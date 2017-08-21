₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by omusiliyu(m): 3:16am
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state has described as an aberration, the public holiday declared by the government in honour of the return of President Mohammadu Buhari.
The party in a statement by the Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dicson, lamented that while it is an acknowledged fact that governance in the state had drifted in the last 17 months, declaring a public holiday in the state is the height of lack and loss of ideas.
Achadu said while governance in the state had been brought to its lowest ebb, with workers owed salaries and pensions for 17 months, the heavy indebtedness by the state to commercial banks to the tune of N35billion was worrisome.
The party said the state has nothing to show in terms of infrastructure for the high indebtedness.
While noting that as a party, the PDP shared in the health recovery of Mr President, and has always joined in the prayers for his quick recovery, loss of man hour with the declaration of a public holiday was an indication that the state had reached the lowest ebb in terms of governance.
The statement read, “The recent government action shows that we have entered a one chance administration in which the ship of state is heading to no direction.”
The PDP in the statement said rather than devote energy to pray for Mr President, citizens should pray for God to heal Kogi state, noting that the state has lost focus, and is losing the decency of comity of serious States in the country.
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/buhari-pdp-blasts-bello-public-holiday/
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Seguntimmy(m): 3:30am
I wonder o, declaring holiday just because of a returnee which nobody knows what might happen to the economy on his return.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by sorom4: 3:57am
May sense fall on Kogi Government and her people
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by fakeprophet(m): 4:10am
and some people are agitating for youth to take over.... obviously we are not ready
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Movic1(m): 5:33am
I support the PDP on this Y.bello is useless. why will someone in his right senses shut down the Economy and activities of a state simply because the president is back Madness
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by hollywater: 6:14am
Dollar will definitely rise this week. The clueless one is back. Remind me on Friday this . check the exchange rate from last Friday.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Atiku2019: 6:15am
Confused Governor
My Governor self
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by ChangetheChange: 7:03am
hollywater:
That is even my fear too
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Dlordsamurai(m): 7:10am
The kogi governor has lost it, misplace priority in high places" "this is political ass licking of the first order. "I weep for the people of kogi state, their government owes then salaries, pensions, and yet this same government wants to make them loose money in their various business, "today" for a president that dont even know whether kogi is a state in Nigeria.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Ibifizzleboy(m): 7:21am
State Governor declaring public holiday to mark the cluelessness of APC ADMINISTRATION. I weep for my country
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Raphtop(m): 7:24am
I wondered how this guy ended up becoming the governor of my dear state.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by KwoiZabo(m): 7:31am
Yahaya Bello is disgusting.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by daysatbk(m): 7:59am
This public holiday funny Sha
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by forbizconnect: 7:59am
Politics
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by OBAGADAFFI: 7:59am
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by teemanbastos(m): 7:59am
Only in Nigeria we aren't really informed about the implications of the unnecessary public holidays to our economy.
Kogi state is a struggling state in terms of finance yet public holidays are been declared?? height of unseriousness in governance by that young governor?
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by eyeview: 7:59am
Yahaya Bello knows he has failed woefully as a governor, so he has decided to concentrate on doing eye service to buhari's family as a ticket to his second term.
But why would any sane society celebrate a man who promised to scrap medical vacation abroad if elected but ends up being the longest ever president on medical vacation abroad. That we are even celebrating and not asking for accountability shows that something has gone wrong with us as a people
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by swiz123(m): 7:59am
How can you stop people's business bcs someone return... How is buhari's return going to feed them? Smh
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Integrityfarms(m): 7:59am
Is Bello a Governor?
Just a stooge
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by OmoManU: 8:00am
Movic1:
The most useless ever, even more useless than Alao Akala
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:00am
Is that wan a governor
Walai that wan is the more reason why these old men won't even want to give the Mantle of leadership to we youth.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by cr7rooney10(m): 8:00am
Una never see anything
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Nennaj(m): 8:00am
Dlordsamurai:true
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by elaigwusimona: 8:01am
useless man, 2019 is fast approaching. And some stupid youths will be fooled to vote 4 this man.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by Settingz321(m): 8:01am
No be pdp create the chance before
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by bedspread: 8:01am
I THINK PDP MADE SOME VALID POINT HERE...
THE GOVERNOR'S Action is HIGHLY COMICAL..
Mr. Bello has shown dt he does not understand his portfolio as The Chief Executive of Kogi State.....
I PUT THE BLAME ON HIS ADVISERS
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by olulove(m): 8:01am
yeye bello
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by princeSammyz: 8:01am
The guy was not ready for leadership, he only happened upon it! God help my dear state.
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by ajebuter(f): 8:01am
With this kind of 'youth' at the helm of affairs of a state, do you wonder why political geriatrics are refusing to relinquish power?
Shame..
|Re: PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday by aladdin001(m): 8:02am
Shamelessness dey smell
