President Goodluck Jonathan has insisted that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.



Many Nigerians had kicked against the no-go area preventing discussions on the divisibility of Nigeria in the forthcoming National Conference.



In a twenty minutes National Broadcast on the Centenary celebration, Jonathan Wednesday said that the national dialogue should strengthen Nigeria’s union.



He also promised that all will be done by his administration to eradicate terrorism in the country.







Jonathan said: “Even as we remain resolute in our conviction that our union is non-negotiable, we must never be afraid to embrace dialogue and strengthen the basis of this most cherished union. A strong nation is not that which shies away from those difficult questions of its existence, but that which confronts such questions, and together provides answers to them in a way that guarantees fairness, justice and equity for all stakeholders.



“My call for the National Conference in this first year of our second century is to provide the platform to confront our challenges. I am confident that we shall rise from this conference with renewed courage and confidence to march through the next century and beyond, to overcome all obstacles on the path to the fulfillment of our globally acknowledged potential for greatness.”



Stressing that nation-building is not only for great leaders and elites, he said: “All Nigerians must be involved in this national endeavour. From the threads of our regional, ethnic and religious diversities we must continuously weave a vibrant collage of values that strengthen the Nigerian spirit.



“The coming National Conference should not be about a few, privileged persons dictating the terms of debate but an opportunity for all Nigerians to take part in a comprehensive dialogue to further strengthen our union.



He hoped that the conference will not result in parochial bargaining between competing regions, ethnic, religious and other interest groups but an objective dialogue for the way forward of Nigeria boost harmonious balance among the three tiers of government.



On terrorism he said: “My dear compatriots, as we celebrate our centenary, the security situation in some of our North-Eastern States, sadly remains a major concern for us. Just yesterday, young students, full of hopes and dreams for a great future, were callously murdered as they slept in their college dormitories in Yobe State. I am deeply saddened by their deaths and that of other Nigerians at the hands of terrorists. Our hearts go out to their parents and relatives, colleagues and school authorities.







“We will continue to do everything possible to permanently eradicate the scourge of terrorism and insurgency from our country. We recognise that the root cause of militancy, terrorism and insurgency is not the strength of extremist ideas but corrupted values and ignorance.



“That is why our counter-terrorism strategy is not just about enforcing law and order as we have equipped our security forces to do. It also involves expanding economic opportunities, social inclusion, education and other measures that will help restore normalcy not just in the short term, but permanently.



“I want to reassure Nigerians that terrorism, strife and insecurity in any part of Nigeria are abhorrent and unacceptable to us. I urge leaders throughout Nigeria to ensure that ethnicity and religion are not allowed to become political issues.



“I hope and pray that one hundred years from now, Nigerians will look back on another century of achievements during which our union was strengthened, our independence was enhanced, our democracy was entrenched and our example was followed by leaders of other nations whose ambition is to emulate the success of Nigeria; a country that met its difficulties head-on and fulfilled its promise.”

3 years ago I wonder what was threatening our unity?



The above is the source of Ops "selective" screenshot...it had nothing to do with Ibos or IPOBs.



3 years ago I wonder what was threatening our unity?



You said it all!





Some people just don't want to recover from there repetitive political blunders which has caused them being marginalised over the years.



3years ago, they thought GEJ was for them only to be shocked at the dying minute that they had lost all and spontaneously diverted there pain to an agitation for secession.



It's a constant that if they continue to play politics of hate and ethno-religion, they still be where they re in 50years time and will still be agitating at same time!



No president worth his salt will say the unity of the country he presides over is negotiable.



The world over, a group of people who wants to secede will go through either of two options:



1. Referendum: This is only applicable if there is provision for such in the constitution. Unfortunately for all of us, our constitution doesn't provide for it which means no president has that privilege to allow it else he'd be committing an impeachable offence. To take this route, the group wishing to secede MUST first work to get the constitution amended through the NASS. And if GEJ from SS region couldn't work for that amendment, it's foolish to expect a president from any other region to work for it.



2. Violence: This unfortunately is the only other option. We all know what comes with it are death, destruction, sorrow, hunger and many other humanitarian crisis. If you didn't witness the civil war of 1966, and you were too young to see what happened in Liberia, Somalia, Rwanda and many other African countries, you're surely seeing what is happening in Syria, Central African Republic, DRC and many others.



