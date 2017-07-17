Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 200Level Student Strangles Keke Operator In Umuahia, Abia (Photo) (6890 Views)

PoliticsNGR learnt that Chinonso boarded Eseonu's tricycle claiming that he was going to pick up some farm produce from his mother's farm at Amzukwu area of the state. On getting to the farm, Chinonso attacked and killed Eseonu with a rope, dumped his body in a nearby ditch and absconded with his tricycle.



Unknown to the killer, a man who was defecating in the bush spotted the entire crime and later raised alarm in the community. Confirming the incident, the Abia state commissioner of Police, Mr Oyebade Adeleye stated that the suspected was already in custody before a formal report was received on the missing 67-year-old Eseonu.



He revealed the suspect took detectives to the scene of the crime where the decomposing body of the deceased was found. Oyebade finalized by stating that the 25-year-old Chinonso has been charged to court and is currently remanded in prison custody.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/17/200-level-student-arrested-strangling-keke-operator/ A 200 level computer science student, Chinonso Ibekwe, is currently cooling off in a detention facility in Abia state for allegedly strangling a tricycle(Keke Marwa) operator, Peter Eseonu to death in Umuahia.

Chinonso Ibekwe







typical flat head. 16 Likes 1 Share

The guy defecating so was just watching till d deed was done to later go screaming in d community.

He too sef deserves 50 lashes of cane after d murderer is sent to d afterlife 20 Likes

Observing 4 Likes 1 Share

If found guilty, take him to Ikorodu and pronounce him publicly a badooooooo!



That's my judgment. 13 Likes 1 Share

Afonjaaa agidi and stew don set for unaa oh 1 Like

A student?....ao can dey call this one a student ehn

Why kill a fellow man like you for material things, why take his when you can't even creat a fly, how much was he going to sell the (already used)keke, how long was the money gonna last.....

No wonder GOD said "The heart of man is desperately wicked" 4 Likes

joe4real12:

If found guilty, take him to Ikorodu and pronounce him publicly a badooooooo!



That's my judgment. He confessed and took cops to where he dumped the body, what evidence is needed again?

Since he values money more than humans he should be fed to sharks and crocodiles like an animal. wicked souls. He confessed and took cops to where he dumped the body, what evidence is needed again?Since he values money more than humans he should be fed to sharks and crocodiles like an animal. wicked souls. 6 Likes 1 Share

the modafucka watchin in the bush supposed to be whipped in the ballz 7 Likes

Chinonso Ibekwe, Evan's people. 2 Likes 1 Share

This will be the order of d day in WILDERNESS(BIAFRA).

If u believe biafra is dead on arrival like,a share if u believe Kanu have hypnotise d Igbos. 5 Likes

Camlot000007:

Observing





No need to check dey name, we don see em...







NCAN go back to your duty post..





make dem sentence em life imprisonment, he deserve it. we don't train animals in BIAFRA but HUMAN BEINGS



Him don disappoint us...



#Reporting LIVE from O42 MAJOR GENERAL



IrepBIAFRA



1 Like 1 Share

mehn this one weak me ooo.



Human mind is dark, take a man life like na play rehearsal, pls send him to the worst prison we ve in Nigeria

Cultism in Nigeria is becoming something else.

By mere looking you can easily tell that someone is a criminal



RIP Ezeonu

This is old news now.. Why is it just hitting dailies now?

The guy have been doing this business of strangling and taking peoples keke... He owns about 15 keke in his village, but just a dry cleaner in Umuahia... God catch am this time around ...



Modified: the man that saw him in the bush was promised 100k, but problem broke out when the suspect refused to give the witness the 100k as promised. The witness then involved police

heykims:

The guy defecating so was just watching till d deed was done to later go screaming in d community.

He too sef deserves 50 lashes of cane after d murderer is sent to d afterlife No he was minding his own business at that point in time until it is necessary to create awareness

That is called safety first.

My grandfather is 168 years old simply because he is always using brain and minding his own business when necessary No he was minding his own business at that point in time until it is necessary to create awarenessThat is called safety first.My grandfather is 168 years old simply because he is always using brain and minding his own business when necessary

A biafran killing an ipob... 3 Likes 1 Share





*runs away crying* See face!*runs away crying*

Na wa for this headwarmer gangs oo 2 Likes 1 Share

Na wah o

He really wanted that Keke

Murder is not pardonable

A biafran killing an ipob member. 2 Likes