|Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by ObiOmaMu: 7:14am
Controversial Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is not yet done with Seyi Law's wife, who she dragged in her social media face-off with the comedian before now.
Kemi who went on a social media rant after Seyi Law reacted to her call out post, wrote;
"Seyi Law calls me a "family reject". Your wife's body REJECTED 3 pregnancies. That's your family rejecting u via miscarriages
KOO"
In another post she wrote;
"Seyi Law says I'm ranting like a rabid dog. Has he checked his unhealthy fat daughter's resemblance to Droppy?"
She also wrote;
"Seyi law says my parents should have kept my placenta instead of me. His wife couldn't even FORM 3 placentas. Did you eat them?"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/kemi-olunloyo-not-done-seyi-laws-wife-says-wifes-body-rejected-three-pregnancies.html
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:21am
something must be wrong with this woman
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by marshalcarter: 7:42am
mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by nerilove(m): 7:48am
Ma'am face your front and deal with your life. Seems the jail term you served has not taught you a lesson. Second jail term loading
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by YabaLeftist: 7:48am
This woman is truly savage! The baby resemble Droopy true true
I bet her time in jail didn't soften her one bit.
I'd like to see Seyi's reply to this epic jibe. Let them keep up the fiery exchanges. Real entertainment.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by OKorowanta: 7:49am
Anybody dis woman fights with,she always win.
U must give up,she no dey tire.
Her bad mouth wicked pass I go dye Own.
Make una avoid her una no go hear.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by nrexzy(m): 7:52am
Im sure her stupidity is not inherited her villagers are behind this one
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by Justeenaleo(f): 8:12am
She will soon die of madness.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by ItchingPreek(m): 8:14am
Mtchewww. This woman no play when she Dey small; she just had the chance to and I pity those who choose to turn sand with her.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by DabLord: 8:22am
Justeenaleo:You sef haf bad mouth
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by dacovajnr: 8:23am
YabaLeftist:Seyi can't stand her and I doubt if there's anyone in the Entertainment industry who can match her pound for pound when it comes to online banter without police involvement...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by danduj(m): 8:25am
This woman is mentally deranged
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by FelixFelicis(m): 8:42am
Incase you can't relate, this is droppy
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by Funkybabee(f): 9:00am
Chaiii this savage is too much nah!!!!!!mama though I don't support you with what u said about his wife miscarriage cuz there is nobody that don't have tribulations same with your mouth ma
Chill small nah!!! Not every thing elderly person they look or reply. U are 50+ma
Abeg Nairalander make u help just click my link
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by agadez007(m): 9:11am
When two Elephants Fights,the Grass Suffers
Now two Compound Fools are fighting,it is now the Innocent baby that is sufferring the Insults
Useless Old people
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by jashar(f): 9:53am
Has anyone else noticed the rise in savagery of late in Nigeria?
What could be the cause?
FelixFelicis:
Dude!!!!
Maka why na?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by TINALETC3(f): 9:53am
she no try talking abt d miscarriages na, u ar a woman, it cn happen 2 anybody, including ur daughter, I. E, if u hv any
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by john4reala(m): 9:53am
h.w
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by 0b100100111: 9:54am
Give it to Kemi!
She got a bad mouth!
Seyi law made a big mistake starting the war forgetting that all is fair in warfare!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by SageTravels: 9:54am
Who let the dog out
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by LoveJesus87(m): 9:54am
Abeg who get their number make I help them settle their fight?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by EnEnPeecee: 9:54am
old fool.
This useless old kemi is better off in prisons than with normal humans. did she even have a child?
Old fool
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by magoo10: 9:54am
Why is this woman like this for Gods sake
Another prison package loading for you.....
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by UnknownT: 9:54am
OKorowanta:As in Eh! She never gets tired. What fits her is silence, if anybody wants to get mad with her, she will beat the person with experience
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by Prince16: 9:54am
0b100100111:
Lloydfather:
acevic:
*singing to fela's palava* "...... when trobbu sleep yanga go wake am, wetin he dey finddddd...., na palava he dey find, na palava he go gettio........
Every boxer who punches must be ready to receive same. Unfortunately, our
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by Otunba205: 9:55am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by 0b100100111: 9:55am
dacovajnr:
That woman is a genius in constructive insult.
Can imagine how pained the Port-harcourt pastor must have been before ordering her arrest.
She is talented at hitting hard
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by Guyman02: 9:55am
0b100100111:
At age 50 She is a genius and talented to your type who dont know what being a genius and being talented means
Thats why you have never written any reasonable comment on this comment
I am telling you because you dont your condition just Kemi doesnt know what is worrying her
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by Missonas(f): 9:55am
No! No!! No!!! This is All Shades of Wrong!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by fpeter(f): 9:55am
she done start again, after she go dey find who go raise funds for her bail
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: "Seyi Law's Wife's Body Rejected 3 Pregnancies" by achieversbizpro(m): 9:56am
it is becoming serious ooooo
