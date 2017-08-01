₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by alfa2016: 8:52am
A man on Facebook has cried out for help after his wife's leg started decaying from what he described as 'Usu Tiv' -'witch fire'.
He wrote:
The leg sure looks like it's decaying. Here's hoping his wife gets help soon.
http://mojidelano.com/2017/08/man-convinced-his-wifes-leg-is-rotting-because-of-witch-fire-cries-for-help-on-facebook/
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by taylor88(m): 8:53am
jesu
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by KunkAcid: 9:12am
If not for the toes, that leg looks like roasted bush meat.
Tiv women are insatiable and very renouned for cheating.
That rotten leg is the wages of her adulterous lifestyle. The naiive husband is there calling for help, when he should be drinking mugs of palm wine in celebration of his soon to be widower status.
He should start looking out for his neighbour's daughter from Gboko as replacement.
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by destiny322(m): 9:44am
.
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by winkmart: 9:44am
All they need is medical attention
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by hoygift: 9:44am
Can't comment here
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by Jtemi22(f): 9:44am
Omo when will these witches attack Aso Rock? Damn me, I forgot witcraft is ineffective under air conditioning units
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by KingBish(f): 9:44am
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:45am
So horrible, I can imagine how she's feeling
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by grayht(m): 9:45am
lalasticlala
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by Osinachi1: 9:45am
h
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by somez(m): 9:45am
WTF
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by indoorscholar(m): 9:45am
Don't take your wife to the hospital you hear? Keep blaming witches and wizards in this day and age
|Re: "My Wife's Leg Is Decaying Because Of Witch Fire" - Man Cries For Help (Graphic) by haykinzz(m): 9:45am
H
