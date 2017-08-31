Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives (7420 Views)

Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives as state debt weighs Ondo down





"The picture is not good. Therefore, all acts with the potential of pushing us deeper into economic crisis must be jettisoned. We earnestly promise to provide the needed leadership," he said.



state governor Rotimi Akeredolu says his administration faces staggering debt it met at inception, totaling N220.5 billion but will have to borrow more to meet public aspiration.

He spoke at the inauguration of newly appointed 18 commissioners and 10 special advisers warned that the government will not tolerate any frivolities.

He warned the appointees not to go and marry new wives because of their position saying they must all gird their loins for the great task ahead.



“If development is about the people, all decisions and actions must be for the realisation of this lofty objective. Any opportunity offered for service must be understood in this context. Nobody must consider his/her choice, out of numerous other equally eminent candidates, as an invitation to primitive self-aggrandisement. This Administration will NOT permit it. Any conduct which seeks to perpetuate the misery of the people will be discouraged actively.”





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/akeredolu-warns-cabinet-against-taking-new-wives-as-state-debt-weighs-ondo-down.html

I wonder how the polygamous yorubas will view this embargo on polygamy. 15 Likes

So politics don dey concerned about people's wife now ehhnnn? 1 Like



Any conduct which seeks to perpetuate the misery of the people will be discouraged actively.”



We are tired of talkie talkie let's see what you've got OR Nothing wey person no go hear for this country









'don't take new husbands' For d females in the cabinet'don't take new husbands' 1 Like 1 Share

But can the wives in his cabinet take more husbands?





he was actually passing a message: don't spend the state's money for ur own enjoyment.

Who else watched d debate on polygamy on TVC's Your View this morning? 1 Like

Nice one.u can only hear such advice frm a good leader

hi. go sack defaulters

He knows his people they celebrate appointments by taking second or third wives He knows his people they celebrate appointments by taking second or third wives 2 Likes

Is it ur preek dey will use? I digress, economy right? 1 Like

I still don't understand what they use all the money they get from crude oil shared in abuja monthly for. It is unimaginable that they keep borrowing and borrowing each year leaving a huge debt burden for the next generation without doing any physical thing to warrant the borrowings. There s still darkness in the land, no riads, no health facilities, no food, what then are they borrowing for? Nigeria is a special case in this world. Something is definitely wrong with the black race.

Poor leadership