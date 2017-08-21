₦airaland Forum

Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 2:56pm


Runtown and his US based baby mama Selena Leath both shared photos with their cute 2 months old son, Zamar.

The pair welcomed their son on June 12th.



Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/runtowns-son-is-too-cute-photos.html?m=1

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Diegostan(m): 3:04pm
Fresh kid, just looks a lot like mummy! smiley

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:06pm
If only i could run his town tooembarassed

7 Likes

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Seguntimmy(m): 4:20pm
Yeah, he is Cute indeed, but have u seen any baby given birth to UNDER NORMAL CIRCUSTANCE that ain't cute?

24 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Treas006: 5:09pm
yes ooo, cutie grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by funmilade4real(m): 5:10pm
hmn
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 5:10pm
shocked
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 5:10pm
bleeps exhausted.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Teewhy2: 5:11pm
Lovely kid. This baby mama trend shouldn't be encouraged as it might affect proper upbringing of children.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 5:11pm
Ok
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 5:11pm
DNA last last sha, them nor de know finish, otolo matters

4 Likes

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by martineverest(m): 5:12pm
Normal as usual
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by slayking(m): 5:12pm
Confirmed G..Keep repping dem ballers.

No time for these local girls.. tongue


Even Wizkid and Davido realised their mistake and dumped their underexposed ads real fast so the Italian sweepers can come to their rescue.
grin

1 Like

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by SeunFirstSon: 5:12pm
He's cute, 85% of all newly birthed babies are cute undecided

1 Like

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by motun2017(f): 5:13pm
no big deal here
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 5:13pm
Cute baby .. looks like the mum
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 5:13pm
18yrs of child support!
Weh don sa grin
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 5:13pm
...

The child is looking too white.

I thought Selena was black and not biracial.

is rundown sure of the paternity of that child.



Light skinned boys sha.
I gotta marry a dark skinned man so my baby boys can be dark. light skin boys always look gay
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Nackzy: 5:14pm
Why wouldn't he be cute wen the wife is beautiful.... My message to ugly girls is dis...dear ugly girl mind ur business, dont store my number on ur phone, dont think about me, dont even dream about us, go find it kind...#beautiful girls for life

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by optional1(f): 5:14pm
cute baby boi
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by KinzyeWriter(m): 5:14pm
Okay

2 Likes

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Piiko(m): 5:16pm
Cute like my godson

12 Likes

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by pezeji(m): 5:16pm
all our musicians just like having kids before thinking of marriage. cute boy
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Goodluckxz: 5:16pm
Nice one..


Good for them..




Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Atheistan: 5:18pm
cute
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by edo3(m): 5:18pm
Cute.
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by PrinceFromDilli(m): 5:20pm
My son Rabil here in Gombe

31 Likes

Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by ginochris3(m): 5:20pm
fine boy

#that third person's comment is so on point.
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by madgoat(m): 5:20pm
Ugly undecided
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 5:21pm
Ok
Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Glory12345(f): 5:22pm
Fine boy i sure say na P51 dem use sna that pix grin

