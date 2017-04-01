Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos (16660 Views)

His lifeless body was spotted on the road and had yet to be evacuated.



A driver on Monday jammed dead a young man in Owerri the Imo State capital. The incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm at Naze-Egbu road. It was said that the dead whose identity had yet to be identified as of the time of filing this report was hanging in a truck before he was jammed to death by an another vehicle. His lifeless body was spotted on the road and had yet to be evacuated.

Na for beach the thing happen? 1 Like

people just dey die anyhow since buhari was invented 11 Likes 1 Share

Oh so u no dey make u see d end of buhari

RIP sha 1 Like

Baboon and Monkey have really been soaked in blood in Nigeria

Care has to be exercised while hanging on trucks.

Death here and there. God save us all

Sorry to an unfortunate brother in the jungle.

Na Buhari's promised change

why the leaves.. na goat?



These people and their funny way of life sef.RIP

i swear nigerians no suppose dey go hell after all this hardship This life too hard abeg... na crime to be nigeriani swear nigerians no suppose dey go hell after all this hardship 5 Likes

.. RIP MAN,........"hanging onto a truck"..

Weird things happening in Imo state today...first it was the boy who fell from a mango tree and died and now this...... 9 Likes 1 Share

God forbid horrible death.... Who send am go back of truck in the first place

Hanging on a truck, what does op mean by that?

Sad

Another precious life wasted.

If not for this recession this would not happen.

Nonsense government

Karlman:

people just dey die anyhow since buhari was invented 1 Like

God bless the dead

The way people dey die for this 9ja, E dey alarming.

The only news that comes from IMO state is about death of humans.....#basedonlogistics okoroawusa wetin dey happen nah

All this hangers them no go hear

sotall:

Weird things happening in Imo state today...first it was the boy who fell from a mango tree and died and now this...... Your point? Your point?

What is happening again in nigeria...death rate wan dey compete with birth rate?..nawao

anotherydz:

Care has to be exercised while hanging on trucks. trucks are not meant to be hung on to begin with. Safety first trucks are not meant to be hung on to begin with. Safety first

informant001:

A driver on Monday jammed dead a young man



jammed dead jammed dead 1 Like

Karlman:

people just dey die anyhow since buhari was invented Hahahaha. Now correlation abeg!!! Hahahaha. Now correlation abeg!!!

Hmmm....imo state and death these days be like....RIP 1 Like

This is Sad...

I saw this my albino neighbor using bleaching cream, maybe he wants to become invincible. Hmmmmm let me come and be going

Karlman:

people just dey die anyhow since buhari was invented

Sense is far away from you . Sense is far away from you .