|Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by odutolasodiq(m): 2:16pm
An ambush by Boko Haram terrorists in Meleri, a village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, has resulted in scores of fatalities, a security source told SaharaReporters. Victims of the ambush, which occurred at about 11 am on Wednesday, included soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). According to the source, who is not authorized to speak to journalists, the troops were attacked while undertaking a trip from Konduga town, the local government headquarters, to Kawuri, a few kilometers from Meleri.
We lost soldiers and four CTJF members. The troops were ambushed by terrorists on their way to Konduga yesterday, leaving many wounded on both sides. As our troops approached the desolate village, the terrorists opened fire on the convoys," said the source.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/08/24/borno-scores-feared-killed-boko-haram-terrorists-ambush-nigerian-army-troops
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:18pm
Not again.Thought we ve technically defeated bokoharam. Where is lie Muhammed when u need him?
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Josephjnr(m): 2:20pm
JONNYSPUTE:
We defeated them social medially.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by PehaKaso: 2:20pm
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Chubhie: 2:23pm
Under the very watch of the lion king?
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by analyst9: 2:38pm
okay
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by BiafranBushBoy: 2:40pm
lol
Perfect
If it is to monitor on social media, they will be fuming through their ass!!
If it to shoot IPBOS, they will be forming bad gang
If it to lie that Boko Haram has been destroyed, they will be claiming senior men!
Foolish useless senseless Military assholes!!
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by RIPEnglish: 2:40pm
so this bokoharam is still bomb our soldiers, now they will said & lied they has kill them all.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by CaptainGOOD: 2:42pm
I see bokoharam as nemesis
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Crystalline(f): 2:42pm
Not again
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Thatlonevoice(m): 2:42pm
IBB.... U NEVER TIRE?? NA BUHARI WEE DE OOO.. NO BE JONATHAN OO..
NA DADDY BUBUU
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Phunox(m): 2:42pm
Na like this we wan dey dey?
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by GCFR95(m): 2:42pm
I am sick and tired of our military personnel dying because of these useless imbeciles called BOKO HARAM,
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by magoo10: 2:42pm
boko haram should be permanently defeated,Nigeria army should do well by unmasking and monitoring the sponsors of this deadly blood sucking group,as it stands there is still much work to be done.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by DONADAMS(m): 2:42pm
chai...R.IP to the our gallant men
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Gucciboss: 2:42pm
PehaKaso:Haa
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by DONADAMS(m): 2:43pm
chai...R.IP to the our gallant men..it shall never be the sponsors of this book haram
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by emmanude: 2:43pm
Na wa o I wonder when this well end
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by veacea: 2:43pm
Haaa
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by besticality: 2:43pm
Technically defeated indeed. Where is Lai Mohammad? Garba Sheun seems to be the Mr Lai in town now. Bunch of clueless idiots.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by michoim(m): 2:43pm
Burutai has been compromised. He should be changed, simple.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Moneyyy: 2:43pm
Buhari's boys
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by efizyboy47(m): 2:44pm
for how long wud these upandan continue
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Mavrick2012: 2:44pm
Please, somebody should assist me,
what does "technically defeated" mean self?
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by SaiNigeria: 2:44pm
g
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by CheeBoo(m): 2:44pm
At this juncture, is it suffice us to conclude that our nation's security system is incapable of permanently defeating this Boko Haram menace?
Well, we are watching.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Paperwhite(m): 2:44pm
So sad the evil APC played stupid politics with the BH issue but with no iota of clue on how to solve it.Anyway they created it for political propaganda so let them enjoy it to the fullest.Meanwhile the Nigerian military being decimated with reckless abandon are rather obese with how to gag the social media-useless entity.
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by free2ryhme: 2:44pm
odutolasodiq:
wey dey Nigerian military wey wan monitor social media posts
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Marvellouzkk(f): 2:44pm
He said it
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Evablizin(f): 2:45pm
APC government is just a planned and progressive disaster
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by eddieguru(m): 2:45pm
haa
|Re: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Soldiers In Borno, Scores Feared Killed by Goddygee(m): 2:45pm
This BK Mata tire me sef, Just concerned on how Military causalities are often more than BK, and our oga say we don defeat them technically...
