Veil by duch12( m ): 11:22pm On Aug 04

Hello Nairalanders, my name is Muhammad Ahmad Idris and I am an aspiring writer. I have been reading stories and decided to post one of my many write ups. Hope you will all enjoy it. Constructive Criticism is allowed.





All right reserve,no part of this work may be copied or used in any form by anyone without the written permission of the author. You can contact me on 08158110488 or email me @ saif01246@yahoo.com

All characters are the product of the writer's imagination,any resemblance to any of the character is a mere resemblance.









Episode 1



“Audu Musa Jarumi, you are found guilty of murder and you are hereby sentence to life imprisonment.” The judge said. My mother let out a yelp and fainted. I looked at my siblings and smiled. Two policemen came forward and handcuffed me. They escorted me out of the court room to the Black Maria parked outside. Thousands of people stood outside the court. The clink of camera and voices filled the air. People were cursing me but that didn’t make me regret what I did.

“You will perish in hell!” A thick male voice said.

“People like you don’t deserve to live. You’re supposed to be stone to death.” Another voice said

“You’re a waste. It will never be well with you” a third voice said. I turned and looked at the man. His eyes were filled with hate.

If only they know the entire story, I thought to myself. A stone hit my forehead and I began to bleed from the wound immediately. The police men shielded me into the Black Maria quickly before the crowd lynch on me.

I was taken to a clinic and my wound was treated before I was taken to the prison, where I will be spending the rest of my life.

My mother came to the prison with some of my family members later in the evening. I smiled when I saw her. She ran and cuddled me like a little baby. I wiped the tears from my eyes with my left thumb. She let go of me and held my hands. She was crying and that broke my heart.

“Inna, please stop crying. I need you to be strong.” I said using my shirt to wipe her tears.

“How can I be strong Audu when I know you will be spending the rest of your life in prison? I can’t live without you my son. You are my pillar of support.”

“You can Inna. You have other children to take care of. I don’t want to see you cry Inna, it breaks my heart.” I sat her down on a beach and squatted in front of her.

“I am still surprised Audu. Why did you do it?”

“I did it for you Inna. I did it to protect you.” I said looking into her eyes.

“You didn’t do it for me. That is not how to protect someone.” She said looking away.

“It is Inna. He could have killed you.”

“I have endured the beating and insult for more than twenty years.”

“Inna…”

‘How can I live without the two of you? He is dead and you will be here for the rest of your life. How can I cope?” She interrupted.

“Zahra, Bala, Inuwa, Nana and Yusuf are there for you. They will give you all the comfort in this world. They need you to be strong for them.” I said holding her hand a little bit tightly.

“The society…”

“Forget about the society Inna. The society is a cage and one can never be able to fulfill its desires. The easiest and fastest way to fail is trying to please the society. My mind will be at ease now knowing you are free from father’s oppression. You have sacrificed a lot for us and this is my sacrifice for you Inna.” I uttered, tears rolling down my cheeks.

My mother looked at me pitifully and busted into tears. I didn’t try to stop her, instead I joined in. I am going to miss my mother.

I looked at my mother as she cries. She looks pale and old. At thirty eight, she looks like someone in her late fifties. My mother used to be beautiful. Her hair has turned grey and she has developed wrinkles. A warden entered the small room we were and I quickly stood up and my mother followed suit.

“Your time is up.” He announced. My mother hugged me for some seconds before she jiggled out of the room. The warden opened the room and led me to my cell.

Domestic violence is a global issue which occurs among all race, ethnicities, and socio-economic classes. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 1.4 million women have suffered domestic abuse in the year 2015. 1 in 3 women have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Although men are also victims of domestic violence, the number is nothing compared to the number of women who are victims. A significant number of women suffer either physical, emotional and psychological violence or sometimes all the three. Domestic violence is most common in Africa due to the culture and tradition that sees women as second class citizens. Women endure domestic violence due to fear of isolation, strong loyalty for both immediate and extended family as well as the society, fear of rejection from family, friends, community and congregation and guarded trust and reluctance to discuss private matters.

