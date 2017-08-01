₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by zoba88: 1:00pm
As shared by Movement on Facebook.....
'Ofe Nene
So this how the life of our brother and comrade Samuel Mayomi was cut short by his own brothers in Ugborodo community?
Comrade Samuel Mayomi was not holding any community position that should warrant this barbaric act that cut short his life in its prime. Comrade Samuel Mayomi death can never be swept under the carpet.
Our comrade and Lion, those who murdered you right inside your own fatherland, will never go unpunished.
RIP our peace ambassador'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/08/niger-delta-man-after-their-boat-was.html?m=1
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by Luckylife(m): 1:10pm
Too much killings in this government
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by ufuosman(m): 1:23pm
RIP
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by babyfaceafrica: 1:26pm
Sad..our enemies are within
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by doctimonyeka(m): 1:29pm
Rest in peace... It's a crazy world..
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by RIPEnglish: 2:39pm
I hope they catched the peoples who came to did this attack.
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by maklelemakukula(m): 2:39pm
why are people so wicked. People are barbaric
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by GCFR95(m): 2:39pm
RIP Bro!
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by TINALETC3(f): 2:40pm
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by DBossNG(m): 2:40pm
RIP!
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by Agimor(m): 2:40pm
2lateBiafra:Can you be this inhumane?
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by 2lateBiafra: 2:41pm
BETTER
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by pautex: 2:42pm
NIGER DELTA MAN
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by IloveTrump: 2:42pm
Nigerian military been killing Niger delta youth, buhari. it will never b well with you.
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by Edu3Again: 2:43pm
na Nigeria's divide and conquer technique oh.
The Lazy North just wants to keep on sucking the Niger Delta oil
2lateBiafra:this idiot is rejoicing over a man whose land feeds him,imagine
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by Thatlonevoice(m): 2:43pm
Rip to the dead.. the perpetrators should be caught...
in lai Mohammad's voice.. we have caught them already
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by lakeside30: 2:44pm
RIPEnglish:
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by DOWASKYJ: 2:44pm
VERY SAD.SO SAD WHAT WE DO TO OURSELVES. RIP
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by marooh(m): 2:44pm
Continue shouting one nigeria till thunder blast you!....
Na. My mind I talk ooo
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by lakeside30: 2:45pm
i
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by Partnerbiz3: 2:46pm
Rip
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by kingxsamz(m): 2:47pm
chai
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by robosky02(m): 2:48pm
na wao
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by agbonkamen(f): 2:51pm
What are we fighting for why so much hatred. Rip
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by cytell56: 2:52pm
zoba88:
APC - Government of Killings
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by yhungbrowhne(m): 2:54pm
anoda death Nigeria y.
|Re: Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) by veacea: 2:55pm
Naija
