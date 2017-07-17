₦airaland Forum

Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Mandynews: 1:08pm
Actress Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie (Pics , Video)

As the Nollywood actress shared via Instagram...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eREiwnoL3n0

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpXUt5n0v7/

Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/actress--looks-stunning-in-wedding-dress-for-her-new-movie/

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by rossyc(f): 2:08pm
Wish is real.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by NollywoodNews24(f): 2:23pm
They act roles that they can't manage I real life

11 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Hotshawarma(m): 3:36pm
NollywoodNews24:
They act roles that they can't manage I real life
Abi oooo,They can manage movie scripts but cannot manage marriage scripts

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by lovingyouhun: 3:46pm
What is the name of the movie? Bet it will be Broken love or Domestico-violensa grin

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by BroZuma: 3:46pm
cool
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by plainmirror(m): 3:46pm
Tonto this..... Tonto that


Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by SingleDad: 3:48pm
This rubbish girl.

This land is Dedicated to Divay27 grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by gentlemanism1(m): 3:48pm
NollywoodNews24:
They act roles that they can't manage I real life
Only superwomen can manage one d1ck in real life

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by pyyxxaro: 3:48pm
Totó decay again embarassed
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by medolab90(m): 3:49pm
plainmirror:
Tonto this..... Tonto that


Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll
I thought I was d only one noticing it
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by fergie001(m): 3:49pm
plainmirror:
Tonto this..... Tonto that


Maybe she has some NL mods in her payroll
Are you new to NL?
Ask the bday boy,lol

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Iloveafrica: 3:49pm
NollywoodNews24:
They act roles that they can't manage I real life

1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Chidexter(m): 3:50pm
For the movie the husband ran away.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Zane2point4(m): 3:51pm
Heartbroken woman, always trying to distract herfsef.

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by bettyLad(f): 3:54pm
the white wedding she never had. what a pity
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by yaegay: 3:56pm
K
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Berekeshele: 4:02pm
Bad comment
NollywoodNews24:
They act roles that they can't manage I real life

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by talk2saintify(m): 4:05pm
OK

HAPPY MOVIE MARRIAGE LIFE
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by nextstep(m): 4:08pm
NollywoodNews24:
They act roles that they can't manage I real life

wink

I was thinking that same thing...
This is not the right thread for this
if u cannot post picks for free here, just gerara here 4real. Nt like I need it sef
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by dfrost: 4:15pm
Hotshawarma:
Abi oooo,They can manage movie scripts but cannot manage marriage scripts

grin cheesy
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by JoyBeth89(f): 4:37pm
lovingyouhun:
What is the name of the movie? Bet it will be Broken love or Domestico-violensa grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks Stunning In Wedding Dress For Her New Movie by Olibboy: 4:43pm
♥♥♥ Pokoh Lee

