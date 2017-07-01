₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS'
Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) / Woman Gives Birth To 'frog' Baby In Zimbabwe (photos) / 'Help! My Two Year Old Has SS Genotype'
|Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by sainty2k3(m): 10:28pm On Jul 14
YES it is not impossible, couples that are AA/AS can give birth to SS , this is how
1. let me differentiate between haemoglobin genotype and haemoglobin phenotype
To get a particular GENOTYPE you have to do a genetic testing or use two or more of the screening test (the conventional electrophoresis that we do + HPLC or other similar test) to confirm the true genotype while hb PHENOTYPE is the appearance /characteristics of an individual haemoglobin on conventional electrophoresis which we loosely refer to as GENOTYPE
Most times when we call ourselves AA,SS,AS we are actually referring to our Haemoglogin PHENOTYPE and NOT GENOTYPE, as most of us don’t do genetic tests, all we do is haemoglobin electrophoresis
2. lets explain the concept of thalasemic trait. Thalassemias are quantitative defect of haemoglobin which means some one can be AA but the one or both A in this person is is absent otherwise known as thalassemia minor and major respectively. If such person run haemoglobin Electrophoresis( the test that we always loosely regard to as genotype) only A band will be seen and such a person will be regarded as AA. But they are also prone to anaemias and some certain abnormal features in the blood depending on the degree in the reduction in the defective A . such individuals can be Aβ-Thalassaemia(otherwise known as thalassaemic trait) if one of the’ A gene’ is normal, or β-Thalassaemia major if both are affected
3. lets merge the two concepts above and form AND SEE THE DIFFERENT PHENOTYPE THAT EXIST AND THE POSSIBLE CORRESPONDING GENOTYPE
If PHENOTYPE is AA the likely GENOTYPES will be AA , Aβ-Thalassaemia
If PHENOTYPE is SS the likely GENOTYPES will be SS, Sβ-Thalassaemia (MEANING THE OTHER ‘A’ THAT WOULD HAVE MADE THIS AN ‘AS’ IS TOTALLY ABSENT) Others might include SD,SG etc though these are very rare
If PHENOTYPE is AS the likely GENOTYPES will be SA (NOTE – ‘S’ COMES BEFORE ‘A’ BECAUSE THE A IS THALASSAEMIC, THOUGH NOT TOTALLY ABSENT AS THE ONE ABOVE ,IT IS SUSBSTANTIALLY REDUCE), or truely AS
4. Lets assume this our hypothetical couple have Hb eleterophoresis done and was told that the genotype of partner 1 is AA, and that of partner 2 is AS ,but the one that is called AA is actually Aβ-Thalassaemia as ealier mentioned. There possible offspring include
I. AA, If the child inherit the normal A from partner 1 and another normal A from partner 2
II. Aβ-Thalassaemia ,If the child inherit β-Thalassaemic A from the partner 1 and normal A from partner 2
III. AS,If the child inherit normal A from partner 1 and S from patner 2
IV. Sβ-Thalassaemia If the child inherit β-Thalassaemic A from partner 1 and S from partner 2
Note that scenario I above will show AA on Hb electrophoresis, scenario ii will show AA on electrophoresis, scenario iii will show AS on electrophoresis and scenario iv will show SS on electrophoresis
I have tried to simplify the medical terms but if you still have a doubt or clarification ask and I will try to shed more light, as much as I can.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by ChelseaDr(m): 11:01pm On Jul 14
Op thanks for this because a lot of people may not know this.
It is also important to note that although Sβ-Thalasaemia and Hb SS are both forms of Sickle cell disease, they are completely two different disease conditions with far-reaching impact on the person suffering from them.
While Hb SS is as a result of defect in the quality of haemoglobin, Sβ-thalasaemia is as a result of the quantity of haemoglobins present and to diagnose this one needs quantitative analysis of the haemoglobin chains whereas qualitative analysis is enough to diagnose SS which electrophoresis does.
Again, thank you.
Cheers!!
