The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by erylett2: 12:07pm
Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United will learn their Champions League fate when the draw for the group stage takes place on Thursday evening.
Spread between pots 1 and 3, the five English clubs could easily face some of Europe’s very best teams at this early stage, yet there is a possibility the draw could be also kind to them.
Here’s a run through of the possible best and worst case scenarios they could end up with…
(Despite being weak on paper, Celtic have often raised their game against English clubs in the Champions League in the past and will be one opponent all five will wish to avoid)
Chelsea
Best: Porto, Anderlecht, Maribor
Chelsea have faced both Porto and Maribor in the Champions League with success in the past and so coming up against either again is unlikely to cause concern.
Worst: Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Qarabag
The thin squad cannot really afford to be stretched much further, and so adding a long return trip to Azerbaijan into the mix for an away game against Qarabag would be one to avoid.
Tottenham Hotspur
Best: Benfica, Sevilla, CSKA Moscow
Tottenham could potentially be matched with CSKA Moscow again, a team they know first-hand to be beatable after winning home and away against the Russians at this stage last season.
Worst: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord
Spurs could find themselves in a group with the reigning champions and the club that just broke the world transfer record to sign Neymar if things really go against them in the draw.
Manchester City
Best: Benfica, Anderlecht, Maribor
If Portuguese champions Benfica are the toughest team Manchester City will face, Pep Guardiola’s team should have every confidence of progressing without much issue.
Worst: Bayern Munich, Roma, Feyenoord
City fans are surely sick to the back teeth of being drawn with Bayern Munich in the group stage and, their obvious quality aside, will be keen on seeing someone new come out of the bag.
Liverpool
Best: Spartak Moscow, Porto, Maribor
A trip to Moscow isn’t ideal, but the Russian champions are the weakest on paper in pot one and it would allow Liverpool to avoid Sevilla from pot 2, victors in the 2016 Europa League final.
Worst: Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
Barcelona may be weakened, but former Reds star Luis Suarez could easily do serious damage to his old team. There is also the potential embarrassment of being beaten by RB Leipzig.
Manchester United
Best: Monaco, Anderlecht, Maribor
Manchester United have struggled when faced with Benfica in the past, so maybe being in the same group as a Monaco team weakened by a summer of departures might be a better option.
Worst: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CSKA Moscow
Mourinho’s team have already been beaten by Real Madrid once this season in the UEFA Super Cup and surely won’t fancy a trip to Moscow after all of last season’s Europa League travelling.
Source: https://www.socializee.net/assessing-best-worst-case-scenarios-for-the-5-english-clubs-ahead-of-champions-league-group-draw/
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Remimadrid(m): 12:40pm
Give me anybody in the premier league, even Man city, all na handicap to me. I go give them one goal down and still win.
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by tobtap: 1:29pm
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Narldon(f): 1:29pm
ARSENAL IS MISSING?
OH I FORGOT....
THEY WERE NOT INVITED
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by MurderEnglish(m): 1:29pm
before I am man u fan, den, the selled my boy c.ronaldo. I vexed go Bakkar, dey selled my boy neyhman, I vexed com dey hate football. I learn small something, I will not die and be supportive team I will just supportive player.
Player I supportive
Messi (lion)
Ronaldo (2nd Messi)
Neyhman (shakara boy)
Pogba (shine shine)
Modric
Ramos
Harzack
Rash Ford
Tha Monaco fly boy mmbape
Suarez
Benzene
Lacasera
Harry cane
Kante(my village boy)
Dem reached 100 I kannot mension all
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by oshe11(m): 1:29pm
Bring On Any team......
Chelsea wud still top our group
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by free2ryhme: 1:30pm
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by oribi(m): 1:30pm
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:30pm
KTBFFH
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by anykey(f): 1:30pm
where is arsenal?
let me predict, bayern will get a fairly difficult group
go out in the first round
draw arsenal in the europa round of 16
beat arsenal blue and black (10 -2 )
and.... arsenal fans will start their annual chant
###wengerout
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by kennynelcon(m): 1:31pm
PSG is no threat to UTD
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by lawrenzi: 1:31pm
PSG and CSK Moscow is no big deal trust me
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by oshe11(m): 1:31pm
Arsenal Fans pls ignore this thread......
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by HIRAETH(f): 1:31pm
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by EmperorLee(m): 1:31pm
If dem born all of una well, make one of una no win that champions league come England. Sheybi una say make i no go disgrace una again, now i dey Europa dey spy una.
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Tonymegabush1(m): 1:31pm
I see England winning dis very CL
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by EmperorLee(m): 1:32pm
anykey:
In you arse
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by awoo47: 1:33pm
psg hv really upgraded my heart jus dey skip if i see am. Liverpool yansh go open lyk fowl jus wish we went for europa
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by anykey(f): 1:34pm
EmperorLee:
move ahead
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by 1miccza: 1:35pm
EmperorLee:
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by maysimsimple(m): 1:35pm
Pls bro, I don't wanna laugh... Una too funny for here nairalanders..
author=EmperorLee post=59782808]If dem born all of una well, make one of una no win that champions league come England. Sheybi una say make i no go disgrace una again, now i dey Europa dey spy una. [/quote]
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by rolyboyu: 1:36pm
i pity arsenal fans main while up UNITED
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by maxit2(m): 1:36pm
Remimadrid:
Chelsea will beat you hands down. We know how to take care of Spanish teams. Ask Barca.
We handled them even at their peak (Eto, Iniesta, Ronaldinho, Messi, e.t.c)
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by bastien: 1:37pm
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by maxit2(m): 1:39pm
MurderEnglish:
Arjen Robben
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by skarlett(f): 1:40pm
oshe11:
cc
Iamkingzlee
Emperorlee I couldn't help myself
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Nltaliban(m): 1:41pm
Tonymegabush1:
Only if uefa would allow you to combine all your teams together
Spain all the way
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by maxiuc(m): 1:41pm
awoo47:as in if Liverpool no buy players their yansh no open like fowl own
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by DrDope(m): 1:41pm
MurderEnglish:YOU'RE BOORING
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by jericco1(m): 1:42pm
Chelsea will go far.
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Ximenez(m): 1:43pm
Barca are so desperate now, looking for Neymar's replacement. You might want to consider Nani to complete the MSN trident again.
Re: The Best & Worst Case Scenarios For The 5 English Clubs Ahead Of Champions by Kaybaba5(m): 1:45pm
Chelsea is not afraid of any team
