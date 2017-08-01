Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works (3869 Views)

Davido has been accused of ‘stealing’ the production for his record, ‘Pere’ featuring Young Thug and Rae Sremmund.





Producer HOD , is currently ranting on Twitter accusing of Davido not giving him credit and using his works without compensation.

‘Pere’ was released under Davido’s new deal, Sony Music Entertainment International Limited and the production credit was given to DJ Mustard,

In HOD’s words,

“Only for me to press play on Davido’s new song last night and I hear the same bleeping song Dammy Krane recorded with me in 2015! Why??”

HOD tweeted:



“How long will upcoming producers be stepped upon? So because I am not known, you gave the song to Davido and my beat to DJ Mustard?”

“I have well documented proof by the way. Shame on Sony for not being professional about this too. I’m sure they felt this was just another unknown African producer,”.





HOD claimed that the Original Pere version was recorded with Dammy Krane in 2015.

HOD has worked with Olamide ,

Reekado Banks , Ayo Jay and BOJ .

HOD also tweeted more evidence below…









Source: http://360jamng.net/producer-hod-calls-out-davido-dammy-krane-for-stealing-his-works/

Davido and Song/Beats Plagiarism scandal ehn..

Attention seeker's every where, wait for Davidos thugs coming for your ass, you know how they beat people. 1 Like 1 Share

that's how they will be stealing somebody's shine...

what's wrong with that dammy krane sef?...

The pere song gan no sweet sef. 4 Likes

OBO steal someone's work keh!!!!!



I can't believe this!



Black Face should help Him out.

OBO will also compensate you.



Music industry like alaba market

? how is this davidos problem.. deal with dammy krane not david so? how is this davidos problem.. deal with dammy krane not david

The pere song gan no sweet sef. iamVirus:

Dammy Krane and problems these days Na you create post na you carry first to comment and you wan make heaven, tell me how?



Abeg allow Dammy Crane to recover from his jail term. I'm sure he's still suffering from PTSD.

For once, I thought the HOD means Head of Department

HOD davido don show you street,.. but has dem don steal dat one!...Record another one na! dnt be lazy bro

NOTED robber caught what next Oga catcher money /what?

HOD fuvk up the beat

dammy krane and problem be like monkey and banana

Oga go Sidan somewhere joo 1 Like

In naija pipo dnt get credit for others for using their work be it..projects..books..music.videos..even here on nairaland.too bad 1 Like

Na so so thieves most of these artistes dem be, they get labelled all the time. 1 Like

What else is the "Frog voice" good at? Am sure Dammy krane probably sold it to him. him part for d song no kukuma sweet na rae stremund make the song sweet... #TeamStarboyWoldwide 3 Likes

Dammy krane gave it to davido.....but it is very good you are voice out. They need to pay for it.