|Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by lightblazingnow(m): 3:49pm On Aug 07
Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives as state debt weighs Ondo down
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by lightblazingnow(m): 3:49pm On Aug 07
Chill
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by compatriot: 3:58pm On Aug 07
End justifies the means. I love the prince of kwara state
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by Stolen: 1:34pm
I wonder how the polygamous yorubas will view this embargo on polygamy.
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by lightblazingnow(m): 2:03pm
Stolen:
?
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by miqos02(m): 2:05pm
seen
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by SenorFax(m): 2:06pm
So politics don dey concerned about people's wife now ehhnnn?
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:06pm
Nothing wey person no go hear for this country
lightblazingnow:We are tired of talkie talkie let's see what you've got OR
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by DaBillionnaire: 2:06pm
For d females in the cabinet
'don't take new husbands'
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by baike: 2:06pm
is because of luck that why you be governor do respect yourself
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by BroZuma: 2:07pm
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by lilmax(m): 2:07pm
smh.... na your work?
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by dobekey(m): 2:07pm
nah by force
u can't change a man
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by Keneking: 2:08pm
How many im get?
But can the wives in his cabinet take more husbands?
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by originalKsp(m): 2:08pm
he was actually passing a message: don't spend the state's money for ur own enjoyment.
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by clefstone(m): 2:08pm
Who else watched d debate on polygamy on TVC's Your View this morning?
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by Articul8(m): 2:09pm
Nice one.u can only hear such advice frm a good leader
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by dobekey(m): 2:09pm
hi. go sack defaulters
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by iheyinwa: 2:09pm
Stolen:
He knows his people they celebrate appointments by taking second or third wives
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by fullstreets: 2:09pm
Is it ur preek dey will use? I digress, economy right?
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by Doctorphil: 2:10pm
Yabas
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by Johnnoah1st: 2:11pm
kk
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by oruma19: 2:12pm
lightblazingnow:I still don't understand what they use all the money they get from crude oil shared in abuja monthly for. It is unimaginable that they keep borrowing and borrowing each year leaving a huge debt burden for the next generation without doing any physical thing to warrant the borrowings. There s still darkness in the land, no riads, no health facilities, no food, what then are they borrowing for? Nigeria is a special case in this world. Something is definitely wrong with the black race.
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by ct2(m): 2:13pm
tomorrow na sallah
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by ezex(m): 2:14pm
Hope una don hear
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by onyenze123(m): 2:15pm
Another nonsensical news from the zoo
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by sgtponzihater1: 2:16pm
Poor leadership
|Re: Governor Akeredolu warns cabinet against taking new wives by gemih: 2:17pm
make them the spend am dey go... me i half go and pass by..
