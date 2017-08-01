₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,587 members, 3,737,797 topics. Date: Monday, 21 August 2017 at 08:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises (3192 Views)
Anambra Lawyers Warn Nnamdi Kanu On Governorship Polls, Write Obinao (pic) / Vigilante Group: We Rescued Margaret Emefiele, Not Policemen, Soldiers / NNAMDI KANU : We Are Not Seceding From Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by LastlyFREEDOM: 4:40am
The Anambra State Lawyers in Defence of Democracy [ASLADD] have come down very heavily on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB for attempting to affix culpability on it for the crises that occured at Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area where the Nigerian Police reportedly had a clash with the IPOB who were said to be awaiting the arrival of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for a rally scheduled to hold in the town. Below is the press release by ASLADD as made available to odogwublog in Awka today:
Source:
http://www.odogwublog.com/2017/08/ekwulobia-crises-asladd-knocks-ipob-kanu.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by sarrki(m): 4:42am
With serious and urgent alacrity
Baba is back
He will definitely go back to where he belongs
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by madridguy(m): 4:48am
Sooner the better.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Aufbauh(m): 4:50am
According to Albert Einstein he says "The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius know it limits".
We all know the background and antecedent of Nnamdi Kanu that he's a way off critical thinking talk more of being a genius.
Anyways, the man that breaks the hedge the serpent will bite.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by 0b10010011: 4:54am
Good one coming from sane flat-headed dwarfs
The former West London Gay club stripper should be returned to Kuje with immediate effect.
Cownu has outstayed his freedon and due to return to confinement.
15 Likes
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Markfemi: 4:56am
coward biafrans
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Seguntimmy(m): 5:03am
Just be quick about it
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by ojun50(m): 5:07am
Story for d gods
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by BabaRamota1980: 5:09am
It was William George who once rightly posited that “ingratitude is a crime more despicable than revenge, which is only returning evil for evil, while ingratitude returns evil for good.” While Immanuel Kant [German Philosopher] appreciates that “Ingratitude is the essence of vileness”, James Thomas [Scottish Musician] rightly concludes that “Ingratitude is treason to mankind”. It is not surprising to us that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not brook the word “gratitude” in his vocabulary of living just as he has sufficiently demonstrated that those core values handed down to us by our forebears that characterize Igbo civilization have evaporated from his menu of manners.
These lawyers need to stay out of culture and just face legal matters. Gratitude has never, repeat NEVER, been a part of cultural heritage of any generation of Ibo.
I dare anyone to bring about a historical account in which Ibo as a nation or even at individual level demonstrated acts of gratitude in any of the multitude acts of benevolence bestowed on them by others, particularly by the Yorubas, who for many decades are the backbone of Ibo survival and recovery from the brink of extinction.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by BabaRamota1980: 5:15am
FG will not send Kanu back to prison. He was in prison and yanminrin leaders forced the hand of FG to release him to them and that they would manage him. So manage him you must, he is not returning to prison. Kanu and his ipob have become a political tool to use in shaping political outcomes in SE.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Ngene44: 5:16am
sarrki:you are not sleeping? Why allow biafra give you a sleepless night?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by IamPatriotic(m): 5:44am
The people who blackmailed the Federal Government into releasing Kanu should manage him, I thought they had after-prison rehabilitation programs for I didn't know they would only take him out of Kuje and dump him on the street to continue his madness.
When is he roaming the streets of lagos and Kaduna? but before he goes, he should contact Papa Charlie Boy, so that he can learn a lesson on "how not to be in an unfamiliar zone"
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by adenine02: 5:51am
waiting
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Karlman: 5:58am
PAID LAWYERS
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by cummando(m): 6:04am
*singing* "the head is flat , is flat and fair, o ipob head ,the head of poo,the head is flat ,is flat and fair,o ipob head."
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by hollywater: 6:04am
sarrki:That will even fasting biafra.He is not afraid of that. And for you, go and get life. Your pay master is broke now, don't forget.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Mazeltovscotty(m): 6:13am
BabaRamota1980:It seems you have lived among the igbos for many years and you have known them very well.
Well I am and currently in Awka and I can bodly say that any assistance offered to igbos is a wasted effort.
In addition to what you have said. I mean no insult. Gratitude and Arrogance are the best two words to qualify the main character of igbos. It is even evident here on nairaland.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Partnerbiz3: 6:19am
Rubbish
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by captleonerd(m): 6:24am
BabaRamota1980:
GBAM!!!
Shots fired!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by captleonerd(m): 6:27am
when he started the hate speech and launched attacks against ndi ofenmanu and ewu awusa his IBO brothers were supporting him now the same spoilt child they pampered is about to strangle their democracy and they are crying blue murder.
let APC seize this golden opportunity of the low turn out to rig anambra election and kill apga
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Nebuzaradan: 6:29am
sarrki:
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
kiss the truth
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by captleonerd(m): 6:33am
Nebuzaradan:ipob yoots are just so hate filled and senseless. How do you stoop so low to call a woman that has stayed out of media drama apart from when she was forced to rrspond fayose's dumb allegations a prostitute. Keep playing politics of hate and bitterness then later you come and cry about hownother regions hate you. Get a life douchebag
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Nebuzaradan: 6:35am
captleonerd:
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
kiss the truth
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by captleonerd(m): 6:38am
Nebuzaradan:you will be ignored until your brain evolves to a level you can argue without making a fool of yourself
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by unohbethel(m): 6:56am
omg! see as ewudu muslims don full dis thread already wit der hate fullmess...
as for dis lawyers, its really surprising that this is the first time since kanu was released that u guys are makin a statement after many months..and for una info, it was really the protest of biafrans all over d world dat brought kanu's case to d fore and made d fg release him to avoid further embarrassment..
i can also see from this senseless statement they made that they are really crying after watching d videos/pictures of that ekwulobia rally.
if not, why didnt they mentioned about that rally ystaday? hahahaha
more pain to biafra haters.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by attackgat: 7:00am
I find it funny that lawyers released a statement where they talked about the Ekwulobia incident but failed to say anything about the reprehensible heavyhanded methods the Police and Army used on protesters. They actually blamed Kanu.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by Nebuzaradan: 7:02am
captleonerd:
Buhari is a terrorist
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by PureMe01: 7:16am
sarrki:since u are this sure,if it doesn't happen then,u will commit suicide right??
