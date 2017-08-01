Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos (21807 Views)

According to the president's media adviser Garba Shehu, the animals damaged furniture and air conditioning fittings in the president’s official Abuja office while he was in London receiving treatment.



Now, work has begun in major parts at the Aso Rock Villa.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/work-begins-presidential-villa-abuja-rats-infestation-photos.html

Nothing happened to those stone they are removing. It's shouldn't be Used as an excuse.



Buhari is still recuperating, we know. He can work from bed, kitchen and toilet. Nothing is wrong with that. We are in a zoo. 164 Likes 15 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Wailers over to you. 4 Likes

BUHARI is just wasting Nigeria's scarce resources. After all the London trip expenses?



What value is this man adding to this country for god sake? He should resign and go die in his Daura village. 50 Likes 1 Share

Scammers everywhere even in aso rock...keep deceiving the gullible 15 Likes 2 Shares

Vitamin Z 17 Likes

Joejonah:

Nothing happened to those stone they are removing. It's shouldn't be Used as an excuse.



Buhari is still recuperating, we know. He can work from bed, kitchen and toilet. Nothing is wrong with that. We are in a zoo.











Vegetables where made to perish ......Some stupid will hail this national disgrace



These rats with iron tooth sef Vegetables where made to perish ......Some stupid will hail this national disgraceThese rats with iron tooth sef 25 Likes 1 Share

lie......but let your lie make sense 2 Likes 1 Share

did the rats destroy those interlocking bricks? Those rats must have titanium teeth 71 Likes 4 Shares

[sup][/sup]Zoo propaganda.

The rats attacked d interlock too? 9 Likes

Lol 44 Likes 4 Shares

I thought they said the furniture's Nd some air conditioners? What's with the interlocking stones again? Abi the rats dey live inside there? Make una take am easy dey lie abeg 22 Likes

Joejonah:

Nothing happened to those stone they are removing. It's shouldn't be Used as an excuse.



Buhari is still recuperating, we know. He can work from bed, kitchen and toilet. Nothing is wrong with that. We are in a zoo. mumu...





I know u all would eat the 'increase infestion' story. All they were doing is ensuring the office is free of bug and listening devices.



Learn politics mumu...I know u all would eat the 'increase infestion' story. All they were doing is ensuring the office is free of bug and listening devices.Learn politics 8 Likes

BMC at work.

RATATTACK! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Heheheh!!!! Its a super story..... 2 Likes





Another way to redirect money Another way to redirect money 5 Likes 1 Share

SLIDEwaxie:

mumu...





I know u all would eat the 'increase infestion' story. All they were doing is ensuring the office is free of bug and listening devices.



Learn politics . Calling him mumu is not fair. Tell him sorry pls . Calling him mumu is not fair. Tell him sorry pls 8 Likes

Joejonah:

Nothing happened to those stone they are removing. It's shouldn't be Used as an excuse.



Buhari is still recuperating, we know. He can work from bed, kitchen and toilet. Nothing is wrong with that. We are in a zoo. just kill me,no more fainting space abeg just kill me,no more fainting space abeg 8 Likes 2 Shares





We dey Kampe" - Association of Aso Rock Rats Reply PMB



Once upon a time, a so called Strong man was driven away from his office by rats. Common rats that is scared of cats. Behold a fake Lion King. 16 Likes 1 Share

Were the rats hiding under the interlocking stones? I can't understand this kind of 'work' o! 8 Likes 1 Share

This people have finished all the lies in their dictionary, hence they brought rats into it.

Soon it will be cocoroaches 2 Likes 1 Share

j

Oh, so the rich also have rats at home? 1 Like

madridguy:

Wailers over to you. you people do not have any shame! Did the rats eat the interlocked tiles too? Y'all will go to any height for your lies. Some of you people need to be stoned, especially that demented soul sarrki you people do not have any shame! Did the rats eat the interlocked tiles too? Y'all will go to any height for your lies. Some of you people need to be stoned, especially that demented soul sarrki 7 Likes

So they are going to remove all those interlocking blocks and put them back just to show that they are working? Them no get work o...



Smh... 16 Likes 1 Share



PhotoOp government, anything to keep their BMC morons busy is ok. Wait oo, the rats also burrowed tunnels across the villa?PhotoOp government, anything to keep their BMC morons busy is ok. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense! 1 Like

Some people are about to make millions from this contract 9 Likes