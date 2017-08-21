₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,863,969 members, 3,739,174 topics. Date: Monday, 21 August 2017 at 06:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) (13708 Views)
Moment Runtown Met Selena Leath, His Baby Mama (Photo) / Runtown And Selena Leath Welcome Baby Boy In Los Angeles / Photos From Runtown's Girlfriend, Selena Leath's Baby Shower (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 2:56pm
Runtown and his US based baby mama Selena Leath both shared photos with their cute 2 months old son, Zamar.
The pair welcomed their son on June 12th.
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/runtowns-son-is-too-cute-photos.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Diegostan(m): 3:04pm
Fresh kid, just looks a lot like mummy!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 3:06pm
If only i could run his town too
7 Likes
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Seguntimmy(m): 4:20pm
Yeah, he is Cute indeed, but have u seen any baby given birth to UNDER NORMAL CIRCUSTANCE that ain't cute?
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Treas006: 5:09pm
yes ooo, cutie
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by funmilade4real(m): 5:10pm
hmn
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 5:10pm
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 5:10pm
bleeps exhausted.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Teewhy2: 5:11pm
Lovely kid. This baby mama trend shouldn't be encouraged as it might affect proper upbringing of children.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 5:11pm
Ok
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 5:11pm
DNA last last sha, them nor de know finish, otolo matters
4 Likes
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by martineverest(m): 5:12pm
Normal as usual
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by slayking(m): 5:12pm
Confirmed G..Keep repping dem ballers.
No time for these local girls..
Even Wizkid and Davido realised their mistake and dumped their underexposed ads real fast so the Italian sweepers can come to their rescue.
1 Like
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by SeunFirstSon: 5:12pm
He's cute, 85% of all newly birthed babies are cute
1 Like
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by motun2017(f): 5:13pm
no big deal here
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 5:13pm
Cute baby .. looks like the mum
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 5:13pm
18yrs of child support!
Weh don sa
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 5:13pm
...
The child is looking too white.
I thought Selena was black and not biracial.
is rundown sure of the paternity of that child.
Light skinned boys sha.
I gotta marry a dark skinned man so my baby boys can be dark. light skin boys always look gay
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Nackzy: 5:14pm
Why wouldn't he be cute wen the wife is beautiful.... My message to ugly girls is dis...dear ugly girl mind ur business, dont store my number on ur phone, dont think about me, dont even dream about us, go find it kind...#beautiful girls for life
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by optional1(f): 5:14pm
cute baby boi
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by KinzyeWriter(m): 5:14pm
Okay
2 Likes
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Piiko(m): 5:16pm
Cute like my godson
12 Likes
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by pezeji(m): 5:16pm
all our musicians just like having kids before thinking of marriage. cute boy
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Goodluckxz: 5:16pm
Nice one..
Good for them..
_____________________________________________
Looking for an instagram account for your business or personal use.
We have active 11.1k followers instagram account for sale ..
Audience =99% Nigerians
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz.
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Atheistan: 5:18pm
cute
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by edo3(m): 5:18pm
Cute.
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by PrinceFromDilli(m): 5:20pm
My son Rabil here in Gombe
31 Likes
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by ginochris3(m): 5:20pm
fine boy
#that third person's comment is so on point.
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by madgoat(m): 5:20pm
Ugly
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 5:21pm
Ok
|Re: Zamar, Runtown And Selena Leath's Son Is Too Cute! (Photos) by Glory12345(f): 5:22pm
Fine boy i sure say na P51 dem use sna that pix
Seun Kuti As A Singing Youngster (Throwback Photo) / Big Brother Africa: Nigerian Celebrity You Wish To See In The House? / Exclusive Pictures Of J Martins Birthday Party
Viewing this topic: boman2014, emirate0(m), cbrezy(m), beneviv(f), bigsecsyde(m), takenadoh, OrestesDante, idowuh98(m), Abang52(m), LastMumu, columbus007(m), Diamondwriter(m), chuggy(m), adNEXT, 10d0ve(m), whizqueen(f), walex2bad(m), Fabulous100, Ugbome83, Bennyrock, abtallest24(m), Ty207, frenzyduchess, Muyiwhy, eMidas(m), Osu175(m), kelvo4real2, Emperor733, zonall(m), Melvinsofty, partho(m), Emekayoung(m), Engrobiorah(m), LeemahT(f), BrutusOj(m), rayboym, gwason, bharyhour15, Obidikefidelis(m), Nossa(m), Ayomideen(m), GloryCardinal(m), waass777, winzy(m), Harmored(m), Mikolo101(m), kunlesufyan(m), Zukoslim(m), Alvinbrain(m), vanhelsing1(m), mmachi96(f), umar759(m), Jacktheripper and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14