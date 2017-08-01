₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,993 members, 3,745,991 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) (9327 Views)
Duncan Mighty Buys A Car For His Wife After Giving Him A Baby Girl / BBNaija: Debie-Rise Cries, Thanks Her Voters, "I Prefer Your Love To The N25m" / Davido Reveals More About His Drama With Baby Mama(Linda Ikeji Exclusive) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Yomzzyblog: 6:08pm
Singer Solidstar took to Instagram today to praise his babymama for not stressing him with drama and being understanding.
He wrote:
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/solidstar-praises-his-drama-free.html?m=1
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by EKITI001: 6:09pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 6:10pm
good girl are hard to find. If you find one, thank God.
Solidsta am happied for you.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 7:03pm
"Drama free babymama"
Funny.
2 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by UnknownT: 7:04pm
Marry her then, no be only online hailings
34 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by joliyp(f): 7:04pm
so sweet
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by sunshineV(m): 7:04pm
Davido, where u at?
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:04pm
Go and marry her, idiot.
20 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Originality007: 7:04pm
UnknownT:
abi ooo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Financialfree: 7:05pm
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by okenwaa(m): 7:05pm
Drama go enter now as una matter don enter online..
Cute baby!!
9 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:05pm
MurderEnglish:
Good girl with unclad picture
2 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by aktolly54(m): 7:05pm
Good
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by 1marviz(m): 7:06pm
.
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Alexk2(m): 7:06pm
If she's that good, why not marry her instead of all these social media drama upandan
3 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Lanceslot(m): 7:06pm
The boy is growing into a real man.
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:07pm
It is very funny how this baby mama of a thing is celebrated!!
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by ajohkeh(f): 7:07pm
Wow! so lovely.
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by mccoy47(m): 7:07pm
Gv her time
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by CheedyJ(m): 7:09pm
Pidgin2:Report him to d police na if u are so pained,as if u are married ursef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Odianose13(m): 7:09pm
Una bloggers sef. How you take know say na babymama. From what he wrote there, that lady seems to be his current partner. You belittle her by calling her a babymama. Make una dey take am easy.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by sirnoah(m): 7:09pm
...Nothing sucks so bad like a drama Queen!
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by darkhorizon: 7:09pm
Pidgin2:You see her breast? you see her Pusssy?
Being good is a Mindset,not your Outlook.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by gozzlin: 7:11pm
Are you sure that's his son? The kid looks biracial. The baby mama most certainly slept with a white guy.
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by cstr1000: 7:11pm
But who dey born these women sef?
How fine person like dis go just make herself baby mama and she is fulfilled.
no be her mate be adesua and the mrs psquares wey marry extravagantly to far bigger celebrities than solid star .
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by arcisong(m): 7:11pm
I look forward to writing the same someday
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 7:12pm
CheedyJ:
May your daughter be a baby mama
2 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Edopesin(m): 7:14pm
celebrity fake life
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Rorachy(f): 7:14pm
UnknownT:You no see the kind tatoo wey full her body, who go wan marry that kind person?
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by Rorachy(f): 7:15pm
See how she is smiling sheepishly like she won a lottery.
May this not befall me.
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) by YINKS89(m): 7:15pm
Okay
Jamelia Vs Kelis Who's Pretty? / D'banj Vs P'square / See What This University Girls Are Doing With Each In Their Hostel Photos/video
Viewing this topic: Tezboi(m), westpawz(f), supsybaby(f), Itgloaded(m), Trinicol3, JudasIsCucumber, Chukabiz1961(m), rossychik(f), justino57(m), Kapose, ad84ada(m), nduchucks, Antina(f), dustar, Sheuns(m), whodohgeepee(m), youngGodson, Donemmaco(m), timmykaydude, badmrkt(m), Afiastikal(m), DjHypno(m), michael142(m), Akassh(m), KosiEric(m), femi312, finerudeboy, ezekiel131(m), immortalcrown(m), jovialswag(m), deekseen(m), Naturalobserver(m), favourmic(m), johntraffic, frezeh, Agozie48, xteve(m), damsity(f), mufex(m), mumuto, usoroh4luv, superboi(m), adiosgracias(m), DKOKO3(m), Hollamydey(f), tessybrown(m), 88natzy(m), Kinghay(m), Ichliebedich(f), fatherjesse(m), Ucheparker, preciousman(m), Ola2much, myrrtle(m), busky101(m), Crystalehis, dezhi(m), tonyaks, Day11(m), dapale, Rencent(m), zygony(m), mgdimagaladima(m), AK6464(m), Carlyboi(m), Contactme1(m), Owoloku1, adebiz20(m), nathan77(m), johnnobles, IRobot7(m), tellwisdom, CARLOSZ, mikebabs101, mikhe2(m), ejire042(m), VivaLaByke, enny4real23(m), Iefosa(m), amiibaby(f), rayenigma, southernbelle(f) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12