PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with anyone threatening the continued existence of Nigeria as one country.



Buhari said this in an early morning address to Nigerians on Monday to mark his return to the country after 103 days medical vacation in the United Kingdom.



The President returned to the country on Saturday.



In the broadcast on Monday, Buhari said even the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu agreed with him on the need for the country to continue existing as one.



Odumegwu-Ojukwu, then as a Lieutenant Colonel, led the agitation for the creation of Biafra Republic.



This led to a three-year Civil War between 1967 and 1970 in which several Nigerians were killed.



But Buhari in his speech on Monday said Odumegwu-Ojukwu at a meeting over two days and which lasted late into the night in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, agreed that there was the need to keep Nigeria one.



The President thus advised those fanning the embers of disunity to purge themselves of the tendency or face the wrath of the law.



In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.



Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.

http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/08/full-speech-even-ojukwu-agreed-nigeria-must-remain-one-buhari/



ipob wont like this



ipob wont like this

deantimes:

ipob wont like this



Is that why you want to islamise Nigeria?Is that why you gave 95% appointment to the north?Is that why recruitment under your government favours the north more than other region?Is that why you supported Muslims who killed a female in the north over allegation of blasphemies?This is not a military regime.This s a democracy.Therefore,our unity is negotiable.U nity is not by force.

Ipoop is going to issue a threat



Ipoop is going to issue a threat. Just wait and see

comshots:

Is that why you want to islamise Nigeria?Is that why you gave 95% appointment to the north?Is that why recruitment under your government favours the north more than other region?Is that why you supported Muslims who killed a female in the north over allegation of blasphemies?This is not a military regime.This s a democracy.Therefore,our unity is negotiable.U nity is not by force.





Cry me a river Jonathan "worked with those he trusted"



When Sanusi blew a Trumpet they drove him out of CBN





what goes around comes around to dick you in the arrrse



Cry me a river Jonathan "worked with those he trusted"
When Sanusi blew a Trumpet they drove him out of CBN
what goes around comes around to dick you in the arrrse
Deal with it

GMBuhari:







Cry me a river Jonathan "worked with those he trusted"



When Sanusi blew a Trumpet they drove him out of CBN





what goes around comes around to dick you in the arrrse



Is this supposed to be a revenge?When the same sanusi was criticising buhari's government you want to send bokoharam against him.

When their leaders were gallivanting, betraying, romancing and licking the northern ass, they never called afonja & fulani betrayals, but when they did political miscalculation with a dumb buffoon, they now suddenly realized. Instead to accept their mistakes and move on, they now became a national menace and media miscreants.



Sir, what do you have to say 40 Likes 7 Shares

Pretending to Nigerians that all is well

Rubish

And the two of you are?



Let me help....



Unelected (at the time) Retired Soldiers/Warlords



Zero capacity to comprehend Democratic Ideals instead its...



'Goverment of some people by some people for some people'



Can a stone absorb water? 18 Likes 3 Shares

Who should we ask?

Under what terms, conditions, arrangements, treatments and structure did both of you reach that conclusion because I know Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu was not myopic?

Why are you revealing this now? The PA Buhari that we know cannot even remember what he said and the conclusions he reached with people just last year let alone the conclusion of a discussion that purportedly held a couple of decades ago.

I guess both of you equally concluded that after you finally won the Presidential election in 2015, you should give his people 5% treatment. 7 Likes 1 Share

LET MY PEOPLE GO.

There is joy, happiness and self fulfillment in being a Biafran which no body can feel and understand except The Biafrans.



Biafra as a word, is intoxicating, their flag is intoxicating to Biafrans. You cant suppress the passion. 36 Likes 3 Shares

comshots:

Is that why you want to islamise Nigeria?Is that why you gave 95% appointment to the north?Is that why recruitment under your government favours the north more than other region?Is that why you supported Muslims who killed a female in the north over allegation of blasphemies?This is not a military regime.This s a democracy.Therefore,our unity is negotiable.U nity is not by force.

Bros find another excuse. That line no de work again

Mr president preach peace not hate. Your speech this morning was not what the nation expected of you. 12 Likes 1 Share

you see your brain! you only discussed problems not solutions.oyo omu onu udah! 5 Likes

Super Story

So if at that time, something was decided cant we change it? After all after you lost at the polls to Jonathan in 2011 u cried and you declared u wont contest again, but changed your mind. Only constant thing is change 8 Likes

Buhari has truly run mad. Awolowlo's corpse fall on Buhari 18 Likes 1 Share

IPOB are already preparing the burnfire ooo

What Ojukwu saw while seated can't be seen by Kanu even if he climbs a palm tree.

onuofia somebody.



so the destiny of todays generation is tied to ojukwu, sorry .



you are really old and outdated. shame 12 Likes

No matter how long it takes, "a big fat lie" can never be hidden... 4 Likes

so according to the brainless rabid dog called buhari this is the most important issue now



shows you how brainless the terrorist is

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

kiss the truth 12 Likes 1 Share

I dont believe this...buhari that could not keep to his electoral promises ....just three years ago..will now tell me that his discussion with someone that has died ....concluded about the state of the nation.i refuse to believe...pictoral evidences dont count in the court of the law 8 Likes

this must be a joke, Buhari pls don't patronize the Igbo's 4 Likes 1 Share

Our leaders should concentrate on finding a solution to the country's problem