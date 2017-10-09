₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by WotzupNG: 10:09am
Below is a picture of Dammy Krane in a private jet. Recall that he was arrested in America months back after a private jet he boarded was hired with stolen credit cards.
Well, with the case over his shoulders, the Singer is back home to his music business and going on tours. He posted a picture of himself in a jet and had fans wondering if he’s back to the credit card scam business.
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by WotzupNG: 10:10am
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by PROPUNTER(m): 10:11am
Instead of this Boy will work on how to improve his music career , his busy forming Big Shotz . Hushpuppi wey no be musician better pass this mofo..
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by thesicilian: 10:26am
He hasn't learnt his lessons. Next time its Guantanamo Bay...
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by powerfulengine: 10:31am
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by deb303(f): 10:35am
yeyebrity n fakie life...mtchwwww
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by newsynews: 11:00am
Fake Life.
Look who was begging for prayers. He's now rubbing it in our face showing that he didn't learn anything.
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by BrutalJab: 11:11am
Stop living the fake lives... Ororo no be crude oil.
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by WotzupNG: 12:50pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by stillondmatter: 1:44pm
I still wonder why these guys can't do away with fake life style
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Macdawid(m): 1:47pm
No more jollof rice for him
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Kobicove(m): 2:08pm
This bubble by force due has started again
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by BoyHuncho(m): 2:09pm
In Adekunle's voice "stop living fake life" worki o worki o
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Dosmay(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by ShitHead: 2:11pm
For maximum attention, nothing beats a good mistake.
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by positivelord: 2:11pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by kennystones: 2:11pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Florblu(f): 2:11pm
Still living his life like it's golden.
No iota of shame
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by ninocia18(m): 2:11pm
Dammy krane. Celebrities. The fakeness is real men.
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by mcayomind(m): 2:11pm
its seems fraud nowadays pay more than hustling..... don't condemn me if I venture into this business pls
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by tayo200(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Edet08(m): 2:12pm
It's even a pilot taking the shot sef...lol[quote author=WotzupNG post=61251355][/quote]
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by 2shure: 2:12pm
Reminds e of that jason statham movie
Wey dem act for prison wey dey on top mountains
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Afam4eva(m): 2:13pm
I thought that by now when this guy sees private jet, he will run away.
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Mouthgag: 2:13pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Yourskills(m): 2:14pm
Dammy unto the main thing...you are lucky to be famous...max it
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by Ephhay(f): 2:14pm
The pilot took the picture
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by admissionrunz: 2:15pm
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by SenorFax(m): 2:15pm
BoyHuncho:Ororo no be crude oil.....
|Re: Photo Of Dammy Krane In A Private Jet, Fans React by gabuzee(m): 2:16pm
Dammy Krane for the girls.
