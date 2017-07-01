₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by LegendVibes:
Social commentator, Jaafar Jaafar, witnessed the arrest of the cows and shared photos online..
He wrote;
"I took the first two pictures of Abuja environment protection agency officials "handcuffing" an "arrested" cow along Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Abuja today. Social media outrage over photos of cows roaming around the Central Area of Nigeria's capital, Abuja recently may have prompted the clampdown. I hope this "Magen Lami" of an FCT minister will wake up to "her" responsibility".
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Obinnau:
Disordered republic.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Spicy06:
How come its the wandering cows they could arrest, we they off duty when the ones headed by herdsmen where on major roads.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Christophorus:
Does Abuja even have a Minister? The guy is just deaf and dumb in that office.
Back to Op.
APC. =. Arithmetically Progressing Cows...
Remember
Am not surprised.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by xcolanto:
Scam! Government trying to save face..
Who arrests only one cow?
Like seriously, they mean one cow was singled out for arrest out of the hundreds?
Whoever came up with the script did a poor job, ent buying it.
Until we see mass arrest of cows and their herders in different locations, all na wash.
Rubbish!
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by kalvoken:
Nigeria sinking day by day
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by princeleo2017:
Good
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by bewla:
W W N
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by hungryboy:
kalvoken:oga Which person daddy Nigeria dey sink?
I hope say Na Zahra own oh?
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by modelmike7:
Now, this is funny!
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by alcmene:
Just tell me the reason foreigners should obey Nigerian laws when cows and it's herders are at liberty to do anyhow.
I am so ashamed of Nigeria and happy as they have taken their cluelesness to the entailment industry .
They will now see the reason for biafra restoration and spread the gospel .
Nigeria is sinking daily
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by BigBelleControl:
The cows are not the problem but the herders.
I don't expect the cows to be more intelligent than the herders if not for the fact that the FCT authorities and the government of the day have turned blind eyes to their menace on my occasions.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by kalvoken:
hungryboy:typo
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by cyberdurable:
Nobody should dare call Nigeria a zoo again It is a deliberate insult to the monkeys and baboons in the zoo... Nigeria is an evil forest cum jungle...thunder fire una there
Every Spirit of being a Nigerian.. Leave my life now...
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by billycayana:
Lol l love my country people
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by itiswellandwell:
Lol
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by connectpoint:
And we saw it's not becoming a zoo.. Shioor
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by magoo10:
lols , govt of the cows,for the cows and by the cows
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by damton:
Now we going to make history.
The first country to prosecute a cow
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by raziboi:
WE ARE FINISHED!!!
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Giddiebabalaw:
Now... Naija is not safe again..
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by mokaflex:
Let me come and be going...
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by jjjjj2017:
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by prodiga:
naija
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Husty:
Chai! This my country ehn..
Abeg make I go buy handcuffs for these mosquitoes wey dey always disturb my sleep.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by cytell56:
LegendVibes:
What do you expect when you elected an herdsman as the President. Una never see anything
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by victorazy:
ZOO
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by ayamprecious:
FG
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by oyienootieno:
If your relative took part in that arrest, let he/she go and look for an9ther job oh.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Ironlion1:
It's late arresting animals in this zoo. Just allow them. Not their fault. If the country wasn't made a zoo, they wouldn't have had the mind to walk freely in the streets. Zoo republic of Nigeria.
Re: Wandering Cows "Arrested" And "Handcuffed" In Abuja By Officials by Beverages:
I began to Fear Alcohol On The Day I Saw My neighbour Spend The Whole Night Dancing To The Sound Of My Generator thinking he was in a nightclub saying "this DJ go kill person ooooooooo"
When I turned the generator off, he asked me who sing the track?
I say na Yamaha featuring petrol ...& he said men,the two artists dey wonderful .
