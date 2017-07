Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi: "Wizkid Never Signed Me To Starboy" (7744 Views)

Remember that at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Wizkid announced he was signing R2bees, Efya and Mr Eazi to his label.



Little wonder, Wizkid rarely hypes Mr Eazi's work on social media.





NEWS VIA:













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7w5lQoBR1I



as far wizkid glory still shines, no p... he can say anything else like 4 Likes

hmmmm. who dey decieve who 1 Like

The question is why is it that it is just now he is beginning to denounce it??last year when hip tv interviewed him he never denied it and even mentioned how he is ready to work with his label mate "L.A.X....is it that he forgot that he was not signed at that time?? he is obviously a liar... 9 Likes

I knew it . he doesn't look like Star boy signee

Everyone be denying wizkid like 9 Likes

Mr Eazi give am Leg Over

Game Over 4 Likes 1 Share

After u don use starBoy penetrate the Nigerian market u come dey talk. U should have kept mute on this as it could hurt your career 2 Likes

It's your cup of sobo It's your cup of sobo

So what should we do now?

Fry air?

Nonsense. Jealous of star boy success. Even otedola daughter will denounce u as u denounced Wizzy baby 5 Likes 1 Share

See signature abeg

WizKid be like... 8 Likes

These so called celebrities and wahala headlines





This gold-digger is borrowing a leaf of ingratitude from Harrysong.



It's obvious shagging Temi Otedola has given him balls of steel This gold-digger is borrowing a leaf of ingratitude from Harrysong.It's obvious shagging Temi Otedola has given him balls of steel 14 Likes 3 Shares

Nobody likes Eazi again... He should go and sleep

so what should we now do? so what should we now do?

coolshegs10:

so what should we now do? Roast Ice block Roast Ice block

Mr Eazi take it easy or else na spatula go land for your trapezium head! na wen baba nla drop album u know say u go tok dis rubbish..... abi na davido send u? 5 Likes

Itimkpataka2:

Nonsense. Jealous of star boy success. Even otedola daughter will denounce u as u denounced Wizzy baby

One fresh London boy go soon take d babe from am

Na dat time he go loyal. One fresh London boy go soon take d babe from amNa dat time he go loyal.

His he greater or better than baba NLA. Omo ologo

jazinogold:

Mr Eazi take it easy or else na spatula go land for your trapezium head! na wen baba nla drop album u know say u go tok dis rubbish..... abi na davido send u? Na Davido

NwaAmaikpe:





This gold-digger is borrowing a leaf of ingratitude from Harrysong.



It's obvious shagging Temi Otedola has given him balls of steel As em Don career Don dey die already, he's fading away

wunmi590:

Brand new Hot song by EMYXCEL titled IYAWOMI prod. By MDEEZ (Master Kraft).. Hurry​​​ now don't be left out !! Pls download from this link below - http://topnaijamusic.com/download-emyxcel-iyawomi/ Why em dey look the flower like that?