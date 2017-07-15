Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Seriake Dickson Gives Wole Soyinka An Ijaw War Canoe, Makes Him An Ambassador (9820 Views)

Dickson praised Soyinka and also gave a rare carving of an Ijaw war canoe. Photos below;



Proff is one of the very few Nigerian elders who still command respect, well loved by many. 11 Likes

Thanks for making afonja proud..... We love you prof 5 Likes

where is the canoe? 3 Likes

Another reason to extend payment of salaries. State funds was used to host him.

Dickson is a very foolish man. Someone who called former First lady from Bayelsa names is who he's making an ambassador.



I dey vex for all these kidnappers sef. List of people plenty wey they for dey carry. 1 Like



lols

Nigeria is screwed...

We have people everywhere who will make noise on how much they will love to change things, but when they get to places and to people, to whom their venom spewing could effect change...

They will keep quiet and smile, and form polite.



It's what our pastors do in church.

it's what all the chest beater online

it's what our elders do in constituency briefing

it's what we do in Uni

it's what Soyinka is doing now

it's what Nigerians do... that's why our coun3 is so furked up. 2 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish

Nice one,but also tell us how much he spent to host him

cool

i'm coming bk to comment

War canoe for what?

Thunder fire Glo network for falling my hands







Nairaland promise land denied by dis f*ck network

very nice

Nawa o. Op.... U would have stated it clearly that he was given a toy. What's all this na

where is d canoe? I came to see d the canoe



[

b]More neeked Photos surface[/b]



Some people no go like this.

nonsense govern

Hmmmmn UNITY BEGGARS...

Trust nobody, not even Greeks bearing gifts





Biafra loading.... 2 Likes

Seen

Sail on sir 1 Like

Ok you try sha

lol... na joker, just becareful

Soyinka one of the elders I respect so much 1 Like

Soon governor N. WIKE will ask governor Seriake Dickson to return all the monies used for this hosting of the professor 1 Like

The Canoe has Biafra colorations.



That is food, for thoughts.



Mass Consciousness collapses wave-functions and materializes desires.

Ok





That is a WAR canoe, prof has only be officially invited to join the battleship from the other end of the river,



I am in my house, come and beat me Guys do not get carried away, it is a subliminal message.That is a WAR canoe, prof has only be officially invited to join the battleship from the other end of the river,I am in my house, come and beat me 1 Like