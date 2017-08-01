Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs (9627 Views)

President Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs in his office at his official residence in Abuja.



Some of those in attendance include the Chief of Defence, Maj. Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas.



The purpose of the meeting is not yet known but sources say it may be connected with the President’s charge to the security agencies not to relent in their fight against insurgency in his presidential broadcast to the nation on Monday.



More details coming….

So he is supposed to meet fayose, or kanu

Meeting with members of his region. Military men meeting each other. 8 Likes

Purpose of meeting yet unknown?!



Nigerians sha! seeing a man in towel moving towards bathroom and you still ask for purpose?



They actually going for prayer warriors' meeting 15 Likes 1 Share

i hope it is to avenge the killing of 97 nigerians by cameroon and not the shooting of unarmed protesters who have done nothing to thme 2 Likes

Ipod or biafra in troblem... Baba is back 1 Like

[/b]"The purpose of the meeting is not yet known but sources say it may be connected with the President’s charge to the security agencies not to relent in their fight against insurgency in his presidential broadcast to the nation on Monday"[b] Thought his government have already defeated BH Propaganda can't sustain you for long. Thought his government have already defeated BHPropaganda can't sustain you for long.

Was the meeting held in Hausa language?

Oladimejyy:

Ipod or biafra in troblem...

Baba is back And Arewa is where? They will receive pat at the back as useful tool of the north. You are still enjoying your day dream, wake up!!! Cos ur babalawo can't do anything. And Arewa is where? They will receive pat at the back as useful tool of the north. You are still enjoying your day dream, wake up!!! Cos ur babalawo can't do anything.

I just saw this and it got me ROTFL 3 Likes

Failure personified 3 Likes 1 Share

Time to retire these fellas... I tell u





The aim of this Hausa meeting is;



To recommence and intensify Operation Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile.



To capture Nnamdi KANU and kill as many IPOB members possible.



To pay deaf ears to complaints of raids from Fulani Herdsmen.



Buhari doesn't want to die without annihilating the Igbos of South East and the freedom fighters of Niger Delta. The aim of this Hausa meeting is;To recommence and intensify Operation Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile.To capture Nnamdi KANU and kill as many IPOB members possible.To pay deaf ears to complaints of raids from Fulani Herdsmen.Buhari doesn't want to die without annihilating the Igbos of South East and the freedom fighters of Niger Delta. 7 Likes 3 Shares

They should sha better the life of Nigerians

I foresee a return to Kuje for the Albino in the next coming weeks 1 Like

What is dasuki doing in that room?

D outcome of the meeting. to get kanu arrested an ipods 1 Like

PMB/PYO





Let's Defeat Terrorism!







Let's KILL corruption! 5 Likes

Oladimejyy:

Ipod or biafra in troblem...

Baba is back I guess this is the only achievement you blind followers of Buhari can see I guess this is the only achievement you blind followers of Buhari can see

hopilo:

Meeting with members of his region. Military men meeting each other.



Which region Which region

Please who have Buhari number I want to advise him

The Lion King

God Save Our Country Nigeria 1 Like







Nnamdi Kanu is dead. GOD BLESS BUHARI 2 Likes 2 Shares