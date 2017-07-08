Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Osinbajo Extends 2017 N-Power Application | N-Power Device Delivery To Commence (6091 Views)

How Can I Cancel My N Power Application / N-power Application Ended; Verification And Evaluation To Begin / N-Power Application: Have You Been Able To Apply? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The application portal is still open to ALL categories except N-Power TAX.



In 2016, the federal government undertook the largest post-tertiary recruitment exercise in Africa when it engaged 200, 000 young Nigerians in the N-Power volunteers Programme.



In partnership with with state Government, these 200,000 young Nigerians were deployed to public primary schools, primary healthcare centres and agriculture development project centres in all the Local Government Areas in Nigeria.



The Federal Government strategy uses the large volunteer workforce to address some of the perennial problems that beset the nation- unmanned classrooms due to low teacher to pupil ratio in public primary schools, high rate of preventable diseases, lack of scence and knowledge to bolster agriculture production.



This year, N-Power is recruiting an additional 300,000 to bring the total number to 500,000. The application has been seen well over 2.45 million applicants. The Acting President, while extending the two-week grace period assured that the selection process for the second batch will match as it will be characterized by transparency.



The hallmark of the N-Power process, as indeed all other national social investment prgrammes, has been run to be devoid of manipulation and undue influence to reach the common Nigerians who really need help.



Prof. Osinbajo also activated the delivery process for the N-Power Devices. The administration is using technology to drive the capacity building and skills development needs of the N-Power. Effective large-scale training for 500,000 young Nigerians would have been impossible without technology.



With the devices, the Federal Government is providing training on three (3) fronts. These are first to build capacity to undertake primary assignment, secondly to build capacity to make young people employable and thirdly to build capacity around skills to prepare them for more economic endeavors.



Also working with the Bank of Industry, the Federal Government has been able to stimulate demand for tablets and content produced by Nigerian Companies.



Source: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-extends-2017-n-power-application/ Today, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo SAN has extended the 2017 N-Power application by 2 weeks. The Application portal will now close on Thursday, July 27th, 2017.The application portal is still open to ALL categories except N-Power TAX.In 2016, the federal government undertook the largest post-tertiary recruitment exercise in Africa when it engaged 200, 000 young Nigerians in the N-Power volunteers Programme.In partnership with with state Government, these 200,000 young Nigerians were deployed to public primary schools, primary healthcare centres and agriculture development project centres in all the Local Government Areas in Nigeria.The Federal Government strategy uses the large volunteer workforce to address some of the perennial problems that beset the nation- unmanned classrooms due to low teacher to pupil ratio in public primary schools, high rate of preventable diseases, lack of scence and knowledge to bolster agriculture production.This year, N-Power is recruiting an additional 300,000 to bring the total number to 500,000. The application has been seen well over 2.45 million applicants. The Acting President, while extending the two-week grace period assured that the selection process for the second batch will match as it will be characterized by transparency.The hallmark of the N-Power process, as indeed all other national social investment prgrammes, has been run to be devoid of manipulation and undue influence to reach the common Nigerians who really need help.Prof. Osinbajo also activated the delivery process for the N-Power Devices. The administration is using technology to drive the capacity building and skills development needs of the N-Power. Effective large-scale training for 500,000 young Nigerians would have been impossible without technology.With the devices, the Federal Government is providing training on three (3) fronts. These are first to build capacity to undertake primary assignment, secondly to build capacity to make young people employable and thirdly to build capacity around skills to prepare them for more economic endeavors.Also working with the Bank of Industry, the Federal Government has been able to stimulate demand for tablets and content produced by Nigerian Companies. 2 Likes



I laff in swahili, so u mean some jobless people still haven't registered yet , or u still need more ample time to fill up the N-power database with more ghost workers .



I weep for naija



In order news, u can earn passive income with bitcoin, check my signature asap Where is @npowerng.I laff in swahili, so u mean some jobless people still haven't registered yet, or u still need more ample time to fill up the N-power database with more ghost workersI weep for naijaIn order news, u can earn passive income with bitcoin, check my signature asap 2 Likes 1 Share

Walahi, dis man is now a full blown politician.





They are just using delay tactics on already frustrated Nigerians.





Why prolong it when you already have more than the number you intend to employ?.





Abi una go employ d 1million wey don apply? 3 Likes

SmoothNigerian:

Where is @npowerng.

I laff in swahili, so u mean some jobless people still haven't registered yet , or u still need more ample time to fill up the N-power database with more ghost workers .



I weep for naija



In order news, u can earn passive income with bitcoin, check my signature asap WTF are you saying? If you have nothing intelligent to say why not skip the thread? WTF are you saying? If you have nothing intelligent to say why not skip the thread? 6 Likes

They are giving room for the whole Nigerians to apply ,how will they manage to pay them? 2 Likes

OrangeDream:

Walahi, dis man is now a full blown politician.





They are just using delay tactics on already frustrated Nigerians.





Why prolong it when you already have more than the number you intend to employ?.





