|Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by deantimes(m): 7:36am
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government would not tolerate separatist movements and inflammatory statements that threaten Nigeria unity and stability.
WATCH VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2_2kYW4eBA
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/08/video-nigerias-unity-not-negotiable-buhari/
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by deantimes(m): 7:48am
Really? We shall see
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Settingz321(m): 7:52am
what could have threatened a country more than the president getting out of the country for 103 days
Now coming back to say they won't tolerate inflammatory statement, even when giving lots of rooms for such
Nigeria is sick
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by sleemfesh: 7:52am
Una don see am.
After all the ghost mode this is what you get.
Nigeria ayam finally finally tired finally.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Tunndeh(m): 7:52am
Story
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by YourTerror: 7:53am
What an irresponsible and useless comment! Who does this skeleton think he is? Personally, I have no grouse with him if he wants to better the lots of Nigerians viz a viz Arewa imbec.iles and Western Muslim Marafackers!
But telling me that the unity of Nigeria is non negotiable is an act of treasonable felony which calls for war.
If Igbo people want out, then we take it. The Fat imbe.cile and Idiiot callee Rochas can continue to kiss arse. But we refuse to back down.
Igbos need a referendum to determine their future.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by aipob: 7:53am
At least our gallant president is back.
But see IPOB Coward President Nnamdi Kanu changing his mind and saying Election will hold.
But INEC should promise they are truthful.
What a shameless human being.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mbDR6aZiKE
God bless Buhari abeg.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Nennaj(m): 7:53am
Gworo chewing fellow
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Dlordsamurai(m): 7:53am
All this government knows is crush and force. "why cant they reason together and bring solutions to the problems of the country. "IF they were no problem and bias in developments of regions, there wont be any need for hate speech. "He should focus on the development of the NIGER delta and the east, then mayb there wont be need for seperation.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Efewestern: 7:53am
why I don't agree with Mr president on this, I think people should be allowed to decide their future, Nigeria should be ready to accept the reality on ground.
As someone from the minority group I don't believe in the division of Nigeria, I believe Nigeria should only be divided if we can't agree on a common ground.
Nigeria would forever remember Buhari if he restructured this country, I understand his fears and the fears of other Northerners , but I can assure any group that we will all benefit from a well restructured Nigeria.
How the country can be run:
Let every group control their resources and pay 30% tax to the central government.
Each minority group should be allowed to form a sub- District in their Region so as to protect the interest of Micro minorities. The itsekiri for Example can have a sub- district ,isoko can have theirs so they won't cry of marginalization .
The central government can assist states with little funding, This is the cry of everyone.
Restructure Nigeria now or Let each region go their separate ways.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by attackgat: 7:53am
Someone should tell Buhari that this is not the dark ages.
“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,”
Is the same as calling all Nigerians prisoners.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by brainpulse: 7:53am
"the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united."
The CNC has spoken without fear......very matured and succinct message. He didn't dwell on irrelevances or show bitterness.
Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety
We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.
He has spoken if you don't like it, he is in Aso rock, go and beat him.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by teemanbastos(m): 7:54am
The Speech was good but not up to expectations.
Apologies to Nigerians on his long holiday was needed... the expenses incured should have been made public..
how he intends to make up his holiday to the Nigerian electorate... there are other Pressing issues aside Nigeria's divisibility that the President didn't even bother to mention.
The Speech is a 3.5 on a scale of 10
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by paymentvoucher(m): 7:54am
Oh Lord,
I pray to you this morning, any forces or power or human beings that are planning to inflate Dollar rate. Holy Ghost Fire consume them, Burn them to Ashes. Amen!
A louder AMEN!!!
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by emmyw(m): 7:54am
Ok
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by nNEOo(m): 7:55am
Northern nigeria is non negotiable ......bubu can suck it
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Mrjaz(m): 7:55am
Hahahahah this man still needs medical vacation abi medical tourism
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Jiang(m): 7:55am
sai Baba
The only Nigerian president that boko haram, cabal, ipobs, wailers & haters of all that is good fear.
SAI Baba
God bless me & my Family
God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria & Nigerians
Amen
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by ruggedmallaam(m): 7:55am
WHERE ARE THOSE IPOB ELEMENTS?
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by COdeGenesis: 7:55am
How many lifes this man get. I think say them talk ay him don die, some siad he has stroke. My dear nairalanders once you have the desire to succeed ,not even sickness can stop you
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Slymonster(m): 7:55am
Is this a live video or edited video. I am not understanding what I just watch. Oh Nigerians, how did we get here?
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Quoran: 7:55am
Speech doesn't reflect the current realities. It looks recorded. 18 months ? This administration is over two years and counting. How come he didn't mention the successes of the government in fighting insurgency as they usually do? He even mentioned Ojukwu in the speech. It is obvious this was recorded at the outset of the IPOB agitation.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by galaxy4rep(m): 7:56am
D real PATRIOT! Pls keep d flag flying...
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by kunlexy1759(m): 7:56am
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by hammerT: 7:56am
Buhari Nigeria is helpless.
Oct 1st is around the corner, ur election in Anambra Nov will be boycotted.
The most powerful opposition are the nonviolent opponent and u will soon learn dat as the international community criticism of ur administration continues to mount.
As sick as u are, u might end up in the Hague on war crime charges and corruption.
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by galaxy4rep(m): 7:56am
We are here! D real PATRIOTS
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by Yakson09: 7:57am
pigs and idiots una don hear abi?
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by galaxy4rep(m): 7:57am
Just booking space..
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by hombre(m): 7:57am
Wailers be like....
Who are you deceiving?
This is lie Muhammeds handiwork..
Na videoshop...
|Re: Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable by jonnytad(m): 7:58am
Lets see what will happen after Nnamdi kanu is sent back to jail. .... Maybe his secret service can withstand Nigeria army.
