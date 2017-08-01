₦airaland Forum

Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:08pm


Singer Solidstar took to Instagram today to praise his babymama for not stressing him with drama and being understanding.

He wrote:


Thank you for standing by me through thick and thin. For not giving up on me when I didn't win, when I don't even deserve your love and loyalty,
For your patience when I kept pushing you away,
For caring when I act like I don't need you,
I am grateful knowing I can count on your strength, respect and loyalty, Knowing u can go any length for me when I need your support,
When I'm sad the thought of you and Josh comforts me,
Thank you for giving me a Son, you both are my motivation to be and do better,
You don't only possess the outward beauty but everything about you is Angelic, peaceful and beautiful.
Thank you for not stressing me with any form of drama and always understanding.
I don't appreciate you often enough so I thought I take out time to tell you how amazing of a woman you are. Most of the love songs I write are inspired by you.
Most importantly thank you for Josh and raising him to become a King. #internationalwoman??"

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/solidstar-praises-his-drama-free.html?m=1

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by EKITI001: 6:09pm
Cool

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 6:10pm
good girl are hard to find. If you find one, thank God.

Solidsta am happied for you.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 7:03pm
"Drama free babymama"


Funny.

2 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by UnknownT: 7:04pm
Marry her then, no be only online hailings

34 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by joliyp(f): 7:04pm
so sweet

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by sunshineV(m): 7:04pm
Davido, where u at?
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:04pm
Go and marry her, idiot.

20 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Originality007: 7:04pm
UnknownT:
Marry her then, no be only online hailings


abi ooo

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Financialfree: 7:05pm
undecided
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by okenwaa(m): 7:05pm
Drama go enter now as una matter don enter online..

Cute baby!!

9 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:05pm
MurderEnglish:
good girl are hard to find. If you find one, thank God.

Solidsta am happied for you.

Good girl with unclad picture

2 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by aktolly54(m): 7:05pm
Good
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by 1marviz(m): 7:06pm
.
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Alexk2(m): 7:06pm
If she's that good, why not marry her instead of all these social media drama upandan

3 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Lanceslot(m): 7:06pm
The boy is growing into a real man.
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:07pm
It is very funny how this baby mama of a thing is celebrated!!

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by ajohkeh(f): 7:07pm
Wow! so lovely.
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by mccoy47(m): 7:07pm
Gv her time
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by CheedyJ(m): 7:09pm
Pidgin2:
Go and marry her, idiot.
Report him to d police na if u are so pained,as if u are married ursef

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Odianose13(m): 7:09pm
Una bloggers sef. How you take know say na babymama. From what he wrote there, that lady seems to be his current partner. You belittle her by calling her a babymama. Make una dey take am easy.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by sirnoah(m): 7:09pm
...Nothing sucks so bad like a drama Queen!

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by darkhorizon: 7:09pm
Pidgin2:

Good girl with unclad picture
You see her breast? you see her Pusssy?

Being good is a Mindset,not your Outlook.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by gozzlin: 7:11pm
Are you sure that's his son? The kid looks biracial. The baby mama most certainly slept with a white guy. undecided
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by cstr1000: 7:11pm
But who dey born these women sef?
How fine person like dis go just make herself baby mama and she is fulfilled. sad
no be her mate be adesua and the mrs psquares wey marry extravagantly to far bigger celebrities than solid star .

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by arcisong(m): 7:11pm
I look forward to writing the same someday
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:12pm
CheedyJ:

Report him to d police na if u are so pained,as if u are married ursef

May your daughter be a baby mama

2 Likes

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Edopesin(m): 7:14pm
celebrity fake life

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Rorachy(f): 7:14pm
UnknownT:
Marry her then, no be only online hailings
You no see the kind tatoo wey full her body, who go wan marry that kind person?
Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Rorachy(f): 7:15pm
See how she is smiling sheepishly like she won a lottery.
May this not befall me.

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by YINKS89(m): 7:15pm
Okay

