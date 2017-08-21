Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Blasts Bello Over Public Holiday (5809 Views)

The party in a statement by the Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dicson, lamented that while it is an acknowledged fact that governance in the state had drifted in the last 17 months, declaring a public holiday in the state is the height of lack and loss of ideas.



Achadu said while governance in the state had been brought to its lowest ebb, with workers owed salaries and pensions for 17 months, the heavy indebtedness by the state to commercial banks to the tune of N35billion was worrisome.



The party said the state has nothing to show in terms of infrastructure for the high indebtedness.



While noting that as a party, the PDP shared in the health recovery of Mr President, and has always joined in the prayers for his quick recovery, loss of man hour with the declaration of a public holiday was an indication that the state had reached the lowest ebb in terms of governance.



The statement read, “The recent government action shows that we have entered a one chance administration in which the ship of state is heading to no direction.”



The PDP in the statement said rather than devote energy to pray for Mr President, citizens should pray for God to heal Kogi state, noting that the state has lost focus, and is losing the decency of comity of serious States in the country.





I wonder o, declaring holiday just because of a returnee which nobody knows what might happen to the economy on his return. 19 Likes 1 Share

May sense fall on Kogi Government and her people 18 Likes 1 Share

and some people are agitating for youth to take over.... obviously we are not ready 5 Likes

Y.bello is useless. why will someone in his right senses shut down the Economy and activities of a state simply because the president is back Madness I support the PDP on thisY.bello is useless. why will someone in his right senses shut down the Economy and activities of a state simply because the president is backMadness 22 Likes

Dollar will definitely rise this week. The clueless one is back. Remind me on Friday this . check the exchange rate from last Friday. 5 Likes





My Governor self Confused GovernorMy Governor self 5 Likes

hollywater:

Dollar will definitely rise this week. The clueless one is back. Remind me on Friday this . check the exchange rate from last Friday.







That is even my fear too That is even my fear too 12 Likes

The kogi governor has lost it, misplace priority in high places" "this is political ass licking of the first order. "I weep for the people of kogi state, their government owes then salaries, pensions, and yet this same government wants to make them loose money in their various business, "today" for a president that dont even know whether kogi is a state in Nigeria. 5 Likes

State Governor declaring public holiday to mark the cluelessness of APC ADMINISTRATION. I weep for my country 9 Likes 1 Share

I wondered how this guy ended up becoming the governor of my dear state. 3 Likes 1 Share

Yahaya Bello is disgusting. 6 Likes 1 Share

This public holiday funny Sha 1 Like

Politics 1 Like

Only in Nigeria we aren't really informed about the implications of the unnecessary public holidays to our economy.

Kogi state is a struggling state in terms of finance yet public holidays are been declared?? height of unseriousness in governance by that young governor? 2 Likes 1 Share

Yahaya Bello knows he has failed woefully as a governor, so he has decided to concentrate on doing eye service to buhari's family as a ticket to his second term.



But why would any sane society celebrate a man who promised to scrap medical vacation abroad if elected but ends up being the longest ever president on medical vacation abroad. That we are even celebrating and not asking for accountability shows that something has gone wrong with us as a people 7 Likes 2 Shares

How can you stop people's business bcs someone return... How is buhari's return going to feed them? Smh 2 Likes

Is Bello a Governor?

Just a stooge 4 Likes 1 Share

Movic1:

I support the PDP on this Y.bello is useless. why will someone in his right senses shut down the Economy and activities of a state simply because the president is back Madness

The most useless ever, even more useless than Alao Akala The most useless ever, even more useless than Alao Akala 2 Likes 1 Share



Walai that wan is the more reason why these old men won't even want to give the Mantle of leadership to we youth. Is that wan a governorWalai that wan is the more reason why these old men won't even want to give the Mantle of leadership to we youth. 3 Likes

Una never see anything

Dlordsamurai:

The kogi governor has lost it, misplace priority in high places" "this is political ass licking of the first order. "I weep for the people of kogi state, their government owes then salaries, pensions, and yet this same government wants to make them loose money in their various business, "today" for a president that dont even know whether kogi is a state in Nigeria. true true 1 Like

useless man, 2019 is fast approaching. And some stupid youths will be fooled to vote 4 this man. 1 Like

No be pdp create the chance before 1 Like

I THINK PDP MADE SOME VALID POINT HERE...

THE GOVERNOR'S Action is HIGHLY COMICAL..

Mr. Bello has shown dt he does not understand his portfolio as The Chief Executive of Kogi State.....



I PUT THE BLAME ON HIS ADVISERS 2 Likes 1 Share

yeye bello 1 Like 1 Share

The guy was not ready for leadership, he only happened upon it! God help my dear state. 3 Likes

With this kind of 'youth' at the helm of affairs of a state, do you wonder why political geriatrics are refusing to relinquish power?



Shame.. 4 Likes