|IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by Hygist: 10:41pm On Jul 15
As shared by a facebook user, Prince Emmydon Emeka ;
IPOB member buried in Rocket-like Casket with a Biafran colour... Biafrans Type RIP for his soul to rest in peace.
http://www.dehelm.com/2017/07/ipob-member-buried-in-rocket-casket.html
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by Modsenemy(f): 10:44pm On Jul 15
Are u sure this is a casket ? Or the Biafrans are simply planning to fight a war
21 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by pizzy77(m): 10:46pm On Jul 15
Wetin we no go see for naija. Rocket casket! Were doesn't want to get to: heaven or another planet like Mars or jupiter..
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by ecoeco(m): 10:46pm On Jul 15
.
He is rocketing to Hell
#Eco99#
42 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by doughziay(m): 10:47pm On Jul 15
And this is what illiteracy has done to Mankind.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by directorXixXICK(m): 10:47pm On Jul 15
This one Na rocket to be launched in due course ooooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by jaylister(m): 10:48pm On Jul 15
Make i relax here dey wait for mynd44
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by ExpensiveG: 11:11pm On Jul 15
Nice concept
IGBO and CREATIVITY
R.I.P Nwa Biafra
IrepBIAFRA .
68 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by ExpensiveG: 11:15pm On Jul 15
doughziay:.
How dis thing turn to ILLITERACY
person no fit do new concept for naija without bad belle people like you..
If na Oyibo man do dis Jet casket, you go dey shout up and down like duck fowl wey fall inside hot oil bcuz of dey new design wey dey Oyibo do...
mtcheeeeew
70 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by malificent(f): 11:18pm On Jul 15
Rocket to where? Nibiru? Nonsense,person wey Don die already
6 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by doughziay(m): 11:21pm On Jul 15
ExpensiveG:
Your opinion is baseless. It doesn't hold water.
The fact that the 'jet' casket is ipob customised is what i am against.
Grow up!
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by 0b10010011: 11:35pm On Jul 15
There is already fire in hell so I wonder what he wants to go and blow-up!
I must give Kudos to Nnamadi Kanu! The dude has really brainwashed lots!
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by jaylister(m): 11:41pm On Jul 15
funny you, life is hell on it own
0b10010011:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by MasterKim: 12:01am
Creative
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by favoured001: 12:12am
Rest on
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by iaamxavier(m): 5:42am
Modsenemy:
So they use rocket to fight war? Where did u keep ur sense again eh?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by ThinkSmarter(m): 6:23am
Nawa o
What if God asks u in the hereafter, what is the significance/impact of the rocket shaped casket on humanity
Is it not a symbol of weaponry
Or don't they believe in life after death
Are they freethinkers
Cuz this is outrageous, it's contradicting ur faith of believing in Chukwu~Okike Ahbiama. [ God the Creator ]
I'm not against the Biafran struggle but just curious about the message of the casket
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by Modsenemy(f): 7:02am
iaamxavier:
Same place ur parents keep theirs
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by chibuzorAbia: 7:09am
See red mud soil, no wonder they are all running away from Alaigbo! Awon nna!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 8:17am
Ojukwu was buried with a Nigerian flag while these wannabes are buried with Biafra flags
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by iaamxavier(m): 9:23am
Modsenemy:My parents's are intact but yours and your parent I doubt
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by Tiny23(f): 9:24am
It's only the less privileged that agitate this biafra of a thing,gullible set of human beings. Painting a casket in occultic -looking colours. Pathetic!
I'm in my hostel,come and beat me.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by Modsenemy(f): 9:53am
iaamxavier:I doubt if ur parent's re intact ,cos if they are , then I'm also .
Well I don't like exchanging words with slowpokes , so run along
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by iSlayer2: 10:03am
All this stewpid people from the west. They won't mind their business for once. Envious things. Tufia!
RIP brother. Rocket straight to enuigwe.
3 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by anyebedgreat: 10:40am
Igbos and casket sha.
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:40am
MAKE I NO JUZ TALK
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 10:40am
Why are these Animal from the waste always jumping up and down in ipob thread? Even on Sundays.. Pathetic
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 10:40am
Hmmmmm. Seems it's improper to say rest in peace to this dead ipob cos he done already carry weapon of mass destruction follow body which means he wouldn't be planning anything after death if possible other than war.
1 Like
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by akpamuomenka: 10:40am
This is Biafra matter, pls stay clear.
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by obaival(m): 10:41am
R. I. P My hero
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Member Buried In Rocket Casket (graphic Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 10:41am
Nothing is as cool as having people who cares about you even when you are outta this world. People who are ready to give you the best.
A befitting burial is the best a dead man could have. RIP man
7 Likes 1 Share
