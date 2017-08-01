₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:54am
Guess the rodents will not have a place to invade again. Work has begun in earnest at the presidential villa in Abuja following the return of president Muhammadu Buhari. It was reported that the president will work from home after rodents damaged his official office during a more than 100-day overseas medical absence.
According to the president's media adviser Garba Shehu, the animals damaged furniture and air conditioning fittings in the president’s official Abuja office while he was in London receiving treatment.
Now, work has begun in major parts at the Aso Rock Villa.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/work-begins-presidential-villa-abuja-rats-infestation-photos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Joejonah(m): 11:56am
Nothing happened to those stone they are removing. It's shouldn't be Used as an excuse.
Buhari is still recuperating, we know. He can work from bed, kitchen and toilet. Nothing is wrong with that. We are in a zoo.
164 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:56am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by madridguy(m): 11:59am
Wailers over to you.
4 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Splashme: 12:03pm
BUHARI is just wasting Nigeria's scarce resources. After all the London trip expenses?
What value is this man adding to this country for god sake? He should resign and go die in his Daura village.
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by chiscodedon(m): 12:10pm
Scammers everywhere even in aso rock...keep deceiving the gullible
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:12pm
Vitamin Z
17 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by nNEOo(m): 12:15pm
Joejonah:
Vegetables where made to perish ......Some stupid will hail this national disgrace
These rats with iron tooth sef
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by lilmax(m): 12:18pm
lie......but let your lie make sense
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by clefstone(m): 12:21pm
did the rats destroy those interlocking bricks? Those rats must have titanium teeth
71 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by dokiOloye(m): 12:21pm
[sup][/sup]Zoo propaganda.
The rats attacked d interlock too?
9 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Rxpetite(f): 12:26pm
Lol
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:29pm
I thought they said the furniture's Nd some air conditioners? What's with the interlocking stones again? Abi the rats dey live inside there? Make una take am easy dey lie abeg
22 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by SLIDEwaxie(m): 12:35pm
Joejonah:mumu...
I know u all would eat the 'increase infestion' story. All they were doing is ensuring the office is free of bug and listening devices.
Learn politics
8 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by chemicalDisease: 12:42pm
BMC at work.
RATATTACK!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Bossontop(m): 12:48pm
Heheheh!!!! Its a super story.....
2 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Evablizin(f): 12:49pm
Another way to redirect money
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:50pm
SLIDEwaxie:. Calling him mumu is not fair. Tell him sorry pls
8 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Evablizin(f): 12:51pm
Joejonah:just kill me,no more fainting space abeg
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by AmadiAba: 12:52pm
"Hahahahaha... Nothing mega.
We dey Kampe" - Association of Aso Rock Rats Reply PMB
3 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Billyonaire: 1:12pm
Once upon a time, a so called Strong man was driven away from his office by rats. Common rats that is scared of cats. Behold a fake Lion King.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by kenny987(f): 1:12pm
Were the rats hiding under the interlocking stones? I can't understand this kind of 'work' o!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by greatermax77(m): 1:43pm
This people have finished all the lies in their dictionary, hence they brought rats into it.
Soon it will be cocoroaches
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by lordnaruto: 1:46pm
j
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by SmartMugu: 1:46pm
Oh, so the rich also have rats at home?
1 Like
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Rrankdonga(m): 1:46pm
madridguy:you people do not have any shame! Did the rats eat the interlocked tiles too? Y'all will go to any height for your lies. Some of you people need to be stoned, especially that demented soul sarrki
7 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by eleojo23: 1:46pm
So they are going to remove all those interlocking blocks and put them back just to show that they are working? Them no get work o...
Smh...
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Frenchfriez: 1:46pm
Wait oo, the rats also burrowed tunnels across the villa?
PhotoOp government, anything to keep their BMC morons busy is ok.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by StopBanningMyEx: 1:46pm
Nonsense!
1 Like
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by Kobicove(m): 1:47pm
Some people are about to make millions from this contract
9 Likes
|Re: Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos by EmperorLee(m): 1:47pm
These people just dey monkey us. Rats fall on them, again
3 Likes