So, PMB is right to have said it unequivocally that Nigeria's unity is not negotiable just as those before him were right in saying so.



The earlier the Chief Idiot and Pig of Biafra (Terrorist Kanu) and his fellow idiots and pigs realized this and be guided, the better for all of us. 63 Likes 5 Shares





I thought they said the agitations started after the HERO* lost out in 2015 ..



LAIrs Let me watch Zombies praise this manI thought they said the agitations started after the HERO* lost out in 2015 ..LAIrs 19 Likes 4 Shares

No president worth his salt will say the unity of the country he presides over is negotiable.



The world over, a group of people who wants to secede will go through either of two options:



1. Referendum: This is only applicable if there is provision for such in the constitution. Unfortunately for all of us, our constitution doesn't provide for it which means no president has that privilege to allow it else he'd be committing an impeachable offence. To take this route, the group wishing to secede MUST first work to get the constitution amended through the NASS. And if GEJ from SS region couldn't work for that amendment, it's foolish to expect a president from any other region to work for it.



2. Violence: This unfortunately is the only other option. We all know what comes with it are death, destruction, sorrow, hunger and many other humanitarian crisis. If you didn't witness the civil war of 1966, and you were too young to see what happened in Liberia, Somalia, Rwanda and many other African countries, you're surely seeing what is happening in Syria, Central African Republic, DRC and many others.



So, PMB is right to have said it unequivocally that Nigeria's unity is not negotiable just as those before him were right in saying so.



The earlier the Chief Idiot and Pig of Biafra (Terrorist Kanu) and his fellow idiots and pigs realized this and be guided, the better for all of us.

trash trash trash trash trash trash 12 Likes 3 Shares

No president worth his salt will say the unity of the country he presides over is negotiable.



The world over, a group of people who wants to secede will go through either of two options:



1. Referendum: This is only applicable if there is provision for such in the constitution. Unfortunately for all of us, our constitution doesn't provide for it which means no president has that privilege to allow it else he'd be committing an impeachable offence. To take this route, the group wishing to secede MUST first work to get the constitution amended through the NASS. And if GEJ from SS region couldn't work for that amendment, it's foolish to expect a president from any other region to work for it.



2. Violence: This unfortunately is the only other option. We all know what comes with it are death, destruction, sorrow, hunger and many other humanitarian crisis. If you didn't witness the civil war of 1966, and you were too young to see what happened in Liberia, Somalia, Rwanda and many other African countries, you're surely seeing what is happening in Syria, Central African Republic, DRC and many others.



So, PMB is right to have said it unequivocally that Nigeria's unity is not negotiable just as those before him were right in saying so.



The earlier the Chief Idiot and Pig of Biafra (Terrorist Kanu) and his fellow idiots and pigs realized this and be guided, the better for all of us.

Oh! and add to it that for constituition to be amended they need concurrence in the 36 state assemblies (same states been insulted*ewedu republic*)And you forgot to add that zik was one of those who dont want referandum provission in our constituition Oh! and add to it that for constituition to be amended they need concurrence in the 36 state assemblies (same states been insulted*ewedu republic*)And you forgot to add that zik was one of those who dont want referandum provission in our constituition 14 Likes 4 Shares

"Those seeking the disintegration of Nigeria are lazy politicians seeking to be kings in tiny islands"

~ Goodluck Jonathan 7 Likes 2 Shares

No president worth his salt will say the unity of the country he presides over is negotiable.



The world over, a group of people who wants to secede will go through either of two options:



1. Referendum: This is only applicable if there is provision for such in the constitution. Unfortunately for all of us, our constitution doesn't provide for it which means no president has that privilege to allow it else he'd be committing an impeachable offence. To take this route, the group wishing to secede MUST first work to get the constitution amended through the NASS. And if GEJ from SS region couldn't work for that amendment, it's foolish to expect a president from any other region to work for it.



2. Violence: This unfortunately is the only other option. We all know what comes with it are death, destruction, sorrow, hunger and many other humanitarian crisis. If you didn't witness the civil war of 1966, and you were too young to see what happened in Liberia, Somalia, Rwanda and many other African countries, you're surely seeing what is happening in Syria, Central African Republic, DRC and many others.



So, PMB is right to have said it unequivocally that Nigeria's unity is not negotiable just as those before him were right in saying so.



