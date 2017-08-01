₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by iamVirus(m): 3:17pm
Davido has been accused of ‘stealing’ the production for his record, ‘Pere’ featuring Young Thug and Rae Sremmund.
Producer HOD , is currently ranting on Twitter accusing of Davido not giving him credit and using his works without compensation.
‘Pere’ was released under Davido’s new deal, Sony Music Entertainment International Limited and the production credit was given to DJ Mustard,
In HOD’s words,
“Only for me to press play on Davido’s new song last night and I hear the same bleeping song Dammy Krane recorded with me in 2015! Why??”HOD tweeted:
HOD claimed that the Original Pere version was recorded with Dammy Krane in 2015.
HOD has worked with Olamide ,
Reekado Banks , Ayo Jay and BOJ .
HOD also tweeted more evidence below…
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by iamVirus(m): 3:17pm
Dammy Krane and problems these days
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:36pm
nawa oo
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by herzern(m): 4:46pm
Davido and Song/Beats Plagiarism scandal ehn..
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by talk2archy: 4:47pm
Attention seeker's every where, wait for Davidos thugs coming for your ass, you know how they beat people.
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by kingxsamz(m): 4:47pm
that's how they will be stealing somebody's shine...
what's wrong with that dammy krane sef?...
The pere song gan no sweet sef.
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by somrecords(m): 4:47pm
E de pain me
Yes
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by joyfavour(f): 4:47pm
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by Aplaudez(m): 4:47pm
OBO steal someone's work keh!!!!!
I can't believe this!
Funkeeeeeeeee
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by 01mcfadden(m): 4:47pm
Black Face should help Him out.
OBO will also compensate you.
Wizzy right now,
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by cr7rooney10(m): 4:47pm
Music industry like alaba market
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by Jaytecq(m): 4:48pm
nah today.... is a norm my guy
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by opecity: 4:48pm
so? how is this davidos problem.. deal with dammy krane not david
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by ojutiku1: 4:48pm
joyfavour:
talk2archy:
kingxsamz:
iamVirus:Na you create post na you carry first to comment and you wan make heaven, tell me how?
Book space wella
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by NobleAngell(f): 4:49pm
Abeg allow Dammy Crane to recover from his jail term. I'm sure he's still suffering from PTSD.
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by Franco93: 4:49pm
For once, I thought the HOD means Head of Department
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by Marvelous101: 4:49pm
HOD davido don show you street,.. but has dem don steal dat one!...Record another one na! dnt be lazy bro
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by coldsummer: 4:49pm
Oh im too old for this fresh stuupidity
Stealing
Davido
Wizkid
2face
Face
Buhari
Please let me enjoy my coffee in peace
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by jerryBoss1(m): 4:49pm
NOTED robber caught what next Oga catcher money /what?
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by bolex04(m): 4:50pm
Oga go Sudan somewhere joo
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by ClassCaptain(m): 4:50pm
HOD fuvk up the beat
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by mofeoluwadassah(f): 4:50pm
dammy krane and problem be like monkey and banana
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by bolex04(m): 4:50pm
Oga go Sidan somewhere joo
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by Sirjohn84(m): 4:51pm
In naija pipo dnt get credit for others for using their work be it..projects..books..music.videos..even here on nairaland.too bad
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by BarakOkenny(m): 4:51pm
Na so so thieves most of these artistes dem be, they get labelled all the time.
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:51pm
Got nothing to say
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by Goddygee(m): 4:52pm
What else is the "Frog voice" good at? Am sure Dammy krane probably sold it to him. him part for d song no kukuma sweet na rae stremund make the song sweet... #TeamStarboyWoldwide
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by kingxsamz(m): 4:52pm
ojutiku1:
no be me create post na
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by jonbellion(m): 4:52pm
We don't care
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by godchildjayboy(m): 4:52pm
Dammy krane gave it to davido.....but it is very good you are voice out. They need to pay for it.
|Re: ‘Pere’: HOD Calls Out Davido & Dammy Krane For "Stealing" His Works by yungmoney447(m): 4:54pm
Davido stop associating ur self with dammy krane you won't hear....see wetin he don do to you nw...wizzy will be lyk and dis guy called dammy said i stole his concept back then...so who is d thief nw....
