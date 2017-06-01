₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by CheapSunglass(f): 12:00am
Acting President gives an overall view, so far, of his ongoing consultations over ethnic agitations and exchanges between groups in the North and South-East at Iftar dinner he hosted earlier tonight at the Presidential Villa with Northern Traditional Rulers.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by smartty68(m): 12:01am
Sometimes I wonder why a country as big as Nigeria would be singing/preaching unity by our leaders yet they're responsible for the crisis we are facing today because of greed, and the tussles for power going as far as performing rituals with human parts!
Anyways, that's BTW, for Nigeria to be great again, we must have one mindset which speaks unity, equity and equality. Because I don't see Nigeria becoming one even in the next ten decades.
Naija as awhole needs a complete overhaul.
Naija is already on the brink of collapsing...
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by CheapSunglass(f): 12:21am
Nigerians always be like
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by Billyonaire: 12:34am
Who is 'We' ?
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by madridguy(m): 12:34am
Good.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by maria43: 12:48am
Whenever I hear these political leaders talking about our unity been non negotiable i wonder why they keep fooling themselves.
What is the basis of the union within us?
When an elected president can before the world divide the country and act on his 97% and 5% division....
Truth is Osinbajo knows that Nigeria unity is but a matter of time
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by ZorGBUooeh: 12:58am
Dis short he goat don come again..What does he mean by we agreed to remain one..You ad who agreed to remain one?Namdi Kanu we know not some ceremonial traditional leaders. Fake pastor.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by deedeedee1: 1:04am
This osinbajo just dey vex me. Let there be referendum in the constitution. Nigeria is too diverse not to have one. We cant be denying the truth when it is staring us right in our face. We dont like ourselves. This is the truth.
And to think this man is a pastor. With his lies. If you are a pastor dont join politics.
There is nothing like "one nigeria". If we are one, we wont need to say it.
I have never heard of "one yoruba" before. This is because we are one and we dont need to say it
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by GeeOh(f): 1:14am
TIME WILL TELL...
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by CheapSunglass(f): 1:46am
GeeOh:Time is already telling. Just that they don't want to tell themselves the truth.
You cannot force unity besides a house divided against itself will not stand. Simple.
No need burying our heads in sand.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by swagguElite(m): 2:01am
Wooooooh! ... Negro! Holl'up ... We all agreed ke! ... Who n who! ...coz I wasn't aware of any referendum being issued with the voices carved in our minds clearly spoken!
... You agreed! ... You speak not for me! ... Yu can't force one to stay ... We don't like each oda ...we don't like each oda ...forcing us into a toxic relationship would worsen evrytin Goddamn tin!
We blacks never learn ... Until a particular situation gets out of control before we intend to solve it the way a reasonable man would!
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by Nonaira1: 2:10am
Let that negroe continue making a fool of himself
One Nigeria mu bleeping ass.
Who wants to one Nigeria with terrorist and skull miners?
Who was to one Nigeria with a country that is retrogressing faster than a speed of light.
Seriously who wants to one Nigeria when the entire nation is hated, laughed at and completely despised. You know how disgusted I get letting ppl know I hail from Nigeria. Heck even other African nation sees this joke of a shithole s the laughable stock it self. bleeping Ethiopia is better than this shithole calling itself "giant if africa".
Come Oct 1st, we'll see how United Nigeria. Let biafra still be part of this shithole then you'll see the hell will drag this piece of poo through.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by juman(m): 4:37am
One nigeria is not a good project.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by yang(m): 5:25am
Osibanjo is a devil the midget is evil
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by HiddenShadow: 6:11am
Keep your Nigeria and give us Referendum to decide our fate
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by Paperwhite(m): 6:18am
Who are the "we" here oga VP I'm certainly sure I don't belong to that number.Unity is not by force please.Nigeria is not United and can never be United as long as the Hausa-Fulani tribe is part of Nigeria.Unity only implies when these bigots are in charge.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by rainylad(f): 6:25am
...Coordinator/mere Commissiiner Osibanjo,we did not and do not all agree to remain as one..On the contrary a large section of this country East of the Niger did not agree..except the political jobbers there,namely Ohanaeze and co..
