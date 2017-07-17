



Jaundice



Jaundice is very common in common in newborn babies. It causes the yellowing of the skin and whitening of the eyes. It can also happen to adults. If jaundice doesn’t disappear within a reasonable period, it may be a sign of liver issues.



Swollen Eyes



A swollen or bulging eye is oftentimes a sigh of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is when your thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone according to mayo clinic. This can increase your body’s metabolism resulting in weight loss, increased irregular heartbeat, sweating, and nervousness or irritability according to mayo clinic.



Distorted Vision



Distorted vision is most a sign that you either need have your eyes checked by an optician, or you require a break from your computer especially if you have been staring at it for hours. A break will help you regain focus and clear your eyes.



Frequent Stye



A stye is a small, painful lump on the inside or outside of the eyelid. You don’t need to be concerned as it only takes a few days and it will clear up. But if it takes about three months to clear up, you should see a doctor. It could be a sign of cancer referred to as Sebaceous gland carcinoma.



Twists in the eyes



Your eyes are supposed to be clear. No twists, no curves, and no bends. But, if there are any twists or bends in the eyes, it MAY be a sign of high blood pressure. This is why you should see your ophthalmologist from time to time for eye checkup as they can detect if the twists is a sign of High BP or not.



Sudden Changes in Vision



You reclining in one of your preferred hotels in Lagos and suddenly you experience changes in vision. It is not the people in your village. No. This may be a vision problem associated with stroke. You should go for a medical checkup immediately.



