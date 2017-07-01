Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Shiite Members Storm Church In Jos, Celebrate Pastor's 50th Birthday With Him (11985 Views)

Source: IMN rejoice with Rev. Ayuba Asheshe as he celebrates 50th birthday at ECWA Unity Church Rayfield Jos. He also received ambassador of peace Award from the MovementSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/shiite-members-celebrate-50th-birthday.html?m=1

Good. 2 Likes

This is unbelievable 8 Likes

God bless the Shiites, they are indeed peace loving people 47 Likes

that is Nigeria I was born to then, no boundary!

before kanu & co come to build the Berlin wall 22 Likes

erunz:

they say "the enemy of your enemy is your friend" that's what is happening between shites and christians in middle belt . There are shites in other parts of Nigeria, how come they don't do this?

God is great!!

No wonder Buhari and his Boko Haram brothers don't like them, cos they're the peaceful ones







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZHAHlLZb5Y Ok 1 Like

Wrong.

I like it.....we should all unite as one and stop the Haram ish.... nice one guys.

You mean something like this 1 Like

O dima

oladeebo:

that is Nigeria I was born to then, no boundary!

before kanu & co come to build the Berlin wall

Jesu.!!!! Send them away. Na spy them be o

THEY HAVE THE SAME THING IN COMMON





These are the kind of news we want to hear news that would unite us rather than divide us albeit welldone to the shiites 2 Likes

This is nice. Religious tolerance promotes peace.



It takes wisdom to know that after all said and done, we are all humans. Happy birth day sir. 3 Likes

oladeebo:

that is Nigeria I was born to then, no boundary!

the original kanu na footballer

conductor16:

The shiites are always more peaceful and tolerant than those skull mining parboiled moozlems in Osobo

Descendant of Judas Iscariot, Member of the rejected tribe of Israel, I hail you.

When I heard storm I fear

OkoYibo:





Descendant of Judas Iscariot, Member of the rejected tribe of Israel, I hail you.

Yes, my dear skull racketeering cone headed sky falling toilet soup eating friend from Obomoso. How are you today?

The Alisunah and teblic won't like this, up to the Shiite guys

I see the leader of the shiite becoming souls winning pastor for Christ... check the 4th picture, see the way he removed his cap, something special is in him

I don't seem to trust them. They wouldn't be friends with Christians if they weren't rejected by the Sunnis. Anyways, everyone is welcome to the house of God. I hate our interpretation of religion.