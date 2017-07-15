₦airaland Forum

Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by TunezTV: 10:04am
Odunlade Adekola Is The Father Of Bukola Adeeyo’s Baby Girl, He Got Her Pregnant Last Year – Nollywood Sources

If the report making the rounds among Nollywood stars is anything to go by, then popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is likely to be the father of Bukola Adeeyo’s baby.

Though the actor has always maintained a father-daughter relationship with Miss Adeeyo who put to bed in the United Kingdom on the 28th of June 2017, at least 3 sources said the only information at their disposal is that Mr Adekola is the father of baby Janell.

However we must keep in mind that Odunlade Adekola, a father of four is still happily married to his beautiful wife, Ruth Adekola.

Odunlade Adekola has been romantically linked with actresses like Taiwo Aromokun and Kemi Afolabi in the past and none of them became pregnant for him.

Bukola Adeeyo is one of many actresses who came into the industry through Odunlade.



Since her emergence, the two have maintained a father-daughter relationship until the baby matter came into the story.

It was just like yesterday when Adeeyo rocked a sexy bum short to Odunlade’s movie set in Abeokuta.



When NaijaGists.com asked one of the Nollywood sources spreading the report to confirm if Odunlade is indeed the father of Bukola’s baby, the source said:

“You people are funny even if he is the one, how do you expect him to admit like that, do you want to ruin his life, please we have to be careful. All I know is that Mr Adekola is the owner of Bukola’s pregnancy. We know when they started and how the two developed but we are not in the position to be monitoring them”.



Miss Adeeyo is the alleged 2nd girlfriend of Odunlade Adekola in the industry.

Many industry sources attributed her rise to stardom to her alleged adulterous affair with Odunlade Adekola. The Lafenwa, Abeokuta based actress starred in Sunday Dagboru, Eminirekan, Abike Standing, Monday Omo Adugbo alongside Odunlade Adekola before she retired in a bid to erase suspicion when they took their relationship to another level.

We trust Odunlade to either debunk or ignore the report in the coming days.


Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Papiikush: 10:11am
No lies he is go'n have flings with few pretty women cuz His wife is Fugly.

The amount of baby mamas out now ehn... Very soon DNA will be the first step before naming a child undecided

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Evablizin(f): 10:26am
Some ladies and baby mama things nawa ooo,na so their mama take born them,if care is not taken most of this children will be babypapa or babymama in future too

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:48am
Baby mama nw.. nw business... nw grin wink
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Samusu(m): 11:38am
Evablizin:
Some ladies and baby mama things nawa ooo,na so their mama take born them,if care is not taken most of this children will be babypapa or babymama in future too

I de fear wallahi. In the next 50 yrs, it's gonna be difficult to find a legitimate child

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Sharon6(f): 1:44pm
The semblance between the baby girl and Odunlade is glaring. See their noses and pose in the first picture.





GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by kiddoiLL(m): 1:45pm
"Many industry sources attributed her rise to stardom to her alleged adulterous affair with Odunlade Adekola." ...... she was hustling na ..she na only she don open legs to blow?

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by dbynonetwork: 1:45pm
AFONJA LIFESTYLE....
there men would always sleep around with different women despite being married, while there women are professionals in bed hooping...

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Badgers14: 1:46pm
Why Nairaland come dey carry my matter for head like gala

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Jetleeee: 1:46pm
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by joepentwo(m): 1:46pm
all ds celeb. d enjoy skin to skin grin

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by SeniorZato(m): 1:47pm
Papiikush:
No lies he is go'n her flings with few pretty women. His wife is Fugly
What did u say again?

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by frenzyduchess: 1:48pm
Samusu:


I de fear wallahi. In the next 50 yrs, it's gonna be difficult to find a legitimate child
very scary I tell you

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Segadem(m): 1:48pm
popularity isn't synonymous to polygamy grin
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by kingPhidel(m): 1:49pm
OK ooo

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by bettyLad(f): 1:50pm
I believe this news. the resemblance BTW Odunlade and the child is so glaring .I feel for his wife when she eventually finds out .

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by fmstyles: 1:50pm
which kain life naa.....it is kuku well
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by emynike2001(m): 1:50pm
Hmmmmmm....





Am just speechless.








This IS just what our society IS rapidly turning into.





Producing more baby mama everywhere.
A BAD BRAND NAME that IS smelling and selling fast, baby mama IS just another name for glorified fornication and adultery.

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by itiswellandwell: 1:50pm
Hmmmmm. My sincere sympathy to his wife if it's actually true.

Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by misspineapple(f): 1:51pm
Na new tin？
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Freiden(m): 1:51pm
Na ein fault?
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by INVESTORBNAIRA: 1:53pm
Yoruba demon
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:53pm
It is well.

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by exlinkleads(f): 1:54pm
HMMMM
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Horlahmah(m): 1:55pm
That is just what would happen, when a lady is with the mindset of I want to hustle. They can do anything to get what they want. None of them will never say they have godmother, they always have godfather, fathering them in all ramifications.
Meanwhile nothing much is at stake, the legit wife already knew the industry her husband is into. She need to accept and move on.
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by emynike2001(m): 1:55pm
Yeeeepaah them have catch me

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Sniper12: 1:56pm
since bloggers are not being sued. dey shud be assassinated instead. rumour mongers
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Tanbvam: 1:57pm
How

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by seunny4lif(m): 2:00pm
Papiikush:
No lies he is go'n have flings with few pretty women cuz His wife is Fugly.

The amount of baby mamas out now ehn... Very soon DNA will be the first step before naming a child undecided

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by abescom: 2:01pm
dbynonetwork:
AFONJA LIFESTYLE....
there men would always sleep around with different women despite being married, while there women are professionals in bed hooping...
Flavour, tuface and Timaya must all be afonjas. Idiota.

Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by omooba969: 2:02pm
Ok
Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by sheylord(m): 2:03pm
happy home breaker .....I doubt this news

