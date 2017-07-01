Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" (11064 Views)

Kemi who went on a social media rant after Seyi Law reacted to her call out post, wrote;



"Seyi Law calls me a "family reject". Your wife's body REJECTED 3 pregnancies. That's your family rejecting u via miscarriages

KOO"



In another post she wrote;



"Seyi Law says I'm ranting like a rabid dog. Has he checked his unhealthy fat daughter's resemblance to Droppy?"



She also wrote;



"Seyi law says my parents should have kept my placenta instead of me. His wife couldn't even FORM 3 placentas. Did you eat them?"



something must be wrong with this woman 63 Likes 4 Shares

mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 2 Likes

Ma'am face your front and deal with your life. Seems the jail term you served has not taught you a lesson. Second jail term loading 24 Likes

The baby resemble Droopy true true

I bet her time in jail didn't soften her one bit.



I'd like to see Seyi's reply to this epic jibe. Let them keep up the fiery exchanges. Real entertainment. This woman is truly savage!The baby resemble Droopy true trueI bet her time in jail didn't soften her one bit.I'd like to see Seyi's reply to this epic jibe. Let them keep up the fiery exchanges. Real entertainment. 27 Likes 3 Shares

Anybody dis woman fights with,she always win.

U must give up,she no dey tire.

Her bad mouth wicked pass I go dye Own.

Make una avoid her una no go hear. 28 Likes

Im sure her stupidity is not inherited her villagers are behind this one 5 Likes

She will soon die of madness. 3 Likes 1 Share

Mtchewww. This woman no play when she Dey small; she just had the chance to and I pity those who choose to turn sand with her. 13 Likes

Justeenaleo:

She will soon die of madness. You sef haf bad mouth You sef haf bad mouth

YabaLeftist:

This woman is truly savage! The baby resemble Droopy true true

I bet her time in jail didn't soften her one bit.



I'd like to see Seyi's reply to this epic jibe. Let them keep up the fiery exchanges. Real entertainment. Seyi can't stand her and I doubt if there's anyone in the Entertainment industry who can match her pound for pound when it comes to online banter without police involvement... Seyi can't stand her and I doubt if there's anyone in the Entertainment industry who can match her pound for pound when it comes to online banter without police involvement... 18 Likes

This woman is mentally deranged 5 Likes

Incase you can't relate, this is droppy 64 Likes 2 Shares

Chaiii this savage is too much nah!!!!!!mama though I don't support you with what u said about his wife miscarriage cuz there is nobody that don't have tribulations same with your mouth ma



Chill small nah!!! Not every thing elderly person they look or reply. U are 50+ma





















Abeg Nairalander make u help just click my link 3 Likes

When two Elephants Fights,the Grass Suffers





Now two Compound Fools are fighting,it is now the Innocent baby that is sufferring the Insults

Useless Old people 2 Likes









What could be the cause?



Has anyone else noticed the rise in savagery of late in Nigeria?What could be the cause?





FelixFelicis:

Incase you can't relate, this is droppy





Maka why na? Dude!!!!Maka why na? 6 Likes

she no try talking abt d miscarriages na, u ar a woman, it cn happen 2 anybody, including ur daughter, I. E, if u hv any she no try talking abt d miscarriages na, u ar a woman, it cn happen 2 anybody, including ur daughter, I. E, if u hv any 6 Likes

h.w





Give it to Kemi!



She got a bad mouth!



Seyi law made a big mistake starting the war forgetting that all is fair in warfare!





10 Likes 1 Share

Who let the dog out

Abeg who get their number make I help them settle their fight?

old fool.



This useless old kemi is better off in prisons than with normal humans. did she even have a child?



Old fool 3 Likes

Why is this woman like this for Gods sake

Another prison package loading for you..... 1 Like 1 Share

OKorowanta:

Anybody dis woman fights with,she always win.

U must give up,she no dey tire.

Her bad mouth wicked pass I go dye Own.

Make una avoid her una no go hear. As in Eh! She never gets tired. What fits her is silence, if anybody wants to get mad with her, she will beat the person with experience As in Eh! She never gets tired. What fits her is silence, if anybody wants to get mad with her, she will beat the person with experience 3 Likes

0b100100111:





Give it to Kemi!



She got a bad mouth!



Seyi law made a big mistake starting the war forgetting that all is fair in warfare!







Lloydfather:

I blame sheyi on this one must u reply every comment? See the way this woman is taking advantage of his stupidity to speak ill of his family.

Who told u that if u don't reply any comment u are not man enough? I'm getting pissed with this guy already. Shoo

acevic:

I really can't dispute the fact the aunty Kemi'Kemi's madness is outta this world or her savagery is top notch.



But look at it this way,. You can't call someone a family reject and expect to go unhurt? You can't say someone's mother should have kept her placenta instead of her and expect to go unbattered?



They both deserve what they get.

*singing to fela's palava* "...... when trobbu sleep yanga go wake am, wetin he dey finddddd...., na palava he dey find, na palava he go gettio........



Every boxer who punches must be ready to receive same. Unfortunately, our boxers comedians make silly/insensitive jokes, insult in guile and pick on u but cry wolf when u do d same to them! *singing to fela's* "......Every boxer who punches must be ready to receive same. Unfortunately, ourcomedians make silly/insensitive jokes, insult in guile and pick on u but cry wolf when u do d same to them! 6 Likes 1 Share

dacovajnr:

Seyi can't stand her and I doubt if there's anyone in the Entertainment industry who can match her pounds for pounds when it comes to online banter without police involvement...

That woman is a genius in constructive insult.



Can imagine how pained the Port-harcourt pastor must have been before ordering her arrest.



She is talented at hitting hard That woman is a genius in constructive insult.Can imagine how pained the Port-harcourt pastor must have been before ordering her arrest.She is talented at hitting hard 4 Likes

0b100100111:





That woman is a genius in constructive insult.



Can imagine how pained the Port-harcourt pastor must have been before ordering her arrest.



She is talented at hitting hard



At age 50 She is a genius and talented to your type who dont know what being a genius and being talented means

Thats why you have never written any reasonable comment on this comment

I am telling you because you dont your condition just Kemi doesnt know what is worrying her At age 50 She is a genius and talented to your type who dont know what being a genius and being talented meansThats why you have never written any reasonable comment on this commentI am telling you because you dont your condition just Kemi doesnt know what is worrying her 9 Likes

No! No!! No!!! This is All Shades of Wrong!! 1 Like

she done start again, after she go dey find who go raise funds for her bail 3 Likes