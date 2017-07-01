Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) (10714 Views)

http://www.dehelm.com/2017/07/ipob-member-buried-in-rocket-casket.html As shared by a facebook user, Prince Emmydon Emeka ;IPOB member buried in Rocket-like Casket with a Biafran colour... Biafrans Type RIP for his soul to rest in peace.

Are u sure this is a casket ? Or the Biafrans are simply planning to fight a war 21 Likes

Wetin we no go see for naija. Rocket casket! Were doesn't want to get to: heaven or another planet like Mars or jupiter.. 5 Likes

He is rocketing to Hell







#Eco99# 42 Likes

And this is what illiteracy has done to Mankind. 35 Likes 1 Share

This one Na rocket to be launched in due course ooooo 2 Likes 1 Share

Make i relax here dey wait for mynd44

Nice concept

IGBO and CREATIVITY











R.I.P Nwa Biafra



IrepBIAFRA . 68 Likes 1 Share

How dis thing turn to ILLITERACY





person no fit do new concept for naija without bad belle people like you..





If na Oyibo man do dis Jet casket, you go dey shout up and down like duck fowl wey fall inside hot oil bcuz of dey new design wey dey Oyibo do...



mtcheeeeew

70 Likes

Rocket to where? Nibiru? Nonsense,person wey Don die already 6 Likes

Your opinion is baseless. It doesn't hold water.



The fact that the 'jet' casket is ipob customised is what i am against.



Grow up! Your opinion is baseless. It doesn't hold water.The fact that the 'jet' casket is ipob customised is what i am against.Grow up! 26 Likes 3 Shares







There is already fire in hell so I wonder what he wants to go and blow-up!





I must give Kudos to Nnamadi Kanu! The dude has really brainwashed lots! 21 Likes 1 Share

I must give Kudos to Nnamadi Kanu! The dude has really brainwashed lots! funny you, life is hell on it own 7 Likes 1 Share

Creative 4 Likes

Rest on

So they use rocket to fight war? Where did u keep ur sense again eh? So they use rocket to fight war? Where did u keep ur sense again eh? 8 Likes 1 Share



What if God asks u in the hereafter, what is the significance/impact of the rocket shaped casket on humanity

Is it not a symbol of weaponry

Or don't they believe in life after death

Are they freethinkers

Cuz this is outrageous, it's contradicting ur faith of believing in Chukwu~Okike Ahbiama. [ God the Creator ]

I'm not against the Biafran struggle but just curious about the message of the casket Nawa oWhat if God asks u in the hereafter, what is the significance/impact of the rocket shaped casket on humanityIs it not a symbol of weaponryOr don't they believe in life after deathAre they freethinkersCuz this is outrageous, it's contradicting ur faith of believing in Chukwu~Okike Ahbiama. [ God the Creator ]I'm not against the Biafran struggle but just curious about the message of the casket 3 Likes 1 Share

Same place ur parents keep theirs Same place ur parents keep theirs 2 Likes

See red mud soil, no wonder they are all running away from Alaigbo! Awon nna! 5 Likes 1 Share

Ojukwu was buried with a Nigerian flag while these wannabes are buried with Biafra flags 10 Likes 1 Share

It's only the less privileged that agitate this biafra of a thing,gullible set of human beings. Painting a casket in occultic -looking colours. Pathetic!

































I'm in my hostel,come and beat me. 3 Likes 1 Share

All this stewpid people from the west. They won't mind their business for once. Envious things. Tufia!







RIP brother. Rocket straight to enuigwe. 3 Likes

Igbos and casket sha.







MAKE I NO JUZ TALK 2 Likes 1 Share

Why are these Animal from the waste always jumping up and down in ipob thread? Even on Sundays.. Pathetic 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm. Seems it's improper to say rest in peace to this dead ipob cos he done already carry weapon of mass destruction follow body which means he wouldn't be planning anything after death if possible other than war. 1 Like

This is Biafra matter, pls stay clear. 4 Likes

R. I. P My hero 2 Likes 1 Share