Meek Mill took this survey after the number of his followers were close to 12million with Lagos topping his followers list while New York, Daresallam, Philadelphia and Ghana sitting on the second, third, fourth and fifth position.



Nigerians couldn't hide their joy on this great news as many where seen begging him to come to Lagos where he got a much fan base.





See photos and screen shots below







Link

See reactions

Lets just hope Davido won't say meek coming to Africa because meek featured in his song 4 Likes

Make he come na, Evans boys dey wait 23 Likes 2 Shares



But NAwa o

Only you just book two space down op Good for himBut NAwa oOnly you just book two space down op 1 Like

Jeffboi:

Make he come na, Evans boys dey wait

Stop spewing negative comments on Nigeria for cheap and worthless "Likes"





The crime in Nigeria is nothing compared to the crimes in New York City alone. 88 Likes 1 Share

Jeffboi:

Make he come na, Evans boys dey wait

lol lol

IamAirforce1:





Stop spewing negative comments on Nigeria for cheap and worthless "Likes"





The crime in Nigeria is nothing compared to the crimes in New York City alone. have you been there? have you been there? 27 Likes

Wait.. Lemmi call messi to follow me on instagram 1 Like

I'm so not a huge fan of meek mill. But since his coming will boost our IGR oh well. 1 Like

Yeligray:

have you been there?

sava**! sava**! 1 Like 1 Share

Loyalblak007:





sava**! hmmm hmmm

so, rating is now being done on following? 1 Like



Naija, na we dey use mouth take kill ourselves. Thought they said Nigeria couldn't attract foreign artistes.Naija, na we dey use mouth take kill ourselves. 3 Likes



Meek is their symbol and hero I'm sure majority of the Lagos based followers belong to the dreamchaser gang...Meek is their symbol and hero 17 Likes

Ok

Wen wil u feature meek mill also

adewumiopeyemi:

Wen wil u feature meek mill also

I will need like 200k in dollars to feature meek.



Dude, I'm still a student. 1 Like

Dead on arrival.

IamAirforce1:





I will need like 200k in dollars to feature meek.



Dude, I'm still a student. 3 Likes

IamAirforce1:





I will need like 200k in dollars to feature meek.



Dude, I'm still a student. Don't u want ur music carrer to grow.. 3 Likes

IamAirforce1:





I will need like 200k in dollars to feature meek.



Dude, I'm still a student.

Baba don't tell me you are still a student You said this 7 years ago! What course are you studying bikonu Baba don't tell me you are still a studentYou said this 7 years ago! What course are you studying bikonu 42 Likes 2 Shares

IamAirforce1:





Stop spewing negative comments on Nigeria for cheap and worthless "Likes"





The crime in Nigeria is nothing compared to the crimes in New York City alone.



Skikibii brother in falz voice ^if you fake your death you fit still no blow^^ Skikibii brother in falz voice ^if you fake your death you fit still no blow^^ 5 Likes 1 Share

LesbianBoy:





Baba don't tell me you are still a student You said this 7 years ago! What course are you studying bikonu Show me where I posted this 7yrs ago and I will deactivate my account. 17 Likes

Jeffboi:







Skikibii brother in falz voice ^if you fake your death you fit still no blow^^

And after going through your profile, I regret ever correcting you because poverty sometimes block peoples sense of reasoning.







Lalasticlala And after going through your profile, I regret ever correcting you because poverty sometimes block peoples sense of reasoning.Lalasticlala 4 Likes

Dreams and Nightmare. Dreamchaser, dude so underrated 1 Like





Funny thread Funny thread



lolz Make he come na, Evans boys dey waitlolz

IamAirforce1:





Stop spewing negative comments on Nigeria for cheap and worthless "Likes"





The crime in Nigeria is nothing compared to the crimes in New York City alone. No mind am.. Jeffboy= mumu No mind am.. Jeffboy= mumu

He should come with Nicki Minaj