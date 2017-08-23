₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,372 members, 3,743,953 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 10:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation (16814 Views)
Oba Of Benin Banishes Chief Ogiugo After Cursing Him (Video) / Ooni Reacts To Fire At Palace Of Oba Of Lagos / Ooni’s Palace Reacts To Snub By Oba Of Lagos; 'if We Don’t Receive An Apology..' (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Driftingking(m): 7:27pm
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has denied ordering the humiliation and banishing of one of his chiefs from the kingdom.
A video emerged online during the week showing some chiefs forcing a half Unclad man identified as one of the chiefs out of the palace for allegedly disrespecting the Oba.
The Oba has ordered an investigation into the alleged manhandling of the elderly man.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Desmond Agbama, the Oba dismissed the claim that the man was a Benin chief.
He also said that though the elderly man was found with “abominable objects,” he (Oba) never ordered him to be manhandled.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the man in question is not a chief in Benin Kingdom as has been ascribed to him.
http://www.lailasblog.com/oba-of-benin-reacts-to-reported-humiliation-of-benin-chief/
4 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by kingxsamz(m): 7:29pm
wow...
I made it..
FTC....
guys...I want to dedicate this space I booked to my future wife...
bye guys... I think the other space I booked has reached fp.. bye...
9 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by timilehin007(m): 8:01pm
see person father po
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by dhope001(m): 8:01pm
.
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Kriz08(m): 8:01pm
The great Oba owes no human any explanation.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by modsfucker: 8:01pm
These traditional rulers are more dictatorial in their affairs.... Thank you Oyibo for rescuing us from these modafokas.
28 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by qualityovenbake(m): 8:02pm
“The man came to the palace in the company of those who had issues to resolve at the palace but he violated the norms of the Benin custom and tradition and was found carrying on his person abominable objects forbidden by Benin custom and tradition,”Probably he entered the palace with Charm(Juju).
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by EntMirror: 8:02pm
That's why Africans will never see the dawn. What abominable objects if I may ask? Why can't it be mentioned or is it abominable to spurt it out from a holy tongue? It's high time we shade away ancient mentalities if we must move forward in this part of the world. Gone are the days when banishing is a threat, people are already banishing themselves out of this discombobulated country, talk of a small village with nothing to boost of.
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by onyeezeigbo: 8:02pm
This is why I hate tradition .
where I schooled in Ghana,one yeye girl reported me to their efia(king) na so I go the palace they greet good morning sir,remain small thing they for use me for sacrifice for going against their tradition,saying that i shouldn't greet a king like that and then I was asked to buy two fowl with try Jin to pacify the king which I later did.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by snazzy5050(m): 8:02pm
Thought as much , my Oba don't do poo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Bimzybae(f): 8:02pm
Hello NL, please Spare me a second and help me follow this link and like the picture on the page https://www.instagram.com/p/BYI_N7Yh6t-/
Thank you for your support
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by besticality: 8:03pm
I smell a rat. What is the abominable object he was carrying?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by obamabinladen(m): 8:03pm
This Oba is very stupid. An occultic Oba accusing another man of been diabolic.
Akpamu NwaAmaikpe fall on you.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Awoofawo(m): 8:03pm
This Oba of Benin get swagger........modernity don final land on the Benin throne....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by fatiaforreal: 8:04pm
That's good from HRM.
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by tejiritex: 8:04pm
Kriz08:
He is not a God my friend
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by HMZi(m): 8:04pm
OBA looking frosh...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Cyriloha(m): 8:04pm
Oba guy man
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Kolababe: 8:05pm
Hmm
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by elmessiahs(m): 8:05pm
Denial everywhere,even oba's office, i heard ikwerre pple originated from benin
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Blisae50: 8:06pm
Wat
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by obicentlis: 8:06pm
Power of social media.
Mockery of themselves and tradition.
Tradition my foot.
1 Like
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by takenadoh: 8:06pm
Abeg where space make i follow faint for this FP
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by ColonelDrake(m): 8:06pm
oba of Benin is just trying to be relevant. No one has heard about him all this while.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Franco93: 8:07pm
Kriz08:What does that suppose to mean?
Is that how you think?
I'm afraid to live in the same country with your type.
The secret to the development and strength of all EU countries is law and order. Everyone is subject to laws and taxation even the makers. But here in our AU countries, people make laws for others and the makers becomes their god... Mtcheww
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by LexngtonSteele: 8:08pm
His rod... he used it to flog the Queen mercilessly
besticality:
3 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by loadedvibes: 8:08pm
modsfucker:at this point I no happy for oyinbo rescue o.. if to say we maintain our dictorship things for better pass this.. we are Africans we no dey hear word.. we like things hard
2 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by pmc01(m): 8:08pm
Kriz08:
I hope you're not among those complaining over Buhari's administration?
Unbelievable!
2 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Chevronstaff: 8:08pm
Kriz08:Dey there dey deceive yourself oo..Na people like u dey carry tradition and custom for head...
Wonder why the black race is still backward?
3 Likes
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by Cyriloha(m): 8:09pm
Kriz08:
Hmmmm
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by opal4real(m): 8:09pm
Make dem leave Oguigo the master forger matter for matthais. The guy na badooooo for land matter. We sabi am nor b today
1 Like
|Re: He Was Carrying Abominable Objects - Oba Of Benin Reacts To Chief's Humiliation by wintersnow(m): 8:10pm
My gf left me because I didn't have Beards, now that I have manage to grow beards, she came back and left again, because I didn't have a car, I managed to save and i got one small car, she came back and left again, because I stayed in a self contain... I got a new job rented 1 bedroom flat, she came and left again, because I don't live in a duplex....
Where can I buy land in Lagos
Completely Unclad People of the 21st Century: The Zo'é Tribe (Pics & Videos) / The Afro-brazilian (saro) Descendants Of Lagos State - Our History / How Many Languages Can You Speak Fluently?
Viewing this topic: okoyeizu, mabebe1(f), YourRadiance(m), brixton, rotimy(m), teebiggs(m), Amincan2010(m), allubi(m), life4rent, cmoney22222, Timoodi, balee56, senatordave1, Addictedtodrugs, GoldCircle, vspecial, Shakingdbumbum, Nellizzy(m), KEZDON(m), Precious6(m), Wiseoldman, Meritocracy, sarahguess, Hurlarzan139, Steady40, Kevosky, Erhun10z, kamilous(m), slydog(m), mediaspy, Tiredoffakeshit, davidtobi1759(m), Nurtay(m), dataking, Teewohh(m), segmond(m), bethedoski(m), Smooyis(m), dondaddycares(m), az65, KunkAcid, PeeJakes, menacity(m), Kaypro(m), medugs, tonykel1(m), f4flakes(f), damilola8775(m), Chilamb(m), ayanfemotun, Rajosh(m), Seth89(m), esof1(f), onyeezeigbo, sylolo(m), osayiamen, Neminc, dagsbest(m), Jilov(m), kunle19, DocAdray(f), illegal7(m), DanNafada, blueprint77(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12