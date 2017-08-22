₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by dinma007: 11:40pm On Aug 21
During a recent event, EME Boss, Banky W headlined, a female fan who decided to caress the singer's joystick, got told to keep off because he's already a married man.
In case she doesn't know, Banky and Adesua Etomi are Nigeria's favourite celebrity couple, no come put sand for garri o!! Here's the video;
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by AtkinsPlanet(m): 11:42pm On Aug 21
When will integrity fall on these girls?
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by gentle136(m): 12:02am
faithfulness is one of d key success of marriage.
Ladies stay off of dis handsome looking young man
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by optional1(f): 12:13am
Married Not hating oh but egbon bros na only introduction you do oh cos she get belle already..
Pay her bride price biko..
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by 0b100100111: 4:22am
Scam!
Let Amber Rose or Iggy Azeala touch you there first
You will be filing for divorce before marriage?
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by ibkkk(f): 6:28am
That's a faithful man,if truly you've not been doing it "codedly" .
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by LastMumu: 6:38am
So Op just posted two unrelated pictures, attached an unrelated story to it and he wants us to believe it's true? Fake ass story!
optional1:
Have both parents given consent or not? If yes, he is a married man.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by optional1(f): 7:03am
LastMumu:
no b so they dey marry for my place if you never pay bride price...
Btw, i hear say una break bottle during the weeking and you no even call me to come support you by helping you to break the bottles... Na wa you oh
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Amarabae(f): 7:05am
Lol
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Houseofglam7: 7:51am
@Op, where dey pain you
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by PierreDeFermat(m): 9:19am
0b100100111:lmao,ha ha ha ha ha
if Katy Perry touches him there,the love he has for his wife will vanish immediately and he will strangle her while she's sleeping. na those housemaid looking girls touch am wey him dey shout
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by flowfury(m): 9:30am
Bankole, like you are gonna be faithful...mtcheew. Afonja and infidelity are like 5&6.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by crackhouse(m): 11:16am
U are engaged not married bro. Get ur facts right.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by oloriadejoke(f): 11:32am
lolzzz no be him fault ,banky is only scared of the wedding party....
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
I pity him sha.
I'm already counting down to their breakup.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by TINALETC3(f): 1:43pm
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Souljeezy(m): 1:43pm
where de video.
dis one na mouth..he prolly does it codedly.
buh wetin concern me seff?
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by gentlechyke(m): 1:43pm
Hmmm. Oga banky. Banana fall on the lady.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by 01mcfadden(m): 1:43pm
Idiot kid
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Cinta1989(f): 1:43pm
AtkinsPlanet:Bank is too cute I don't blame them
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by exlinklodge: 1:43pm
I dey look on 3D
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by AmandaLuv(f): 1:44pm
Taaaaa
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by beautiful232(f): 1:45pm
sign.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Rorachy(f): 1:45pm
I like that.
If some men will be proud of their wives, life will be a lot easier.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by holluwai(m): 1:45pm
Story for the birds
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Franco93: 1:45pm
OP, where is the video?
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by soberdrunk(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Stellie(f): 1:46pm
oo NAIRALAND .where is thy sense? How is dis news?
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by Bamz(m): 1:46pm
PierreDeFermat:
0b100100111:
These statements show that you lot may not be content with your marriages eventually, but I hope I'm wrong. A real man has eyes for only his wife.
|Re: Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick by akinboyo: 1:47pm
You have proven you will not be faithful to your partner.
