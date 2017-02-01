₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by JamieBlog: 8:40pm
She stepped out looking stunning for an event in Abuja yesterday.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/she-stepped-out-looking-stunning-for.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by nero2face: 8:42pm
where de hotness biko?, meanwhile what's that Ring doing on her middle finger?, this lady no dey even help her mata, better go fix ur house...or better still, go ask Mercy Johnson how she take dey stay in peace with her husband, I bliv she go don forgive u
20 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by greenermodels: 9:20pm
please we're tired pf tonto dike's stories.nairaland is a discussion forum not a gossip blog.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Came: 9:21pm
She no wear the million dollars wedding ring again?.... People just dey pretend say dem dey happy.... Plenty people still dey like her ooooo,way dey die in silence all in the name of wetin people go say.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Adaowerri111: 9:28pm
Is she still with her phone? Sometimes I wonder how these celebs end up being role models to some people.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by ALAYORMII: 9:29pm
Mrs Churchill, bawo ni??
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by HsLBroker(m): 9:29pm
Came:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by nmreports: 9:29pm
Ordinary human being.. She looks normal.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by chimerase2: 9:29pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Magnifique01(f): 9:29pm
Classic,<3
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by youngberry001(m): 9:30pm
cute lady
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Houseofglam7: 9:30pm
Back to oloshoing
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by princeonx: 9:30pm
Why does every topic about this lady hit front page?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Berbierklaus(f): 9:30pm
She looks good though,the era of taking abuse from any man is gone
The people castigating you now,will still blame you if you got killed there.
I only have a problem with the expose she was doing on social media,too much fake life
13 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by ificatchmodeh: 9:30pm
Tonto you're good.. haterz gon hate..the hate out of beef..
Keep sailing..
14 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Ifeconwaba(m): 9:31pm
this girl story no de tire una?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by lordm: 9:31pm
MChteeew
LadyF on my mind
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by somehowpenis(m): 9:31pm
She burned that weight? Seems she is now about to enter the karashika groups again
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by CLASSMAN: 9:31pm
Seriously whats all this with tonto dikeh all the time
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by vivypretty(f): 9:31pm
I thought she ran away n was in hiding.
looking cool though
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by DonCortino: 9:32pm
You never divorce finish, u don dey advertise for another man.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Rilwayne001: 9:32pm
Hot ko, fire ni
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by sammhi(m): 9:32pm
Why will a Yoruba rich man marry an Igbo girl
It was a movie all the while .... she has got the money she wants and now it's time to take the wealth back to her homeland
If churchhill was Igbo , would she divorce him? No never . It is not allowed . Not after paying such ridiculous bride price
Tonto is just as scam ... set up the whole drama
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by sabama007(f): 9:32pm
With Churchill's house documents abi?
Hotness ko, Hotdog ni
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by SageTravels: 9:33pm
Go Back to Your Husband's House.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by sabama007(f): 9:33pm
sammhi:
Is Tonto an Igbo?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Mavor: 9:33pm
greenermodels:some of the mods are being paid by these celebs or their reps to be doing this crap. And Seun doesn't seem to care
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by HRich(m): 9:33pm
Mercy Johnson must be laughing at her wherever she is now,
She looks outward beautiful no doubt,
But you can't argue that she's dying inside her,
Hope she won't say I'm writing about her Marriage
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by akanbiaa(m): 9:34pm
Prefer cool girls they can guide you to heaven but hot girls only know one destination , hell. See my signature to make money
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Nutase(f): 9:34pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by lepasharon(f): 9:36pm
She lost the baby weight?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Looks HOT In These New Photos by Nogodyej: 9:36pm
all for her in my great gran-mothers voice
