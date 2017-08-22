₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,112 members, 3,739,707 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 02:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC (4981 Views)
APC To Setup Committee On Restructuring Nigeria / Restructuring Nigeria Is Not Buhari's Priority - FG / Gowon: There's Nothing Wrong With Restructuring Nigeria, I Did It In 1967 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by ijustdey: 6:45pm On Aug 21
The ruling All Progressives Congress has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s definition and understanding of the restructuring of Nigeria as shallow and far from what Nigerians are asking for.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/241031-pdps-understanding-restructuring-nigeria-shallow-apc.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by rottennaija(m): 7:11pm On Aug 21
I totally agree. To them restructuring is just another political talking point
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by ogazi007(m): 7:20pm On Aug 21
The confab u wasted tax payers money on in 2014 and refused to act/implement the report is what you are forcing a political party that was not even part of the arrengment to implement.
PDP should wait till they grab power again to restructure Nigeria hence they have failed to do so in sixteen years they have ruled.
Gej himself told the confab delegates not to discuse the disintegration of Nigeria as the unity of the country was not negotiable.
I guess it's lot more easier to blame others rather than taking responsibility of your own actions.
9 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Joshuasaintiago: 9:20pm On Aug 21
APC SHUD KEEP SHUT AND RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA, WE VOTED THEM IN TO MAKE CHANGE, SO CHANGE WE NEED
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by massinola(m): 9:21pm On Aug 21
Now what's the APC's understanding of restructuring? What's this feeling of insecurity among some people in this country concerning this restructuring? The simple truth is, some will feel more comfortable than the others if we restructure, but the undeniable fact is that we all will come good with time. Restructure and decentralise this contraption that has always benefited one section and living others in devastating state. And let's see how many people will continue running to the center
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by duroc(m): 9:21pm On Aug 21
All of Una parties na same.. Our mumu don do. 2019 go decide.
3 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Dimodf(f): 9:21pm On Aug 21
And the beef continues
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Maziebuka01(m): 9:22pm On Aug 21
What is Apc
3 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by obanla01: 9:22pm On Aug 21
Na wa 4 them oo
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by SeunFirstSon: 9:22pm On Aug 21
Restructuring is restructuring, You guys should just stop trying to play smart on our intelligence
2 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Maziebuka01(m): 9:23pm On Aug 21
Is APC a noun or a pronoun
1 Like
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Ihatepork: 9:23pm On Aug 21
Birds of the same feather
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Praktikals(m): 9:23pm On Aug 21
PDP na Yeye party.
1 Like
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by ChangetheChange: 9:23pm On Aug 21
APC is dead
PDP ti takeover
PDP... Power to the People
5 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by dimanche4real(m): 9:23pm On Aug 21
APC start the governance project Nigerians handed over to you.
You can't keep blaming PDP all through your project time.
4 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by ednut1(m): 9:24pm On Aug 21
What really is this restructuring self. All na scam. The pple with majority voting power in senate and HOA would be at a disadvantage , y would dey agree to it. How emir of sokoto wan see 700m house buy, how sanusi wan fund hin luxury life style. The ones shouting our oyel, what has 13% derivation been used for self. Its all an election gimmick and 9ja is doomed abeg
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by bedspread: 9:24pm On Aug 21
THUNDER GARNISHED WITH LIGHTNING AND EARTHQUAKES FALL ON UNA
1 Like
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by nwakibie3(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
HOW IT SHOULD BE...
Fellow Nigerians,
I must start out by expressing my gratitude to almighty Allah for preservation of my life and to all Nigerians.
I must appreciate Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who acted in my stead while I was away. He demonstrated the highest loyal of loyalty, dedication and patriotism. He is a good team player.
I'm not only grateful to him, Nigeria and history will eternally be grateful and indebted to him for the role he played in promoting the political stability in my absence.
I also appreciate the leadership of the National Assembly as represented by Senator Bukola Saraki and Rt. Honourable Yakubu Dogara who made out time to visit me while recuperating in United Kingdom.
My gratitude also goes to members of the Federal Executive Council and eminent Nigerians who visited me as well.
Nigerians, I was away for 105 days in United Kingdom receiving treatment and I must tell you I was briefed on the state of affairs back home by the Acting President when there was need for it.
