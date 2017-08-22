Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W: "I Am A Married Man Don't Touch Me" - Female Fan Caressing His Joystick (21951 Views)

Yomi Fabiyi Kisses A Female Fan At A Bus Stop / Waje Pictured Caressing A Lion In A Zoo (photos) / Female Fan Of Flavour Reacts To His Presence On Stage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





In case she doesn't know, Banky and Adesua Etomi are Nigeria's favourite celebrity couple, no come put sand for garri o!! Here's the video;



http://www.lailasblog.com/im-married-man-dont-touch-banky-w-shuns-female-fan-caressing-joystick/





Watch video During a recent event, EME Boss, Banky W headlined, a female fan who decided to caress the singer's joystick, got told to keep off because he's already a married man.In case she doesn't know, Banky and Adesua Etomi are Nigeria's favourite celebrity couple, no come put sand for garri o!! Here's the video;Watch video https://www.instagram.com/p/BYFWaASBnRO/

When will integrity fall on these girls?

Check out my signature. 17 Likes 1 Share





Ladies stay off of dis handsome looking young man faithfulness is one of d key success of marriage.Ladies stay off of dis handsome looking young man 31 Likes

Not hating oh but egbon bros na only introduction you do oh cos she get belle already..





Pay her bride price biko.. MarriedNot hating oh but egbon bros na only introduction you do oh cos she get belle already..Pay her bride price biko.. 33 Likes 1 Share

Scam!



Let Amber Rose or Iggy Azeala touch you there first



You will be filing for divorce before marriage?



54 Likes 4 Shares

That's a faithful man,if truly you've not been doing it "codedly" . 5 Likes 1 Share



So Op just posted two unrelated pictures, attached an unrelated story to it and he wants us to believe it's true? Fake ass story!



optional1:

Married Not hating oh but egbon bros na only introduction you do oh cos she get belle already..





Pay her bride price biko..



Have both parents given consent or not? If yes, he is a married man. 21 Likes

LastMumu:





So Op just posted two unrelated pictures, attached an unrelated story to it and he wants us to believe it's true? Fake ass story!









Have both parents given consent or not? If yes, he is a married man.





no b so they dey marry for my place if you never pay bride price...







Btw, i hear say una break bottle during the weeking and you no even call me to come support you by helping you to break the bottles... Na wa you oh no b so they dey marry for my place if you never pay bride price...Btw, i hear say una break bottle during the weeking and you no even call me to come support you by helping you to break the bottles... Na wa you oh 8 Likes

Lol

@Op, where dey pain you

0b100100111:

Scam!



Let Amber Rose or Iggy Azeala touch you there first



You will be filing for divorce before marriage?



lmao,ha ha ha ha ha

if Katy Perry touches him there,the love he has for his wife will vanish immediately and he will strangle her while she's sleeping. na those housemaid looking girls touch am wey him dey shout lmao,ha ha ha ha haif Katy Perry touches him there,the love he has for his wife will vanish immediately and he will strangle her while she's sleeping. na those housemaid looking girls touch am wey him dey shout 1 Like

Bankole, like you are gonna be faithful...mtcheew. Afonja and infidelity are like 5&6. 2 Likes

U are engaged not married bro. Get ur facts right. 1 Like

lolzzz no be him fault ,banky is only scared of the wedding party.... 4 Likes





I pity him sha.





I'm already counting down to their breakup. I pity him sha.I'm already counting down to their breakup. 3 Likes

.



dis one na mouth..he prolly does it codedly.



buh wetin concern me seff? where de videodis one na mouth..he prolly does it codedly.buh wetin concern me seff?

Hmmm. Oga banky. Banana fall on the lady.









Check my profile for wholesale whiz engine oil.

Idiot kid

AtkinsPlanet:

When will integrity fall on these girls?



Check out my signature. Bank is too cute I don't blame them Bank is too cute I don't blame them

I dey look on 3D

Taaaaa

sign.

I like that.



If some men will be proud of their wives, life will be a lot easier. 5 Likes

Story for the birds

OP, where is the video?

? How is dis news ? oo NAIRALAND .where is thy sense? How is dis news 1 Like

PierreDeFermat:

lmao,ha ha ha ha ha

if Katy Perry touches him there,the love he has for his wife will vanish immediately and he will strangle her while she's sleeping. na those housemaid looking girls touch am wey him dey shout

0b100100111:

Scam!



Let Amber Rose or Iggy Azeala touch you there first



You will be filing for divorce before marriage?





These statements show that you lot may not be content with your marriages eventually, but I hope I'm wrong. A real man has eyes for only his wife. These statements show that you lotnot be content with your marriages eventually, but I hope I'm wrong. A real man has eyes for only his wife. 10 Likes 3 Shares