YES it is not impossible, couples that are AA/AS can give birth to SS , this is how

1. let me differentiate between haemoglobin genotype and haemoglobin phenotype

To get a particular GENOTYPE you have to do a genetic testing or use two or more of the screening test (the conventional electrophoresis that we do + HPLC or other similar test) to confirm the true genotype while hb PHENOTYPE is the appearance /characteristics of an individual haemoglobin on conventional electrophoresis which we loosely refer to as GENOTYPE

Most times when we call ourselves AA,SS,AS we are actually referring to our Haemoglogin PHENOTYPE and NOT GENOTYPE, as most of us don’t do genetic tests, all we do is haemoglobin electrophoresis

2. lets explain the concept of thalasemic trait. Thalassemias are quantitative defect of haemoglobin which means some one can be AA but the one or both A in this person is is absent otherwise known as thalassemia minor and major respectively. If such person run haemoglobin Electrophoresis( the test that we always loosely regard to as genotype) only A band will be seen and such a person will be regarded as AA. But they are also prone to anaemias and some certain abnormal features in the blood depending on the degree in the reduction in the defective A . such individuals can be Aβ-Thalassaemia(otherwise known as thalassaemic trait) if one of the’ A gene’ is normal, or β-Thalassaemia major if both are affected

3. lets merge the two concepts above and form AND SEE THE DIFFERENT PHENOTYPE THAT EXIST AND THE POSSIBLE CORRESPONDING GENOTYPE

If PHENOTYPE is AA the likely GENOTYPES will be AA , Aβ-Thalassaemia

If PHENOTYPE is SS the likely GENOTYPES will be SS, Sβ-Thalassaemia (MEANING THE OTHER ‘A’ THAT WOULD HAVE MADE THIS AN ‘AS’ IS TOTALLY ABSENT) Others might include SD,SG etc though these are very rare

If PHENOTYPE is AS the likely GENOTYPES will be SA (NOTE – ‘S’ COMES BEFORE ‘A’ BECAUSE THE A IS THALASSAEMIC, THOUGH NOT TOTALLY ABSENT AS THE ONE ABOVE ,IT IS SUSBSTANTIALLY REDUCE), or truely AS

4. Lets assume this our hypothetical couple have Hb eleterophoresis done and was told that the genotype of partner 1 is AA, and that of partner 2 is AS ,but the one that is called AA is actually Aβ-Thalassaemia as ealier mentioned. There possible offspring include

I. AA, If the child inherit the normal A from partner 1 and another normal A from partner 2

II. Aβ-Thalassaemia ,If the child inherit β-Thalassaemic A from the partner 1 and normal A from partner 2

III. AS,If the child inherit normal A from partner 1 and S from patner 2

IV. Sβ-Thalassaemia If the child inherit β-Thalassaemic A from partner 1 and S from partner 2

Note that scenario I above will show AA on Hb electrophoresis, scenario ii will show AA on electrophoresis, scenario iii will show AS on electrophoresis and scenario iv will show SS on electrophoresis

I have tried to simplify the medical terms but if you still have a doubt or clarification ask and I will try to shed more light, as much as I can. 9 Likes

Op thanks for this because a lot of people may not know this.



It is also important to note that although Sβ-Thalasaemia and Hb SS are both forms of Sickle cell disease, they are completely two different disease conditions with far-reaching impact on the person suffering from them.



While Hb SS is as a result of defect in the quality of haemoglobin, Sβ-thalasaemia is as a result of the quantity of haemoglobins present and to diagnose this one needs quantitative analysis of the haemoglobin chains whereas qualitative analysis is enough to diagnose SS which electrophoresis does.



Again, thank you.

Cheers!! 6 Likes

Thanks for the additions especially the role of quantitative analysis



For people who want to read this from other sources

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.graphic.com.gh/news/health/aa-and-as-partners-produce-ss-baby-is-that-possible.amp.html

noting is impossible!! Situation can change the unchangeable. noting is impossible!! Situation can change the unchangeable.

See I don't even believe in it. 4 Likes

Op. Genetics and health is not mathematics as you just calculated.

And yes it is totally IMPOSSIBLE, a marriage between AA and AS can NEVER produce SS.

Moreover, there is no relationship in inheritance between sickle cell diseases and thalassemias.





Op. Genetics and health is not mathematics as you just calculated.

And yes it is totally IMPOSSIBLE, a marriage between AA and AS can NEVER produce SS.

Moreover, there is no relationship in inheritance between sickle cell diseases and thalassemias.





Please verify and update ur stuffs , the informations provided and also buttressed by the first comment explains it all. Bothe the qualitative genetic abnormalities that leads to Hb S and the quantitative abnormalities in thalassemia can be co inherited otherwise known as S beta thallasemia . I have seen some cases like this , I'm very sure of this fact and for your information I'm not a mathematician, I simply stated a medical fact Please verify and update ur stuffs , the informations provided and also buttressed by the first comment explains it all. Bothe the qualitative genetic abnormalities that leads to Hb S and the quantitative abnormalities in thalassemia can be co inherited otherwise known as S beta thallasemia . I have seen some cases like this , I'm very sure of this fact and for your information I'm not a mathematician, I simply stated a medical fact 2 Likes

Quite educative Quite educative

Yes, It Is Not Impossible. 'AA' Can Marry 'AS' And Give Birth To 'SS'



Of course it is possible.



That 'AA' is married to an 'AS' does not mean that

Truth be told, I didn't understand anything the OP said, though the only thing i understand is that couple AS and AA can actually give birth to SS.....Phew.. Thank God nothing concern me with medicine.





See @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/fg-poised-to-stop-production-of.html

which kind wahala be this na 4 Likes 1 Share

See I don't even believe in it.

No way. This is how we know it and this is how it works.

AA + AA = AA, AA, AA, AA

AA + AS = AA, AS, AA, AS

AA + SS = AS, AS, AS, AS

AA + AC = AA, AA, AA, AC

AS + AS = AA, AS, AS, SS

AS + SS = AS, SS, SS, SS

AS + AC = AA, AC, AS,SS

SS + SS = SS, SS, SS, SS

AC + SS = AS, AS, SS, SS

AC + AC = AA, AC, AC, SS 17 Likes

So who we wan come marry na?! 3 Likes

oboi nothing concern me o. If she fine well like nadia buari or ik ogbona wife and she SS me I go still marry am 2 Likes

Lol. Naija scientists

wrong conclusion AA /AS CAN NEVER GIVE SS 7 Likes

It is not possible........

Then I think I will sue my biology teacher for false information. 1 Like

So what happens to those with SS? They should all commit suicide?



Just agree that we have a shameful medical system that is not equipped to handle issues relating to sickle cell. 2 Likes

na maiguardi get the pikin abeg

Dem don come again oooo





My village people no sha want make I marry this my babe wey be AS sha 1 Like

, not marry again?,so even AA now have to be scared too? So what should we now do, not marry again?,so even AA now have to be scared too?

Ossheyyy Doctor

wrong conclusion AA /AS CAN NEVER GIVE SS

You are John Snow...you know nothing!

good piece.

bt all these fear-injecting professions.

I trust God alone. with God all things are possible. 2 Likes

Mumbo jumbo, Mendelian inheritance doesn't support AA and AS having SS, no explanation can justify it. Mumbo jumbo, Mendelian inheritance doesn't support AA and AS having SS, no explanation can justify it. 11 Likes