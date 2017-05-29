₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:56pm
Below is the burial poster of IPOB member Mazi Udoette Miracle Udofia (a.k.a Immortal) who was murdered by the Nigeria soldiers at the home of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during their operation Python dance II.
The burial will take place tomorrow being Wednesday the 20th of December, 2017 at his father's compound in Akwa Ibom State
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/ipob-member-who-was-murdered-by.html?m=1
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:59pm
That's how boko was brainwashed
Kanu has finished his contract with PDP
Enjoying in Bahamas
7 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by optional1(f): 7:00pm
Una still dey kill una self wey Nnamdi kanu don disappear.
21 wey suppose get plenty life just go like chicken like that..
It is well with una oh...
5 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by manci(m): 7:02pm
.
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:02pm
He Must Have Gone To Defend Our Dilector Against The Invading Army, with his Ode Eshi Juju
He died in Cross Fire!
I Pity His Parents!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by GameGod(m): 7:03pm
One less terrorist to worry about.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by GameGod(m): 7:06pm
He died foolishly defending a coward! i no dey pity these miscreants. See what this îdiot wrote during operation python dance vv
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Fulmigati: 7:16pm
RIP brother, you died with glory.
The selfless sacrifice of the fallen shall be the foundation of our new republic.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by yarimo(m): 7:18pm
Terrorist
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by ApexPredator: 7:19pm
Rest in power.
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:23pm
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 7:28pm
Why yanminri just like to dey probe trouble for eye.
That first picture no be that Kano terrorist be that? Wetin be hin name sef?
Maitasine! That terrorist wey cause war for Kano in 1980. Is that not the picture of his corpse in first photo?
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by CaptainG00D: 7:33pm
yarimo:
BabaRamota1980:
GameGod:
GameGod:
optional1:
NgeneUkwenu:
sarrki:And u wonder why Pictures of Jesus are potrayed as a white man and Devil as a black man.
Its only in Nigeria that u see humans with no single respect for the dead.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:35pm
CaptainG00D:
He did not die in the way of the lord
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by CaptainG00D: 7:37pm
sarrki:
And u comment "in the way of the Lord"
Chai!!. Who is behind this moniker oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 7:40pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by funlord(m): 7:56pm
Fulmigati:
.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:10pm
So we should go and fry beans because a miscreant is to be buried tomorrow okwa ya? He wanted death and got it, let's all pray never to be in his situation when he wanted to be killed for one cowardly fugitive Nnamdi kanu
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Ojiofor: 8:16pm
sarrki:
Sarrki old man without sense.Tufiakwa for you.
RIP young man.
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Ojiofor: 8:18pm
Yyeske:
Yyeske respect the dead and sharap up if you got nothing to say
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by NLandIsHypocrit: 8:27pm
RIP our HERO
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 8:58pm
Ojiofor:Come beat me in my house na
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by MrHistorian: 9:36pm
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Jelal0007(m): 9:38pm
Messianic f00l.....rest in piss.
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:38pm
He died for nothing,he didn't wait to see what he died for
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Annruby(f): 9:38pm
Naija is so corrupt, even 2 enter into a relationship u need connection.....she will be like "who gave u my number "?
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 9:38pm
Why did he leave akwa ibom to go fight other people's war ?
Anyway , RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:39pm
MAZI this,MAZI Dat. See wetin Dat hunch back terrorist cause..Kanu is somewhere on top of one idiot prostitu2.Nah persin wey Kal una people PIGS,IDIOT be una leader. .see his final salute see.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by mjabdulk: 9:41pm
wasted life.
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by Ihatepork: 9:41pm
Ipob miscreants are like boko haram members. The same suicidal and brainwashed psyche. Funny thing is how his fellow ipob idiots here are saying RiP while they Atikulate. This life
2 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by maxximumxx(m): 9:42pm
stvpid akwa ibom slave
|Re: Burial Poster Of IPOB Member Killed At Nnamdi Kanu's House (Photos) by maxximumxx(m): 9:43pm
stvpid akwa ibom slave
