|23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Rokaa(m): 4:04pm
Earlier this week, the wife of Kebbi state governor Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in a solidarity with her fellow women formally held an interactive strategy meeting with Apc women politicians from the 21 local government areas in the state, and in a bold step fielded 23 women to contest for chairmanship/councilorship positions in the upcoming elections.
Below is posted on her facebook page:
"However good the policies of the National and state government are, the effects will not be felt by people at the grassroots without able Local Government Chairmen and councillors. Today in Kebbi state, we are voting for a team to compliment the APC led leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.
For the first time in the state and in a bold step towards Gender Equity, the ruling APC is fielding 23 female candidates who hope to scale through.
Earlier in the week, in a solidarity with her fellow women, Her Excellency the wife of Kebbi state governor Dr Zainab Atiku Bagudu formally met the female candidates at an interactive strategy meeting. The meeting was attended by leaders of female decampees as well as women leaders from all 21 LGA of the state. "
On saturday 15/7/2017 the electorates casted their votes, out of the 21 chairmen & 225 councilors position, APC won all but 5 councilors.
If we assume PDP won the only five councilorship seats after defeating 5 APC women we still have 18 women who scaled through
http://www.arewaonline.com/56/23-women-became-chairmen-councillors
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Rokaa(m): 4:06pm
More photos.
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Homeboiy(m): 4:09pm
Na wah oo
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Blackfire(m): 4:23pm
Good, this is good.
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Keneking: 4:24pm
Great and this can not happen in Lagos Local government Area.
Meanwhile APC should expect a stiff opposition this Saturday, boys are not smiling at all in lagos.
It is a test of the popularity of Mister Ambode
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by fergie001(m): 4:45pm
This is the kind of news that gladdens the heart,esp coming from up North.
Very Impressed, a silver lining at last.
Higher up,Kebbi
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:46pm
CONGRATS to them..
but not good enough.
APDA set aside 30% slot for women
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by SmartchoiceNGR: 4:47pm
TonyeBarcanista:
APDA IS DEAD ON ARRIVAL. DOA!!
6 Likes
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Rokaa(m): 4:53pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Coughs
bullshit!
2 Likes
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by signature2012(m): 5:04pm
TonyeBarcanista:
PDP FALL ON YOU
5 Likes
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by free2ryhme: 5:04pm
Good one for women
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by john4reala(m): 5:04pm
nice one
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by MrMoney007: 5:04pm
SEAT occupier is quite different from LOOT occupier.
You guys can continue blackmailing democracy in the North by giving Local Government status to forests and deserts with no single human being.
2 Likes
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by free2ryhme: 5:06pm
It is the men they will head in those local govt that will become the problem
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:06pm
Gender equality
1 Like
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:08pm
Women empowerment is highly needed in the north.
Their men use their own resources to marry and procreate plenty. Money ought to be in the hands of their women. This is because the duty of raising those kids, are thrust upon them by the men.
2 Likes
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by MansaMoussa: 5:08pm
Kebbi is the ONLY trailblazing northern state ....Gombe dey try too..
3 Likes
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by ekensi01(m): 5:08pm
Women want to rule this nation right?
We are going to see real endtime when it happens.
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by emmy4lov(m): 5:09pm
hmm.
hmm.
Brand New "Sealed" Samsung On5 + Free Car Charger + Free Screen Gard http://www.nairaland.com/3928184/band-new-sealed-samsung-on5
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by ShakurM(m): 5:09pm
auntysimbiat:We are not the same. It's just a fair thing to do
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:09pm
Good as long as they knows what they have to do as chairmen & councillors
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by hollowpot15684(m): 5:11pm
good
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by hollowpot15684(m): 5:12pm
ShakurM:
fairness?? lol
we are all the same and equal..
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:13pm
signature2012:I dodge am
1 Like
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by fratermathy(m): 5:15pm
APC should replicate same at the National level too.
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by fof1: 5:15pm
TonyeBarcanista:
OTONYE.WHY ARE U DECEIVING UR SELF, PLS? WHAT IMPACT CAN U MAKE IN THIS UR DECEITFUL DISPLAYS?
1 Like
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by ShakurM(m): 5:17pm
hollowpot15684:In a literal sense, a man is a man but realistically a man is different from a man
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by directonpc(m): 5:18pm
Make I celebrate?
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by philips70(m): 5:18pm
TonyeBarcanista:
APDA that your governor Wike and his bandits masquerading as pastors cursed on Sunday
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 5:23pm
philips70:lol boss how far? You sef know say all of them don enter panic mode
|Re: 23 Women Became Chairmen & Councillors In Just Concluded Kebbi Polls. (photos) by ayamprecious: 5:25pm
Let's give them a chance
