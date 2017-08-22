Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC (4981 Views)

The ruling All Progressives Congress has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s definition and understanding of the restructuring of Nigeria as shallow and far from what Nigerians are asking for.



The two main parties had since the end of last week been engaged in a debate on an issue that has recently become the centre of national political discourse in Nigeria.



The APC had fired the first salvo when it criticised the opposition party as a latter-day convert on the issue, with the criticism drawing a sharp response on Sunday from the PDP spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, who defined and insisted that his party had always supported and planned for restructuring.



But in its latest statement on Monday through its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC insisted that the opposition party was merely being opportunistic and is attracted to the subject because it has become the “new political currency in Nigeria”.



He said the APC not only had provisions for the issue in the manifesto it presented ahead of the last general election, it has also “dusted up” the report of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference in its current effort to formulate a framework for implementation of the subject.



“The PDP’s definition and understanding of restructuring, from what they said in their statement, is shallow and that they do not know the kind of restructuring Nigerians are asking for,” Mr. Abdullahi continued.



“This should ordinarily be a welcome development, given that it provides opportunity for bi-partisan cooperation on this very important national issue.

“However, of concern to us is PDP’s rather shallow interpretation of restructuring as desired by Nigerians.



“In his release, Mr. Adeyeye quoted several aspects of his party’s constitution which he claimed serve as evidence that PDP believes in restructuring.



“A cursory review of the referenced parts of the constitution would, however, suggest either the PDP is deliberately out to mislead or it just does not have an appropriate understanding of the restructuring that Nigerians clamour for.



“For instance, Preamble 2(b) of the PDP constitution quoted by Adeyeye states: ‘To work together under the umbrella of the party for the speedy restoration of democracy, the achievement of national reconciliation, economic and social reconstruction and respect for human rights and the rule of law’.



“If statements such as the above are what the PDP intends to pass off as restructuring, this should further confirm that the party is still not in tune with the aspirations and dreams of the Nigerian people.



“It is indeed amusing that after being in power for 16 years, PDP is just waking up to realise that its constitution prescribed restructuring.



“If this is not political opportunism, we wonder what is. We understand that PDP needs desperately to return to reckoning; and realising that restructuring is the new political currency in Nigeria, it is now latching on and even claiming to be an apostle!



“As the ruling party between 1999 and 2015, PDP organised two national conferences, in 2005 and in 2014. They had nine years between the first conference and the second one and one full year between the time the report of the 2014 conference was submitted and the time it lost power in 2015.



“Perhaps, if PDP show which aspects of the two reports it had implemented in the time it had, then perhaps Nigerians might begin to take them seriously on the issue of restructuring.”



Mr. Abdullahi said if the PDP now believes in restructuring, then they are welcome as latter day converts; stressing, however, that the appropriate behaviour would be for the PDP to respect the efforts the APC is currently making to deliver on its manifesto on restructuring.



“It must interest the PDP that we have dusted up the reports of their national conferences from the shelves they had left them to gather dust and those reports are now forming part of the work we are doing with our committee, which they have tried hard to denigrate.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC believes in the restructuring of the country, it is at the very heart of our party’s manifesto.



“As explicitly stated in Section 3 (1) thus: ‘We will devolve more revenue and powers, such as policing to States and Local Government so that decision making is closer to the people. We pledge to bring the government closer to the people through fiscal and political decentralization, including local policing’.’’



The ruling party said it welcomes PDP and all the parties in opposition to work with it as it strives to meet the aspirations of Nigerians on “this very fundamental issue of our national existence.”



lalasticlala

I totally agree. To them restructuring is just another political talking point 5 Likes 2 Shares

The confab u wasted tax payers money on in 2014 and refused to act/implement the report is what you are forcing a political party that was not even part of the arrengment to implement.



PDP should wait till they grab power again to restructure Nigeria hence they have failed to do so in sixteen years they have ruled.



Gej himself told the confab delegates not to discuse the disintegration of Nigeria as the unity of the country was not negotiable.



I guess it's lot more easier to blame others rather than taking responsibility of your own actions. 9 Likes

APC SHUD KEEP SHUT AND RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA, WE VOTED THEM IN TO MAKE CHANGE, SO CHANGE WE NEED 36 Likes 5 Shares

Now what's the APC's understanding of restructuring? What's this feeling of insecurity among some people in this country concerning this restructuring? The simple truth is, some will feel more comfortable than the others if we restructure, but the undeniable fact is that we all will come good with time. Restructure and decentralise this contraption that has always benefited one section and living others in devastating state. And let's see how many people will continue running to the center 11 Likes 1 Share

All of Una parties na same.. Our mumu don do. 2019 go decide. 3 Likes

What is Apc 3 Likes

Restructuring is restructuring, You guys should just stop trying to play smart on our intelligence 2 Likes

Is APC a noun or a pronoun 1 Like

PDP na Yeye party. 1 Like





APC is dead



PDP ti takeover



PDP... Power to the People 5 Likes

APC start the governance project Nigerians handed over to you.

