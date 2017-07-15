Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com (11768 Views)

Odunlade Adekola Is The Father Of Bukola Adeeyo’s Baby Girl, He Got Her Pregnant Last Year – Nollywood Sources



If the report making the rounds among Nollywood stars is anything to go by, then popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is likely to be the father of Bukola Adeeyo’s baby.



Though the actor has always maintained a father-daughter relationship with Miss Adeeyo who put to bed in the United Kingdom on the 28th of June 2017, at least 3 sources said the only information at their disposal is that Mr Adekola is the father of baby Janell.



However we must keep in mind that Odunlade Adekola, a father of four is still happily married to his beautiful wife, Ruth Adekola.



Odunlade Adekola has been romantically linked with actresses like Taiwo Aromokun and Kemi Afolabi in the past and none of them became pregnant for him.



Bukola Adeeyo is one of many actresses who came into the industry through Odunlade.







Since her emergence, the two have maintained a father-daughter relationship until the baby matter came into the story.



It was just like yesterday when Adeeyo rocked a sexy bum short to Odunlade’s movie set in Abeokuta.







When NaijaGists.com asked one of the Nollywood sources spreading the report to confirm if Odunlade is indeed the father of Bukola’s baby, the source said:



“You people are funny even if he is the one, how do you expect him to admit like that, do you want to ruin his life, please we have to be careful. All I know is that Mr Adekola is the owner of Bukola’s pregnancy. We know when they started and how the two developed but we are not in the position to be monitoring them”.







Miss Adeeyo is the alleged 2nd girlfriend of Odunlade Adekola in the industry.



Many industry sources attributed her rise to stardom to her alleged adulterous affair with Odunlade Adekola. The Lafenwa, Abeokuta based actress starred in Sunday Dagboru, Eminirekan, Abike Standing, Monday Omo Adugbo alongside Odunlade Adekola before she retired in a bid to erase suspicion when they took their relationship to another level.



We trust Odunlade to either debunk or ignore the report in the coming days.



http://naijagists.com/odunlade-adekola-father-bukola-adeeyos-baby-girl-impregnated-nollywood-sources/





The amount of baby mamas out now ehn... Very soon DNA will be the first step before naming a child No lies he is go'n have flings with few pretty women cuz His wife is Fugly.The amount of baby mamas out now ehn... Very soon DNA will be the first step before naming a child 7 Likes

Some ladies and baby mama things nawa ooo,na so their mama take born them,if care is not taken most of this children will be babypapa or babymama in future too 13 Likes

Baby mama nw.. nw business... nw

Evablizin:

I de fear wallahi. In the next 50 yrs, it's gonna be difficult to find a legitimate child I de fear wallahi. In the next 50 yrs, it's gonna be difficult to find a legitimate child 12 Likes 1 Share

The semblance between the baby girl and Odunlade is glaring. See their noses and pose in the first picture.











"Many industry sources attributed her rise to stardom to her alleged adulterous affair with Odunlade Adekola." ...... she was hustling na ..she na only she don open legs to blow? 2 Likes 1 Share

AFONJA LIFESTYLE....

there men would always sleep around with different women despite being married, while there women are professionals in bed hooping... 2 Likes

Why Nairaland come dey carry my matter for head like gala 25 Likes

.

all ds celeb. d enjoy skin to skin 2 Likes

Papiikush:

Samusu:





popularity isn't synonymous to polygamy

OK ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

I believe this news. the resemblance BTW Odunlade and the child is so glaring .I feel for his wife when she eventually finds out . 1 Like

which kain life naa.....it is kuku well

Hmmmmmm....











Am just speechless.

















This IS just what our society IS rapidly turning into.











Producing more baby mama everywhere.

A BAD BRAND NAME that IS smelling and selling fast, baby mama IS just another name for glorified fornication and adultery. 1 Like

Hmmmmm. My sincere sympathy to his wife if it's actually true.



Na new tin？

Na ein fault?

Yoruba demon

It is well. 1 Like

HMMMM

That is just what would happen, when a lady is with the mindset of I want to hustle. They can do anything to get what they want. None of them will never say they have godmother, they always have godfather, fathering them in all ramifications.

Meanwhile nothing much is at stake, the legit wife already knew the industry her husband is into. She need to accept and move on.

Yeeeepaah them have catch me 1 Like

since bloggers are not being sued. dey shud be assassinated instead. rumour mongers

How

Papiikush:





dbynonetwork:

AFONJA LIFESTYLE....

Ok