Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie (8781 Views)

Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos / Unoaku Anyadike, Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2015 Looks Stunning In New Pics / Omotola Looks Stunning In Ebony Event In Hollywood (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





As the Nollywood actress shared via Instagram...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eREiwnoL3n0



https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpXUt5n0v7/



Source: Actress Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie (Pics , Video)As the Nollywood actress shared via Instagram...Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/actress--looks-stunning-in-wedding-dress-for-her-new-movie/

Wish is real.

They act roles that they can't manage I real life 11 Likes

NollywoodNews24:

They act roles that they can't manage I real life Abi oooo,They can manage movie scripts but cannot manage marriage scripts Abi oooo,They can manage movie scripts but cannot manage marriage scripts 2 Likes

What is the name of the movie? Bet it will be Broken love or Domestico-violensa 1 Like

Tonto this..... Tonto that





Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll 1 Like





This land is Dedicated to Divay27 This rubbish girl.This land is Dedicated to Divay27

NollywoodNews24:

They act roles that they can't manage I real life Only superwomen can manage one d1ck in real life Only superwomen can manage one d1ck in real life 1 Like

Totó decay again

plainmirror:

Tonto this..... Tonto that





Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll I thought I was d only one noticing it I thought I was d only one noticing it

plainmirror:

Tonto this..... Tonto that





Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll Are you new to NL?

Ask the bday boy,lol Are you new to NL?Ask the bday boy,lol 1 Like

NollywoodNews24:

They act roles that they can't manage I real life 1 Share

For the movie the husband ran away.

Heartbroken woman, always trying to distract herfsef.

the white wedding she never had. what a pity

New week... New blessing

Have u been losing ur hard earned money to bookies?? ❎

Have u been broke❎❎❎

Have u been crying over ur lost ticket ❎❎

Do u want to smile to the bank everyday?? ✔✔✔

Then this is just for u. ���

Getty bets offers u opportunity like never before

Our fixed matches packages are :

25 odds�� -5k

50 odds ��-10k

100 odds ��- 24k

225 odds ��- 60k

Join now nd change ur financial status

we buy from direct source...They r totally fixed

No chance to lose.....We win everyday.......

Call +2348055089528 our source is from europe.....

No pay after.....Dont bother calling if you are not buying....Serious people only........Apologies Admin

K



NollywoodNews24:

They act roles that they can't manage I real life Bad comment 1 Like

dhope1:

New week... New blessing

Have u been losing ur hard earned money to bookies?? ❎

Have u been broke❎❎❎

Have u been crying over ur lost ticket ❎❎

Do u want to smile to the bank everyday?? ✔✔✔

Then this is just for u. ���

Getty bets offers u opportunity like never before

Our fixed matches packages are :

25 odds�� -5k

50 odds ��-10k

100 odds ��- 24k

225 odds ��- 60k

Join now nd change ur financial status

we buy from direct source...They r totally fixed

No chance to lose.....We win everyday.......

Call +2348055089528 our source is from europe.....

No pay after.....Dont bother calling if you are not buying....Serious people only........Apologies Admin

OK



HAPPY MOVIE MARRIAGE LIFE

NollywoodNews24:

They act roles that they can't manage I real life





I was thinking that same thing... I was thinking that same thing...

dhope1:

New week... New blessing

Have u been losing ur hard earned money to bookies?? ❎

Have u been broke❎❎❎

Have u been crying over ur lost ticket ❎❎

Do u want to smile to the bank everyday?? ✔✔✔

Then this is just for u. ���

Getty bets offers u opportunity like never before

Our fixed matches packages are :

25 odds�� -5k

50 odds ��-10k

100 odds ��- 24k

225 odds ��- 60k

Join now nd change ur financial status

we buy from direct source...They r totally fixed

No chance to lose.....We win everyday.......

Call +2348055089528 our source is from europe.....

No pay after.....Dont bother calling if you are not buying....Serious people only........Apologies Admin This is not the right thread for this This is not the right thread for this

This interesting...



You may check below...



Quite a number of persons have been requesting for the solar power plan that suit their energy needs. Below are the basic plans. We can also do you a plan according to your specification or need.



The various plans



a. 850VA- 950VA System ( 1KVA Inverter)



1. 1KVA, 12V Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter.



2. 2 x 100AH Premium Deep Cycle Battery.



3. 3 x 150W Mono-crystalline Solar Panel.



4. 12V 30A Charge Controller



LOAD:

Sufficient to power a 1 bedroom home for at least 18 hours a day.



Enough energy to power all basic loads in the home including Lights, Fan, Television

and Gadgets.



b. 2kW System ( 2.5KVA Inverter)



1. 2.5KVA, 24V Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter.



2. 2 x 200AH Premium Deep Cycle Batteries.



3. 4 x 250W Mono-crystalline Solar Panels.



4. 24V 30A Charge Controller.



LOAD:

Sufficient to power a 2 bedroom home for at least 18 hours a day.



Enough energy to power all basic loads in the home including Lights, Fan, Fridge/Freezer, Television

and Gadgets.



c. 3kW System ( 3.75KVA Inverter).



1. 3.75KVA, 48V Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter.



2. 4 x 200AH Premium Deep Cycle Batteries.



3. 8 x 250W Mono-crystalline Solar Panels.



4. 48V, 50A Charge Controller.



LOAD:

Sufficient to power a 3 bedroom home for 24 hours a day.



Enough energy to power all basic loads in the home including one Fridge/Freezer, Water Pumping

Machine and Pressing Iron, Lights, Fans, Television and Gadgets.



d. 4kW System ( 5KVA Inverter)



1. 5KVA, 48V Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter.



2. 4 x 200AH Premium Deep Cycle Batteries.



3. 8 x 250W Mono-crystalline Solar Panels.



4. 48V, 50A Charge Controller.



LOAD:

Sufficient to power the basic needs of a 4 bedroom home for up to 24 hours.



Enough energy to power all household loads including a Water Pumping

Machine and Pressing Iron and 1HP AC.



Please you may require more information to inform a decision on the plans above.



If you have any questions, you can reach me on Call/WhatsApp: 08033343911

dhope1:

New week... New blessing

Have u been losing ur hard earned money to bookies?? ❎

Have u been broke❎❎❎

Have u been crying over ur lost ticket ❎❎

Do u want to smile to the bank everyday?? ✔✔✔

Then this is just for u. ���

Getty bets offers u opportunity like never before

Our fixed matches packages are :

25 odds�� -5k

50 odds ��-10k

100 odds ��- 24k

225 odds ��- 60k

Join now nd change ur financial status

we buy from direct source...They r totally fixed

No chance to lose.....We win everyday.......

Call +2348055089528 our source is from europe.....

No pay after.....Dont bother calling if you are not buying....Serious people only........Apologies Admin if u cannot post picks for free here, just gerara here 4real. Nt like I need it sef if u cannot post picks for free here, just gerara here 4real. Nt like I need it sef

Hotshawarma:

Abi oooo,They can manage movie scripts but cannot manage marriage scripts



lovingyouhun:

What is the name of the movie? Bet it will be Broken love or Domestico-violensa