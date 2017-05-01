₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Tiwaz2: 3:16pm
Thousands of Muslim faithful from the 7 states of northwest on Thursday converged in Kano for special prayer session and rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.
http://www.ngyab.com/2017/08/buhari-supporters-shut-kano-hold-prayers-rally-photos/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Truckpusher(m): 3:21pm
Jobless mofos
34 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 3:25pm
the main reason Adamu Adamu lower the university cut off marks.... Jobless mediocre
42 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Macelliot(m): 3:30pm
Buhari cannot pull half of the crowd Nnamdi Kanu pulls.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by tuniski: 3:30pm
Yorubaangel:Your head is very correct jare!
30 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by peteregwu(m): 3:32pm
Yorubaangel:
I think I like the new university cut off marks, it is okay for everyone. Let the opportunity be for everyone, and after they are admitted it is left for them to perform creditably well and if not, they would be rusticated. So let it be.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Aufbauh(m): 3:34pm
This mammoth crowd is only in his absentia yet, wonder what it will be when the nnuku umonwu(the big masquerade) President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR will appear himself.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by peteregwu(m): 3:34pm
As for those people protesting, this is the reason I wouldn't vote for any northern Muslim again. I discover that they are just mediocres which is the cause of Nigeria's backwardness today.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 3:36pm
peteregwu:is there space for everyone The opportunity can never be for everyone hence, it is better if the little opportunity is meant for our best brains
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by babyfaceafrica: 3:40pm
God bless Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by peteregwu(m): 3:43pm
Yorubaangel:
I understand what you mean, but allow it to be until they enter na. One thing is certain that no university in the south and West would prefer those of higher mark to those of lower mark. It's the university that would determine the fate of those with lower marks and not jamb.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by gberra: 3:46pm
I cannot but pity Kwankwanso. Kano had been on locked down for Buhari since the days of Usman Dan fodio.
PMB/PYO
Let's KILL Corruption!
Let's DEFEAT Terrorism!
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Theleutenant: 3:46pm
Aufbauh:. Audu,i thought you said your mum is Igbo?
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by truth4u: 3:49pm
These all showed that we are not one.... We should all go separate ways... They love theirs and we love ours... Two can never walk and work together unless they agree....we do not agree with them... Let come together and go our separate ways, period
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 3:52pm
peteregwu:I understand your point but how about the universities in the North? Don't you know that majority of their products will soon flood our civil service in the name of quota system why can't we have uniform Qualification since we shall all be subjected to uniform conditions after schooling
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Arda1000(m): 4:00pm
Black monsters
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by arinzeejikonye(m): 4:02pm
An observation,
Ganduje of kano has kept to his promise of replicating the artificial Street pillars of ambiance in owerri as was advised by rochas,
Look closely below and see the similarities.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:07pm
Theleutenant:That one na agbo ki
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:09pm
It's the season of who can pull the biggest crowd - PMB in the north vs NK in the south east...let the battle begin...
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:13pm
Anytime FFK and Fayose, (coordinators of the Pigs) Open Their Mouth To Abuse President Buhari, PDP loses 100000 notherners Votes!
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:15pm
TheShopKeeper:
Nnamdi is a Criminal being followed by brainwashed miscreants!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Joejonah(m): 4:15pm
After this rally and prayers they will still go about their begging business. Cow milk is dangerous for your health
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by KevinDein: 4:24pm
truth4u:True
And that is why they told you without mincing words to go back to your land. I still haven't seen you moved back anyway
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:26pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by fyneguy: 4:29pm
Some people are always sad when they see such pictures as these
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by KevinDein: 4:30pm
Yorubaangel:Yeah right. Like the fantastic products y'all have churned out have managed to make any significant difference in the southern states.
Don't get it twisted, we all know how you Southerners get your 'high " points. Yeah, you get that right; with the help of the many special centers that litter southern Nigeria.
You have no moral right to point fingers at others.
https://www.google.com.ng/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/05/malpractice-10000-candidates-caught-anambra-says-jamb-2/&ved=0ahUKEwjSvLylmvDVAhVPbVAKHRUCCK0QFggjMAA&usg=AFQjCNElSmOYWxyxDcSoIk72tnDPh9jZKw
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by rabonni(m): 4:34pm
They need the prayers more than him.
Hope they can all send their kids abroad for school and spend 103days in uk for medical attention.
My father my father give this people brain
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Angelb4: 4:34pm
And they'll say he doesn't have followers again
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 4:34pm
na der Kano na, der Kano der problem
|Re: Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) by fk001: 4:35pm
Long live PMB
You will live long to tackle corruption for us
2 Likes
