We lost soldiers and four CTJF members. The troops were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Konduga yesterday, leaving many wounded on both sides. As our troops approached the desolate village, the terrorists opened fire on the convoys," said the source.



Not again.Thought we ve technically defeated bokoharam. Where is lie Muhammed when u need him? 3 Likes

Not again.Thought we ve technically defeated bokoharam. Where is lie Muhammed when u need him?

We defeated them social medially. We defeated them social medially. 6 Likes

Under the very watch of the lion king? 4 Likes

If it is to monitor on social media, they will be fuming through their ass!!



If it to shoot IPBOS, they will be forming bad gang



If it to lie that Boko Haram has been destroyed, they will be claiming senior men!



Foolish useless senseless Military assholes!! lolPerfectIf it is to monitor on social media, they will be fuming through their ass!!If it to shoot IPBOS, they will be forming bad gangIf it to lie that Boko Haram has been destroyed, they will be claiming senior men!Foolish useless senseless Military assholes!! 8 Likes

so this bokoharam is still bomb our soldiers, now they will said & lied they has kill them all.

I see bokoharam as nemesis

Not again

IBB.... U NEVER TIRE?? NA BUHARI WEE DE OOO.. NO BE JONATHAN OO..

NA DADDY BUBUU

Na like this we wan dey dey? 2 Likes

I am sick and tired of our military personnel dying because of these useless imbeciles called BOKO HARAM, 1 Like

boko haram should be permanently defeated,Nigeria army should do well by unmasking and monitoring the sponsors of this deadly blood sucking group,as it stands there is still much work to be done. 1 Like

chai...R.IP to the our gallant men

chai...R.IP to the our gallant men..it shall never be the sponsors of this book haram

Na wa o I wonder when this well end

Technically defeated indeed. Where is Lai Mohammad? Garba Sheun seems to be the Mr Lai in town now. Bunch of clueless idiots.

Burutai has been compromised. He should be changed, simple.

Buhari's boys

for how long wud these upandan continue

Please, somebody should assist me,

what does "technically defeated" mean self?

At this juncture, is it suffice us to conclude that our nation's security system is incapable of permanently defeating this Boko Haram menace?



Well, we are watching.

So sad the evil APC played stupid politics with the BH issue but with no iota of clue on how to solve it.Anyway they created it for political propaganda so let them enjoy it to the fullest.Meanwhile the Nigerian military being decimated with reckless abandon are rather obese with how to gag the social media-useless entity. 1 Like

wey dey Nigerian military wey wan monitor social media posts wey dey Nigerian military wey wan monitor social media posts

APC government is just a planned and progressive disaster APC government is just a planned and progressive disaster

