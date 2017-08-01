Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of President Buhari Addressing The Nation: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable (7006 Views)

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government would not tolerate separatist movements and inflammatory statements that threaten Nigeria unity and stability.



“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,” Mr. Buhari said in a nationwide broadcast to the nation Monday morning, two days after returning to the country from the United Kingdom.



The President had been in London for 103 days to treat undisclosed ailment, before returning to Nigeria on Saturday.



In his broadcast, he said his government would not “allow irresponsible elements” to threaten Nigeria’s unity and stability.

WATCH VIDEO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2_2kYW4eBA



Really? We shall see 15 Likes 3 Shares

what could have threatened a country more than the president getting out of the country for 103 days











Now coming back to say they won't tolerate inflammatory statement, even when giving lots of rooms for such







Nigeria is sick 18 Likes 3 Shares

Una don see am.

After all the ghost mode this is what you get.

Nigeria ayam finally finally tired finally. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Story 3 Likes 2 Shares

What an irresponsible and useless comment! Who does this skeleton think he is? Personally, I have no grouse with him if he wants to better the lots of Nigerians viz a viz Arewa imbec.iles and Western Muslim Marafackers!



But telling me that the unity of Nigeria is non negotiable is an act of treasonable felony which calls for war.



If Igbo people want out, then we take it. The Fat imbe.cile and Idiiot callee Rochas can continue to kiss arse. But we refuse to back down.



Igbos need a referendum to determine their future. 18 Likes 2 Shares





But see IPOB Coward President Nnamdi Kanu changing his mind and saying Election will hold.

But INEC should promise they are truthful.



What a shameless human being.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mbDR6aZiKE





God bless Buhari abeg. At least our gallant president is back.God bless Buhari abeg. 11 Likes

Gworo chewing fellow 5 Likes 2 Shares

All this government knows is crush and force. "why cant they reason together and bring solutions to the problems of the country. "IF they were no problem and bias in developments of regions, there wont be any need for hate speech. "He should focus on the development of the NIGER delta and the east, then mayb there wont be need for seperation. 6 Likes 1 Share

why I don't agree with Mr president on this, I think people should be allowed to decide their future, Nigeria should be ready to accept the reality on ground.



As someone from the minority group I don't believe in the division of Nigeria, I believe Nigeria should only be divided if we can't agree on a common ground.



Nigeria would forever remember Buhari if he restructured this country, I understand his fears and the fears of other Northerners , but I can assure any group that we will all benefit from a well restructured Nigeria.



How the country can be run:



Let every group control their resources and pay 30% tax to the central government.



Each minority group should be allowed to form a sub- District in their Region so as to protect the interest of Micro minorities. The itsekiri for Example can have a sub- district ,isoko can have theirs so they won't cry of marginalization .



The central government can assist states with little funding, This is the cry of everyone.



Restructure Nigeria now or Let each region go their separate ways. 10 Likes 4 Shares

Someone should tell Buhari that this is not the dark ages.







“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,”





Is the same as calling all Nigerians prisoners. 14 Likes 2 Shares

"the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united."

The CNC has spoken without fear......very matured and succinct message. He didn't dwell on irrelevances or show bitterness.



Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety

We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.

He has spoken if you don't like it, he is in Aso rock, go and beat him. The CNC has spoken without fear......very matured and succinct message. He didn't dwell on irrelevances or show bitterness.He has spoken if you don't like it, he is in Aso rock, go and beat him. 14 Likes 2 Shares

The Speech was good but not up to expectations.

Apologies to Nigerians on his long holiday was needed... the expenses incured should have been made public..

how he intends to make up his holiday to the Nigerian electorate... there are other Pressing issues aside Nigeria's divisibility that the President didn't even bother to mention.



The Speech is a 3.5 on a scale of 10 7 Likes 1 Share

Oh Lord,



I pray to you this morning, any forces or power or human beings that are planning to inflate Dollar rate. Holy Ghost Fire consume them, Burn them to Ashes. Amen!



A louder AMEN!!!



God bless Nigeria. 2 Likes

Northern nigeria is non negotiable ......bubu can suck it 4 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahah this man still needs medical vacation abi medical tourism 4 Likes

sai Baba



The only Nigerian president that boko haram, cabal, ipobs, wailers & haters of all that is good fear.



SAI Baba



God bless me & my Family

God bless PMB

God bless Nigeria & Nigerians



Amen sai BabaThe only Nigerian president that boko haram, cabal, ipobs, wailers & haters of all that is good fear.SAI BabaGod bless me & my FamilyGod bless PMBGod bless Nigeria & NigeriansAmen 7 Likes

WHERE ARE THOSE IPOB ELEMENTS?

How many lifes this man get. I think say them talk ay him don die, some siad he has stroke. My dear nairalanders once you have the desire to succeed ,not even sickness can stop you 3 Likes

Is this a live video or edited video. I am not understanding what I just watch. Oh Nigerians, how did we get here? 1 Like

Speech doesn't reflect the current realities. It looks recorded. 18 months ? This administration is over two years and counting. How come he didn't mention the successes of the government in fighting insurgency as they usually do? He even mentioned Ojukwu in the speech. It is obvious this was recorded at the outset of the IPOB agitation. 3 Likes 1 Share

D real PATRIOT! Pls keep d flag flying... 3 Likes

God bless Nigeria.

Buhari Nigeria is helpless.



Oct 1st is around the corner, ur election in Anambra Nov will be boycotted.



The most powerful opposition are the nonviolent opponent and u will soon learn dat as the international community criticism of ur administration continues to mount.



As sick as u are, u might end up in the Hague on war crime charges and corruption. 5 Likes 1 Share

We are here! D real PATRIOTS 2 Likes 1 Share

pigs and idiots una don hear abi?

Wailers be like....



Who are you deceiving?



This is lie Muhammeds handiwork..

Na videoshop... 1 Like