Abi una go employ d 1million wey don apply? Not everyone that applied are qualified or due to one or two faults and negligence on the parts of the applicants they are disqualified from the process.

Many applicants may not have scaled through the screening process or they did not possess the required criteria. Not everyone that applied are qualified or due to one or two faults and negligence on the parts of the applicants they are disqualified from the process.Many applicants may not have scaled through the screening process or they did not possess the required criteria. 2 Likes

Ehiscotch:



Not everyone that applied are qualified or due to one or two faults and negligence on the parts of the applicants they are disqualified from the process.

Many applicants may not have scaled through the screening process or they did not possess the required criteria. Fafa fa fowl!!!!..

Story!!!.. So, you mean to tell me that, the can't find eligible 300,000 from the awaiting list of 2016 and the 1million that applied this year abi?.

They just want to run their job propaganda on air for additional two weeks. Fafa fa fowl!!!!..Story!!!.. So, you mean to tell me that, the can't find eligible 300,000 from the awaiting list of 2016 and the 1million that applied this year abi?.They just want to run their job propaganda on air for additional two weeks. 4 Likes

where they wan put those they extend d registration for

Ehiscotch:

WTF are you saying? If you have nothing intelligent to say why not skip the thread?

tel am jor... tel am jor... 1 Like

OrangeDream:

Fafa fa fowl!!!!..

Story!!!.. So, you mean to tell me that, the can't find eligible 300,000 from the awaiting list of 2016 and the 1million that applied this year abi?.

They just want to run their job propaganda on air for additional two weeks. It is very possible. If they had not conducted the scheme in the first place, you would have been the first in line to wail to the high heavens. It is very possible. If they had not conducted the scheme in the first place, you would have been the first in line to wail to the high heavens. 1 Like

Naija I hail thee. Wey me still dey wait for text

Nice one

I hope the device distribution will start tomorrow

nice one VP.

This N-power is just for lazy asses.. There are numerous business one can do and make millions within 4 months.. I'm below 25 and the day I made my first million was the day I discovered the hard truth of life. The truth that making money is the easiest thing on earth. 3 Likes

I love the way the government decided to give the unemployed community a means of survival but if you ask me this is a wrong way to do it.

.

Government should focus on building companies or encourage their build up by private companies (not entreprenuership). In America a single company employs over 1.5 million people and I am talking about Walmart. Facebook employs tens of thousands and not to forget about Microsoft and Google which employs hundreds of thousands each. I believ this is a better option and will improve the standard of living instead of everyone trying to manage.

.

I remain your favorite health blogger

Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor

long tori...when is nteach test starting? thought it was 11th? today's 14th o

SmoothNigerian:

Where is @npowerng.

I laff in swahili, so u mean some jobless people still haven't registered yet , or u still need more ample time to fill up the N-power database with more ghost workers .



I weep for naija



In order news, u can earn passive income with bitcoin, check my signature asap ur head is not correct ur head is not correct 1 Like

How much do they pay?

EntMirror:

This N-power is just for lazy asses.. There are numerous business one can do and make millions within 4 months.. I'm below 25 and the day I made my first million was the day I discovered the hard truth of life. The truth that making money is the easiest thing on earth. look at this 419..

we sabi una look at this 419..we sabi una 1 Like

Over 1 million candidates have applied for this n power thing for 500k positions but according to Osibanjo it's not still enough. Are they secretly collecting people information or what? 1 Like

mrsfavour:

They are giving room for the whole Nigerians to apply ,how will they manage to pay them? the money is there i tell you the money is there i tell you

No massage yet

I was kuku not invited to write test





thanks.



rasazee:

Naija I hail thee. Wey me still dey wait for text Please my brother which text are we to receive? me sef never get any text or even email oo. only got application ID that's all. Then i later heard that people are supposed to re-register because the site went down sometime ago and it was updated, is this true?thanks.

Israeljones:



look at this 419..

we sabi una

Lol.. Visit my signature and see businesses that u overlook everyday.. I'm not asking any money from u.. Just offering valuable information that will no doubt make u a millionaire. I've retired. My aim now is impact. Lol.. Visit my signature and see businesses that u overlook everyday.. I'm not asking any money from u.. Just offering valuable information that will no doubt make u a millionaire. I've retired. My aim now is impact.

I applied for N-Tax last month, got sms on Tuesday and I v successfully written the assessment test.

EntMirror:





Lol.. Visit my signature and see businesses that u overlook everyday.. I'm not asking any money from u.. Just offering valuable information that will no doubt make u a millionaire. I've retired. My aim now is impact. i talk am...

baba shift i talk am...baba shift

EntMirror:

This N-power is just for lazy asses.. There are numerous business one can do and make millions within 4 months.. I'm below 25 and the day I made my first million was the day I discovered the hard truth of life. The truth that making money is the easiest thing on earth.

Why wouldn't it be easy when u re into yahoo yahoo. Can you in all honesty tell us ur work? Why wouldn't it be easy when u re into yahoo yahoo. Can you in all honesty tell us ur work? 1 Like