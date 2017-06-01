Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We All Agree Our Nation Should Remain One – Osinbajo (3256 Views)

Why Biafra Should Remain In Nigeria – Osinbajo / This Is How A Nation Should Be Not What We Have Here (photo) / Nigerians Are Determined To Remain One – Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Acting President gives an overall view, so far, of his ongoing consultations over ethnic agitations and exchanges between groups in the North and South-East at Iftar dinner he hosted earlier tonight at the Presidential Villa with Northern Traditional Rulers.





The way that we see things developing around our nation today (obviously as you said, even within families, you have disputes, you have controversies) is worrisome. All of us have however agreed that our nation must remain one. When we spoke yesterday with traditional rulers from the South-East; despite the issues that were raised here and there. I think that there is clarity as to that one thing, that our country ought to remain, must remain a united country.



FULL REMARKS BY THE ACTING PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, HIS EXCELLENCY, PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, GCON AT IFTAR WITH TRADITIONAL RULERS FROM THE NORTH AT THE OLD STATE HOUSE BANQUET HALL, ABUJA ON JUNE 19, 2017.



PROTOCOL



Let me first say how honoured I am by the visit of all of your royal highnesses today for this Iftar. And just as you-(Sultan of Sokoto) said, it involved a bit of movement back and forth; the Sultan just arrived this morning from a trip abroad and he is still able to make it here.



So, I am really grateful for your consenting to come to join us at this Iftar but also to wait till tomorrow despite the plans that you may have made.



Our nation requires the kind of maturity, the kind of leadership that you have displayed and I want to thank you for that leadership and for that maturity.



It is heartwarming to know that we have leaders especially traditional leaders, who are prepared to make sacrifices, who are prepared to make concessions and compromises for the good of our nation and I want to thank you for that great leadership.



In particular, I want to thank the Sultan for always being there, for always being ready to offer advice and in many times to offer an alternative view to what might appear to be the popular view and I am extremely grateful to you for all of that support.



The way that we see things developing around our nation today (obviously as you said, even within families, you have disputes, you have controversies) is worrisome.



All of us have however agreed that our nation must remain one. When we spoke yesterday with traditional rulers from the South-East; despite the issues that were raised here and there. I think that there is clarity as to that one thing, that our country ought to remain, must remain a united country.



Just as I said to them yesterday, a lot of blood has been shed on account of the unity of our country and our faithfulness even to the lives of those who have made the supreme sacrifice to this country, demands that we do everything on our part to keep this country together.



And in any event, the greatest nations in the world are those nations who have the size as well as the human resources in particular to make the best of that size, and I think our nation has that and the mere fact that we have such a large nation and so well-endowed, in terms of human resources.



I think that we are in the best position not only to be truly great but to ensure that all of our people benefit from the greatness of our country.



So, I want to thank you again for your kindness and for doing us this honour of attending this Iftar and for sharing the love of the season.



I pray that the almighty God will bless you and keep your kingdoms safe and also extend your own lives so that you will rule your kingdoms in good health



Thank you.

lalasticlala



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/agree-nation-remain-one-osinbajo/ lalasticlala

Sometimes I wonder why a country as big as Nigeria would be singing/preaching unity by our leaders yet they're responsible for the crisis we are facing today because of greed, and the tussles for power going as far as performing rituals with human parts!



Anyways, that's BTW, for Nigeria to be great again, we must have one mindset which speaks unity, equity and equality. Because I don't see Nigeria becoming one even in the next ten decades.



Naija as awhole needs a complete overhaul.



Naija is already on the brink of collapsing... 19 Likes 1 Share



Nigerians always be like Nigerians always be like 7 Likes 1 Share

Who is 'We' ? 7 Likes

Good.

Whenever I hear these political leaders talking about our unity been non negotiable i wonder why they keep fooling themselves.



What is the basis of the union within us?



When an elected president can before the world divide the country and act on his 97% and 5% division....



Truth is Osinbajo knows that Nigeria unity is but a matter of time 20 Likes 2 Shares

Dis short he goat don come again..What does he mean by we agreed to remain one..You ad who agreed to remain one?Namdi Kanu we know not some ceremonial traditional leaders. Fake pastor. 7 Likes 2 Shares

This osinbajo just dey vex me. Let there be referendum in the constitution. Nigeria is too diverse not to have one. We cant be denying the truth when it is staring us right in our face. We dont like ourselves. This is the truth.

And to think this man is a pastor. With his lies. If you are a pastor dont join politics.

