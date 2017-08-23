₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by TheCabal: 5:32am
President Goodluck Jonathan has insisted that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerias-union-non-negotiable-jonathan-insists/
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by BroZuma: 5:33am
3 years ago I wonder what was threatening our unity?
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerias-union-non-negotiable-jonathan-insists/
The above is the source of Ops "selective" screenshot...it had nothing to do with Ibos or IPOBs.
Let's be objective before doing our best Olympic Conclusion Jumping Marathon, Sarrki and co take note.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by 0b100100111: 5:58am
BroZuma:
You said it all!
Some people just don't want to recover from there repetitive political blunders which has caused them being marginalised over the years.
3years ago, they thought GEJ was for them only to be shocked at the dying minute that they had lost all and spontaneously diverted there pain to an agitation for secession.
It's a constant that if they continue to play politics of hate and ethno-religion, they still be where they re in 50years time and will still be agitating at same time!
They have failed to rise from there woes and failures!
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by sarrki(m): 6:01am
That's Mr president there talking
Only that baba you r....
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by PassingShot(m): 6:01am
No president worth his salt will say the unity of the country he presides over is negotiable.
The world over, a group of people who wants to secede will go through either of two options:
1. Referendum: This is only applicable if there is provision for such in the constitution. Unfortunately for all of us, our constitution doesn't provide for it which means no president has that privilege to allow it else he'd be committing an impeachable offence. To take this route, the group wishing to secede MUST first work to get the constitution amended through the NASS. And if GEJ from SS region couldn't work for that amendment, it's foolish to expect a president from any other region to work for it.
2. Violence: This unfortunately is the only other option. We all know what comes with it are death, destruction, sorrow, hunger and many other humanitarian crisis. If you didn't witness the civil war of 1966, and you were too young to see what happened in Liberia, Somalia, Rwanda and many other African countries, you're surely seeing what is happening in Syria, Central African Republic, DRC and many others.
So, PMB is right to have said it unequivocally that Nigeria's unity is not negotiable just as those before him were right in saying so.
The earlier the Chief Idiot and Pig of Biafra (Terrorist Kanu) and his fellow idiots and pigs realized this and be guided, the better for all of us.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by dunkem21(m): 6:03am
Let me watch Zombies praise this man
I thought they said the agitations started after the HERO* lost out in 2015 ..
LAIrs
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by DonVikings: 6:04am
0b100100111:The funniest thing is Jonathan won't say this today even if forced to. You know why? Because he fears he would lose the support of Potor Pigs and Idiots whose activities he believes favours PDP.
Let us see how Potor Jews explain this.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by BabaRamotu1988: 6:31am
PassingShot:
trash trash trash
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by iammo(m): 6:46am
PassingShot:
Oh! and add to it that for constituition to be amended they need concurrence in the 36 state assemblies (same states been insulted*ewedu republic*)And you forgot to add that zik was one of those who dont want referandum provission in our constituition
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by Bari22(m): 6:48am
"Those seeking the disintegration of Nigeria are lazy politicians seeking to be kings in tiny islands"
~ Goodluck Jonathan
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by Blizzy9ja: 6:49am
PassingShot:PassingShot and Sarrki chief unity beggars
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by seunmsg(m): 6:50am
swagagolic01:
Nobody is praising Jonathan for anything. This thread is just to expose the hypocrisy of those condemning president Buhari for saying the same thing. If there was no outcry when Jonathan said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, why the outcry now?
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by attackgat: 6:51am
0b100100111:
You people are funny. Lets just assume you are right. Let us say that the agitation for secession is because of GEJ's loss. It is still their right to to go whenever they want and for whatever reason.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by ugolance(m): 6:57am
It's not for you to decide Mr. Joe let's hear from Nnamdi Kanu 1st at least he commands more respect than you guys of late as he's relatively the only untainted guy occupying our public space for now!
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by Bizibi(m): 7:05am
sarrki:mtcheeeeew
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by rusher14: 7:06am
ugolance:
Nnamdi Kanu only commands the 5%ers.
Their votes over the years have been found to be peripheral
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by Esseite: 7:07am
Thought the minions claimed the agitations started during buhari's reign?
Jonathan made the statement but went ahead with a national conference in 2014, same year he made the statement... that my friend is the difference between leaders and rulers
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by PassingShot(m): 7:18am
Blizzy9ja:The fact is most of us Yorubas will prefer to leave separately from Hausas and Igbos. However, we're very realistic and pragmatic. We're no jesters and comic actors.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by BroZuma: 7:19am
0b100100111:
Three years ago Boko Haram was the problem not IPOB and this was before the start of the National Conference.
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerias-union-non-negotiable-jonathan-insists/
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by bamite(m): 7:19am
Funny thing about these pigs & idiots of biafra (ipob) is that kanu doesn't even sound smart at all. There's no intelligence in his speeches, just vane and full of insults. How he manages to pull so much crowd from a tribe that boasts of intelligent people still bewilders me.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by sarrki(m): 7:22am
PassingShot:
Baba God bless you
You nailed it
You have spoken 90% of the mind of Omoluabis
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by madridguy(m): 7:32am
The pigs and idiots won't like this.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by BroZuma: 7:36am
iammo:
Please can you share the source of this statement I'll like to read up on it.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by YelloweWest: 8:14am
It doesn't matter what political leaders say in order to fulfil their ambition.
Nigeria's unity is very much negotiable!
Let the people decide.
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by fejikudz(m): 8:15am
GG
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by mekanaky: 8:15am
Unity beggers
|Re: Nigeria's Union Non-negotiable - Goodluck Jonathan (Throwback) by itiswellandwell: 8:15am
Hmmmmm
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION.
hehehehehehe
