A video emerged online during the week showing some chiefs forcing a half Unclad man identified as one of the chiefs out of the palace for allegedly disrespecting the Oba.



The Oba has ordered an investigation into the alleged manhandling of the elderly man.



In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Desmond Agbama, the Oba dismissed the claim that the man was a Benin chief.



He also said that though the elderly man was found with “abominable objects,” he (Oba) never ordered him to be manhandled.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the man in question is not a chief in Benin Kingdom as has been ascribed to him.

“The man came to the palace in the company of those who had issues to resolve at the palace but he violated the norms of the Benin custom and tradition and was found carrying on his person abominable objects forbidden by Benin custom and tradition,” the statement read in part.

“At no time did the Oba order the man to be manhandled.



“The persons who escorted the man out of the palace may have over-reached themselves in their efforts to protect the tradition and culture of the Benin people and the sanctity of the palace. However, the Oba of Benin has ordered a full investigation into the incident,”‎ it added.

see person father po

The great Oba owes no human any explanation. 15 Likes 1 Share

These traditional rulers are more dictatorial in their affairs.... Thank you Oyibo for rescuing us from these modafokas. 28 Likes

“The man came to the palace in the company of those who had issues to resolve at the palace but he violated the norms of the Benin custom and tradition and was found carrying on his person abominable objects forbidden by Benin custom and tradition,” Probably he entered the palace with Charm(Juju). Probably he entered the palace with Charm(Juju).

That's why Africans will never see the dawn. What abominable objects if I may ask? Why can't it be mentioned or is it abominable to spurt it out from a holy tongue? It's high time we shade away ancient mentalities if we must move forward in this part of the world. Gone are the days when banishing is a threat, people are already banishing themselves out of this discombobulated country, talk of a small village with nothing to boost of. 33 Likes 4 Shares

This is why I hate tradition .



where I schooled in Ghana,one yeye girl reported me to their efia(king) na so I go the palace they greet good morning sir,remain small thing they for use me for sacrifice for going against their tradition,saying that i shouldn't greet a king like that and then I was asked to buy two fowl with try Jin to pacify the king which I later did. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Thought as much , my Oba don't do poo



I smell a rat. What is the abominable object he was carrying? 3 Likes 1 Share

This Oba is very stupid. An occultic Oba accusing another man of been diabolic.





Akpamu NwaAmaikpe fall on you. 20 Likes 2 Shares

This Oba of Benin get swagger........modernity don final land on the Benin throne.... 3 Likes 1 Share

That's good from HRM.

Kriz08:

The great Oba owes no human any explanation.

He is not a God my friend He is not a God my friend 37 Likes 1 Share

OBA looking frosh... 1 Like 2 Shares

Oba guy man 1 Like 2 Shares

Denial everywhere,even oba's office, i heard ikwerre pple originated from benin 3 Likes 1 Share

Power of social media.







Mockery of themselves and tradition.





Tradition my foot. 1 Like

oba of Benin is just trying to be relevant. No one has heard about him all this while. 3 Likes 1 Share

Kriz08:

The great Oba owes no human any explanation. What does that suppose to mean?

Is that how you think?

I'm afraid to live in the same country with your type.

The secret to the development and strength of all EU countries is law and order. Everyone is subject to laws and taxation even the makers. But here in our AU countries, people make laws for others and the makers becomes their god... Mtcheww What does that suppose to mean?Is that how you think?I'm afraid to live in the same country with your type.The secret to the development and strength of all EU countries is law and order. Everyone is subject to laws and taxation even the makers. But here in our AU countries, people make laws for others and the makers becomes their god... Mtcheww 7 Likes 1 Share

His rod... he used it to flog the Queen mercilessly besticality:

I smell a rat. What is the abominable object he was carrying? 3 Likes

modsfucker:

These traditional rulers are more dictatorial in their affairs.... Thank you Oyibo for rescuing us from these modafokas. at this point I no happy for oyinbo rescue o.. if to say we maintain our dictorship things for better pass this.. we are Africans we no dey hear word.. we like things hard at this point I no happy for oyinbo rescue o.. if to say we maintain our dictorship things for better pass this.. we are Africans we no dey hear word.. we like things hard 2 Likes

Kriz08:

The great Oba owes no human any explanation.

I hope you're not among those complaining over Buhari's administration?



Unbelievable! I hope you're not among those complaining over Buhari's administration?Unbelievable! 2 Likes

Kriz08:

The great Oba owes no human any explanation. Dey there dey deceive yourself oo..Na people like u dey carry tradition and custom for head...

Wonder why the black race is still backward? Dey there dey deceive yourself oo..Na people like u dey carry tradition and custom for head...Wonder why the black race is still backward? 3 Likes

Kriz08:

The great Oba owes no human any explanation.

Hmmmm Hmmmm

Make dem leave Oguigo the master forger matter for matthais. The guy na badooooo for land matter. We sabi am nor b today 1 Like