You can't keep blaming PDP all through your project time. 4 Likes

What really is this restructuring self. All na scam. The pple with majority voting power in senate and HOA would be at a disadvantage , y would dey agree to it. How emir of sokoto wan see 700m house buy, how sanusi wan fund hin luxury life style. The ones shouting our oyel, what has 13% derivation been used for self. Its all an election gimmick and 9ja is doomed abeg 1 Like 2 Shares

THUNDER GARNISHED WITH LIGHTNING AND EARTHQUAKES FALL ON UNA 1 Like

HOW IT SHOULD BE...

Fellow Nigerians,

I must start out by expressing my gratitude to almighty Allah for preservation of my life and to all Nigerians.

I must appreciate Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who acted in my stead while I was away. He demonstrated the highest loyal of loyalty, dedication and patriotism. He is a good team player.

I'm not only grateful to him, Nigeria and history will eternally be grateful and indebted to him for the role he played in promoting the political stability in my absence.

I also appreciate the leadership of the National Assembly as represented by Senator Bukola Saraki and Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara who made out time to visit me while recuperating in United Kingdom.

My gratitude also goes to members of the Federal Executive Council and eminent Nigerians who visited me as well.

Nigerians, I was away for 105 days in United Kingdom receiving treatment and I must tell you I was briefed on the state of affairs back home by the Acting President when there was need for it.

I owe it as a sense of duty to tell Nigerians the diagnosis and prognosis, and this I will do in due cause after it is agreed upon at the Council of State meeting that such will be in the interest of the country and will not hamper our political stability.

I must also let you know i am not unaware of various happenings while I was away and which are of great import on our national security and peaceful coexistence. I am back to pick up the the cause of action from where the Acting President stopped.

Fellow Nigerians, while as a government we tackle those threats to our national security and peaceful coexistence, we shall as a matter of priority address some germane issues raised in the cause of various agitations. Just like our founding fathers, I am of a strong conviction that we are better with a stronger and United Nigeria.

Lastly, I must admit my absence generated a lot of discourse and also raised some fundamental moral and constitutional issues.

I know I once said there is no difference between Nigerians and I and there was no need for me to seek Medicare abroad, I must tell you I still stand by that pronouncement of mine.

I must tell you this has deepened my resolve to ensure every Nigerian is availed with such medical expertise and facilities I had in the United Kingdom and in furtherance of this, I have directed my Minister of Health to carry out an extensive audit of all the Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centers so as to enable us achieve this goal at the shortest possible time.

Also in a bid to assure Nigerians that I will never be found wanting of Constitutional breaches and not being unmindful that we are mortals, I have directed the Attorney General of the Federation to come up with a draft bill which shall be sponsored by the Executive at the ongoing constitutional amendment at the National Assembly. This is to set a limit to the period for which not just the President, but any and every public servant can be away from duty.

Nigerians, this is to assure you I am back and committed to delivering my campaign promises to Nigerians and defend their mandate given to me.

I thanks all those who kept vigil for me.

I thank all those who demanded to know my true state of health and called for me to either resume or resign. You made me appreciate my depth of the task ahead of me and us as a nation.

I thank all Nigerians.

God Bless Nigeria.

This is how it supposed to be, but Yemi Saka is not your president. 5 Likes

APC is scam 1 Like

where is APC's version of restructuring, before you condemn PDP, let's see that of Apc 3 Likes

A: All

P: promises

C: cancelled

Yeye people.

No be PDP formed APC make una dey fight una selves 2 Likes

ogazi007:

Zombie Zombie 6 Likes

Im shallow reach buhari sense

Baba is back so now they have liver to throw banter at PDP Abi.



before you mention me I support none of them bunches of ********

You guys are really citizens of the area of Niggers, who cant think like everyone else in the world has been able to do-even for a moment. Who and who are today members of APC? Are they not mostly former PDP folks?



Who is the governor of Sokoto that was the speaker of the National Assembly in 2015? What about the Rivers Governor who is parading as minister now when his President was in London for 3 months wearing diapers.



NONSENSE You guys are really citizens of the area of Niggers, who cant think like everyone else in the world has been able to do-even for a moment. Who and who are today members of APC? Are they not mostly former PDP folks?Who is the governor of Sokoto that was the speaker of the National Assembly in 2015? What about the Rivers Governor who is parading as minister now when his President was in London for 3 months wearing diapers.NONSENSE 1 Like

You guys are really citizens of the area of Niggers, who cant think like everyone else in the world has been able to do-even for a moment. Who and who are today members of APC? Are they not mostly former PDP folks?



Who is the governor of Sokoto that was the speaker of the National Assembly in 2015? What about the Rivers Governor who is parading as minister now when his President was in London for 3 months wearing diapers.



NONSENSE What is this one saying? What is this one saying?

I don't understand this APC guy. You dust up PDP 2014 conference of restructuring from the achieve for review and you claim PDP do not have restructuring on their agenda or if they have a shallow one, my question why looking into the 2014 confab report. Since you are the one that understand restructuring why not come up with your own version. APC mouth making party 1 Like