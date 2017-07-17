₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The role the eyes plays in your life can’t be overemphasized. One of such roles is alerting you about your health status. So if anything changes in your eyes, you immediately take notice. It may not be just any change. These eye problems may be alerting you to some crucial health conditions that you must not ignore. In line with this, Jumia travel, the leading online travel agency, identifies the things your eyes says about your health. Try to pay attention to these signs.
Jaundice
Jaundice is very common in common in newborn babies. It causes the yellowing of the skin and whitening of the eyes. It can also happen to adults. If jaundice doesn’t disappear within a reasonable period, it may be a sign of liver issues.
Swollen Eyes
A swollen or bulging eye is oftentimes a sigh of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is when your thyroid gland produces too much thyroxine hormone according to mayo clinic. This can increase your body’s metabolism resulting in weight loss, increased irregular heartbeat, sweating, and nervousness or irritability according to mayo clinic.
Distorted Vision
Distorted vision is most a sign that you either need have your eyes checked by an optician, or you require a break from your computer especially if you have been staring at it for hours. A break will help you regain focus and clear your eyes.
Frequent Stye
A stye is a small, painful lump on the inside or outside of the eyelid. You don’t need to be concerned as it only takes a few days and it will clear up. But if it takes about three months to clear up, you should see a doctor. It could be a sign of cancer referred to as Sebaceous gland carcinoma.
Twists in the eyes
Your eyes are supposed to be clear. No twists, no curves, and no bends. But, if there are any twists or bends in the eyes, it MAY be a sign of high blood pressure. This is why you should see your ophthalmologist from time to time for eye checkup as they can detect if the twists is a sign of High BP or not.
Sudden Changes in Vision
You reclining in one of your preferred hotels in Lagos and suddenly you experience changes in vision. It is not the people in your village. No. This may be a vision problem associated with stroke. You should go for a medical checkup immediately.
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by veekid(m): 1:04pm
So which of the above is Buhari's problem? Dementia or so?
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by etzskillz(m): 1:04pm
d poster above me sha
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Kennitrust: 1:05pm
eye, the most important part of the body
life without eye is no life
thanks for the info
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by seunny4lif(m): 1:05pm
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Silentscreamer(f): 1:05pm
Ok.. Will keep these in mind
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by thickminaj(f): 1:05pm
Nice one but the changes in vision maybe due to other things besides stroke
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Ehiscotch(m): 1:06pm
It made FP with zero comments.
It is nice to see such topics make FP instead of Afonja vs Biafra threads.
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by jashar(f): 1:07pm
ok
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by DrIkB: 1:07pm
Very educative
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by VickyRotex(f): 1:07pm
Nice one Op. Thank you!
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by DaeDae88(f): 1:10pm
Insightful post indeed
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by dust144(m): 1:11pm
Stay out of sun
Reduce garri drinking
Stop eating hot garri (eba)
Stop or reduce grand nut oil.
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by ourkobo(m): 1:11pm
I remember drinking Unclad garri (without milk or groundnut, only sugar!!!! )
for 1 week....
I saw all the symptoms u mentioned
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Ezionye(f): 1:12pm
Nice one. 100% FP
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by ourkobo(m): 1:13pm
m
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Hollawayn05(m): 1:19pm
checking the eye lid can also help detect Anemia
and traditionaly our mothers use it to detect Early pregnancy thou not scientifically proven
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by megola: 1:36pm
Kennitrust:aM SURE...you've not heard of Cobhams...
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Ilajeboy(m): 1:47pm
seunny4lif:
seunny4lif:
Garri without milk sugar and groundnut
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by angelbulksms: 1:48pm
Cool revelation
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by seunny4lif(m): 1:50pm
You are from my town
You are Ikale/Ilaje?
Ilajeboy:
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Ilajeboy(m): 1:52pm
[quote author=seunny4lif post=58546192] You are from my town You are Ikale/Ilaje?[/quote
Ilaje ese odo
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by Ilajeboy(m): 1:53pm
seunny4lif:Ilaje ese odo... akátá precisely
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by anyimontana(m): 1:58pm
Ehiscotch:health awareness matter pass oh
|Re: 6 Surprising Things Your Eyes Reveals About Your Health by seunny4lif(m): 2:07pm
Ilajeboy:I be ilu-titun
