₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,110 members, 3,664,579 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 09:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) (13090 Views)
Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) / Man's Car Somersaults 3 Times And He Survives (Photos) / Girl Hit By A Speeding Vehicle Escapes Death. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:48pm
A Youth advocate and political strategist identified as Oladimeji Omo Balogun has narrated how he survived after the vehicle he was in while coming from a wedding and traveling to a birthday in Ogun state - was bashed by a speeding train. The man who claimed he passed out for some minutes after the collision - revealed that he came out unscathed from the accident. Read his story below;
'My Experience'.... EXCLUSIVE
About this time yesterday (1. 30pm.. Saturday, 15th of July, 2017), I was coming from Elder Dapo Adeyemi son's wedding ceremony in Alakuko, Lagos, to attend Chief Olusegun Osoba's 78th birthday in Abeokuta.
As we were trying to cross the rail track between Obada Oko and Adigbe in our vehicle, out of nowhere, all of a sudden, without any notice, we found a train 50metres away from our vehicle. HEAD ON, we were hit by this train that is probably running at 500kpm/hour.
I passed out, but to the glory of God, I woke up less than 5min after the collision and walked out of the CONDEMNED car unscathed except for a minor pain in my neck.
What else can I say than to thank Him!
Emi ki y'io ku iku kiku kan bi ki se yiye... The struggle continues.
This AOB is specially created by God!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/man-survives-bashed-speeding-train-going-wedding-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:00pm
Wetin motor de find for where Train de pass
Ayaam not understanding
5 Likes
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by OrestesDante: 6:02pm
I'm happy for you
Except for the lies
What type of train speeds at 500km/h in this Nigeria?
Abi una just put one speed to make the story sweet. Bloggers??
A Swear with 500km/h Head-on hit this car will turn to powder
47 Likes
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:03pm
Heed warning signs always...
On a lighter note, dude was probably thinking about the party JOLLOFRICE
Thanks to God for saving him.
1 Like
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 6:11pm
decatalyst:Must be a Yoruba wedding.
Yoruba dey front in terms of sharing plenty party food and meat.
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Stanleyville(m): 7:51pm
After all efforts to comment fest... Still no luck
1 Like
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by WiredLeggings(f): 7:51pm
he should thank his lucky stars
1 Like
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by AhluSunnah(m): 7:52pm
Seems like a lie. . bloggers lie pass satan
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by jamex93(m): 7:52pm
thank God for his life
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Nairabeezie(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by helphelp: 7:53pm
Wow ...
No be same train wey dey tear people anyhow
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 7:54pm
500km/h
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by goemorji: 7:55pm
Tanx God
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Josnac(m): 7:55pm
Imagine a train traveling at 500km/hr in Nigeria... Just another Lai M in d making.
4 Likes
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by GogetterMD(m): 7:56pm
500km/h?
Bros softly softly na
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:56pm
Thank God for you bro.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Ekuru: 7:57pm
WiredLeggings:Only God can do that, no lucky stars anywhere.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by fait10(m): 7:57pm
Who posted this poo
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Digriz(m): 7:58pm
This story get k-leg. Anyway thank God for saving you from whatever accident that happened.
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by bjhaid: 8:02pm
Op what's the title of this movie?
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 8:02pm
Train moving 500km/hr in 9ja? I die well
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by grayht(m): 8:02pm
OrestesDante:
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by tballeyy(m): 8:03pm
Gate crasher.
Atenu
1 Like
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by Liability(m): 8:03pm
To fvck this nite dey hungry me ooooo
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by bacco2000(m): 8:03pm
I know that place very well, the railway crossed the road and the worst thing is that the place is a corner.
You won't even know that a train is coming, and the train will not even sound the horn when approaching this corner.
Even the rail line is bushy.
I think there has to be railway officials at that point to notify road user of an on coming train.
Only that the trains pass there about 3 times a week or thereabout.
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by SAVEDBABA(m): 8:03pm
500km per hour? 50m? really?
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by buffalowings: 8:06pm
OrestesDante:
We have shinkansen now
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by rastle(m): 8:07pm
The fastest train in Nigeria is running on 80 or 90kmph. You saw a train 50meters and you still couldn't cross the width of a rail track ththat is not more than 2meters. God is watching you all the agents of APC.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 8:07pm
Luck them.....not to be killed by a train!
|Re: Man's Car Hit By A Speeding Train In Ogun While Coming From Wedding (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 8:09pm
His testimony is contaminated by exaggerations
When people want to tell sweet stories they should be mindful of how they frame it up because there are still some of us that our senses are working correctly
A Nigerian train running at 500km
1 Like
Our Experience At Nigerian High Commission London / Fake Marriages In Ireland: Nigerians Involvement / How To Book Appointment At South African Embassy,lagos
Viewing this topic: dezhi(m), JustinTrudeau, 0b10010011, martolux(m), chiwex(m), Lanreonif, tunji2003, Titidi(f), Ebenezerk2, Agadsman(m), taif(f), Prince16, Hyinkar97(m), chyjully, ebubenmuo(f), Letslive, Evante4all, monakii, Olalan(m), Davydouxs(m), Halancornell(m), pahen1991, Hadeyeancah(m), Godhand04(m), angelliza(f), olafyn(m), holluville(m), tglaz(m), summerflame(m), emmyreelz(m), alfreda123, GCFR696(m), Rozay19(f), kelvin1191(m), Arian54, ttalks(m), tripleportion(f), Kewt and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17