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by sainty2k3(m): 11:18pm On Jul 14
ChelseaDr:Thanks for the additions especially the role of quantitative analysis
For people who want to read this from other sources
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.graphic.com.gh/news/health/aa-and-as-partners-produce-ss-baby-is-that-possible.amp.html
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by fridayabdullahi(m): 11:24pm On Jul 14
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by Actuarydeji(m): 5:58am
See I don't even believe in it.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by dreshemokha: 8:19am
Op. Genetics and health is not mathematics as you just calculated.
And yes it is totally IMPOSSIBLE, a marriage between AA and AS can NEVER produce SS.
Moreover, there is no relationship in inheritance between sickle cell diseases and thalassemias.
Am a doctor with a health blog. Check my signature and visit my blog for robust health info and publications.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by sainty2k3(m): 12:17pm
dreshemokha:Please verify and update ur stuffs , the informations provided and also buttressed by the first comment explains it all. Bothe the qualitative genetic abnormalities that leads to Hb S and the quantitative abnormalities in thalassemia can be co inherited otherwise known as S beta thallasemia . I have seen some cases like this , I'm very sure of this fact and for your information I'm not a mathematician, I simply stated a medical fact
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by nelszx: 12:46pm
sainty2k3:
Quite educative
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by sainty2k3(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by NwaAmaikpe: 9:32pm
Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS'
Of course it is possible.
That 'AA' is married to an 'AS' does not mean that
the 'AS' can not shag another 'AS' on the side and bring in a bastard 'SS'
Please don't believe this nonsense... Very soon, one confused scientist will bring up a theory claiming it is possible for paternity tests to come back negative when you are truly the father.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by morereb10: 9:32pm
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by IpobExposed: 9:33pm
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by heckymaicon(m): 9:34pm
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by ymee(m): 9:34pm
Actuarydeji:
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by anyebedgreat: 9:34pm
No way. This is how we know it and this is how it works.
AA + AA = AA, AA, AA, AA
AA + AS = AA, AS, AA, AS
AA + SS = AS, AS, AS, AS
AA + AC = AA, AA, AA, AC
AS + AS = AA, AS, AS, SS
AS + SS = AS, SS, SS, SS
AS + AC = AA, AC, AS,SS
SS + SS = SS, SS, SS, SS
AC + SS = AS, AS, SS, SS
AC + AC = AA, AC, AC, SS
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by wunmi590(m): 9:34pm
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:35pm
So who we wan come marry na?!
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by sonofLuci(m): 9:35pm
oboi nothing concern me o. If she fine well like nadia buari or ik ogbona wife and she SS me I go still marry am
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by adonbilivit: 9:35pm
Lol. Naija scientists
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by Vetsolo(m): 9:35pm
wrong conclusion AA /AS CAN NEVER GIVE SS
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by jtjohn(m): 9:35pm
It is not possible........
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by mmafhew(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by justineu(m): 9:36pm
Then I think I will sue my biology teacher for false information.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by BroZuma: 9:36pm
So what happens to those with SS? They should all commit suicide?
Just agree that we have a shameful medical system that is not equipped to handle issues relating to sickle cell.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by rattlesnake(m): 9:36pm
na maiguardi get the pikin abeg
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by tosyne2much(m): 9:36pm
Dem don come again oooo
My village people no sha want make I marry this my babe wey be AS sha
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by frenzyduchess: 9:36pm
So what should we now do , not marry again?,so even AA now have to be scared too?
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by VickyRotex(f): 9:37pm
Ossheyyy Doctor
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by stcool(m): 9:37pm
Vetsolo:
You are John Snow...you know nothing!
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by princeking2(m): 9:37pm
good piece.
bt all these fear-injecting professions.
I trust God alone. with God all things are possible.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by sgtponzihater1: 9:37pm
sainty2k3:
Mumbo jumbo, Mendelian inheritance doesn't support AA and AS having SS, no explanation can justify it.
|Re: Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS' by LionDeLeo: 9:37pm
OP, I did not bother to read your analysis because I know you just want to make noise.
What you are saying is the most impossible thing on Earth.
Even AA & SS cannot produce SS, not to talk of AA & AS.
