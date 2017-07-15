₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by TunezTV: 10:04am
Odunlade Adekola Is The Father Of Bukola Adeeyo’s Baby Girl, He Got Her Pregnant Last Year – Nollywood Sources
http://naijagists.com/odunlade-adekola-father-bukola-adeeyos-baby-girl-impregnated-nollywood-sources/
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Papiikush: 10:11am
No lies he is go'n have flings with few pretty women cuz His wife is Fugly.
The amount of baby mamas out now ehn... Very soon DNA will be the first step before naming a child
7 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Evablizin(f): 10:26am
Some ladies and baby mama things nawa ooo,na so their mama take born them,if care is not taken most of this children will be babypapa or babymama in future too
13 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:48am
Baby mama nw.. nw business... nw
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Samusu(m): 11:38am
Evablizin:
I de fear wallahi. In the next 50 yrs, it's gonna be difficult to find a legitimate child
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Sharon6(f): 1:44pm
The semblance between the baby girl and Odunlade is glaring. See their noses and pose in the first picture.
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by kiddoiLL(m): 1:45pm
"Many industry sources attributed her rise to stardom to her alleged adulterous affair with Odunlade Adekola." ...... she was hustling na ..she na only she don open legs to blow?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by dbynonetwork: 1:45pm
AFONJA LIFESTYLE....
there men would always sleep around with different women despite being married, while there women are professionals in bed hooping...
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Badgers14: 1:46pm
Why Nairaland come dey carry my matter for head like gala
25 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Jetleeee: 1:46pm
.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by joepentwo(m): 1:46pm
all ds celeb. d enjoy skin to skin
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by SeniorZato(m): 1:47pm
Papiikush:What did u say again?
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by frenzyduchess: 1:48pm
Samusu:very scary I tell you
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Segadem(m): 1:48pm
popularity isn't synonymous to polygamy
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by kingPhidel(m): 1:49pm
OK ooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by bettyLad(f): 1:50pm
I believe this news. the resemblance BTW Odunlade and the child is so glaring .I feel for his wife when she eventually finds out .
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by fmstyles: 1:50pm
which kain life naa.....it is kuku well
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by emynike2001(m): 1:50pm
Hmmmmmm....
Am just speechless.
This IS just what our society IS rapidly turning into.
Producing more baby mama everywhere.
A BAD BRAND NAME that IS smelling and selling fast, baby mama IS just another name for glorified fornication and adultery.
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by itiswellandwell: 1:50pm
Hmmmmm. My sincere sympathy to his wife if it's actually true.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by misspineapple(f): 1:51pm
Na new tin？
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Freiden(m): 1:51pm
Na ein fault?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by INVESTORBNAIRA: 1:53pm
Yoruba demon
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:53pm
It is well.
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by exlinkleads(f): 1:54pm
HMMMM
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Horlahmah(m): 1:55pm
That is just what would happen, when a lady is with the mindset of I want to hustle. They can do anything to get what they want. None of them will never say they have godmother, they always have godfather, fathering them in all ramifications.
Meanwhile nothing much is at stake, the legit wife already knew the industry her husband is into. She need to accept and move on.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by emynike2001(m): 1:55pm
Yeeeepaah them have catch me
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Sniper12: 1:56pm
since bloggers are not being sued. dey shud be assassinated instead. rumour mongers
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by Tanbvam: 1:57pm
How
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by seunny4lif(m): 2:00pm
Papiikush:
3 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by abescom: 2:01pm
dbynonetwork:Flavour, tuface and Timaya must all be afonjas. Idiota.
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by omooba969: 2:02pm
Ok
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Is Bukola Adeeyo Baby's Father - NaijaGists.com by sheylord(m): 2:03pm
happy home breaker .....I doubt this news