Many women who suffer domestic violence refuse to get out of the marriage because they are afraid of what will happen to their children when they leave. My mother have suffered and endured a lot because of us, her children.

I will be spending the rest of my life in prison because I killed my father, the man who I used to see as a role model when I was a little boy. I can never forget how it happens. My father was beating my mother when I entered the kitchen. I tried to intervene but he pushed me. I saw the pestle, picked it and hit him several time until he stopped moving.

My name is Audu Musa Jarumi. I am twenty years old. I am the first born of Alhaji Musa Jarumi and Hajia Lauratu Yusuf Jarumi. My dream was to become a microbiologist one day but I know my dream is shattered now that I will be spending the rest of my life in prison. The story you are about to read is that of my mother, Lauratu Yusuf Jarumi. Some part of the story, I learnt from my mother while others I saw. 3 Likes 1 Share

Episode 2



My parents come from Lere local government in Kaduna state of Nigeria. They are both from the Jarumi Family, known for blacksmith and animal skin trade. My parents are second cousins. Their grandparents were brothers and they used to be very close and they promised to join their children in marriage but unfortunately they gave birth to male children. Their fathers were the first born and when they were given birth to, it was decided that they should get married when they grow up.

My father and mother used to be close when they were kids. They were always seen together. My father will buy locally made sweets for my mother whenever he comes back from school. Everyone was happy except my father’s mother who hates my mother because her parents were not rich. According to her, my mother’s father agreed to the marriage because he is going to benefit from it.

The bond between my father and mother began to unbind slowly as they grow up until it reached a moment where they only greet each other. My father changed from being happy to being moody. He hardly smiles especially if my mother was around and always keeps to himself.

My mother was in senior secondary two when their marriage issue was brought up. Kaka, my father’s mother came out plainly and told everyone my father will not marry my mother whose parents were poor. The family didn’t take it lightly with her as she was heavily criticized. That made her hates my mother more. The wedding date was finally fixed when my father came back from his youth service. My mother was asked to stop school.

My mother was grinding tomatoes one evening when a boy entered their house that someone wants to see her. My grandmother, Kaka Jidda told the boy to go back and ask the person his name. The boy came back and told her it was my father.

“Tell him I will be out in a moment.” My mother said to the boy.

“Why won’t Musa enter the house?” Kaka Jidda, my asked.

“Inna like you don’t know Yaya Musa. When last did he enter this house? He has totally changed not like the Yaya Musa I use to know.” My mother said.

“Hmm!” Kaka Jidda sighed.

My mother took the veil hanging on the door and covered her head with it. My father was leaning on the wall when she came out.

“Good evening Yaya Musa.” My mother greeted.

“Good evening Lauratu. I am not here to waste my time or yours. I came here to talk to you about something.”

“I am listening.”

“Do you want this marriage?” My father asked.

“Yes. Why won’t I? Our family wants us to get married also. That will strengthen the bond of the family.” My mother said.

“I don’t want the marriage because I have someone that I love and I promised her that I will marry her.”

“What do you want me to do then?”

“Tell them you don’t want to marry me.”

“I can’t do that! I can’t go against my family.”

“Then prepare for the worst. You will regret marrying me.” My father threatened.

“It is my obligation to accept who ever my parents choose for me to get married to. They won’t choose someone bad for me.”

“Lauratu, I see you as my sister.”

“You should learn to start seeing me as your wife to be then.”

“You don’t know what you are getting yourself into.” My father said and walked away angrily. My mother shook her head and entered inside. 2 Likes 1 Share

Episode 3





The wedding was low-keyed. Only family members and a few friends were in attendance. My mother was taken to the house my paternal grandfather gifted my father. The house was three streets away from my grandfather’s house. The elder members of the family advised my mother before leaving. Neither Kaka nor any of my father’s sisters attended the “Buden Kai” which is done at the bride’s new house a day after the wedding.

My father didn’t come to the house until a week after the wedding. He entered the house with a frown on his face. My mother quickly stood up and greeted him. He hissed and entered the room. My mother went and got his food from the kitchen and placed it on the wooden centre table. My father entered the bathroom, took his bath, changed his clothes, ate the food and left the house without saying a word to my mother. He came back late in the night.

