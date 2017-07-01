Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials (10982 Views)

Husband And Wife Arrested And Arraigned For $8Million Scam In Lagos / Sidechic Gets Bathed With Acid In Abuja By Man's Wife / Ese's Abductor, Yunusa Dahiru Handcuffed In Court Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote;

"I took the first two pictures of Abuja environment protection agency officials "handcuffing" an "arrested" cow along Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Abuja today. Social media outrage over photos of cows roaming around the Central Area of Nigeria's capital, Abuja recently may have prompted the clampdown. I hope this "Magen Lami" of an FCT minister will wake up to "her" responsibility".

Culled From;

http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/officials-of-abuja-environmental-agency.html Social commentator, Jaafar Jaafar, witnessed the arrest of the cows and shared photos online..He wrote;Culled From;

Disordered republic. 5 Likes

How come its the wandering cows they could arrest, we they off duty when the ones headed by herdsmen where on major roads. 6 Likes

How come its the wandering cows they could arrest, we they off duty when the ones headed by herdsmen where on major roads. 4 Likes





Back to Op.



APC. =. Arithmetically Progressing Cows...



Remember



Am not surprised. Does Abuja even have a Minister? The guy is just deaf and dumb in that office.Back to Op.APC. =. Arithmetically Progressing Cows...RememberAm not surprised. 16 Likes 1 Share

Scam! Government trying to save face..

Who arrests only one cow?

Like seriously, they mean one cow was singled out for arrest out of the hundreds?

Whoever came up with the script did a poor job, ent buying it.

Until we see mass arrest of cows and their herders in different locations, all na wash.

Rubbish! 11 Likes

Nigeria sinking day by day 2 Likes

Good

W W N

kalvoken:

Nigeria is sinking dady by day oga Which person daddy Nigeria dey sink?







I hope say Na Zahra own oh? oga Which person daddy Nigeria dey sink?I hope say Na Zahra own oh? 3 Likes

Now, this is funny!

Just tell me the reason foreigners should obey Nigerian laws when cows and it's herders are at liberty to do anyhow.



I am so ashamed of Nigeria and happy as they have taken their cluelesness to the entailment industry .



They will now see the reason for biafra restoration and spread the gospel .



Nigeria is sinking daily 6 Likes

The cows are not the problem but the herders.



I don't expect the cows to be more intelligent than the herders if not for the fact that the FCT authorities and the government of the day have turned blind eyes to their menace on my occasions. 1 Like

hungryboy:

oga Which person daddy Nigeria dey sink?







I hope say Na Zahra own oh? typo typo

Nobody should dare call Nigeria a zoo again It is a deliberate insult to the monkeys and baboons in the zoo... Nigeria is an evil forest cum jungle...thunder fire una there



Every Spirit of being a Nigerian.. Leave my life now... 5 Likes 1 Share

Lol l love my country people

Lol

And we saw it's not becoming a zoo.. Shioor

lols , govt of the cows,for the cows and by the cows

Now we going to make history.

The first country to prosecute a cow

WE ARE FINISHED!!!

Now... Naija is not safe again..

Let me come and be going...

naija

Chai! This my country ehn..



Abeg make I go buy handcuffs for these mosquitoes wey dey always disturb my sleep.

LegendVibes:

Social commentator, Jaafar Jaafar, witnessed the arrest of the cows and shared photos online..



He wrote;





Culled From;

http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/officials-of-abuja-environmental-agency.html





What do you expect when you elected an herdsman as the President. Una never see anything What do you expect when you elected an herdsman as the President. Una never see anything 2 Likes

ZOO 1 Like

FG

If your relative took part in that arrest, let he/she go and look for an9ther job oh.

It's late arresting animals in this zoo. Just allow them. Not their fault. If the country wasn't made a zoo, they wouldn't have had the mind to walk freely in the streets. Zoo republic of Nigeria.