PassingShot and Sarrki chief unity beggars

Watch how the Northerners nd AfonjAs praise a man they hate so much now..... Jonathan spoke for himself, nobody can speak for me, am a rivers man, and am BIAFRA

Nobody is praising Jonathan for anything. This thread is just to expose the hypocrisy of those condemning president Buhari for saying the same thing. If there was no outcry when Jonathan said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, why the outcry now? Nobody is praising Jonathan for anything. This thread is just to expose the hypocrisy of those condemning president Buhari for saying the same thing. If there was no outcry when Jonathan said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, why the outcry now? 31 Likes 2 Shares

You said it all!





Some people just don't want to recover from there repetitive political blunders which has caused them being marginalised over the years.



3years ago, they thought GEJ was for them only to be shocked at the dying minute that they had lost all and spontaneously diverted there pain to an agitation for secession.



It's a constant that if they continue to play politics of hate and ethno-religion, they still be where they re in 50years time and will still be agitating at same time!



They have failed to rise from there woes and failures!

You people are funny. Lets just assume you are right. Let us say that the agitation for secession is because of GEJ's loss. It is still their right to to go whenever they want and for whatever reason. You people are funny. Lets just assume you are right. Let us say that the agitation for secession is because of GEJ's loss. It is still their right to to go whenever they want and for whatever reason. 4 Likes

It's not for you to decide Mr. Joe let's hear from Nnamdi Kanu 1st at least he commands more respect than you guys of late as he's relatively the only untainted guy occupying our public space for now! 2 Likes

That's Mr president there talking



Only that baba you r.... mtcheeeeew mtcheeeeew

It's not for you to decide Mr. Joe let's hear from Nnamdi Kanu 1st at least he commands more respect than you guys of late as he's relatively the only untainted guy occupying our public space for now!

Nnamdi Kanu only commands the 5%ers.



Their votes over the years have been found to be peripheral 14 Likes 1 Share

Thought the minions claimed the agitations started during buhari's reign?



Jonathan made the statement but went ahead with a national conference in 2014, same year he made the statement... that my friend is the difference between leaders and rulers 6 Likes 1 Share

PassingShot and Sarrki chief unity beggars The fact is most of us Yorubas will prefer to leave separately from Hausas and Igbos. However, we're very realistic and pragmatic. We're no jesters and comic actors. The fact is most of us Yorubas will prefer to leave separately from Hausas and Igbos. However, we're very realistic and pragmatic. We're no jesters and comic actors. 12 Likes 3 Shares

You said it all!





Some people just don't want to recover from there repetitive political blunders which has caused them being marginalised over the years.



3years ago, they thought GEJ was for them only to be shocked at the dying minute that they had lost all and spontaneously diverted there pain to an agitation for secession.



It's a constant that if they continue to play politics of hate and ethno-religion, they still be where they re in 50years time and will still be agitating at same time!



They have failed to rise from there woes and failures!

Three years ago Boko Haram was the problem not IPOB and this was before the start of the National Conference.



http://thenationonlineng.net/nigerias-union-non-negotiable-jonathan-insists/ Three years ago Boko Haram was the problem not IPOB and this was before the start of the National Conference.

Funny thing about these pigs & idiots of biafra (ipob) is that kanu doesn't even sound smart at all. There's no intelligence in his speeches, just vane and full of insults. How he manages to pull so much crowd from a tribe that boasts of intelligent people still bewilders me. 8 Likes 1 Share

The fact is most of us Yorubas will prefer to leave separately from Hausas and Igbos. However, we're very realistic and pragmatic. We're no jesters and comic actors.

Baba God bless you



You nailed it



You have spoken 90% of the mind of Omoluabis Baba God bless youYou nailed itYou have spoken 90% of the mind of Omoluabis 6 Likes 2 Shares

The pigs and idiots won't like this. 8 Likes

Oh! and add to it that for constituition to be amended they need concurrence in the 36 state assemblies (same states been insulted*ewedu republic*)And you forgot to add that zik was one of those who dont want referandum provission in our constituition

Please can you share the source of this statement I'll like to read up on it. Please can you share the source of this statement I'll like to read up on it. 1 Like

It doesn't matter what political leaders say in order to fulfil their ambition.



Nigeria's unity is very much negotiable!



Let the people decide.

