Nigeria vs Cameroon





Date: Fri Sept 1, 2017.



Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.



Time: 5:00pm





That stadium is full of juju.

Nigeria have appeared in the finals of the FIFA World Cup on five occasions, the first being in 1994 where they reached the second round.



They made their fifth appearance at the finals in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. 1 Like

Cameroon have appeared in the finals of the FIFA World Cup on seven occasions, the first being in 1982 where they drew all three group games and finished in 17th position.



In 1990 Cameroon reached the Quarter-Final stage before being defeated 3-2 by England. Roger Milla at the age of 42, became the oldest player ever to appear in a World Cup finals at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.



They have made their seventh appearance at the finals in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The big question is can the super eagles do it against Cameroon? 1 Like

Nigeria v Cameroon head to head



26 Apr 1960 Nigeria v Cameroon D 0-0 International Friendly



08 Dec 1962 Nigeria v Cameroon W 3-1 Nkrumah Cup



15 Apr 1963 Cameroon v Nigeria W 1-3 International Friendly



31 Aug 1967 Nigeria v Cameroon D 1-1 International Friendly



07 Dec 1968 Nigeria v Cameroon D 1-1 FIFA World Cup



22 Dec 1968 Cameroon v Nigeria W 2-3 FIFA World Cup



22 Jan 1975 Nigeria v Cameroon W 1-0 International Friendly



17 Jul 1978 Nigeria v Cameroon D 0-0 African Games



02 Feb 1980 Nigeria v Cameroon D 0-0 International Friendly



18 Mar 1984 Cameroon v Nigeria L 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations



17 Mar 1988 Nigeria v Cameroon D 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations



27 Mar 1988 Cameroon v Nigeria L 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations



10 Jun 1989 Nigeria v Cameroon W 2-0 FIFA World Cup



27 Aug 1989 Cameroon v Nigeria L 1-0 FIFA World Cup



25 Jan 1992 Nigeria v Cameroon W 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations



07 Aug 1997 Nigeria v Cameroon W 1-0 CUP Leg 97



13 Feb 2000 Nigeria v Cameroon L 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations



01 Jun 2003 Nigeria v Cameroon W 3-0 LG Cup



08 Feb 2004 Cameroon v Nigeria W 1-2 Africa Cup of Nations



11 Oct 2015 Nigeria v Cameroon W 3-0 International Friendly 6 Likes 1 Share

We have always beaten them. Kini big deal lol 1 Like









The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host Cameroon in Uyo on Friday, September 1 in the first leg of the double header.



The return leg will be played in Yaounde on Monday, September 4.



Egyptian Gehad Grisha was in charge of Nigeria's away win at Zambia in October 2017 (NFF)



For the first leg, FIFA have appointed Egyptian Grisha with assistance from Moroccan Redouane Achik (AR1) Waleed Ahmed Ali (AR2) Sudan and Mohammed Zakaria (Egypt) 4th official.



Zimbabwe’s Felix Tangawarima will be the match assessor while Congo’s Jean Medard Kossa will be match commissioner.





Gambian Gassama will be in charge of the second leg to be assisted by Jean Birmurushahu (Burundi, AR1), Aden Marwa Range (Kenya, AR2), Maudo Jallo (Gambia, 4th official).



South Africa’s Jerome kelvyn Damon will be match assessor while Ossama Hassan from Sudan will be match commissioner.



The Super Eagles will be hoping for the same kind of results they got the last time both centre referees were in charge of their game.



Grisha was in charge of Nigeria’s 2-1 win away at Zambia in their first game of Group B of the African qualifiers.



Gassama was the centre referee when Nigeria beat Algeria 3-1 in Uyo in Matchday two of the qualifiers.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria now lead Group B of the qualifiers with six points from two games.



Cameroon are second with two points while Zambia and Algeria are bottom of the group.



Chinese club Changchun Yatai's Odion Ighalo is set to return to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the crunch clash against Cameroon after he was left out of the game against South Africa, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.



Nigeria face Cameroon in key back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers on September 1 in Uyo and three days later in Yaounde.



Ighalo missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo in June, which the Super Eagles lost 2-0.

However, the 28-year-old has been in rich vein of form for his Chinese Super League side, scoring six goals in his last five games and eight goals in 17 appearances.



Completesportsnigeria.com also gathered from a close source that coach Gernot Rohr will make a last minute decision on whether to include his skipper Mikel Obi who has been out of action for four months in the squad.



"Ighalo is certainly going to be back in the squad for the game against Cameroon even the coach says this," the source revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com on Wednesday.



"He is also considering Obafemi Martins as his name propped up in a conversation but nobody knows if he will be included.



"But the big issue is Mikel. If he gets to play a game for his club Tianjin TEDA then he will lead the team. The fact that he has not played means that he is not even 40% fit which a call will be made on that."



The Super Eagles lead Group B of African World Cup qualifying with six points, four ahead of second placed Cameroon. Zambia and Algeria are in third and fourth place.



Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Hugo Broos, has sent a warning to the Super Eagles ahead of the the August 28 FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Uyo, noting that participation at the ongoing FIFA Confederation Cup has prepared the Indomitable Lions adequately for the clash against the Nigerian Super Eagles in the double header clash.







Oct 2015 Nigeria v Cameroon W 3-0 International Friendly







i don't even understand why Nigerians panic of playing against Cameroun while we have beaten them most of the time we played,even when Eto'o was playing!!









And to think that this same Cameroun couldn't score(if not the pk) against Zambia makes it more difficult for me to understand these buzz about them. 2 Likes

bossto:

i don't even understand why Nigerians panic of playing against Cameroun while we have beaten them most of the time we played,even when Eto'o was playing!!









And to think that this same Cameroun couldn't score(if not the pk) against Zambia makes it more difficult for me to understand these buzz about them. What year did we beat them when Eto was playing ? Playing Cameroon in a world cup decider is not child play . They are physically tough and rough. The ticket is between Nigeria and Cameroon but we have upper hand . What year did we beat them when Eto was playing ? Playing Cameroon in a world cup decider is not child play . They are physically tough and rough. The ticket is between Nigeria and Cameroon but we have upper hand . 2 Likes

samtol4:

What year did we beat them when Eto was playing ? Playing Cameroon in a world cup decider is not child play . They are physically tough and rough. The ticket is between Nigeria and Cameroon but we have upper hand . Oga!!!..they can't win the world cup by being physically tough and rough,so it's not just abt physicallity..Although they have a good team but it shouldn't be blown out of proportion.... Oga!!!..they can't win the world cup by being physically tough and rough,so it's not just abt physicallity..Although they have a good team but it shouldn't be blown out of proportion.... 4 Likes

samtol4:

What year did we beat them when Eto was playing ? Playing Cameroon in a world cup decider is not child play . They are physically tough and rough. The ticket is between Nigeria and Cameroon but we have upper hand .



if you look at the last 5 (five) meeting between the 2 countries Cameroon have managed only one drew and we have won them 4 good times





and I don't think the result will change now







check the records:



07 Aug 1997 Nigeria v Cameroon W 1-0 CUP Leg 97



13 Feb 2000 Nigeria v Cameroon L 2-2 Africa Cup of Nations



01 Jun 2003 Nigeria v Cameroon W 3-0 LG Cup



08 Feb 2004 Cameroon v Nigeria W 1-2 Africa Cup of Nations



O pari



sammie771:

That stadium is full of juju. So is that why we rarely win there?O pari

Rohr Rules Out Young Players From Cameroon Clash – I Will Parade Experience Players





The chances of players making their international bow for Nigeria when they take on Cameroon in next month World Cup 2018 Qualifiers has been ruled out by coach of the team Gernot Rohr.



Players like Dennis Bonaventure who has been in fine form for Belgium side Club Brugge and FC Midtylland of Denmark free scoring forward Paul Onuachu are the two players who were hoping to make the team for the September back to back games against Cameroon.



However Rohr has ruled out calling up players who are just at the start of their career as he needs players who have experience of playing in top games for the clash against Cameroon, which Nigeria need a good result to maintain leadership of the group.



Rohr said the squad he paraded in the 0-2 loss to South Africa can easily pass as the youngest ever set of players to have played for an African nation in a competitive game, but said the game against Cameroon will see a different kind of approach in terms of players selection.





“For the next game, it will be interesting against Cameroon to have more experience in our team, we had in our last game the youngest team I ever saw in Africa, so Under Under-23 but now for these two games against Cameroon we must call some experience players. Perhaps also somebody who can play in the point of the attack”. Rohr exclusively told Owngoalnigeria.com. 2 Likes







Federation of Cameroon Football (FECAFOOT) has declared that beating Nigeria to the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket remains their top priority, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.



Head of the Department of Communication and Marketing at FECAFOOT Laurence Fotso revealed in an interview with Camfoot: “Everything is planned, everything is structured and reassured, no event is not overshadowing another (in regard to AFCON hosting and World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria). We will play the first game on September 1 in Nigeria, the second one here on September 4.



“It is crucial that the populations can mobilize, and that the stadium Omnisport of Yaounde fills up. We can see the supporters behind their team. These are two meetings that are crucial for the future of the selection in this in this qualifying campaign which we hope will bring us to Russia in 2018.



“At the Federation we already intend to mobilize our sponsors who help us to inform, mobilize the Cameroonian public and supporters. We will work with our other partners, Crtv and the various media.



“It is true that the sporting news has seen several attractions tending to distract the country from the priorities. It is necessary to get out of this distraction and to be able to put back on time, the subjects that really are priority.



“We passed a course, we expect more inspection visit (regarding hosting AFCON in 2019). In the expectation and during this inspection visit, we must remember that there are other issues that will be held. The national team needs the support of their public to be able to face the many challenges that challenge us. We need the mobilization of all Cameroonians. At the end we have a participation in the World Cup.”



Nigeria lead Group B of the African qualifying series for Russia 2018 with six points from two matches, while Cameroon have only two points.



