The burial will take place tomorrow being Wednesday the 20th of December, 2017 at his father's compound in Akwa Ibom State







Source: Below is the burial poster of IPOB member Mazi Udoette Miracle Udofia (a.k.a Immortal) who was murdered by the Nigeria soldiers at the home of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during their operation Python dance II.The burial will take place tomorrow being Wednesday the 20th of December, 2017 at his father's compound in Akwa Ibom StateSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/ipob-member-who-was-murdered-by.html?m=1

That's how boko was brainwashed



Kanu has finished his contract with PDP



Enjoying in Bahamas 7 Likes

Una still dey kill una self wey Nnamdi kanu don disappear.

21 wey suppose get plenty life just go like chicken like that..



It is well with una oh... 5 Likes

He Must Have Gone To Defend Our Dilector Against The Invading Army, with his Ode Eshi Juju



He died in Cross Fire!



I Pity His Parents! 6 Likes 1 Share

One less terrorist to worry about. 1 Like

He died foolishly defending a coward! i no dey pity these miscreants. See what this îdiot wrote during operation python dance vv 12 Likes 1 Share

RIP brother, you died with glory.

The selfless sacrifice of the fallen shall be the foundation of our new republic. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Terrorist 1 Like

Rest in power.

Why yanminri just like to dey probe trouble for eye.



That first picture no be that Kano terrorist be that? Wetin be hin name sef?



Maitasine! That terrorist wey cause war for Kano in 1980. Is that not the picture of his corpse in first photo? 2 Likes

Its only in Nigeria that u see humans with no single respect for the dead. Its only in Nigeria that u see humans with no single respect for the dead. 10 Likes 2 Shares

And u wonder why Pictures of Jesus are potrayed as a white man and Devil as a black man.

He did not die in the way of the lord He did not die in the way of the lord 4 Likes

2 Likes

RIP

So we should go and fry beans because a miscreant is to be buried tomorrow okwa ya? He wanted death and got it, let's all pray never to be in his situation when he wanted to be killed for one cowardly fugitive Nnamdi kanu 4 Likes

Sarrki old man without sense.Tufiakwa for you.

RIP young man. Sarrki old man without sense.Tufiakwa for you.RIP young man. 3 Likes

RIP our HERO 2 Likes

Messianic f00l.....rest in piss.

He died for nothing,he didn't wait to see what he died for

Naija is so corrupt, even 2 enter into a relationship u need connection.....she will be like "who gave u my number "?

Why did he leave akwa ibom to go fight other people's war ?

Anyway , RIP

MAZI this,MAZI Dat. See wetin Dat hunch back terrorist cause..Kanu is somewhere on top of one idiot prostitu2.Nah persin wey Kal una people PIGS,IDIOT be una leader. .see his final salute see. MAZI this,MAZI Dat. See wetin Dat hunch back terrorist cause..Kanu is somewhere on top of one idiot prostitu2.Nah persin wey Kal una people PIGS,IDIOT be una leader. .see his final salute see. 1 Like

wasted life.

Ipob miscreants are like boko haram members. The same suicidal and brainwashed psyche. Funny thing is how his fellow ipob idiots here are saying RiP while they Atikulate. This life 2 Likes

stvpid akwa ibom slave