I owe it as a sense of duty to tell Nigerians the diagnosis and prognosis, and this I will do in due cause after it is agreed upon at the Council of State meeting that such will be in the interest of the country and will not hamper our political stability.
I must also let you know i am not unaware of various happenings while I was away and which are of great import on our national security and peaceful coexistence. I am back to pick up the the cause of action from where the Acting President stopped.
Fellow Nigerians, while as a government we tackle those threats to our national security and peaceful coexistence, we shall as a matter of priority address some germane issues raised in the cause of various agitations. Just like our founding fathers, I am of a strong conviction that we are better with a stronger and United Nigeria.
Lastly, I must admit my absence generated a lot of discourse and also raised some fundamental moral and constitutional issues.
I know I once said there is no difference between Nigerians and I and there was no need for me to seek Medicare abroad, I must tell you I still stand by that pronouncement of mine.
I must tell you this has deepened my resolve to ensure every Nigerian is availed with such medical expertise and facilities I had in the United Kingdom and in furtherance of this, I have directed my Minister of Health to carry out an extensive audit of all the Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centers so as to enable us achieve this goal at the shortest possible time.
Also in a bid to assure Nigerians that I will never be found wanting of Constitutional breaches and not being unmindful that we are mortals, I have directed the Attorney General of the Federation to come up with a draft bill which shall be sponsored by the Executive at the ongoing constitutional amendment at the National Assembly. This is to set a limit to the period for which not just the President, but any and every public servant can be away from duty.
Nigerians, this is to assure you I am back and committed to delivering my campaign promises to Nigerians and defend their mandate given to me.
I thanks all those who kept vigil for me.
I thank all those who demanded to know my true state of health and called for me to either resume or resign. You made me appreciate my depth of the task ahead of me and us as a nation.
I thank all Nigerians.
God Bless Nigeria.
This is how it supposed to be, but Yemi Saka is not your president.
5 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by PeterObi2019(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
APC is scam
1 Like
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by bonechamberlain(m): 9:26pm On Aug 21
where is APC's version of restructuring, before you condemn PDP, let's see that of Apc
3 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by agbonkamen(f): 9:27pm On Aug 21
A: All
P: promises
C: cancelled
Yeye people.
No be PDP formed APC make una dey fight una selves
2 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by PeterObi2019(m): 9:27pm On Aug 21
ogazi007:
Zombie
6 Likes
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by JoBabs(m): 9:28pm On Aug 21
That's not good
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by oshe11(m): 9:28pm On Aug 21
Im shallow reach buhari sense
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by abdeiz(m): 9:30pm On Aug 21
Baba is back so now they have liver to throw banter at PDP Abi.
before you mention me I support none of them bunches of ********
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by anibi9674: 9:35pm On Aug 21
ok
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by 9japrof(m): 9:38pm On Aug 21
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by TheKingdom: 9:39pm On Aug 21
ogazi007:
You guys are really citizens of the area of Niggers, who cant think like everyone else in the world has been able to do-even for a moment. Who and who are today members of APC? Are they not mostly former PDP folks?
Who is the governor of Sokoto that was the speaker of the National Assembly in 2015? What about the Rivers Governor who is parading as minister now when his President was in London for 3 months wearing diapers.
NONSENSE
1 Like
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by ogazi007(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
TheKingdom:What is this one saying?
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by Primebuilders(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
I don't understand this APC guy. You dust up PDP 2014 conference of restructuring from the achieve for review and you claim PDP do not have restructuring on their agenda or if they have a shallow one, my question why looking into the 2014 confab report. Since you are the one that understand restructuring why not come up with your own version. APC mouth making party
1 Like
|Re: Pdp’s Understanding Of Restructuring Nigeria Shallow — APC by AlwaysUltraPad: 10:12pm On Aug 21
Good.
It's been long I saw this tit-for-tat. Opposition is taking shape again. Fvck pdp though...
1 Like
Is The June 12 (1993) Presidential Election Forgotten? / No Money To Pay Pensions, Gratuities – Enugu Governor / Is It Illegal To Carry A Laptop? I Was Arrested For Carrying One
Viewing this topic: maxiflexy(m), sureheaven(m) and 7 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8