About this time yesterday (1. 30pm.. Saturday, 15th of July, 2017), I was coming from Elder Dapo Adeyemi son's wedding ceremony in Alakuko, Lagos, to attend Chief Olusegun Osoba's 78th birthday in Abeokuta.



As we were trying to cross the rail track between Obada Oko and Adigbe in our vehicle, out of nowhere, all of a sudden, without any notice, we found a train 50metres away from our vehicle. HEAD ON, we were hit by this train that is probably running at 500kpm/hour.



I passed out, but to the glory of God, I woke up less than 5min after the collision and walked out of the CONDEMNED car unscathed except for a minor pain in my neck.



What else can I say than to thank Him!



Emi ki y'io ku iku kiku kan bi ki se yiye... The struggle continues.



This AOB is specially created by God!



Source; A Youth advocate and political strategist identified as Oladimeji Omo Balogun has narrated how he survived after the vehicle he was in while coming from a wedding and traveling to a birthday in Ogun state - was bashed by a speeding train. The man who claimed he passed out for some minutes after the collision - revealed that he came out unscathed from the accident. Read his story below;

Ayaam not understanding Wetin motor de find for where Train de passAyaam not understanding 5 Likes







Except for the lies



What type of train speeds at 500km/h in this Nigeria?



Abi una just put one speed to make the story sweet. Bloggers??



Except for the lies

What type of train speeds at 500km/h in this Nigeria?

Abi una just put one speed to make the story sweet. Bloggers??

A Swear with 500km/h Head-on hit this car will turn to powder







On a lighter note, dude was probably thinking about the party JOLLOFRICE



On a lighter note, dude was probably thinking about the party JOLLOFRICE

Thanks to God for saving him. Heed warning signs always...

decatalyst:

Heed warning signs always...



On a lighter note, dude was probably thinking about the party JOLLOFRICE

Must be a Yoruba wedding.





Yoruba dey front in terms of sharing plenty party food and meat.

After all efforts to comment fest... Still no luck 1 Like

he should thank his lucky stars 1 Like

Seems like a lie. . bloggers lie pass satan

thank God for his life

Wow ...



No be same train wey dey tear people anyhow

500km/h

Tanx God

Imagine a train traveling at 500km/hr in Nigeria... Just another Lai M in d making. 4 Likes

500km/h?

Bros softly softly na 3 Likes

Thank God for you bro.



WiredLeggings:

Only God can do that, no lucky stars anywhere.

Who posted this poo

This story get k-leg. Anyway thank God for saving you from whatever accident that happened.

Op what's the title of this movie?

Train moving 500km/hr in 9ja? I die well

OrestesDante:

I'm happy for you



Except for the lies

What type train speeds at 500km/h in this Nigeria?

Abi una just put one speed to make the story sweet. Bloggers??

A Swear with 500km/h Head-on hit this car will turn to powder

Gate crasher.

Atenu 1 Like

I know that place very well, the railway crossed the road and the worst thing is that the place is a corner.



You won't even know that a train is coming, and the train will not even sound the horn when approaching this corner.



Even the rail line is bushy.



I think there has to be railway officials at that point to notify road user of an on coming train.



Only that the trains pass there about 3 times a week or thereabout.

500km per hour? 50m? really?

OrestesDante:

I'm happy for you





Except for the lies



What type train speeds at 500km/h in this Nigeria?



Abi una just put one speed to make the story sweet. Bloggers??



A Swear with 500km/h Head-on hit this car will turn to powder

We have shinkansen now We have shinkansen now

The fastest train in Nigeria is running on 80 or 90kmph. You saw a train 50meters and you still couldn't cross the width of a rail track ththat is not more than 2meters. God is watching you all the agents of APC. 1 Like 1 Share

Luck them.....not to be killed by a train!