My mother woke up early the next morning. She prayed, took her bath, swept the house then entered the kitchen to prepare breakfast. She prepared Pap and beans cake and took it to my father in the bedroom.

“What is this?” My father asked opening the cup.

“Pap and beans cake.” My mother answered.

“Come here!” My father yelled at my mother, standing up. My mother took some steps towards him and stood few inches from him. My father picked up the cup and emptied it on my mother’s head then threw the cup away, “I want to eat fried chipped potato with egg and tea. It should be ready in thirty minutes.” He said and walked out to the sitting room.

My mother stood soaked in pap for some minutes before she entered the bathroom. She cleaned her body, changed into a cloth, cleaned the mess then went to the kitchen to prepare my father’s breakfast.

She came back about forty minutes with a tray containing a plate of fried chipped potato, a plate of egg and mug filled with hot water and dropped it on the centre table. She went back and came with a tin of milk, Nescafe and sugar.

“I don’t take Nescafe, get me the oval tine.” He said.

My mother took the Nescafe and returned with a tin of oval tine. She dropped it on the table and carried a novel beside the television and went outside. She was sitting on a low stool in the corridor reading when he came out.

“Prepare pounded yam and beniseed soup for lunch, rice and vegetable stew for dinner.” He said and walked out of the house. My mother stopped reading for some seconds then shook her head before she continued.

My father didn’t return home for lunch. He came back late in the night when my mother has slept off.

“Where is my food?” He asked waking my mother up from her sleep.

“You made my pound yam when you know you won’t be coming back home for lunch.” My mother said sitting on the bed.

“You are my wife and you will do exactly what I ask you do without complaining.”

“That is not fair Musa.”

“Oh! Now you call me by my name without putting the Yaya!”

“I am sorry.” My mother said and shuffled out of the room to the kitchen. She came back minutes after with the food and dropped it on the table in front of my father and went back to sleep.

People, especially Kaka and my father’s sister’s started talking when after one year my mother didn’t show any sign of pregnancy. They kept blaming my mother for not getting pregnant. It got to the extent that my mother no longer go out for any occasion because of too much questions.

Nice write up

Keep it coming

Sweet popcorn for you

Episode 4



My mother was in the kitchen cooking when Kaka entered the house. My mother quickly came out of the kitchen, took a stool from outside the kitchen and hurriedly walked to where Kaka was standing.

“Good afternoon Inna.” My mother greeted.

“Is my son inside?” She asked without answering the greeting.

“No Inna. He went out since morning and he hasn’t returned.”

“I came to ask you why you haven’t gotten pregnant yet. It has been a year now and you have not shown any sign of pregnancy. I want to hold my grandchildren before I die.”

“When it is time for me to get pregnant, I will. It is the matter of time.”

“Oh, you now talk back at me? It is not your fault; it is your stupid parent’s fault. They refuse to train you properly instead they trained you to be a gold-digger.” Kaka shouted.

“Inna I can tolerate any kind of insult from you but please don’t insult my parent. They are innocent; please don’t bring them into this.” My mother said almost in tears.

“I will be going but I promise you this house will be hell for you. You will regret ever marrying my son.” Kaka said and stood up. She hissed then walked out of the house.

“What have I gotten myself into? Is it my fault that I am not yet pregnant? Why am I the one they are all blaming?” My mother asked herself sobbing as she walked back to the kitchen and continued cooking in tears.

A slap woke my mother from her sleep. She woke up confused and sat on the bed. My father stood besides the bed fuming. My opened her mouth to talk but was interrupted by another slap. Her sight became blurry. It took her some seconds before her sight became normal.

“Haba! What have I done to deserve this slaps from you? I am your wife and not your slave for God’s sake!” My mother said holding her cheeks.

“Who gave you the guts to insult me mother?”

“I didn’t insult her, I…”

“You insulted my mother because she asked you a simple question.” My father interrupted.

“Please hear my own side of the story.”

“I won’t and I am going to deal with you for insulting my mother.” My father said removing his belt.

