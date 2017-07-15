Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) (6334 Views)

Fayose Rocks Customized 'Oshoko' Shirt As He Meets Ekiti Chairmen & Councillors / Rabi'u Kwankwaso's Posters Flood Kano Over 2019 Polls (photos) / Court Sacks 22 Rivers Council Chairmen, Councillors (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below is posted on her facebook page:



"However good the policies of the National and state government are, the effects will not be felt by people at the grassroots without able Local Government Chairmen and councillors. Today in Kebbi state, we are voting for a team to compliment the APC led leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.



For the first time in the state and in a bold step towards Gender Equity, the ruling APC is fielding 23 female candidates who hope to scale through.



Earlier in the week, in a solidarity with her fellow women, Her Excellency the wife of Kebbi state governor Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu formally met the female candidates at an interactive strategy meeting. The meeting was attended by leaders of female decampees as well as women leaders from all 21 LGA of the state. "



On saturday 15/7/2017 the electorates casted their votes, out of the 21 chairmen & 225 councilors position, APC won all but 5 councilors.



If we assume PDP won the only five councilorship seats after defeating 5 APC women we still have 18 women who scaled through



















http://www.arewaonline.com/56/23-women-became-chairmen-councillors Earlier this week, the wife of Kebbi state governor Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in a solidarity with her fellow women formally held an interactive strategy meeting with Apc women politicians from the 21 local government areas in the state, and in a bold step fielded 23 women to contest for chairmanship/councilorship positions in the upcoming elections.Below is posted on her facebook page:"However good the policies of the National and state government are, the effects will not be felt by people at the grassroots without able Local Government Chairmen and councillors. Today in Kebbi state, we are voting for a team to compliment the APC led leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.For the first time in the state and in a bold step towards Gender Equity, the ruling APC is fielding 23 female candidates who hope to scale through.Earlier in the week, in a solidarity with her fellow women, Her Excellency the wife of Kebbi state governor Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu formally met the female candidates at an interactive strategy meeting. The meeting was attended by leaders of female decampees as well as women leaders from all 21 LGA of the state. "On saturday 15/7/2017 the electorates casted their votes, out of the 21 chairmen & 225 councilors position, APC won all but 5 councilors.

















More photos.

Na wah oo

Good, this is good.



Meanwhile APC should expect a stiff opposition this Saturday, boys are not smiling at all in lagos.

It is a test of the popularity of Mister Ambode Great and this can not happen in Lagos Local government Area.Meanwhile APC should expect a stiff opposition this Saturday, boys are not smiling at all in lagos.It is a test of the popularity of Mister Ambode

This is the kind of news that gladdens the heart,esp coming from up North.

Very Impressed, a silver lining at last.

Higher up,Kebbi 13 Likes 1 Share

CONGRATS to them..

but not good enough.





APDA set aside 30% slot for women

TonyeBarcanista:

CONGRATS to them..



APDA set aside 30% slot for women



APDA IS DEAD ON ARRIVAL. DOA!! APDA IS DEAD ON ARRIVAL. DOA!! 6 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

CONGRATS to them..

but not good enough.





APDA set aside 30% slot for women

Coughs



bullshit! Coughsbullshit! 2 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

CONGRATS to them..

but not good enough.





APDA set aside 30% slot for women

PDP FALL ON YOU 5 Likes

Good one for women

nice one

SEAT occupier is quite different from LOOT occupier.



You guys can continue blackmailing democracy in the North by giving Local Government status to forests and deserts with no single human being. 2 Likes

It is the men they will head in those local govt that will become the problem

Gender equality 1 Like

Women empowerment is highly needed in the north.



Their men use their own resources to marry and procreate plenty. Money ought to be in the hands of their women. This is because the duty of raising those kids, are thrust upon them by the men. 2 Likes

Kebbi is the ONLY trailblazing northern state ....Gombe dey try too.. 3 Likes

Women want to rule this nation right?



We are going to see real endtime when it happens.





UK Used HTC One M9 For Sale



Brand New "Sealed" Samsung On5 + Free Car Charger + Free Screen Gard hmm.UK Used HTC One M9 For Sale http://www.nairaland.com/3928353/uk-used-htc-one-m9 Brand New "Sealed" Samsung On5 + Free Car Charger + Free Screen Gard http://www.nairaland.com/3928184/band-new-sealed-samsung-on5

auntysimbiat:

Gender equality We are not the same. It's just a fair thing to do

Good as long as they knows what they have to do as chairmen & councillors

good

ShakurM:

We are not the same. It's just a fair thing to do

fairness?? lol

we are all the same and equal.. fairness?? lolwe are all the same and equal..

signature2012:



PDP FALL ON YOU I dodge am I dodge am 1 Like

APC should replicate same at the National level too.

TonyeBarcanista:

CONGRATS to them..

but not good enough.





APDA set aside 30% slot for women



OTONYE.WHY ARE U DECEIVING UR SELF, PLS? WHAT IMPACT CAN U MAKE IN THIS UR DECEITFUL DISPLAYS? OTONYE.WHY ARE U DECEIVING UR SELF, PLS? WHAT IMPACT CAN U MAKE IN THIS UR DECEITFUL DISPLAYS? 1 Like

hollowpot15684:





fairness?? lol

we are all the same and equal.. In a literal sense, a man is a man but realistically a man is different from a man

Make I celebrate?

TonyeBarcanista:

CONGRATS to them..

but not good enough.





APDA set aside 30% slot for women

APDA that your governor Wike and his bandits masquerading as pastors cursed on Sunday APDA that your governor Wike and his bandits masquerading as pastors cursed on Sunday

philips70:





APDA that your governor Wike and his bandits masquerading as pastors cursed on Sunday lol boss how far? You sef know say all of them don enter panic mode lol boss how far? You sef know say all of them don enter panic mode