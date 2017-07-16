₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 7:54am
United States Mega super star Meek Mill, has announced he's coming to Africa after rating shows most of his instagram followers where actually Lagos based.
Meek Mill took this survey after the number of his followers were close to 12million with Lagos topping his followers list while New York, Daresallam, Philadelphia and Ghana sitting on the second, third, fourth and fifth position.
Nigerians couldn't hide their joy on this great news as many where seen begging him to come to Lagos where he got a much fan base.
See photos and screen shots below
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWludVjg1hS/
1 Share
Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 7:54am
See reactions
Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 7:54am
Lets just hope Davido won't say meek coming to Africa because meek featured in his song
4 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Jeffboi(m): 7:58am
Make he come na, Evans boys dey wait
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Babysnow1: 7:58am
Good for him
But NAwa o
Only you just book two space down op
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 8:02am
Jeffboi:
Stop spewing negative comments on Nigeria for cheap and worthless "Likes"
The crime in Nigeria is nothing compared to the crimes in New York City alone.
88 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by ritababe(f): 8:03am
Jeffboi:
lol
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Yeligray(m): 8:05am
IamAirforce1:have you been there?
27 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Yeligray(m): 8:08am
Wait.. Lemmi call messi to follow me on instagram
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Ehiscotch(m): 8:09am
I'm so not a huge fan of meek mill. But since his coming will boost our IGR oh well.
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Loyalblak007(f): 8:09am
Yeligray:
sava**!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Yeligray(m): 8:11am
Loyalblak007:hmmm
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by dayo2me(m): 8:11am
so, rating is now being done on following?
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Ehiscotch(m): 8:13am
Thought they said Nigeria couldn't attract foreign artistes.
Naija, na we dey use mouth take kill ourselves.
3 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by lenghtinny(m): 8:17am
I'm sure majority of the Lagos based followers belong to the dreamchaser gang...
Meek is their symbol and hero
17 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:17am
Ok
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:19am
Wen wil u feature meek[ mill alsoa :Pquote author=IamAirforce1 post=58503625]Lets just hope Davido won't say meek coming to Africa because meek featured in his song[/quote]
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 8:26am
adewumiopeyemi:
I will need like 200k in dollars to feature meek.
Dude, I'm still a student.
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Inanna(f): 8:31am
Dead on arrival.
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:37am
IamAirforce1:
3 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:43am
Don't u want ur music carrer to grow..
IamAirforce1:
3 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by LesbianBoy(m): 9:56am
IamAirforce1:
Baba don't tell me you are still a student You said this 7 years ago! What course are you studying bikonu
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Jeffboi(m): 9:58am
IamAirforce1:
Skikibii brother in falz voice ^if you fake your death you fit still no blow^^
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 9:58am
LesbianBoy:Show me where I posted this 7yrs ago and I will deactivate my account.
17 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 10:02am
Jeffboi:
And after going through your profile, I regret ever correcting you because poverty sometimes block peoples sense of reasoning.
Lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Kingjags: 10:32am
Dreams and Nightmare. Dreamchaser, dude so underrated
1 Like
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Destined2win: 11:18am
Funny thread
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Pinkfeet: 11:34am
Make he come na, Evans boys dey wait
lolz
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by IamAirforce1: 11:53am
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by StarPlayer: 12:09pm
IamAirforce1:No mind am.. Jeffboy= mumu
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by veekid(m): 1:36pm
He should come with Nicki Minaj
|Re: Meek Mill Coming To Africa After Rating Shows Most Followers Were Lagos Based by Narldon(f): 1:36pm
NOLLYWOOD WEE NUR KILL ME OOOO
LOST AND FOUND SON
2 Likes 2 Shares