•We are not afraid, says Eagles’ coach

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has confessed that the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are in a better shape than Nigeria ahead of their back to back 2018 World Cup qualifiers next month, reports owngoalnigeria.com.



Nigeria are currently leading Group B of the Africa 2018 World Cup qualifying series with six points, four more than second placed Cameroun, their next opponent when the qualifiers resume in September.



Rohr said Cameroon have played more games than Nigeria in the year leading to the game and that will naturally give them a physiology edge over Nigeria.





“I am not afraid… we are not afraid playing against Cameroon. They are a good team, of course, but I think if we are able to win the first game, we will see what will happen in the second game.



” The problem is that Cameroon has physiological advantage, Since after winning the AFCON they have played 13 games or 14, no 13 games I mean, while we have played only three, they are really a team now and we have to be able to present a team in a few days to beat them.”



A win and a draw in the two games will all but assure Nigeria of a place in Russia with 10 points.



A win and a loss should also put Nigeria in good stead for qualification, given that they have a home game against Zambia, a team the Eagles beat away from home in the opening game of the qualifying series. In that scenario, the Eagles will end with an unassailable 12 points, while the highest Cameroon and Algeria can get are 11 and 10 points respectively if they win their remaining games. 1 Like

Super Eagles call 28 players for Cameroon clash







Victor Moses is one of 28 players invited for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.Victor Moses is one of 28 players invited for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.



Twenty eight players will be called for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will invited 28 players for the important double-header with John Obi Mikel and Victor Moses set to return, according to ScoreNigeria.



The call-ups are 25 foreign-based stars and three domestic league stars including goalkeeper Ezenwa and Alhassan Ibrahim ‘Muazzam’.



According to the report, Rohr was very impressed with the home-based Eagles performance against Benin home and away and so the invitation of these players.





The Eagles list is expected to be released officially by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) this week.



Nigeria will welcome Cameroon to Uyo on September 1 with the return leg in Yaounde three days later.



Nigeria are top their qualifying section on six points from two matches.



Cameroon are second on two points.

owbabs:

We have always beaten them. Kini big deal lol "We have always" that's a past tense. Thanks to their recent form and participation in the Cofederations Cup. "We have always" that's a past tense. Thanks to their recent form and participation in the Cofederations Cup. 1 Like

Agimor:

"We have always" that's a past tense. Thanks to their recent form and participation in the Cofederations Cup.

wait till game start wait till game start





2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo return for Nigeria (FULL LIST)





Team captain Mikel John Obi and forward Odion Ighalo are back in the Super Eagles. Also, Israel-based marksman, Anthony Nwakaeme, gets a first call as Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, on Tuesday released his list of players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying duels with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions.



Germany-based defender Leon Balogun returns after missing the World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the Africa Cup qualifier against South Africa, while Chelsea of England’s wing back Victor Moses is also back after sitting out the duel with the Bafana Bafana in June due to injury.



Rohr has largely kept faith with his regular army, including goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu, defenders William Ekong, Elderson Echiejile and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho.



Nigeria welcome the reigning African champions to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, September 1, before flying to Yaounde for a quickfire return session on Monday, September 4.



The Super Eagles are top of Africa’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group B with six points, after wins over Zambia and Algeria in their first two matches, while the Lions lie second with only two points following 1-1 draws with Algeria and Zambia.



Seven other players have been placed on standby, but any of them would be contacted to move to camp only in the case there is any issue with any player on the list of 23.



THE FULL LIST



Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Dele Alampasu (Cesarense FC, Portugal)



Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sivasspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Ola Aina (Hull City, England)



Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)



Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)



STANDBY: Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht FC, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC, England); Aaron Samuel (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United)



Pls ó Akpeyi shouldn't b used as d first choice. Alampasu or Ezenwa





FIFA to send emergency team to run Cameroon federation Cameroon troubled, Advantage for Nigeria?FIFA to send emergency team to run Cameroon federation http://itsagoal.ng/fifa-send-emergency-team-run-cameroon-federation/





rayblast:

Pls ó Akpeyi shouldn't b used as d first choice. Alampasu or Ezenwa Akpeyi was in goal vs Algeria. Do you remember?

public holiday



i don't think i can sit and watch this match oh..



When you bet your left balls that Nigeria will win that is the time they will lose....



Who ever will watch this match should carry a spare heart oh...









Wish them good luck.. 1 Like

We'll be fine as long as Gernot Rohr doesn't put Daniel Akpeyi in goal. Without a doubt, Ikechukwu Ezenwa had demonstrated that he's better than Akpeyi. Gosh, even my grandma can do better than Akpeyi self.





O pari 1 Like







O pari



optional1:

public holiday



i don't think i can sit and watch this match oh..



When you bet your left balls that Nigeria will win that is the time they will lose....



Who ever will watch this match should carry a spare heart oh...









Wish them good luck.. I just don't like them playing this game in Uyo. As usual, all the professional prostitutes in town would invade their hotel rooms and drain the players of energy before the game even started. That's why the Super Eagles rarely play well in Uyo.O pari