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by EzeCanada: 7:16am
There is this common assertion that says:
" never to confuse education with intelligence or knowledge with wisdom because they are not the same"
The so called Anambra lawyers who claimed to be learned have once again proven the above assumptions to be accurate.
Otherwise, almighty common sense which cannot be obtained in the four corners of Nigerian law schools should have dictated to these embracers of western education that:
1. Eri who was the progenitor of the Igbo race settled in Enugwu Aguleri when he arrived via the Omambala-Izu confluence over 2000 years ago. Hence Omambala corrupted for "Anambra" becomes the ancenstral home of all Igbos. As a result every Igbo man has a stake in "Anambra". For before the creation of the so-called "Abia state" by the divide and rule tactitians, the entire geographical location of "Abia" and part of "Ebonyi" were merged into the present day "Imo state" while present day "Enugu state" was lumped into "Anambra". Hence the so-called "Imo State" was carved out from Anambra state. Thereby making "Anambra" the melting point of Igbo civilization.
2.The Igbo culture, tradition and wisdom predates that of the colonial masters.
3. Biafra with her history and wisdom long existed before the advent of the colonialist who came along with their foreign education, language and divide-rule strategy; all of which the so-called Anambra Lawyers rather chose to embrace and flaunt beautifully.
4. You do not let your common enemy know what you have in mind (Agbakata izu, onye nti ike anu ya)
5. What ever legal assistance rendered by the so- called convener to Nnamdi Kanu and by extension IPOB has been rubbished by this press release.
In the end, when you mirror the arguments presented by Nnamdi Kanu against that of the so called lawyers one would have to admit that Nnamdi Kalu's arguments appeared more superior.
By and by, these ASLAAD guys just proved that "wisdom is more precious than rubies" - Proverbs 8 : 11.
Btw, I am young man below 40, an important title holder and noble man from Omambala making me a stakeholder in the topic of discussion and by the grace of God, a high achiever and scholar ( western education inclusive).
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Lawyers Blast Nnamdi Kanu, Blame Him Over Ekwulobia Crises by successincentiv(m): 7:42am
Ok. I have heard. We are still waiting
Us Mid-term Election / Cross-titutes / Atiku Saga
Viewing this topic: EBUBS(m), fakeprophet(m), Ujuhot(f), arowstev2000, lexy2014, Okoyiboz3, mcquin(m), januzaj(m), wizzyrich(m), taurus21, Peterpan222(m), AdeMavrodi, Akissani, MizMyColi(f), osenge, COFOLAND(m), drsteroid(m), silas24(m), oyinD1, jibosqie(m), Talk2Bella(f), saintjoel(m), Mistahmiles, dovetark(m), Noblesoul123, sokoanugwa, Nathan2016, edochie12, okpokossss, marumaru, Omeokachie, BABSIN(m), scholes0(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), jerseyboy, Eben04(m), MTKbudapest(m), apolonius(m), asids55, alfajohn, Happychildlove(f), Lushore1, hameed24, Sirmee(m), Beetee1(m), Xerum(m), LadiIshola(m), Efewestern, opey112(m), Chalaji080, superman(m), Highflyer19(m), bornmekus, benosky(m), shaiba(f), eesy(m), Joenyam(m), MXrap, getukudo(m), Stephenchisky(m), Kingharzyz(m), chibuikegn, Sunshine1969, sesanrota(m), Lajet, chichi414, oz4real83(m), RICKYMARIO(m), kitombo, MemphisRaynes, bayonekind(m), 4soft(m), bladesiga(m), Femolacaster(m), pheliciti, chidiadivictor(m), orobski(m), Cuckoo48, biggerboyc(m), Nascad, Mrbond310, collinsy2, yusuftosho, johnsir(m), iszyworld(m), Dontrapatolli(m), Lusayo(m), whitestar01(m), Cyynthia(f), pimp(m), Nwogeh(m), Skywalker3(m), Amoto94(m), TheEminentLaity, RickyRoSss, kenelink11, okilingtete, caracas, adem30, megacity, omofunaab(m), ecapi(m), 1shortblackboy, msquarewld(m), wudpeka(m), JamaicaTheDrunk(m), jneutron4000, JohnsonSam(m), ay4shizzy(m), blunt(m), Slimzjoe(m), dxplicit, iykomo666(m), herkeem, Youngugoes, okura, laclass(m), LordKO(m), nwakibe, greenpasture(m), Alanzazani, origima, gingger(m), LOVEGINO(m), alienvirus, honesty360(m), grafitti(m), Maloboy, wunmite90, Kenfletcher, maisauki, t0kunb0(m), ODVanguard, menik62(m), manmind, drajjay, Crystolexy, untainted, Themind, DaDon2, rhubeelee(f), hustleafam, YONIK, Mynd44, datribune, Donpre, Ayennah, baloest, emmylee097, Sj11 and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21