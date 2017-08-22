Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Doyin Okupe Officially Joins Accord Party [PHOTOS] (6787 Views)

Doyin Okupe Joins Accord Party / Governor Okowa's Branded Bags Of Rice With Accord Party Surface (Photos) / INEC Declares Accord Party Winner Of Warri By-election (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Last week, Accord party denied that Okupe was a member of the party, adding that he had not formally applied for membership. Below are photographs of Okupe at the Secretariat today;



http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/22/doyin-okupe-officially-joins-accord-party-photos/ Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has officially joined the accord party of Nigeria on Tuesday. Okupe attended the Flag commemoration of the party at the Accord Party Secretariat, Kolanut House, Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta, Ogun state.Last week, Accord party denied that Okupe was a member of the party, adding that he had not formally applied for membership. Below are photographs of Okupe at the Secretariat today;







iPhone 6 for sale

16gb





90k



07030407370

Abuja iPhone 6 for sale16gb90k07030407370Abuja 1 Like

Good for him.

Others are joining moving party, and this one is joining a dying party. Even the newest party, APDA is more progressive than Accord party. 2 Likes 1 Share

Confused man. Soon he will go and start his own party

Eeeyaaah

Thank God, FTC, Doyin the talker thief.

2 Likes

To join party is one thing, to win primary is another then to win election is what matters

when the dog finds a better meat... meanwhile what do we do with this lubbish... see as he's stomach be like 8 month pregnant man...

in btw

still waiting for the biscuit daddy buubuu bought for me

Me sef don join arsenal 6 Likes 2 Shares

afonja everywhere

come nd join my party.. PEPPER AND RED OIL VERY PLENTY (PRVP) accord kwaafonja everywherecome nd join my party.. PEPPER AND RED OIL VERY PLENTY (PRVP)

who get the indomie meme

At what age? Nigeria politicians get no shame 1 Like 1 Share

Expired politician 1 Like

BANKING ON....... I FOR WORKED FOR GEJ B4....continue... 1 Like

I hope all their vehicles are Honda Accord's........

cross-carpeting!

Nigerian politicians will never stay fit,opportunity for all tinigbokos to be looking fat like an elephant from the Amazon,no wonder they keep jumping from one party to the other looking for the one where there'll be enough room to swindle money

am seeing presidential making....kontinue we dey observe u am seeing presidential making....kontinue we dey observe u

politrickian

Bastard Doyin Okupe congratulations

No condition is permanent, not up to three years this man is shouting biggest party in Africa. Ese giri nile anjofe, anjofe kutan a o ri enikan. Our politicians could not endure but always asking us to endure with the hardship they put us through their selfish administration. Time to spend his loot, talk talk is over.

Congratulations!

Franco93:

Others are joining moving party, and this one is joining a dying party. Even the newest party, APDA is more progressive than Accord party.

The party might carry his ideology.



It's just unfortunate that we vote for parties rather than candidates. This is why someone that has no school cert. will run to APC or PDP and still will wins. The party might carry his ideology.It's just unfortunate that we vote for parties rather than candidates. This is why someone that has no school cert. will run to APC or PDP and still will wins.

Maggi Doyin no fit wait for d soup to get settle...PDP ..power to d pple.

This man should have buried his pride and join APC instead of Accord...what is the weight of Accord party in Ogun state..