He began to flog me mother mercilessly. She begged him to stop but he didn’t. She ran to the door and tried to open it but it was jammed. The beating continued for almost ten minutes until my mother slumped and fainted.

My mother regained consciousness in the hospital two days later. Kaka Jidda was sitting on the chair near the window, her eyes were red and swollen. She stood up and walked, almost running and sat on the bed beside my mother. She took her left hand and started massaging it.

“How are you feeling Laure?” Kaka Jidda asked, calling my mother by her pet name

“I feel pain all over my body. Inna I won’t go back to his house. I want a divorce.” My mother said teary.

“Don’t say that Laure. Your marriage is just a year and few months old and you are considering divorce. I never complain about my marriage to anyone. My mother stayed with my father until his death. My grandmother died and left my grandfather. No female member in my family has ever been divorced; don’t be the first please Laure. Marriage is not bed of roses my daughter. We are all enduring.”

“Inna this marriage won’t work. We have not being in good term with Musa from the beginning. He has been unfair. I can’t endure it anymore.” My mother said crying.

“Laure, married people do have their ups and downs. If your marriage is not working, make it work. I believe your husband will change. Your father and I do have our own share of problem and we work things out.”

“Your marriage is different from mine Inna beside Baba’s mother loved you unlike my mother in-law. You will just wake up one day and receive the message of my death.”

“Don’t say that Lauratu!” Kaka Jidda cautioned. The door opened and my father with two of his friends walked in.

“Welcome.” Kaka Jidda said smiling.

“Good afternoon Inna!” My father and his friends greeted.

“Good afternoon my children. How are you doing?” Kaka Jidda asked.

“We are fine Inna.” They answered.

“Let me go and bring the bench outside.” Kaka Jidda said standing up.

“I will do that.” My father offered and went out. He came back some seconds later with a bench in his hands and dropped it and they sat down.

“How are you doing Lauratu?” One of my father’s friends asked.

“Fine.” My mother replied.

“She just woke up.” Kaka Jidda said smiling.

“Wish you a quick recovery.” The other friend said.

“Amen.” They all said. The room became quit. For almost ten minutes no one said anything.

“Inna.” My father called, breaking the silence.

“Yes Musa.” Kaka Jidda answered.

“We came here to apologize to you and Lauratu for what happened. It was the handiwork of the devil and I promise you it will never happen again. Please forgive us.” My father pleaded

“I was surprised when I heard what happened. Laure is your sister and friend. You should have heard her side of the story. Communication is a vital tool for a successful marriage.”

“I am sorry Inna.”

“It is alright. Laure you heard your husband.” Kaka Jidda said turning to look at my mother. My mother looked away immediately.

“Please forgive me Lauratu.” My father said but my mother didn’t answer him.

“Your husband is taking to you Laure.” Kaka Jidda said.

“I heard him Inna!” my mother said angrily.

A knock at the door made them all turn. The doctor and a nurse came in seconds later.

“Good afternoon doctor.” Inna Jidda greeted.

“Good afternoon Mama, I can see she is awake.” The doctor said smiling.

“Yes doctor. She woke up some minutes ago. This is her husband.” Kaka Jidda said pointing my father.

“Oh! You’re welcome.” He said extending his hands for a shake.

“Thank you doctor.” The doctor shook hands with my father and his two friends.

“How are you feeling today?” the doctor asked my mother.

“Better.” My mother answered.

“That is good. I will prescribe some drugs for you that me make you strong. The nurses will come and take you so that your stomach will be washed.”

“Wash her stomach?” Kaka Jidda and my father said together.

“I forgot to tell you, she had a miscarriage.” The doctor replied.

“Subhanallahi!” My father said confused removing his cap. My mother burst out cry.

“Don’t cry Lauratu. God will bring another pregnancy. This is not the end of the world. You will hold your children by God’s grace.” One of my father’s friends said.

The doctor and the nurse walked out after the doctor finished examining my mother. The four of them kept pleading with my mother to stop crying. She continued crying until she slept off. My father and his friends left the hospital few seconds later. 1 Like 1 Share

Please I will appreciate your comment and criticism to encourage me,thanks.



