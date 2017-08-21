Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? (3781 Views)

UNILAG Prof. Daramola Flogging Student Who Came Late To His Class Yesterday / How Students Are Punished In Cameroon For Coming Late To School / Nursery School In Calabar Flogs Parents For Bringing Their Kids Late To School (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A friend of mine who is 25 years old wants to go to medical school. He is really worried about his age , he is going to graduate at age 33 or so and he is troubled about employment at that age.





Is it too late?



CC: lagusta

it is never too late to study medicine 18 Likes

Its never too late to do a thing.





Check out my signature. 9 Likes

As long as he believes in himself no time is late. 4 Likes

It is very very very late if only he thinks and believes it is late, otherwise it is not. 11 Likes

JESUSBOIY:

A friend of mine who is 25 years old wants to go to medical school. He is really worried about his age , he is going to graduate at age 33 or so and he is troubled about employment at that age.





Is it too late?



CC: lagusta

Its never too late to study medicine as far as you have the zeal and passion for it.....



Thanks for mentioning Its never too late to study medicine as far as you have the zeal and passion for it.....Thanks for mentioning 9 Likes

JESUSBOIY:

A friend of mine who is 25 years old wants to go to medical school. He is really worried about his age , he is going to graduate at age 33 or so and he is troubled about employment at that age.





Is it too late?



CC: lagusta Not Too Late But Dont Say U Will Graduate At Age 33 Except U Study In A Private Uni, Or Abroad Cux ASUU Can Make U Graduate At 36 Not Too Late But Dont Say U Will Graduate At Age 33 Except U Study In A Private Uni, Or Abroad Cux ASUU Can Make U Graduate At 36 22 Likes 4 Shares





Not too late if he has passion for medicine but if money n self employment is d motivation then he shld try sth else He is going in as mature student (bc most 25 yrs old ve first degree n thro with nysc) n shld not be thinking like kids in their teens in his class. By d time he is ready for employment he shld be closing down on 40 yrsNot too late if he has passion for medicine but if money n self employment is d motivation then he shld try sth else 3 Likes 1 Share

Your friend is going to train as a medical professional and so, his knowledge and skills would stand him out not really his age. 3 Likes 1 Share



Check out this free online book that will help you with that

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738

http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751# Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.Check out this free online book that will help you with that 1 Like

Lagusta:





Its never too late to study medicine as far as you have the zeal and passion for it.....



Thanks for mentioning thank you sir, please what about the employment part? Is Age not considered when one is looking for a job as a doctor? thank you sir, please what about the employment part? Is Age not considered when one is looking for a job as a doctor?

JESUSBOIY:

thank you sir, please what about the employment part? Is Age not considered when one is looking for a job as a doctor?

That's one sweet thing about a doctor.....



Its not about the age but about your intelligence and how u applied yourself during your house job and NYSC, then some hospitals would mention post-NYSC experience shaa..... That's one sweet thing about a doctor.....Its not about the age but about your intelligence and how u applied yourself during your house job and NYSC, then some hospitals would mention post-NYSC experience shaa..... 1 Like

Lagusta:





That's one sweet thing about a doctor.....



Its not about the age but about your intelligence and how u applied yourself during your house job and NYSC, then some hospitals would mention post-NYSC experience shaa..... bless you sir bless you sir

Lagusta:





That's one sweet thing about a doctor.....



Its not about the age but about your intelligence and how u applied yourself during your house job and NYSC, then some hospitals would mention post-NYSC experience shaa.....

Dr na me oh, Dunsin pls message me on whatsapp here. 08037737245 Dr na me oh, Dunsin pls message me on whatsapp here. 08037737245

Don't even bother going to school at all.. Go and learn a trade or something..... Na only God sabi wetin u dey do since all dis year abi u no get parents wey dey expect something.... Your head no gree school..

will advice u from own experience. he believes he's overly matured for it now cus he felt he would be feeling too old by the time he clocked 33. take this from me now, when he clocked 33 and didn't follow his passion(medicine) he would definitely regret not doing so. there's no time too late for pursuing one's passion in life so long it gives the fulfillment you yearned. 7 Likes

Lalasticlala

There is an advantage of maturity to studying medicine at that age. It was one of the reasons NUC advocated for medical students to spend 11 years in school i.e 4years basic science course and 7years med school.



Though i do not entirely support the suggestion but there was some sense behind it. One Prof. Chiedu Mafiana of the NUC is quoted as saying



"Increasing the study time is essential to ensure medical students are well prepared for the psychological demands of the game, to enable the students mature psychologically for the profession".



So my friend it is not too late to study medicine at 25. 2 Likes

FreshShavedBalls:

There is an advantage of maturity to studying medicine at that age. It was one of the reasons NUC advocated for medical students to spend 11 years in school i.e 4years basic science course and 7years med school.



Though i do not entirely support the suggestion but there was some sense behind it. One Prof. Chiedu Mafiana of the NUC is quoted as saying



"Increasing the study time is essential to ensure medical students are well prepared for the psychological demands of the game, to enable the students mature psychologically for the profession".



So my friend it is not too late to study medicine at 25. prolonging the number of years of training has no advantage and it is absolutely unnecessary.in fact,it will only produce jaded and more angry doctors. I've never met any middle age person doing too well in medical school infact most of them struggle just to pass just like their young colleague.IMO, they are usually too distracted. prolonging the number of years of training has no advantage and it is absolutely unnecessary.in fact,it will only produce jaded and more angry doctors. I've never met any middle age person doing too well in medical school infact most of them struggle just to pass just like their young colleague.IMO, they are usually too distracted.

Stop this lies jhoor. At 25,its already very late to study medicine.

..

It's not late. It's all about passion and fulfilment

JESUSBOIY:

A friend of mine who is 25 years old wants to go to medical school. He is really worried about his age , he is going to graduate at age 33 or so and he is troubled about employment at that age.





Is it too late?



CC: lagusta

Nope it isn't. I had classmates that were into their late thirties then when I was in school. Na passion matter Nope it isn't. I had classmates that were into their late thirties then when I was in school. Na passion matter

my dad's friend retired as a school principal, went back to uni to study medicine. today he is a practising doctor....







if ur friend is a gal, she has to put marriage in to consideration. anyways, if she finish and practise, am sure suitors go plenty....



since he is a man, no shaking

It is not too late. One of my friends went back to study medicine and surgery at the age of 28 after a BSc. in Microbiology. 1 Like

It's never too late u follow ur dreams.



Its ur life, live it to the fullest.

Absolutely no. No age is too much to pursue your goals in life. Life is not a competition.

Not late at all. Remain focused and motivated. Good thing about medicine is how your intellectual prowess and sublime practical skills stand you out. Age is given no consideration even @70.

In Nigeria, its veryyyy late!!



ASUU just went to strike!





he's gonna graduate at the age of 40

greatestboss:

Don't even bother going to school at all.. Go and learn a trade or something..... Na only God sabi wetin u dey do since all dis year abi u no get parents wey dey expect something.... Your head no gree school..



You bear 'greatestboss' yet you think this way? I tire o You bear 'greatestboss' yet you think this way? I tire o

ogawisdom:

He is going in as mature student (bc most 25 yrs old ve first degree n thro with nysc) n shld not be thinking like kids in their teens in his class. By d time he is ready for employment he shld be closing down on 40 yrs



Not too late if he has passion for medicine but if money n self employment is d motivation then he shld try sth else Why do u always squeeze ur face each time u wanna comment on a thread ?? Next time I wanna see smile on ur face.. Why do u always squeeze ur face each time u wanna comment on a thread?? Next time I wanna see smile on ur face..