..Its the reason why IPOB is a million times more influential than any politician in Nigeria dead or alive..you included..
..Speak for yourself and tribe please.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by wristbangle(m): 6:26am
smartty68:
There is iota of truth in your statement boss. People will agree with the fact that the masses are fed up with the country's system. No one can confidently says he/she has enjoyed the country except if they are among the elites. A country in 21st century without stable electricity, inadequate water supply, other basic, social and psychological needs., indeed very shameful.
Mind you, those whom have destroyed this country are not limited to one but from
all geo-political regions.
The agitation for referendum by disgruntled IPOB wings is out of frustration but they made a severed mistake courtesy from their barbaric and pathetic buffoon leader cownu brainwashing them to heap insults on Nigerians forgetting it's our leaders that has failed us.
Sometimes when we look at the leadership of this nation, it's a sober reflection of we the followers. It shows how greedy and corrupt we are in this country.
How I wish the masses in this country can stand as one voice to speak against the injustice and prolonged corruption of our evil leaders but what do we got, tribalism destroying our unity while the elites and their children (hausa, igbos, yoruba, etc) are whirling in wealth
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by smartty68(m): 6:43am
wristbangle:I agree with you. My greatest happiness now is that every single Nigerian is feeling the heat, eyes are opening and seeing the truth, they've made policies which only favours them, the masses are hungry and needs fulfilments/accomplishments of promises from their leaders. These agitations remains our only option to speak out and let the whole world know that we're fed up.
What the masses are seeking from our leaders is; credibility, accountability, blueprints on driving the nation forwards!
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by smartty68(m): 6:46am
GeeOh:The clock has already begun ticking... One Nation on the lips but true division is what we practice...
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by sirmose: 7:49am
Who and you agreed to be one? Our oil is the only unifying factor in Nigeria, hence the north can't let us go. This time around, there is no going back. I and my entire generation are for biafra. Before you vent your frustrated unity begging tantrums on my post, I am not from South East, but core Niger Delta. I better fight for the control of the resources with smaller igbos than this exaggerated hausa/fulani almajiris. Do you ever imagine the huge availability to each state of about 8 -10 compared to this fraudulent 36 plus Abuja? No going back on biafra. This is fight to finish.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by onyenze123(m): 9:18am
What is the "unity of purpose"?
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by GuntersChain(m): 9:48am
Which one? In terms of dss recruitment were some states got the lion share or the lopsided appointments is that your definition of one, please tell yourself the truth.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by jeeqaa7(m): 10:03am
Speak for yourself
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by luvinhubby(m): 10:05am
I sincerely pity this Pastor Prof., APC has made him tell all kinds of lies to defend their ineptitude, even the lies he does not believe in, just to save the face of the Septuagenarian despot.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by doctor306: 10:05am
Biafra is our hope nothing can change
Even if its to war for our freedom
We are tired if this country
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by emmabest2000(m): 10:05am
Another thick lies coming from APC kingdom ...
I'm not surprise though
You can only fool urself and ur followers jaree ...
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by 9jakohai(m): 10:05am
Nigeria shall be one...for one simple reason
THE MINORITY TRIBES
(I am from a minority tribe....so I declare my interest).
Now, minorities are getting a raw deal from Nigeria as it is. But splitting Nigeria will leave the minorities at the mercy of the big tribes. And no minority tribe wants that.
Second, access to the sea. The North will lose access to the sea...Biafra will lose access to the sea since SS does not want to join with them. Only Odua got access to sea.
Third....RESOURCES. Nigeria is resource dependent....and in the event of a split....THERE WILL BE A BIG RESOURCE FIGHT. No use pretending there won't be one.
I know Naija na contraption....but the alternative is far worse.
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by NothingDoMe: 10:05am
Really?
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by Sambusiness(m): 10:05am
Abeg if you support yahoo boys when they try change the nation just like my comment
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by obembet(m): 10:06am
So nobody is going anywhere
Chai...
|Re: We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo by coptic: 10:06am
Yes, but changes must be made.
The quota system should be jettisoned.
Merit must have its way.
Everyone must be made to feel equally important.