My mother was discharged from the hospital about a week later. Kaka and my father’s sister visited only twice while my mother was in the hospital. My spent two weeks at her parent’s house before she returned to my father’s house. This change a little bit. They great and talk occasionally.

It didn’t take long and my mother became pregnant again. Kaka and her daughter began to like my mother immediately they learnt she was pregnant. They bring fruits and gift her clothes occasionally.

My mother met with one of her friends at a naming ceremony of a family member. Her baby bump was already showing. They sat under a coconut tree inside the compound where the naming ceremony was taking place

“How old is your pregnancy now Laure?” she asked.

“Six months I guess.” my mother answered shyly.

“You guess? So you don’t know how old your pregnancy is Laure?”

“Maryam if any of these women hear us they will say we are shameless” my mother said in a low tune.

“Let them hear us, are we not married. Ehen, I heard your husband is getting married next week”.

“My husband? Getting married? Who told you that?” My mother asked confusingly.

“Jamal. He didn’t tell you?” Maryam asked worriedly.

“I have no information Musa is getting married. No one told me. What have I done to deserve this treatment from Musa?” my mother said almost in tears.

“I need you to be strong Laure. Just talk to him” Maryam said holding my mother’s hands.

“But why me?” my mother asked sobbing.

“Don’t draw attention to yourself Laure. Wipe your tears please”.

“I have tried my best. I have endured a lot from Musa”. My mother said wiping the tears in her eyes.

“Your condition will ease when the new wife arrives”.

They quickly changed the topic when another of their friend arrived.

My mother went home earlier than scheduled. She prepared dinner then took her bath. She was knitting when two boys entered the house each carrying a box. They greeted her and dropped the boxes on top of the small table near the door then went out. My father came in few seconds after the boys left.

“You’re welcome.” My mother greeted standing up.

“Thank you. Please sit down Lauratu.” he said sitting down on the other chair beside her.

“What are the boxes for?” My mother asked concerned.

“They are yours” he replied

“Thank you let me check…”

“Let me bring them for you” he interrupted her.

He stood up and brought the boxes. He dropped them in front of her and opened it. She started checking the content of the boxes.

“I am getting married next week” he said. She stopped and looked at him calmly then smiled.

“Happy married life in advance and thank you for the boxes”.

“Are you not mad at me?” he asked amused

“Why will I be mad? There is no reason to be mad”.

My father didn’t say a word. He stood looking at her then entered the room. She closed the boxes then took them inside.

Things changed after Kande the new wife arrived. My mother was deserted and was always yelled at. A simple mistake will get her a slap and sometimes beating without considering that she is pregnant. She was given food that is unhealthy for a pregnant woman. Kande was also making the house inhabitable for her. She would increase the volume of the radio to its maximum and if my mother talked, she would insult and rebuke her. She would report my mother to my father when he comes back and my mother being the one that is always at fault will be beaten. She still work even though she found it difficult to do anything due to the size of her bump. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Episode 6



My mother’s water broke around eleven in the night on a Tuesday night. She slowly stood up from the sofa and shuffled out of the room towards Kande’s room, stopping occasionally to rest. She knocked at the door softly for some seconds.

“Who is that?” Kande asked from inside the room.

“It is I Lauratu” my mother replied.

“What is it again?”

“Please come out Kande”. My mother said in pain. The door opened and Kande came out.

“What is the problem Lauratu that you woke me up by this time of the night?” She asked angrily

“The baby is coming Kande”

“Do I look like a birth attendant?”

“Please help me wake our husband up let him take me to the hospital”

“He is sleeping and I can’t wake him from his sleep” Kande said and closed the door.

My mother knocked at the door a bit louder. The door opened and Kande came out.

“Stop disturbing me Lauratu. You can go to the hospital by yourself, I don’t…”

“Who are you talking to Kande?” my father asked interrupting her. He came out almost immediately.

“What is the problem Lauratu?” he asked when he saw my mother

“My water broke; the baby is coming” she answered. My father wiped his eyes with his right hand immediately.