There is nothing like "one nigeria". If we are one, we wont need to say it.

I have never heard of "one yoruba" before. This is because we are one and we dont need to say it 9 Likes 2 Shares

TIME WILL TELL...

GeeOh:

TIME WILL TELL... Time is already telling. Just that they don't want to tell themselves the truth.

You cannot force unity besides a house divided against itself will not stand. Simple.



No need burying our heads in sand. Time is already telling. Just that they don't want to tell themselves the truth.You cannot force unity besides a house divided against itself will not stand. Simple.No need burying our heads in sand. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Wooooooh! ... Negro! Holl'up ... We all agreed ke! ... Who n who! ...coz I wasn't aware of any referendum being issued with the voices carved in our minds clearly spoken!



... You agreed! ... You speak not for me! ... Yu can't force one to stay ... We don't like each oda ...we don't like each oda ...forcing us into a toxic relationship would worsen evrytin Goddamn tin!



We blacks never learn ... Until a particular situation gets out of control before we intend to solve it the way a reasonable man would! 12 Likes 1 Share

Let that negroe continue making a fool of himself



One Nigeria mu bleeping ass.



Who wants to one Nigeria with terrorist and skull miners?

Who was to one Nigeria with a country that is retrogressing faster than a speed of light.



Seriously who wants to one Nigeria when the entire nation is hated, laughed at and completely despised. You know how disgusted I get letting ppl know I hail from Nigeria. Heck even other African nation sees this joke of a shithole s the laughable stock it self. bleeping Ethiopia is better than this shithole calling itself "giant if africa".



Come Oct 1st, we'll see how United Nigeria. Let biafra still be part of this shithole then you'll see the hell will drag this piece of poo through. 10 Likes 1 Share

One nigeria is not a good project.

Osibanjo is a devil the midget is evil 6 Likes 1 Share

Keep your Nigeria and give us Referendum to decide our fate 6 Likes

I'm certainly sure I don't belong to that number.Unity is not by force please.Nigeria is not United and can never be United as long as the Hausa-Fulani tribe is part of Nigeria.Unity only implies when these bigots are in charge. Who are the "we" here oga VPI'm certainly sure I don't belong to that number.Unity is not by force please.Nigeria is not United and can never be United as long as the Hausa-Fulani tribe is part of Nigeria.Unity only implies when these bigots are in charge. 10 Likes

...Coordinator/mere Commissiiner Osibanjo,we did not and do not all agree to remain as one..On the contrary a large section of this country East of the Niger did not agree..except the political jobbers there,namely Ohanaeze and co..



..Its the reason why IPOB is a million times more influential than any politician in Nigeria dead or alive..you included..



..Speak for yourself and tribe please. 5 Likes

smartty68:

Sometimes I wonder why a country as big as Nigeria would be singing/preaching unity by our leaders yet they're responsible for the crisis we are facing today because of greed, and the tussles for power going as far as performing rituals with human parts!



Anyways, that's BTW, for Nigeria to be great again, we must have one mindset which speaks unity, equity and equality. Because I don't see Nigeria becoming one even in the next ten decades.



Naija as awhole needs a complete overhaul.



Naija is already on the brink of collapsing...

There is iota of truth in your statement boss. People will agree with the fact that the masses are fed up with the country's system. No one can confidently says he/she has enjoyed the country except if they are among the elites. A country in 21st century without stable electricity, inadequate water supply, other basic, social and psychological needs., indeed very shameful.



Mind you, those whom have destroyed this country are not limited to one but from

all geo-political regions.



The agitation for referendum by disgruntled IPOB wings is out of frustration but they made a severed mistake courtesy from their barbaric and pathetic buffoon leader cownu brainwashing them to heap insults on Nigerians forgetting it's our leaders that has failed us.



Sometimes when we look at the leadership of this nation, it's a sober reflection of we the followers. It shows how greedy and corrupt we are in this country.



