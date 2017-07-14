₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Obaiyski(m): 8:04pm On Jul 14
The latest news as Nigeria has been ranked as ninth globally in annoying and unwanted calls. Most of these calls in Nigeria originate from service operator a study by Truecaller has shown. The top ten countries with spam mails according to the survey report are India, United States of America, followed by Brazil, Chile, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey.
Others are Nigeria, Egypt, United Kingdom, Myanmar, Italy, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Greece, United Arab Emirates, Puerto Rico, Morrocco and Kenya.
Truecaller Identity report said “Annoying and unwanted spam calls are on the rise around the globe, with Truecaller’s Truecaller Insights Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2017 report revealing that within large markets such as India, the US, and Brazil, the average Truecaller user receives more than 20 spam calls each month.
“African countries are not excluded from the increase in spam calls and SMSs, and people within markets such as Nigeria and Kenya can just as easily be targeted. In fact, South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt are all in the top 10 most affected countries.
“Globally, there are common categories that tie all spam calls together, with some of the most common occurring being local scam calls, telemarketing and debt collection calls, and unsolicited finance and insurance product offerings.”
A closer look at spam calls in South Africa
According to the report “Spam calls are big business in South Africa, as the direct marketing industry reported employing more than 150,000 workers, with the average call centre agent logging around 1, 600 calls on a monthly basis. This amounts to South Africans being collectively bombarded by tens of thousands of spam calls each and every day. In fact, Truecaller app users already identify over 8.5-million local spam calls on a monthly basis”.
According to the company’s Top 20 Countries Affected by Spam Calls in 2017 report, South Africa seems to have more of an even spread when it comes to who is spamming. With telemarketing (39%) leading the way, while financial services (24%) and insurance (13%) are the most known types of spam calls. Unlike Kenya and Nigeria, South Africa only has 1% of its local calls marked as scam calls”.
Other highly targeted African markets – Kenya
The report further said “Kenya was a different case when compared to the other Top 20 countries listed in this research. Scam calls made up a whopping 91 per cent of the reported spam calls. Scam calls are basically fraud attempts via your telephone, with scammers using a phoney scheme to swindle money from unsuspecting members of the public. The rest of the listed spam calls were constituted by financial services such as banking product offers, unsolicited credit union calls or credit card companies cold dialling people.”
Operators, the biggest spammers – Nigeria
According to the report “Like its regional partner, Kenya, Nigeria also has an issue with scam calls, but on a noticeably smaller scale comparatively at 10 per cent of the reported total spam calls.
One major problem around spam calls in Nigeria are calls from operators, which amount to the majority (61%) of the total for reported spam calls. Operator spam calls involve telecom companies cold calling people. During these type of calls, call centre agents attempt to up-sell data plans or push promotional offers to the public at large.
“Another major spam call problem that Nigerians have to deal with (27%) is nuisance calls. These kinds of spam calls in general are unwanted and unsolicited calls that are a disturbance for users, or at the very least amount to prank calls and at worst, harassment.
Rounding off the spam call list in Nigeria are telemarketing calls at 2 per cent, which are promotional calls from companies, surveys being done by analytics firms on behalf of their clients, political/robo calls, or new client outreach for services and subscriptions.”
Ways to counter spammers
It said “within South Africa, the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa, enables people to add themselves onto a list of non-contactable contacts, at least by members of this association. This list of no-go contacts is referred to as the National opt-out Database.
In addition, more than 250-million people around the world are using apps such as Truecaller to see caller IDs and know who’s calling, even if the number is not stored in their phonebook. This app also enables users to block calls as well as SMSs and report spam callers and messages, allowing the larger community of users to avoid the spammers too.”
http://mynationnews.com/2017/07/14/truecaller-nigeria-ranks-ninth-in-spam-calls-globally/
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Nuerta2705(f): 8:32pm On Jul 14
Since the US is ranked as 2nd, we still have small hope sha...#lolz
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by mikkybellami(m): 6:34am
Nuerta2705:Why now we always like to be the first..... Even though i think we make US the 2nd with our so called hustlers trying to call the client
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Syphax(m): 7:46am
Why e be sey 9ja dey always make all this bad list? Upon all the pastors wey dey this country still crime dey rise like smoke.
The thing don tire me
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by EntMirror: 7:49am
I think NL should rank first
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by LesbianBoy(m): 7:49am
Buhari why
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by just2endowed: 7:49am
mehn truecaller bad gahn
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by rodeo0070(m): 7:50am
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by KnowMore: 7:50am
Okay oo
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by uncleck: 7:50am
At least we have been ranked alongside with successful countries for the first time. It calls for celebration
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by deepwater(f): 7:51am
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by gidjah(m): 7:52am
I have been wanting to ask Sef, how does one 'block 'this true caller from accessing him/her? some one views your profile and you wanna stop that
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by AmoryBlacq: 7:52am
Airtel is the most annoying
They will call you and start speaking Hausa!
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by TRUTH2020: 7:52am
AFONJAS AT WORK WE SEE YOU...........
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by dauddy97(m): 7:53am
HBD Mrs Oludapo Osinbajo
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Donjcco(m): 7:54am
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by jomoh: 7:55am
And MTN is the No. 1 Spam Mobile network provider.
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by henryobinna(m): 7:55am
All thanks to our G boys, I bet they're also partly responsible for that of the countries ranking 1-5
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Gobhanky: 7:58am
Spam o
Scam o
Baija must involve.
When it comes to like this like this like this scam.
Gif it up to souti.
Dey only know one thing.
Scam.
Most especially local scam
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by GetItRightniger(f): 7:58am
Not surprised
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:02am
1. Hemteehen
2. Hairtell
3. Goteefee
4. Sitaartaims
All dese pipu dem too dey give me headache.
Meanwhile,
dauddy97:
Ayam liking this
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by sakalisis(m): 8:06am
Wawu
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by engrpheleeks(m): 8:09am
Naija I hail thee o. I bow before your throne.
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:10am
Donjcco:
Bhet, we no know you na.
No be FUPRE pipus den suppose vote de vote?
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by ib4real95(m): 8:11am
gidjah:Use a false profile and a random picture.. not your own picture
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by nkass1(m): 8:14am
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by Maj196(m): 8:25am
Naija always repping bad ranks.
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 8:40am
Please Friends I need your help. their was a time I was able to operate my truecaller & saw all de contacts it has eva identified since i started using de phone, but cant rememba how i did it, now wen i try doing it i see numbas but not as far back as de ones it showed previously.. please who can teach me how find this.
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by lonelydora(m): 8:42am
gidjah:Uninstall true caller and have rest.
|Re: Truecaller – Nigeria Ranks Ninth In Spam Calls Globally by lsoul: 8:43am
Congratulation to us
if you can't be top for good then be topped for bad