“Let me wear clothe” he said and entered the room. He came back seconds later.

“Are you going out by this time?” Kande asked jealously.

“My child is about to be born and you are asking me if I am going out? Lauratu, is there anything you need to carry to the hospital?” he asked

“I already packed everything. The baby kit is on the table in my room”. My mother said.

My father rushed into the room and came out with the kit in his hand. He brought out his motor bike from the store room, opened the small gate and took the bike out. He came back for my mother. Kande hissed and entered her room.

My mother gave birth to me in the early hours of Wednesday. My father stayed with her until six in the morning before he went home. Family members and friends started visiting immediately they heard the good news. Soon, the hospital was filled up. My mother was discharged in the evening that day. The house became abound immediately she arrived.

I was named Abdullah after my great grandfather on the seventh day. Everything went well. My grandfather, Alhaji Bala Jarumi slaughtered two rams and a cow. There was enough food, drinks and music that day. Everyone thought my father will change and stop maltreating my mother after my arrival but he didn’t. The old habit started again just after two months of my mother giving birth.

My father asked my mother to take his bathing water to the bathroom. She took the water but forgot to take the sponge case along. She was wearing me napkin when he barged in and slapped her.

“Where is the sponge case? Why are you forgetful?” he asked slapping her again

“I am sorry, I forgot, but…” she was interrupted by blows and slaps.

I fell down from her laps in the process but he didn’t stop. He stopped when he was satisfied without caring about me. I got a lump on my head from the fall which I feel each time I touch my head.

My mother was washing on a Sunday morning when Kaka came. She slowly stood up and greeted kaka.

“How are you doing Lauratu and where is that mole that calls herself Kande?” Kaka asked furiously.

“I am doing good Inna, Kande is in her room sleeping.” My mother responded.

“Oh! She is sleeping while you the pregnant one is washing? What sort of woman is she?

“Don’t be angry Inna, the clothes are not much” my mother said smiling.

“Go and fetch her now!” kaka commanded.

My mother shabbily walked to Kande’s room. She knocked at the door and waited for some seconds before opening the curtain.

“Kande! Kande!!” My mother called a little bit loud.

“Haba! Won’t one sleep peacefully in this house?” Kande shouted.

“Inna wants to see you”

“That old woman keeps disturbing me! Am I marrying her or her son?”

“God will punish you Kande. Didn’t your mother teach you how to respect your elders?”

“Inna please forgive her. She didn’t mean what she said” my mother pleaded.

“Munafuka! You have accomplished your mission. Everybody hates me because I am yet to get pregnant. I am just tired of you always harassing me in this house. Did your mother in-law do the same thing to you or you’re just jealous of me!” Kande said shouting.

“Kande, did you realize that you are talking to Inna our mother in-law?” my mother asked.

“Shut up Lauratu!” Kande shouted at my mother.

“Lallai kam! I thought you were a good girl when I asked my son to marry you, I didn’t know you lack manners!”Kaka said. My mother turned and looked at Kaka amused. It was Kaka that asked my father to marry Kande and my mother just knew about it. They had made my mother’s life miserable.

“You think I will be a zombie like Lauratu that you will do whatever you want to do to her and she will keep quiet? I know my rights. Go and meet your husband, he is waiting for you Inna. Instead of you to concentrate on taking care of Baba, you’re busy poking your nose in your daughter in-law’s affair!” Kande uttered.

“Your stay in this house is over!” Kaka said and walked out of the house angrily.

Kande mimicked what kaka said, hissed and went to her room. My mother sighed, sat back and continued washing. 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 7



The noise coming from Kande’s room became louder. At first my mother didn’t want to interfere but her conscience didn’t allow her. She stood from the bed and opened the door. She walked to the room which was opened. My father and Kande were shouting and throwing things at each other.

“You people should stop please, it is late and the neighbors are hearing your voices.” My mother said but they did not listen to her.

My father kicked Kande with his leg. She hit the wardrobe and fell down on her right hand. My father rushed to where she was and started punching her. MY mother hurriedly moved to stop him. She held his hand and in the process of getting loose from the grip, he pushed her. My mother landed on her back and passed out immediately.