How I wish the masses in this country can stand as one voice to speak against the injustice and prolonged corruption of our evil leaders but what do we got, tribalism destroying our unity while the elites and their children (hausa, igbos, yoruba, etc) are whirling in wealth There is iota of truth in your statement boss. People will agree with the fact that the masses are fed up with the country's system. No one can confidently says he/she has enjoyed the country except if they are among the elites. A country in 21st century without stable electricity, inadequate water supply, other basic, social and psychological needs., indeed very shameful.Mind you, those whom have destroyed this country are not limited to one but fromall geo-political regions.The agitation for referendum by disgruntled IPOB wings is out of frustration but they made a severed mistake courtesy from their barbaric and pathetic buffoon leader cownu brainwashing them to heap insults on Nigerians forgetting it's our leaders that has failed us.Sometimes when we look at the leadership of this nation, it's a sober reflection of we the followers. It shows how greedy and corrupt we are in this country.How I wish the masses in this country can stand as one voice to speak against the injustice and prolonged corruption of our evil leaders but what do we got, tribalism destroying our unity while the elites and their children (hausa, igbos, yoruba, etc) are whirling in wealth 4 Likes

wristbangle:





There is iota of truth in your statement boss. People will agree with the fact that the masses are fed up with the country's system. No one can confidently says he/she has enjoyed the country except if they are among the elites. A country in 21st century without stable electricity, inadequate water supply, other basic, social and psychological needs., indeed very shameful.



Mind you, those whom have destroyed this country are not limited to one but from

all geo-political regions.



The agitation for referendum by disgruntled IPOB wings is out of frustration but they made a severed mistake courtesy from their barbaric and pathetic buffoon leader cownu brainwashing them to heap insults on Nigerians forgetting it's our leaders that has failed us.



Sometimes when we look at the leadership of this nation, it's a sober reflection of we the followers. It shows how greedy and corrupt we are in this country.



How I wish the masses in this country can stand as one voice to speak against the injustice and prolonged corruption of our evil leaders but what do we got, tribalism destroying our unity while the elites and their children (hausa, igbos, yoruba, etc) are whirling in wealth I agree with you. My greatest happiness now is that every single Nigerian is feeling the heat, eyes are opening and seeing the truth, they've made policies which only favours them, the masses are hungry and needs fulfilments/accomplishments of promises from their leaders. These agitations remains our only option to speak out and let the whole world know that we're fed up.



What the masses are seeking from our leaders is; credibility, accountability, blueprints on driving the nation forwards! I agree with you. My greatest happiness now is that every single Nigerian is feeling the heat, eyes are opening and seeing the truth, they've made policies which only favours them, the masses are hungry and needs fulfilments/accomplishments of promises from their leaders. These agitations remains our only option to speak out and let the whole world know that we're fed up.What the masses are seeking from our leaders is; credibility, accountability, blueprints on driving the nation forwards! 2 Likes

GeeOh:

TIME WILL TELL... The clock has already begun ticking... One Nation on the lips but true division is what we practice... The clock has already begun ticking... One Nation on the lips but true division is what we practice... 3 Likes 1 Share

Who and you agreed to be one? Our oil is the only unifying factor in Nigeria, hence the north can't let us go. This time around, there is no going back. I and my entire generation are for biafra. Before you vent your frustrated unity begging tantrums on my post, I am not from South East, but core Niger Delta. I better fight for the control of the resources with smaller igbos than this exaggerated hausa/fulani almajiris. Do you ever imagine the huge availability to each state of about 8 -10 compared to this fraudulent 36 plus Abuja? No going back on biafra. This is fight to finish. 4 Likes

What is the "unity of purpose"?

Which one? In terms of dss recruitment were some states got the lion share or the lopsided appointments is that your definition of one, please tell yourself the truth. 5 Likes

Speak for yourself 1 Like

I sincerely pity this Pastor Prof., APC has made him tell all kinds of lies to defend their ineptitude, even the lies he does not believe in, just to save the face of the Septuagenarian despot.

Biafra is our hope nothing can change



Even if its to war for our freedom



We are tired if this country 1 Like 1 Share

Another thick lies coming from APC kingdom ...







I'm not surprise though









You can only fool urself and ur followers jaree ... 3 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria shall be one...for one simple reason



THE MINORITY TRIBES



(I am from a minority tribe....so I declare my interest).



Now, minorities are getting a raw deal from Nigeria as it is. But splitting Nigeria will leave the minorities at the mercy of the big tribes. And no minority tribe wants that.



Second, access to the sea. The North will lose access to the sea...Biafra will lose access to the sea since SS does not want to join with them. Only Odua got access to sea.



Third....RESOURCES. Nigeria is resource dependent....and in the event of a split....THERE WILL BE A BIG RESOURCE FIGHT. No use pretending there won't be one.



I know Naija na contraption....but the alternative is far worse. 1 Like

Really?

Abeg if you support yahoo boys when they try change the nation just like my comment

So nobody is going anywhere





Chai...