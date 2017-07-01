₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Naijahelm: 11:13am
Twitter user, @_sherriv shared these adorable before and after photos of herself and her dad as he graduated with a masters degree.
http://www.naijahelm.com.ng/2017/07/lady-shares-before-and-after-photos.html?m=1
Lalasticlala
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by TheHistorian(m): 11:19am
Ordinary Msc.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Bibors(m): 11:38am
TheHistorian:
Bad belle plenty for this world ooo.
Now I believe some people will just want to kill a successful person for no reason.
69 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by nwaanambra1: 11:53am
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by sinaj(f): 11:58am
Wow! the man didn't evn change at all
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Emodeee: 12:16pm
sinaj:
mayb because he is not an APC member.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Emzyme(m): 1:02pm
Nice 1
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by bbbabes(f): 1:02pm
TheHistorian:
Hmmmm...Msc is not bad naaaa.
Millions don't even have a Bsc.
.
Am okay with my MSC, never think of going further
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by blackbeau1(f): 1:02pm
The father still looks so young. He has aged well.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by MrMoney007: 1:02pm
Who says early childbirth is bad?
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by connectpoint: 1:02pm
This man does age at all..Congrats to this sweet looking family...Looks like sumthin's wrong..mum not around at both occassions means sumthin
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by lovelygurl(f): 1:02pm
sinaj:
Cause black don't crack
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Neduzze5(m): 1:03pm
What in God's name is she wearing?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by twilliamx: 1:03pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by glorex(m): 1:04pm
Cool
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by YelloweWest: 1:04pm
Awww lovely priceless moment
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by seunny4lif(m): 1:04pm
TheHistorian:
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by fatdick(m): 1:04pm
TheHistorian:People like you are a constant reminder that the heart of men is desperately wicked. We should watch and pray!
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Deseo(f): 1:04pm
Your papa fine oooo
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by jieta: 1:04pm
g
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Oladelson(m): 1:04pm
is okay!!!
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by thickminaj(f): 1:06pm
.Awww this is so cute isuch father's are typical role models....... show their children reasons not to give up on their dreams no matter what
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by SweetJoystick(m): 1:07pm
Dad for grab the yansh nau as remake of the picture
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by dtruth50(m): 1:07pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=58544759][/quote] pls nack am jazz abeg. we no go talk anything
1 Like
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by sinaj(f): 1:07pm
Emodeee:u guys are lucky nt to age quickly.
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Mayflowa(m): 1:08pm
Neduzze5:
this one na small. Show US first, u go see
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by Danty37(m): 1:08pm
TheHistorian:go and die....
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by davinero2: 1:08pm
The picture is fine but she should have chosen a different outfit.
The outfit doesn't go with the pic.
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by seunny4lif(m): 1:08pm
You wicked ooooh
dtruth50:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos With Her Dad After He Graduated With Masters by fait10(m): 1:08pm
Hope say the papa no dey lash him daughter
4 Likes 1 Share