Kande went into coma and was admitted to the intensive care unit. She broke her right hand and was bleeding in the head internally. My mother on the other hand was operated; the baby was six weeks earlier than the expected delivery date due to the emergency labor she had. It was a terrible moment for the family especially my father who was blamed for sending his two wives to the hospital. The baby was named Fatima Zahra in a low keyed naming ceremony.

My mother was discharged three weeks later while Kande remained in the hospital for a month. Two of her uncles and three aunts arrived at our house two days after Kande was discharged. They called for a meeting with my father and his kinsmen.

“We are grateful for taking your time to honor this meeting” Mallam Isa, the eldest of the uncles spoke first.

“It is our pleasure Mallam Isa. We want to use this time to once again apologize for what happened”. My father’s uncle said.

“The deed has been done Mallam Jabir. We called the meeting to seek for our daughters divorce from your son. We can’t…”

“It has not reached that Mallam Isa. What happened was unfortunate but I promise you, it won’t repeat itself” Mallam Jabir interrupted Mallam Isa.

“There won’t be a next time my in-laws. We have made up our mind and that is final. We heard he is a wife beater and he is always beating his first wife. Our daughter won’t continue staying with him. We apologize for any inconvenience”. Mallam Isa concluded. There was silence for some minutes.

“Well we won’t force you” Mallam Jabir said and turned to where my father was sitting on the floor “Musa you see what you caused right? You are a disgrace wallahi. You should quickly write her divorce letter and give her family!” he said fuming. He stood up and walked away. Other family members followed suit leaving my father sitting on the floor head down. Kande’s kinsmen also left. My father wrote the divorce letter and gave it to them. Kande’s property was packed the next day and she left with her kinsmen. 1 Like 1 Share

Episode 8



My father got married again three months later. It was an elaborate wedding. The new bride was Kaka’s younger sister’s daughter. Unlike Kande, Hanne was friendly and respectful to my mother. She helped my mother take care of me and Zahra whenever she was busy. They would gist and laugh whenever they were free and go out together. Hanne soon became pregnant and my mother took over everything in the house. She cooks, cleans and washes the clothes.

My mother was in the kitchen cooking dinner one evening. It was raining heavily and the kerosene has finished from the stove. She dropped the pot from the stove and ran to the room where my father was

“Kerosene has finished from the stove” my mother murmured to my father

“Use the firewood then” my father said, his eyes fixed on the book he was reading

“The firewood are wet, I won’t be able to make fire with it” my mother said worried.

“Then come and use me to make the fire!” he hissed.

My mother turned back and returned to the kitchen. She struggled with the firewood. It took her close to an hour before she made the fire.

“Lauratu!” my father called standing in front of the room

“Yes!” my mother answered. She left what she was doing and ran to him.

“What have you been doing? It is few minutes to eight and you have not yet finished cooking. The children have been crying of hunger. I am sure Hanne is very hungry also!” my father said at the top of his voice.

“I am sorry but it is not my fault, the food will be ready soon”

“You are just being wicked and lazy Lauratu”

“Haba! What have I done to deserve this insult now? You have never appreciated my efforts for once!” My mother shouted angrily. It was the first time I have seen my mother angry and talking back at my father.

“Oh you are now talking back at me!” My father said surprised

“I am filled up and don’t even think of beating me because I won’t allow that!” my mother threatened. My father stood looking at her, mouth opened. “For how long am I going to continue watching you humiliate me? I am leaving this house this night. I am tired of this marriage!”

“Please don’t go Yaya” Hanne pleaded.

“I am sorry Hanne but I have to go. This man has been unfair to me from the day I came to this house”.

“Go back to your room and don’t day a word or else I will deal with you also”. My father said to Hanne. “You are free to go and don’t even think of going with my children”

“I came to your house alone and I am leaving alone” my mother said and returned to the kitchen. She left the house that night after serving the food. I was the only one that ate that night; neither my father nor Hanne ate the food. Zahra who was eleven months old cried throughout the night. 1 Like 1 Share

