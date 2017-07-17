₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Mandynews: 1:08pm
Actress Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie (Pics , Video)
As the Nollywood actress shared via Instagram...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eREiwnoL3n0
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpXUt5n0v7/
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/actress--looks-stunning-in-wedding-dress-for-her-new-movie/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by rossyc(f): 2:08pm
Wish is real.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by NollywoodNews24(f): 2:23pm
They act roles that they can't manage I real life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Hotshawarma(m): 3:36pm
NollywoodNews24:Abi oooo,They can manage movie scripts but cannot manage marriage scripts
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by lovingyouhun: 3:46pm
What is the name of the movie? Bet it will be Broken love or Domestico-violensa
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by BroZuma: 3:46pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by plainmirror(m): 3:46pm
Tonto this..... Tonto that
Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by SingleDad: 3:48pm
This rubbish girl.
This land is Dedicated to Divay27
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by gentlemanism1(m): 3:48pm
NollywoodNews24:Only superwomen can manage one d1ck in real life
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by pyyxxaro: 3:48pm
Totó decay again
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by medolab90(m): 3:49pm
plainmirror:I thought I was d only one noticing it
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by fergie001(m): 3:49pm
plainmirror:Are you new to NL?
Ask the bday boy,lol
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Iloveafrica: 3:49pm
NollywoodNews24:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Chidexter(m): 3:50pm
For the movie the husband ran away.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Zane2point4(m): 3:51pm
Heartbroken woman, always trying to distract herfsef.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by bettyLad(f): 3:54pm
the white wedding she never had. what a pity
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by yaegay: 3:56pm
K
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Berekeshele: 4:02pm
Bad comment
NollywoodNews24:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:04pm
dhope1:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by talk2saintify(m): 4:05pm
OK
HAPPY MOVIE MARRIAGE LIFE
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by nextstep(m): 4:08pm
NollywoodNews24:
I was thinking that same thing...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by uzuede4(f): 4:10pm
dhope1:This is not the right thread for this
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Olochedavido(m): 4:14pm
dhope1:if u cannot post picks for free here, just gerara here 4real. Nt like I need it sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by dfrost: 4:15pm
Hotshawarma:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by JoyBeth89(f): 4:37pm
lovingyouhun:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Olibboy: 4:43pm
♥♥♥ Pokoh Lee
Olivia Vs Ciara / Guess Which Celebrity's Husband Gave Her This Beautiful Birthday Cake / Photos Of Genevieve's Daughter Celebrating Her Birthday
