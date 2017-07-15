Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People (7459 Views)

The Yoruba race is more or less a collection of diverse people bound together by language, culture and history. The Yoruba people are a distinguished people and are well-known as the home to one of Africa’s richest cultures. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting things about the Yoruba people.



The Yorubas are Among the Most Urbanized People in Africa



This is because centuries before the arrival of the British colonial administration, most Yoruba people already lived in well-structured urban centers. These centers were organized around powerful city states called ‘Ilu’, which were centered around the residence of the Oba. In other words, before the coming of the British colonial masters, the Yoruba people were already organized under the rule of their Oba.



Yorubas are very Expressive People



This is particularly seen in the way they speak and converse with one another. It is also seen in their colourful festivals and celebrations. From wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, housewarming parties and even burials, you cannot deny the rich and ostentatious style and ceremonial nature of the people of the culture.



The Yoruba People are One of the Largest Ethnic Groups in Africa



This is according to the CIA World Factbook Report of 2013. The Yoruba people constitute over 40 million people found in most parts of the world, with the largest concentration in Nigeria.



When a Child is Born in Yorubaland, the Naming Ceremony is Carried Out After 8 Days



Regardless of modernization, the Yoruba people still cling dearly to most of their cultural and traditional practices, and the above traditional practice is one of them. After a period of eight days, a naming ceremony is held for a new born where close relatives are invited.



The Yoruba Language Has Many Dialects



The Yoruba language is a tonal. and is a Niger-Congo language that has the largest number of native speakers. The language has many dialects but most of its speakers are able to understand one another.



Source: Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-interesting-things-yoruba-people/ 22 Likes

Sola Sobowale, my best Yoruba actress of all time.

Aluwe my best Yoruba actor (I had to describe the actor to someone in order to get his name & pic) 24 Likes

Proudly an afonja boy 35 Likes

I'm not really yoruba but I've lived all my life in the west, I know the culture their way of life and everything. I don't really know of other tribes but I Love the Yoruba people. Awon omo kaaro ojire 64 Likes 1 Share

nice,lols Ali baba and his wife really made the wedding party movie interesting,i love their dance,how the react for any little thing.hahaha nice,lols Ali baba and his wife really made the wedding party movie interesting,i love their dance,how the react for any little thing.hahaha 3 Likes

Eyintemi, bawo ni Yorubas are accommodators 35 Likes 1 Share

Their women have the biggest Yash. Maybe it's becos of their ororo soup. 8 Likes

I love their culture though 4 Likes 1 Share

The best from Africa. 3 Likes

Lalasticlala....Sola Sobowale is my best actress too of all time.

Yorubas are smart. Yorubas are highly educatedYorubas are smart. 12 Likes 1 Share