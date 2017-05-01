Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Supporters Shut Down Kano As They Hold Prayers And Rally For Him (photos) (8269 Views)

Thousands of Muslim faithful from the 7 states of northwest on Thursday converged in Kano for special prayer session and rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The participating states are Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna.



The prayer session was held at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium



Many Islamic Scholars, politicians, top government officials and hundreds of members of Civil Society Organisations, Students' unions and other non-governmental organisations were in attendance.





The mammoth crowd later matched to Kano State Government House where Governor Ganduje addressed them.

Jobless mofos 34 Likes

the main reason Adamu Adamu lower the university cut off marks.... Jobless mediocre 42 Likes

Buhari cannot pull half of the crowd Nnamdi Kanu pulls. 15 Likes 1 Share

the main reason Adamu Adamu lower the university cut off marks.... Jobless mediocre Your head is very correct jare! Your head is very correct jare! 30 Likes

I think I like the new university cut off marks, it is okay for everyone. Let the opportunity be for everyone, and after they are admitted it is left for them to perform creditably well and if not, they would be rusticated. So let it be. I think I like the new university cut off marks, it is okay for everyone. Let the opportunity be for everyone, and after they are admitted it is left for them to perform creditably well and if not, they would be rusticated. So let it be. 7 Likes

This mammoth crowd is only in his absentia yet, wonder what it will be when the nnuku umonwu(the big masquerade) President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR will appear himself. 9 Likes 1 Share

As for those people protesting, this is the reason I wouldn't vote for any northern Muslim again. I discover that they are just mediocres which is the cause of Nigeria's backwardness today. 14 Likes 1 Share

is there space for everyone The opportunity can never be for everyone hence, it is better if the little opportunity is meant for our best brains is there space for everyoneThe opportunity can never be for everyone hence, it is better if the little opportunity is meant for our best brains 4 Likes

God bless Nigeria 1 Like

I understand what you mean, but allow it to be until they enter na. One thing is certain that no university in the south and West would prefer those of higher mark to those of lower mark. It's the university that would determine the fate of those with lower marks and not jamb. I understand what you mean, but allow it to be until they enter na. One thing is certain that no university in the south and West would prefer those of higher mark to those of lower mark. It's the university that would determine the fate of those with lower marks and not jamb. 1 Like

I cannot but pity Kwankwanso. Kano had been on locked down for Buhari since the days of Usman Dan fodio.









PMB/PYO

Let's KILL Corruption!



Let's DEFEAT Terrorism! 10 Likes

This mammoth crowd is only in his absentia yet, wonder what it will be when the nnuku umonwu(the big masquerade) President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR will appear himself. . Audu,i thought you said your mum is Igbo? . Audu,i thought you said your mum is Igbo? 3 Likes

These all showed that we are not one.... We should all go separate ways... They love theirs and we love ours... Two can never walk and work together unless they agree....we do not agree with them... Let come together and go our separate ways, period 2 Likes

I understand what you mean, but allow it to be until they enter na. One thing is certain that no university in the south and West would prefer those of higher mark to those of lower mark. It's the university that would determine the fate of those with lower marks and not jamb. I understand your point but how about the universities in the North? Don't you know that majority of their products will soon flood our civil service in the name of quota system why can't we have uniform Qualification since we shall all be subjected to uniform conditions after schooling I understand your point but how about the universities in the North? Don't you know that majority of their products will soon flood our civil service in the name of quota systemwhy can't we have uniform Qualification since we shall all be subjected to uniform conditions after schooling 5 Likes 1 Share

Black monsters 1 Like

An observation,



Ganduje of kano has kept to his promise of replicating the artificial Street pillars of ambiance in owerri as was advised by rochas,



Look closely below and see the similarities. 1 Like

. Audu,i thought you said your mum is Igbo? That one na agbo ki That one na agbo ki 1 Like

It's the season of who can pull the biggest crowd - PMB in the north vs NK in the south east...let the battle begin...

Anytime FFK and Fayose, (coordinators of the Pigs) Open Their Mouth To Abuse President Buhari, PDP loses 100000 notherners Votes! 7 Likes 3 Shares

Nnamdi is a Criminal being followed by brainwashed miscreants! 7 Likes 1 Share

After this rally and prayers they will still go about their begging business. Cow milk is dangerous for your health 2 Likes

These all showed that we are not one.... We should all go separate ways... They love theirs and we love ours... Two can never walk and work together unless they agree....we do not agree with them... Let come together and go our separate ways, period True

And that is why they told you without mincing words to go back to your land. I still haven't seen you moved back anyway TrueAnd that is why they told you without mincing words to go back to your land. I still haven't seen you moved back anyway 3 Likes

lalasticlala

Some people are always sad when they see such pictures as these 1 Like

Don't get it twisted, we all know how you Southerners get your 'high " points. Yeah, you get that right; with the help of the many special centers that litter southern Nigeria.



You have no moral right to point fingers at others.



https://www.google.com.ng/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/05/malpractice-10000-candidates-caught-anambra-says-jamb-2/&ved=0ahUKEwjSvLylmvDVAhVPbVAKHRUCCK0QFggjMAA&usg=AFQjCNElSmOYWxyxDcSoIk72tnDPh9jZKw Yeah right. Like the fantastic products y'all have churned out have managed to make any significant difference in the southern states.Don't get it twisted, we all know how you Southerners get your 'high " points. Yeah, you get that right; with the help of the many special centers that litter southern Nigeria.You have no moral right to point fingers at others. 3 Likes 1 Share

They need the prayers more than him.







Hope they can all send their kids abroad for school and spend 103days in uk for medical attention.



My father my father give this people brain 2 Likes

And they'll say he doesn't have followers again

na der Kano na, der Kano der problem