₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,730 members, 3,741,908 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 12:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] (6787 Views)
Doyin Okupe Joins Accord Party / Governor Okowa's Branded Bags Of Rice With Accord Party Surface (Photos) / INEC Declares Accord Party Winner Of Warri By-election (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by stephanie11: 6:25pm On Aug 22
Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has officially joined the accord party of Nigeria on Tuesday. Okupe attended the Flag commemoration of the party at the Accord Party Secretariat, Kolanut House, Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta, Ogun state.
Last week, Accord party denied that Okupe was a member of the party, adding that he had not formally applied for membership. Below are photographs of Okupe at the Secretariat today;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/22/doyin-okupe-officially-joins-accord-party-photos/
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Lazyreporta(m): 6:39pm On Aug 22
iPhone 6 for sale
16gb
90k
07030407370
Abuja
1 Like
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by hiphophomeland: 9:30pm On Aug 22
Good for him.
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Franco93: 9:30pm On Aug 22
Others are joining moving party, and this one is joining a dying party. Even the newest party, APDA is more progressive than Accord party.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Learnstuffs(m): 9:30pm On Aug 22
Confused man. Soon he will go and start his own party
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Dottore: 9:30pm On Aug 22
Eeeyaaah
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by muriunited(m): 9:31pm On Aug 22
Thank God, FTC, Doyin the talker thief.
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Sunofgod(m): 9:31pm On Aug 22
2 Likes
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by paiz(m): 9:31pm On Aug 22
To join party is one thing, to win primary is another then to win election is what matters
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Thatlonevoice(m): 9:32pm On Aug 22
when the dog finds a better meat... meanwhile what do we do with this lubbish... see as he's stomach be like 8 month pregnant man...
in btw
still waiting for the biscuit daddy buubuu bought for me
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by MrThisandthat: 9:32pm On Aug 22
Me sef don join arsenal
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Souljeezy(m): 9:32pm On Aug 22
accord kwa afonja everywhere
come nd join my party.. PEPPER AND RED OIL VERY PLENTY (PRVP)
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by zlantanfan: 9:32pm On Aug 22
who get the indomie meme
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by gokay11(m): 9:32pm On Aug 22
At what age? Nigeria politicians get no shame
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by babatuadeg: 9:32pm On Aug 22
Expired politician
1 Like
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by cristianisraeli: 9:32pm On Aug 22
BANKING ON....... I FOR WORKED FOR GEJ B4....continue...
1 Like
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Lexusgs430: 9:33pm On Aug 22
I hope all their vehicles are Honda Accord's........
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by DONADAMS(m): 9:34pm On Aug 22
cross-carpeting!
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by buskie13(m): 9:34pm On Aug 22
Nigerian politicians will never stay fit,opportunity for all tinigbokos to be looking fat like an elephant from the Amazon,no wonder they keep jumping from one party to the other looking for the one where there'll be enough room to swindle money
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by EmperorSixtus(m): 9:35pm On Aug 22
am seeing presidential making....kontinue we dey observe u
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by DgreatKALU(m): 9:35pm On Aug 22
politrickian
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by bettercreature(m): 9:37pm On Aug 22
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by tonykel1(m): 9:51pm On Aug 22
Bastard Doyin Okupe congratulations
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Meritocracy: 9:53pm On Aug 22
No condition is permanent, not up to three years this man is shouting biggest party in Africa. Ese giri nile anjofe, anjofe kutan a o ri enikan. Our politicians could not endure but always asking us to endure with the hardship they put us through their selfish administration. Time to spend his loot, talk talk is over.
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Koskio(m): 9:54pm On Aug 22
Congratulations!
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by CaptainFM1: 9:55pm On Aug 22
Franco93:
The party might carry his ideology.
It's just unfortunate that we vote for parties rather than candidates. This is why someone that has no school cert. will run to APC or PDP and still will wins.
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by NigeriaJokesUWO: 9:58pm On Aug 22
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:11pm On Aug 22
Maggi Doyin no fit wait for d soup to get settle...PDP ..power to d pple.
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by Charly68: 10:12pm On Aug 22
This man should have buried his pride and join APC instead of Accord...what is the weight of Accord party in Ogun state..
|Re: Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] by chiiraq802(m): 10:31pm On Aug 22
excel127:hahahahahaha
Monopoly Gone Wrong - The Ibru Group! / Charly Boy, Dele Momodu, Others Protest Bad Leadership / Governor Obi Woos Spanish Investors To Nigeria
Viewing this topic: ungjustice(m), jumpmasta(m), bamiwale and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9