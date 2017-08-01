₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Tiwaz2: 11:36am
President Buhari is currently meeting with Service Chiefs in his office at his official residence in Abuja.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2017/08/just-president-buhari-meets-service-chiefs/
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Blackfire(m): 11:43am
So he is supposed to meet fayose, or kanu
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by hopilo: 12:08pm
Meeting with members of his region. Military men meeting each other.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by omowolewa: 12:12pm
Purpose of meeting yet unknown?!
Nigerians sha! seeing a man in towel moving towards bathroom and you still ask for purpose?
They actually going for prayer warriors' meeting
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by kettykin: 12:21pm
i hope it is to avenge the killing of 97 nigerians by cameroon and not the shooting of unarmed protesters who have done nothing to thme
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Oladimejyy(m): 12:55pm
Ipod or biafra in troblem... Baba is back
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Paperwhite(m): 1:21pm
[/b]"The purpose of the meeting is not yet known but sources say it may be connected with the President’s charge to the security agencies not to relent in their fight against insurgency in his presidential broadcast to the nation on Monday"[b] Thought his government have already defeated BH Propaganda can't sustain you for long.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by maiunguwar: 1:39pm
Was the meeting held in Hausa language?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Joshuasaintiago: 1:51pm
THERE ARE BETTER WAY APC CAN MAKE MONEY THROUGH COMEDY GO N READ http://www.nairaland.com/4004989/buhari-working-home-because-rats,THANK ME LATER,
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by MrSly(m): 2:08pm
Oladimejyy:And Arewa is where? They will receive pat at the back as useful tool of the north. You are still enjoying your day dream, wake up!!! Cos ur babalawo can't do anything.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by mikeycharles(m): 2:12pm
I just saw this and it got me ROTFL
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by AmandaLuv(f): 2:15pm
Failure personified
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Cinta1989(f): 2:15pm
Time to retire these fellas... I tell u
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by NwaAmaikpe: 2:15pm
The aim of this Hausa meeting is;
To recommence and intensify Operation Python Dance and Operation Crocodile Smile.
To capture Nnamdi KANU and kill as many IPOB members possible.
To pay deaf ears to complaints of raids from Fulani Herdsmen.
Buhari doesn't want to die without annihilating the Igbos of South East and the freedom fighters of Niger Delta.
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by TheHistorian(m): 2:15pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by donbrowser(m): 2:16pm
They should sha better the life of Nigerians
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by northvietnam(m): 2:16pm
W
A
S
H
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by eleojo23: 2:16pm
How is this news?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by AngelicBeing: 2:16pm
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by lovingyouhun: 2:16pm
E try
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by GoroTango: 2:16pm
I foresee a return to Kuje for the Albino in the next coming weeks
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by aminho(m): 2:16pm
What is dasuki doing in that room?
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by cr7rooney10(m): 2:17pm
D outcome of the meeting. to get kanu arrested an ipods
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by gberra: 2:17pm
PMB/PYO
Let's Defeat Terrorism!
Let's KILL corruption!
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by massinola(m): 2:18pm
Oladimejyy:I guess this is the only achievement you blind followers of Buhari can see
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by modsfucker: 2:18pm
hopilo:
Which region
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by Guilderland1: 2:19pm
Please who have Buhari number I want to advise him
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by biomustry: 2:20pm
The Lion King
God Save Our Country Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by MediumStout(m): 2:20pm
Nnamdi Kanu is dead. GOD BLESS BUHARI
|Re: President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs by younglleo(m): 2:21pm
how dis nonsence take concern us now.? Must u giv us all sh*t don by dat........mtchewww. Lemme reserve my statement for anoda day
