nation- unmanned classrooms due to low teacher to pupil ratio in public primary schools, high rate of preventable diseases, lack of scence and knowledge to bolster agriculture production.
This year, N-Power is recruiting an additional 300,000 to bring the total number to 500,000. The application has been seen well over 2.45 million applicants. The Acting President, while extending the two-week grace period assured that the selection process for the second batch will match as it will be characterized by transparency.
The hallmark of the N-Power process, as indeed all other national social investment prgrammes, has been run to be devoid of manipulation and undue influence to reach the common Nigerians who really need help.
Prof. Osinbajo also activated the delivery process for the N-Power Devices. The administration is using technology to drive the capacity building and skills development needs of the N-Power. Effective large-scale training for 500,000 young Nigerians would have been impossible without technology.
With the devices, the Federal Government is providing training on three (3) fronts. These are first to build capacity to undertake primary assignment, secondly to build capacity to make young people employable and thirdly to build capacity around skills to prepare them for more economic endeavors.
Also working with the Bank of Industry, the Federal Government has been able to stimulate demand for tablets and content produced by Nigerian Companies.
Source: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-extends-2017-n-power-application/
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by SmoothNigerian(f): 3:40pm
Where is @npowerng.
I laff in swahili, so u mean some jobless people still haven't registered yet , or u still need more ample time to fill up the N-power database with more ghost workers .
I weep for naija
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by OrangeDream(m): 3:44pm
Walahi, dis man is now a full blown politician.
They are just using delay tactics on already frustrated Nigerians.
Why prolong it when you already have more than the number you intend to employ?.
Abi una go employ d 1million wey don apply?
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Ehiscotch(m): 3:49pm
SmoothNigerian:WTF are you saying? If you have nothing intelligent to say why not skip the thread?
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by mrsfavour(f): 3:53pm
They are giving room for the whole Nigerians to apply ,how will they manage to pay them?
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Ehiscotch(m): 3:54pm
OrangeDream:Not everyone that applied are qualified or due to one or two faults and negligence on the parts of the applicants they are disqualified from the process.
Many applicants may not have scaled through the screening process or they did not possess the required criteria.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by OrangeDream(m): 3:57pm
Ehiscotch:Fafa fa fowl!!!!..
Story!!!.. So, you mean to tell me that, the can't find eligible 300,000 from the awaiting list of 2016 and the 1million that applied this year abi?.
They just want to run their job propaganda on air for additional two weeks.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Airoflaw(m): 4:02pm
where they wan put those they extend d registration for
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by ellagabs(f): 4:03pm
Ehiscotch:
tel am jor...
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Ehiscotch(m): 4:06pm
OrangeDream:It is very possible. If they had not conducted the scheme in the first place, you would have been the first in line to wail to the high heavens.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by rasazee(m): 4:22pm
Naija I hail thee. Wey me still dey wait for text
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Emmyloaded: 5:32pm
Nice one
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by oluemmakay(m): 5:40pm
I hope the device distribution will start tomorrow
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Jaytecq(m): 5:51pm
nice one VP.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by EntMirror: 5:52pm
This N-power is just for lazy asses.. There are numerous business one can do and make millions within 4 months.. I'm below 25 and the day I made my first million was the day I discovered the hard truth of life. The truth that making money is the easiest thing on earth.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by FitnessDoctor: 5:53pm
I love the way the government decided to give the unemployed community a means of survival but if you ask me this is a wrong way to do it.
.
Government should focus on building companies or encourage their build up by private companies (not entreprenuership). In America a single company employs over 1.5 million people and I am talking about Walmart. Facebook employs tens of thousands and not to forget about Microsoft and Google which employs hundreds of thousands each. I believ this is a better option and will improve the standard of living instead of everyone trying to manage.
.
I remain your favorite health blogger
Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by franugo(m): 5:57pm
long tori...when is nteach test starting? thought it was 11th? today's 14th o
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Israeljones(m): 5:57pm
SmoothNigerian:ur head is not correct
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by jericco1(m): 5:57pm
How much do they pay?
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Israeljones(m): 5:58pm
EntMirror:look at this 419..
we sabi una
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by eph12(m): 6:00pm
Over 1 million candidates have applied for this n power thing for 500k positions but according to Osibanjo it's not still enough. Are they secretly collecting people information or what?
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Naughtytboy: 6:00pm
mrsfavour:the money is there i tell you
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Obunike99: 6:02pm
No massage yet
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by jwart(m): 6:05pm
I was kuku not invited to write test
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Nkdave: 6:06pm
Please my brother which text are we to receive? me sef never get any text or even email oo. only got application ID that's all. Then i later heard that people are supposed to re-register because the site went down sometime ago and it was updated, is this true?
thanks.
rasazee:
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by EntMirror: 6:09pm
Israeljones:
Lol.. Visit my signature and see businesses that u overlook everyday.. I'm not asking any money from u.. Just offering valuable information that will no doubt make u a millionaire. I've retired. My aim now is impact.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Omoaregba(m): 6:10pm
I applied for N-Tax last month, got sms on Tuesday and I v successfully written the assessment test.
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Israeljones(m): 6:11pm
EntMirror:i talk am...
baba shift
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by greggng: 6:15pm
EntMirror:
Why wouldn't it be easy when u re into yahoo yahoo. Can you in all honesty tell us ur work?
|Re: Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence by Rayscell: 6:17pm
AN APPEAL LETTER TO NPOWER ON BEHALF OF THOSE AFFECTED WITH BVN AND NAME ARRANGEMENT and Other Errors
While thinking and praying on solutions for those of us that were confused with the instructions on BVN and Name arrangement and thus mis-arranged our names on the 2017 Npower application, I was able to come to this resolution and I pray Npower accept this solution to give chance to those that know they have such issues.
Npower can create a facebook post that will allow us submit our Unique Reference number so that you can delete it for us to have the benefit of reapplying before deadline of 27th July, 2017. I believe those that really need this job and that were affected with this issue will make good use of this opportunity before the deadline of 27th July, 2017.
I know this may be a huge task for you but kindly assist us. We need this job opportunity, Please Npower us.
Thank you in anticipation for your understanding and quick response.
