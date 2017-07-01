₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by henryanna36: 4:58pm
IMN rejoice with Rev. Ayuba Asheshe as he celebrates 50th birthday at ECWA Unity Church Rayfield Jos. He also received ambassador of peace Award from the Movement
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/shiite-members-celebrate-50th-birthday.html?m=1
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by henryanna36: 4:58pm
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by juman(m): 5:03pm
Good.
2 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by sainty2k3(m): 5:04pm
This is unbelievable
8 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by erunz(m): 5:12pm
God bless the Shiites, they are indeed peace loving people
47 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by oladeebo: 5:14pm
that is Nigeria I was born to then, no boundary!
before kanu & co come to build the Berlin wall
22 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by lofty900(m): 5:20pm
erunz:they say "the enemy of your enemy is your friend" that's what is happening between shites and christians in middle belt . There are shites in other parts of Nigeria, how come they don't do this?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by Nutase(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by begwong: 8:05pm
God is great!!
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by googlepikins: 8:11pm
No wonder Buhari and his Boko Haram brothers don't like them, cos they're the peaceful ones
16 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by liftedhigh: 9:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by dlondonbadboy: 9:36pm
Wrong.
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by Etizz: 9:36pm
I like it.....we should all unite as one and stop the Haram ish.... nice one guys.
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by futurerex: 9:36pm
You mean something like this
1 Like
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by nictech: 9:37pm
O dima
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by sunkoye: 9:37pm
oladeebo:
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by liftedhigh: 9:37pm
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by muller101(m): 9:37pm
Jesu.!!!! Send them away. Na spy them be o
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by ymee(m): 9:38pm
THEY HAVE THE SAME THING IN COMMON
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:39pm
These are the kind of news we want to hear news that would unite us rather than divide us albeit welldone to the shiites
2 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by jchioma: 9:39pm
This is nice. Religious tolerance promotes peace.
It takes wisdom to know that after all said and done, we are all humans. Happy birth day sir.
3 Likes
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by laurel03: 9:39pm
oladeebo:the original kanu na footballer
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by OkoYibo: 9:39pm
conductor16:
Descendant of Judas Iscariot, Member of the rejected tribe of Israel, I hail you.
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by kkYEBO(m): 9:40pm
When I heard storm I fear
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by conductor16: 9:41pm
OkoYibo:
Yes, my dear skull racketeering cone headed sky falling toilet soup eating friend from Obomoso. How are you today?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by Dare2Try(m): 9:42pm
The Alisunah and teblic won't like this, up to the Shiite guys
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by princestars(m): 9:43pm
I see the leader of the shiite becoming souls winning pastor for Christ... check the 4th picture, see the way he removed his cap, something special is in him
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by shammah1(m): 9:43pm
I don't seem to trust them. They wouldn't be friends with Christians if they weren't rejected by the Sunnis. Anyways, everyone is welcome to the house of God. I hate our interpretation of religion.
|Re: Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him by gimakon(m): 9:46pm
The Shia muslims in a way has always been closer and more tolerant than the Sunni muslims,asides their ashura,i deem it they are better than their Sunni devilish islamic brothers. Hardly would you see Sunni salafist movement and the Sufi being friends with Christians. Surah 5:51 always speaks for them. Bad people.
3 Likes
