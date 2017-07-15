₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by itsdumebi(m): 1:49pm
Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, on Saturday afternoon, conferred Nigeria's only Nobel laureate, Mr Wole Soyinka with an Honorary Education Ambassadorship.
Dickson praised Soyinka and also gave a rare carving of an Ijaw war canoe. Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/15/gov-seriake-confers-wole-soyinka-honorary-education-ambassadorship/
3 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by sunnysunny69(m): 5:52pm
Proff is one of the very few Nigerian elders who still command respect, well loved by many.
11 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by opethom(m): 5:52pm
Thanks for making afonja proud..... We love you prof
5 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by prettyboi1989(m): 5:52pm
where is the canoe?
3 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by FisifunKododada: 5:52pm
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by lonelydora(m): 5:52pm
Another reason to extend payment of salaries. State funds was used to host him.
Dickson is a very foolish man. Someone who called former First lady from Bayelsa names is who he's making an ambassador.
I dey vex for all these kidnappers sef. List of people plenty wey they for dey carry.
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Ebukax(m): 5:52pm
Looters
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 5:52pm
lols
Nigeria is screwed...
We have people everywhere who will make noise on how much they will love to change things, but when they get to places and to people, to whom their venom spewing could effect change...
They will keep quiet and smile, and form polite.
It's what our pastors do in church.
it's what all the chest beater online
it's what our elders do in constituency briefing
it's what we do in Uni
it's what Soyinka is doing now
it's what Nigerians do... that's why our coun3 is so furked up.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Dreamword24: 5:52pm
Rubbish
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:52pm
Nice one,but also tell us how much he spent to host him
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by wonyin(m): 5:53pm
cool
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Preator: 5:53pm
i'm coming bk to comment
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by muller101(m): 5:53pm
War canoe for what?
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by princechiemekam(m): 5:53pm
Thunder fire Glo network for falling my hands
Nairaland promise land denied by dis f*ck network
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by erico2k2(m): 5:53pm
very nice
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by crazygod(m): 5:53pm
Nawa o. Op.... U would have stated it clearly that he was given a toy. What's all this na
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Zizicardo(f): 5:53pm
where is d canoe? I came to see d the canoe
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by jaylister(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by ipodstinks: 5:53pm
Some people no go like this.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by baike(m): 5:53pm
nonsense govern
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by 2lateBiafra: 5:54pm
Hmmmmn UNITY BEGGARS...
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by ItalianWine(f): 5:54pm
Trust nobody, not even Greeks bearing gifts
Biafra loading....
2 Likes
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by RAYV: 5:54pm
Seen
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Elnino4ladies: 5:54pm
Sail on sir
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Danny287(m): 5:54pm
Ok you try sha
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by olawale2020(m): 5:54pm
lol... na joker, just becareful
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by gokay11(m): 5:55pm
Soyinka one of the elders I respect so much
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by enimooko: 5:55pm
Soon governor N. WIKE will ask governor Seriake Dickson to return all the monies used for this hosting of the professor
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Billyonaire: 5:55pm
The Canoe has Biafra colorations.
That is food, for thoughts.
Mass Consciousness collapses wave-functions and materializes desires.
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Itsteewhy: 5:55pm
Ok
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by deepwater(f): 5:56pm
Guys do not get carried away, it is a subliminal message.
That is a WAR canoe, prof has only be officially invited to join the battleship from the other end of the river,
I am in my house, come and beat me
1 Like
|Re: Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador by Sleyanya1(m): 5:57pm
Soyinka has always been a 'sailor'
