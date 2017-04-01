₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by informant001: 7:40pm
A driver on Monday jammed dead a young man in Owerri the Imo State capital. The incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm at Naze-Egbu road. It was said that the dead whose identity had yet to be identified as of the time of filing this report was hanging in a truck before he was jammed to death by an another vehicle.
His lifeless body was spotted on the road and had yet to be evacuated.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/runaway-driver-hits-and-kills-man.html
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by youngest85(m): 7:42pm
Na for beach the thing happen?
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Karlman: 7:47pm
people just dey die anyhow since buhari was invented
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Young03: 7:58pm
Oh so u no dey make u see d end of buhari
RIP sha
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Buharimustgo: 8:08pm
Baboon and Monkey have really been soaked in blood in Nigeria
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by anotherydz(m): 8:17pm
Care has to be exercised while hanging on trucks.
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by clickbnkgod: 8:38pm
Death here and there. God save us all
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by kenbee(m): 8:38pm
Sorry to an unfortunate brother in the jungle.
Na Buhari's promised change
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by eponoloyin: 8:39pm
why the leaves.. na goat?
These people and their funny way of life sef.RIP
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by ore94: 8:40pm
This life too hard abeg... na crime to be nigerian i swear nigerians no suppose dey go hell after all this hardship
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by dessz(m): 8:40pm
RIP MAN,........"hanging onto a truck" ..
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by sotall(m): 8:40pm
Weird things happening in Imo state today...first it was the boy who fell from a mango tree and died and now this......
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by razakm: 8:40pm
God forbid horrible death.... Who send am go back of truck in the first place
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Badgers14: 8:41pm
Hanging on a truck, what does op mean by that?
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 8:41pm
Sad
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Nnwannsukka(m): 8:41pm
Another precious life wasted.
If not for this recession this would not happen.
Nonsense government
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 8:41pm
Karlman:
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Pray(m): 8:42pm
God bless the dead
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by fuckerstard: 8:42pm
The way people dey die for this 9ja, E dey alarming.
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by haymekus: 8:42pm
The only news that comes from IMO state is about death of humans.....#basedonlogistics okoroawusa wetin dey happen nah
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by smithsydny(m): 8:42pm
All this hangers them no go hear
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 8:42pm
sotall:Your point?
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Punctual(m): 8:43pm
What is happening again in nigeria...death rate wan dey compete with birth rate?..nawao
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 8:43pm
anotherydz:trucks are not meant to be hung on to begin with. Safety first
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by highrise07(m): 8:45pm
informant001:jammed dead
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by pokipoki: 8:45pm
Karlman:Hahahaha. Now correlation abeg!!!
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by mayortm001(m): 8:45pm
Hmmm....imo state and death these days be like....RIP
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by ichommy(m): 8:46pm
This is Sad...
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by ableguy(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by Rilwayne001: 8:48pm
Karlman:
Sense is far away from you .
|Re: Man Hanging Onto A Truck Killed In Imo By A Hit & Run Driver. Photos by africanusvu: 8:49pm
VERY POOR AND UNINTELIGENT PHOTOSHOP.MEANWHILE NAZE-EGBU RD DNT EXIST ANY WHERE IN IMO.NAZE IS ALONG ABA-OWR RD WHILE EGBU IS ALONG OWR-UMUAHIA RD
