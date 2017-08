Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Solidstar Praises His Drama Free Babymama, Thanks Her Giving Him A Son (photos) (9327 Views)

Duncan Mighty Buys A Car For His Wife After Giving Him A Baby Girl / BBNaija: Debie-Rise Cries, Thanks Her Voters, "I Prefer Your Love To The N25m" / Davido Reveals More About His Drama With Baby Mama(Linda Ikeji Exclusive) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Singer Solidstar took to Instagram today to praise his babymama for not stressing him with drama and being understanding.



He wrote:





Thank you for standing by me through thick and thin. For not giving up on me when I didn't win, when I don't even deserve your love and loyalty,

For your patience when I kept pushing you away,

For caring when I act like I don't need you,

I am grateful knowing I can count on your strength, respect and loyalty, Knowing u can go any length for me when I need your support,

When I'm sad the thought of you and Josh comforts me,

Thank you for giving me a Son, you both are my motivation to be and do better,

You don't only possess the outward beauty but everything about you is Angelic, peaceful and beautiful.

Thank you for not stressing me with any form of drama and always understanding.

I don't appreciate you often enough so I thought I take out time to tell you how amazing of a woman you are. Most of the love songs I write are inspired by you.

Most importantly thank you for Josh and raising him to become a King. #internationalwoman??"

Source: Singer Solidstar took to Instagram today to praise his babymama for not stressing him with drama and being understanding.He wrote:Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/solidstar-praises-his-drama-free.html?m=1 1 Like 2 Shares

Cool 1 Like

good girl are hard to find. If you find one, thank God.



Solidsta am happied for you. 18 Likes 1 Share

"Drama free babymama"





Funny. 2 Likes

Marry her then, no be only online hailings 34 Likes

so sweet 1 Like

Davido, where u at?

Go and marry her, idiot. 20 Likes

UnknownT:

Marry her then, no be only online hailings



abi ooo abi ooo 5 Likes 1 Share

Drama go enter now as una matter don enter online..



Cute baby!! 9 Likes

MurderEnglish:

good girl are hard to find. If you find one, thank God.



Solidsta am happied for you.

Good girl with unclad picture Good girl with unclad picture 2 Likes

Good

.

If she's that good, why not marry her instead of all these social media drama upandan 3 Likes

The boy is growing into a real man.

It is very funny how this baby mama of a thing is celebrated!!

1 Like

Wow! so lovely.

Gv her time

Pidgin2:

Go and marry her, idiot. Report him to d police na if u are so pained,as if u are married ursef Report him to d police na if u are so pained,as if u are married ursef 2 Likes 1 Share

Una bloggers sef. How you take know say na babymama. From what he wrote there, that lady seems to be his current partner. You belittle her by calling her a babymama. Make una dey take am easy. 3 Likes 1 Share

...Nothing sucks so bad like a drama Queen! 1 Like

Pidgin2:



Good girl with unclad picture You see her breast? you see her Pusssy?



Being good is a Mindset,not your Outlook. You see her breast? you see her Pusssy?Being good is a Mindset,not your Outlook. 3 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure that's his son? The kid looks biracial. The baby mama most certainly slept with a white guy.



How fine person like dis go just make herself baby mama and she is fulfilled.

no be her mate be adesua and the mrs psquares wey marry extravagantly to far bigger celebrities than solid star . But who dey born these women sef?How fine person like dis go just make herself baby mama and she is fulfilled.no be her mate be adesua and the mrs psquares wey marry extravagantly to far bigger celebrities than solid star . 1 Like

I look forward to writing the same someday

CheedyJ:



Report him to d police na if u are so pained,as if u are married ursef

May your daughter be a baby mama May your daughter be a baby mama 2 Likes

celebrity fake life 1 Like

UnknownT:

Marry her then, no be only online hailings You no see the kind tatoo wey full her body, who go wan marry that kind person? You no see the kind tatoo wey full her body, who go wan marry that kind person?

See how she is smiling sheepishly like she won a lottery.

May this not befall me. 1 Like