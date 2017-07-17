₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by hollawaley2: 8:02pm
Singer Vavavoom While performing with sexy Foreign Dancers had a bulge in his underpants. The singer tried to conceal it by blocking it with his hands.
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrEWxiqo1fE
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by vivypretty(f): 8:15pm
lol.that night was a good night
6 Likes
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by StarPlayer: 9:42pm
vivypretty:Na this kind thread them go see you. Some women and preek na like.....
8 Likes
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
Skuki has a thin 'thing'.
Having an erection in public is so embarassing.
It happens to me every Sunday in church...thanks to the female choristers and my pastor's wife that will never close their legs.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by Emzyme(m): 10:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:08pm
I am now a changed man
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:08pm
Lol
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:08pm
Oh wharrris dis?
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by Aristotle96(m): 10:09pm
StarPlayer:na like 5,6,7 and 8 joined together
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by Giddiebabalaw(m): 10:09pm
Body no be firewood... Skuki.... Bad Gee
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by thesuave10(m): 10:09pm
Lmao
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by adonbilivit: 10:10pm
Shows his banana is still elastic. More pussies to his banana
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by smartkester: 10:10pm
vivypretty:you like what you see ba.. You go sabi wella the way i dey see you
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by newguy1(m): 10:10pm
Maan go man jare y he no free aam na part of wetin dem pay 2 con see
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by Sultty(m): 10:11pm
So make man no get erection in peace
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by pterson(m): 10:11pm
see preek
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by HajimeSaito: 10:11pm
His wifi was picking up signals. ..
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by ANIEXTY(m): 10:11pm
"Life is short; and so is your d!ck" lol
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by bbbabes(f): 10:12pm
Me likey
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by stephen109: 10:12pm
that drink agbara is at work
1 Like
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:12pm
I saw terrible things
1 Like
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by elog(m): 10:13pm
This their work no easy na
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by ariklawani(f): 10:13pm
hollawaley2:Na man be that.
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by achieversbizpro(m): 10:13pm
it is well
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by Deefuray(f): 10:13pm
na wa o
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by kajsa08(f): 10:14pm
KONJI IS A BA.STARD
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by onosprince(m): 10:15pm
Na normal levels
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by AyamStarch: 10:16pm
This is the real cassava, not that carrot tekno has
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by milliman(m): 10:16pm
women be devil
|Re: Skuki Tries To Conceal His Bulge While Performing With Foreign Dancers.(pics) by RealHaute: 10:16pm
Smh
