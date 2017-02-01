Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos (16379 Views)

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/she-stepped-out-looking-stunning-for.html She stepped out looking stunning for an event in Abuja yesterday. 2 Likes 1 Share

where de hotness biko?, meanwhile what's that Ring doing on her middle finger?, this lady no dey even help her mata, better go fix ur house...or better still, go ask Mercy Johnson how she take dey stay in peace with her husband, I bliv she go don forgive u 20 Likes

please we're tired pf tonto dike's stories.nairaland is a discussion forum not a gossip blog. 18 Likes 1 Share

She no wear the million dollars wedding ring again?.... People just dey pretend say dem dey happy.... Plenty people still dey like her ooooo,way dey die in silence all in the name of wetin people go say. 4 Likes 1 Share

Is she still with her phone? Sometimes I wonder how these celebs end up being role models to some people. 2 Likes

Mrs Churchill, bawo ni?? 1 Like

Came:

Ordinary human being.. She looks normal.

Classic,<3

cute lady 1 Like 1 Share

Back to oloshoing 6 Likes

Why does every topic about this lady hit front page? 1 Like

She looks good though,the era of taking abuse from any man is gone



The people castigating you now,will still blame you if you got killed there.

I only have a problem with the expose she was doing on social media,too much fake life 13 Likes

Tonto you're good.. haterz gon hate..the hate out of beef..



Keep sailing.. 14 Likes

this girl story no de tire una?

MChteeew









LadyF on my mind

She burned that weight? Seems she is now about to enter the karashika groups again 1 Like

Seriously whats all this with tonto dikeh all the time

I thought she ran away n was in hiding.

looking cool though

You never divorce finish, u don dey advertise for another man.

Hot ko, fire ni

Why will a Yoruba rich man marry an Igbo girl

It was a movie all the while .... she has got the money she wants and now it's time to take the wealth back to her homeland

If churchhill was Igbo , would she divorce him? No never . It is not allowed . Not after paying such ridiculous bride price

Tonto is just as scam ... set up the whole drama 6 Likes 1 Share

With Churchill's house documents abi?



Hotness ko, Hotdog ni

Go Back to Your Husband's House.

Is Tonto an Igbo? Is Tonto an Igbo? 8 Likes 1 Share

greenermodels:

please we're tired pf tonto dike's stories.nairaland is a discussion forum not a gossip blog. some of the mods are being paid by these celebs or their reps to be doing this crap. And Seun doesn't seem to care some of the mods are being paid by these celebs or their reps to be doing this crap. And Seun doesn't seem to care 2 Likes

Mercy Johnson must be laughing at her wherever she is now,



She looks outward beautiful no doubt,



But you can't argue that she's dying inside her,



Hope she won't say I'm writing about her Marriage

Prefer cool girls they can guide you to heaven but hot girls only know one destination , hell. See my signature to make money 1 Like

She lost the baby weight?