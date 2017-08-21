₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,587 members, 3,737,798 topics. Date: Monday, 21 August 2017 at 08:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? (3781 Views)
UNILAG Prof. Daramola Flogging Student Who Came Late To His Class Yesterday / How Students Are Punished In Cameroon For Coming Late To School / Nursery School In Calabar Flogs Parents For Bringing Their Kids Late To School (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by JESUSBOIY(f): 8:41am On Aug 20
A friend of mine who is 25 years old wants to go to medical school. He is really worried about his age , he is going to graduate at age 33 or so and he is troubled about employment at that age.
Is it too late?
CC: lagusta
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by shege45: 8:47am On Aug 20
it is never too late to study medicine
18 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by AtkinsPlanet(m): 8:50am On Aug 20
Its never too late to do a thing.
Check out my signature.
9 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by sexy74(m): 9:06am On Aug 20
As long as he believes in himself no time is late.
4 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by harsysky(m): 11:20am On Aug 20
It is very very very late if only he thinks and believes it is late, otherwise it is not.
11 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Lagusta(m): 11:44am On Aug 20
JESUSBOIY:
Its never too late to study medicine as far as you have the zeal and passion for it.....
Thanks for mentioning
9 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by onuhabel1(m): 12:11pm On Aug 20
JESUSBOIY:Not Too Late But Dont Say U Will Graduate At Age 33 Except U Study In A Private Uni, Or Abroad Cux ASUU Can Make U Graduate At 36
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by ogawisdom(m): 12:23pm On Aug 20
He is going in as mature student (bc most 25 yrs old ve first degree n thro with nysc) n shld not be thinking like kids in their teens in his class. By d time he is ready for employment he shld be closing down on 40 yrs
Not too late if he has passion for medicine but if money n self employment is d motivation then he shld try sth else
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Jman06(m): 12:46pm On Aug 20
Your friend is going to train as a medical professional and so, his knowledge and skills would stand him out not really his age.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Alexbrain(m): 1:18pm On Aug 20
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
1 Like
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by JESUSBOIY(f): 2:56pm On Aug 20
Lagusta:thank you sir, please what about the employment part? Is Age not considered when one is looking for a job as a doctor?
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Lagusta(m): 3:56pm On Aug 20
JESUSBOIY:
That's one sweet thing about a doctor.....
Its not about the age but about your intelligence and how u applied yourself during your house job and NYSC, then some hospitals would mention post-NYSC experience shaa.....
1 Like
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by JESUSBOIY(f): 4:31pm On Aug 20
Lagusta:bless you sir
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Rursh(m): 5:25pm On Aug 20
Lagusta:
Dr na me oh, Dunsin pls message me on whatsapp here. 08037737245
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by greatestboss(m): 6:56pm On Aug 20
Don't even bother going to school at all.. Go and learn a trade or something..... Na only God sabi wetin u dey do since all dis year abi u no get parents wey dey expect something.... Your head no gree school..
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Josephnice: 7:45pm On Aug 20
will advice u from own experience. he believes he's overly matured for it now cus he felt he would be feeling too old by the time he clocked 33. take this from me now, when he clocked 33 and didn't follow his passion(medicine) he would definitely regret not doing so. there's no time too late for pursuing one's passion in life so long it gives the fulfillment you yearned.
7 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by OrdercityWeb: 8:41pm On Aug 20
Lalasticlala
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by FreshShavedBalls(m): 9:37pm On Aug 20
There is an advantage of maturity to studying medicine at that age. It was one of the reasons NUC advocated for medical students to spend 11 years in school i.e 4years basic science course and 7years med school.
Though i do not entirely support the suggestion but there was some sense behind it. One Prof. Chiedu Mafiana of the NUC is quoted as saying
"Increasing the study time is essential to ensure medical students are well prepared for the psychological demands of the game, to enable the students mature psychologically for the profession".
So my friend it is not too late to study medicine at 25.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Jozprecious: 3:06am
FreshShavedBalls:prolonging the number of years of training has no advantage and it is absolutely unnecessary.in fact,it will only produce jaded and more angry doctors. I've never met any middle age person doing too well in medical school infact most of them struggle just to pass just like their young colleague.IMO, they are usually too distracted.
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by rheether(f): 7:00am
Stop this lies jhoor. At 25,its already very late to study medicine.
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Soljaboi44(m): 7:41am
..
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Integrityfarms(m): 7:41am
It's not late. It's all about passion and fulfilment
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by GogetterMD(m): 7:42am
JESUSBOIY:
Nope it isn't. I had classmates that were into their late thirties then when I was in school. Na passion matter
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by teamsynergy: 7:42am
my dad's friend retired as a school principal, went back to uni to study medicine. today he is a practising doctor....
if ur friend is a gal, she has to put marriage in to consideration. anyways, if she finish and practise, am sure suitors go plenty....
since he is a man, no shaking
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Agbaletu: 7:43am
It is not too late. One of my friends went back to study medicine and surgery at the age of 28 after a BSc. in Microbiology.
1 Like
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by AlexCk: 7:44am
It's never too late u follow ur dreams.
Its ur life, live it to the fullest.
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by sotall(m): 7:45am
Absolutely no. No age is too much to pursue your goals in life. Life is not a competition.
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by nemynely(m): 7:46am
Not late at all. Remain focused and motivated. Good thing about medicine is how your intellectual prowess and sublime practical skills stand you out. Age is given no consideration even @70.
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by softMarket(m): 7:47am
In Nigeria, its veryyyy late!!
ASUU just went to strike!
he's gonna graduate at the age of 40
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by Alusman(m): 7:47am
greatestboss:
You bear 'greatestboss' yet you think this way? I tire o
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by jfleece(m): 7:48am
ogawisdom:Why do u always squeeze ur face each time u wanna comment on a thread?? Next time I wanna see smile on ur face..
|Re: Is It Late To Study Medicine At Age 25? by PatriotTemidayo: 7:48am
The question is "IS ANY TIME TOO LATE TO STUDY OR BECOME ANYTHING YOU WANT TO"?
and the answer is, ................................ U know d answer
Never!
Just know it'll not be easy and it will require determinations.
Unn Advert/supplementary Form For States On Strike / Check Obafemi Awolowo University 2011/2012 Admission List / Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa Part Time 1st Admission List Is Out
Viewing this topic: Mbkite(m), darepapi, dlaw70, nikki44, DannyJ19(m), kitken, fabulous85, olafade1990(m), Hadeyemy, cream1, Christane(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), tundeks, JamieStPatrick(m), kodyx(f), blastac, lastround, Johnfavour(m), Tboiszwag(m), Reeberry, chaarly(m), Oysdam(m), ceda99(m), Femiii, Daddyrose, enchantedone(f), EtherealAnn(f), hablink, GrandFinale2017(m), iscom(m), Geophilip and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37