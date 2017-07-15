₦airaland Forum

5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People

by Opinionated: 4:21pm
The Yoruba race is more or less a collection of diverse people bound together by language, culture and history. The Yoruba people are a distinguished people and are well-known as the home to one of Africa’s richest cultures. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 interesting things about the Yoruba people.

The Yorubas are Among the Most Urbanized People in Africa

This is because centuries before the arrival of the British colonial administration, most Yoruba people already lived in well-structured urban centers. These centers were organized around powerful city states called ‘Ilu’, which were centered around the residence of the Oba. In other words, before the coming of the British colonial masters, the Yoruba people were already organized under the rule of their Oba.

Yorubas are very Expressive People

This is particularly seen in the way they speak and converse with one another. It is also seen in their colourful festivals and celebrations. From wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, housewarming parties and even burials, you cannot deny the rich and ostentatious style and ceremonial nature of the people of the culture.

The Yoruba People are One of the Largest Ethnic Groups in Africa

This is according to the CIA World Factbook Report of 2013. The Yoruba people constitute over 40 million people found in most parts of the world, with the largest concentration in Nigeria.

When a Child is Born in Yorubaland, the Naming Ceremony is Carried Out After 8 Days

Regardless of modernization, the Yoruba people still cling dearly to most of their cultural and traditional practices, and the above traditional practice is one of them. After a period of eight days, a naming ceremony is held for a new born where close relatives are invited.

The Yoruba Language Has Many Dialects

The Yoruba language is a tonal. and is a Niger-Congo language that has the largest number of native speakers. The language has many dialects but most of its speakers are able to understand one another.

Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-interesting-things-yoruba-people/

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by lalasticlala(m): 6:33pm
Sola Sobowale, my best Yoruba actress of all time.
Aluwe my best Yoruba actor (I had to describe the actor to someone in order to get his name & pic)

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Opistorincos(m): 6:34pm
Proudly an afonja boy

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by SuperSuave(m): 6:34pm
I'm not really yoruba but I've lived all my life in the west, I know the culture their way of life and everything. I don't really know of other tribes but I Love the Yoruba people. Awon omo kaaro ojire grin

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Dharniel(m): 6:34pm
give it up for the best tribe in Nigeria in terms of culture and traditions.
Yoruba people don't sweat it, being successful is our thing, we are just too good.
no sentiments.

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Evablizin(f): 6:34pm
grin nice,lols Ali baba and his wife really made the wedding party movie interesting,i love their dance,how the react for any little thing.hahaha

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by lepasharon(f): 6:34pm
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by celestialAgent(m): 6:35pm
Yorubas are accommodators grin

Eyintemi, bawo ni

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by TVTKOKO(m): 6:35pm
Just wait and see how they rush in here

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by ofemigeorge(m): 6:35pm
Their women have the biggest Yash. Maybe it's becos of their ororo soup. grin

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Divay22(f): 6:35pm
I love their culture though

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Fadiga24(m): 6:35pm
Op you forgot...

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by canadianprince: 6:36pm
Really?
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by goldenarrow: 6:36pm
The best from Africa.

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Truth707: 6:36pm
Lalasticlala....Sola Sobowale is my best actress too of all time.
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by mrswag1: 6:36pm
Well in my humble opinion, without the desire to offend those who think different from my point of view, but looking at it in depth, taking into account the characteristicsof each person, I honestly think ... I forgot what i was going to say

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by UrennaNkoli(f): 6:36pm
lol also remember that they are very stingy too and will rather watch their fellow yoruba man suffer than help

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by HajimeSaito: 6:37pm
No 6: Skull mining is one of their traditional vocations. No matter how well educated he is, the average yoloba man has already served his apprenticeship as a skull miner and is waiting for a chance to utilise his "skills".

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by darlous(m): 6:37pm
Nice
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by djtommy(m): 6:37pm
really nice
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by goldenarrow: 6:37pm
muller101:
Don't forget.
muller=mumu
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Pascal11(m): 6:37pm
Yes ooo
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by Ogbenimax: 6:38pm
Baba is it true

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by gidimasters(m): 6:38pm
mrswag1:
Well in my humble opinion, without the desire to offend those who think different from my point of view, but looking at it in depth, taking into account the characteristicsof each person, I honestly think ... I forgot what i was going to say

Sorry for your memory loss grin

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by celestialAgent(m): 6:38pm
mrswag1:
Well in my humble opinion, without the desire to offend those who think different from my point of view, but looking at it in depth, taking into account the characteristicsof each person, I honestly think ... I forgot what i was going to say
This one got me!!

grin
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by NothingDoMe: 6:38pm
How about fraud?

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by kikiwendy(f): 6:39pm
mrswag1:
Well in my humble opinion, without the desire to offend those who think different from my point of view, but looking at it in depth, taking into account the characteristicsof each person, I honestly think ... I forgot what i was going to say
lmao...I swear u be scam
Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by dulux07(m): 6:39pm
Yorubas are highly educated
Yorubas are smart. grin

Re: 5 Interesting Things About The Yoruba People by muller101(m): 6:39pm
goldenarrow:

muller=mumu
goldenarrow= goat

