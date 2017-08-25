₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by yns4real: 6:09am
With the signing of a pact by the Federal Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday, the coast is clear for the Federal Government to seize assets of 22 politically exposed persons and businessmen in Dubai.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by nero2face: 6:10am
Please we're tired of hearing how assets are seized day in day out, all the money recovered from the previous looters, has been looted by the present looters... What a country
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by madridguy(m): 6:12am
I don't want to comment on this woman issue again because right now I feel like walking to the UK and drag the woman back home.
Never again will the satanic party rule us.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by madridguy(m): 6:14am
Biggest damage of PDP years is not the amount stolen or opportunities wasted but the brains of young men and women destroyed.
~ M Jalal
nero2face:
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:17am
May we never witness PDP era again...
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by stevnwigw: 6:17am
Sheriff is in town, ride on sir.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by ItachiUchiha: 6:20am
madridguy:
Biggest damage of APC govt ain't the recession and massive poverty but the brains of young men mortgaged into defending the govt for no just cause.. Some defend the rats eating up an office (even when pictures showed were of tiles); some defend ailments which is an act of god. And you my friend defend inactivity
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by ShySteady(m): 6:23am
I hope they remember to include Buratai to the list...
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by madridguy(m): 6:25am
PDP is not only failure but a huge disaster.
PDP left 26 states totally broke, several states were owing their workers up to 11months and so far,PMB through his bail out funds, have saved those state workers.
I hope you people won't call dis one APC propaganda
GEJ designed Sure-P abi na Sure-loot which failed woefully but with PMB N-power program some of my friends now have something doing. abi dis one na propaganda
GEJ for 6yrs cud not fix any of d three refineries but Kachukwu is working so hard to put those refineries in gud shape b4 2019 and even assisting dangote to build a new one. Una wan call am propaganda
Roads/Power/Health/major infrastructures were left in a bad state by GEJ but today Fashola is trying hard to fix those capital projects, d many problems in those sectors is giving Fashola sleepless nites.
What about Niger Delta were GEJ came from, u all heard him accepting dat he did nothing for his region during 2015 campaign election despite 6yrs of being in power. Propaganda pple dem he said dat one wit his own mouth .
PMB took a bold step despite d pains it caused d nation to ban d land importation of rice and today states/individuals are now into rice farming. The price of rice is gradually crashing, Thailand and China are now feeling d brunt, so many of their ware houses are being shut cos we are now importing less and saving our forex/money. At least u wailers can confirm dis one.
GEJ gave terrible waivers to many of his PDP/foreign friends causing us to loss gud forex dat wud have been further used to improve/build new infrastructures.
What about d education sector, he established 11 poorly equiped universities, adding more problems to d already dying ones dat in dear need of funds.
Did GEJ save? Naaaah he has one stupid excuse dat governors did not allow him to save but OBJ despite having d Ibori's, d Alameseiya's, d Attahs, Duke n other strong men on his neck was able to save upto 40B dols. Abi dis one na APC propaganda again
The annoying part is dat So much monies came into dis country during his time as a result of oil boom and he watched his gang of looters steal massively. He even defended dem wit d statement "Stealing is not corruption". Even on Saturday GEJ shamelessly said he allowed loopholes for pple to steal, I spit on him...
PMB is trying his best even @ dis challenging period wit oil price below 50dollars. I pray God grants him a speedy recovery to come back home.
To my fellow Patriots GEJ's Pigs n Idiots are always online to support him, der is hunger in d land caused by their "Hero". Hunger in d land has made their sense of reasoning gone so low, let's us all bear with dem . Shameless people.
Hope I won't be charge for Plagiarism
We shall continue to pepper dem. Proudly team Pepper them.
ItachiUchiha:
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by PassingShot(m): 6:29am
nero2face:It is clear some people's brain was looted by PDP as well.
Not your fault at all. Na PDP cause am.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by nero2face: 6:31am
madridguy:brains of young men destroyed...just like urs
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by rottennaija(m): 6:34am
nero2face:
Can you substantiate your claims?
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by ItachiUchiha: 6:38am
madridguy:
Get this fact
PDP and APC are one.. 70% of the same folks at PDP are now APC.. Humans don't change bro.
SureP, NPower are both unsustainable schemes, u pay people for what? ITF could have massively teach people several trades and then we hope 30% put that into practice.
Drop politics and argue with facts, even if you're getting paid to stick with APC.
PDP and APC are failures. No politician since independence care abt the masses.
Waivers are still given to ApC importers, how much is fx for the pilgrims?
Sanusi said till date people are still buying fx at 199.
U kept shouting PDP, PDP, how much was oil price during obj, wasn't he PDP? It was under 30$, wasn't the economy better than it is currently? U have problem with gej not obj, so stop disguising and attacking PDP.
It seems you're paid to defend APC but believe me APC and PDP are same old bunch of idiots.
Fashola said vote out PDP and there will be light, today he's the minister of darkness and you're defending him, that he's trying... Are you for real? They were not voted in to try, they claim they can fix stuffs that's why they got elected.
Remember David West saying fuel will be 40naira and he ate his words recently?
Remember the feed the children, unemployment agenda they campaigned with? Abt 6million people have lost their jobs..
Judge people based on the yardstick they set, not based on ur earnings at BMC...
GEJ was an accidental president and he failed, but Buhari has failed already, else point me to one of his achievements.. Don't mention Book Haram, I'm at Gwoza at the moment.. Don't mention construction even the contractors at Lagos Ibadan expressway has quit.
Npower? You have no idea abt the scheme, for someone like you its abt eating a piece of the national cake.
I guess all you can say is they're trying or earning is low (EFCC has no idea how much they've recovered). Where is the little earning being utilized? Do u know the massive debt we've been pummeled into? Nope you won't, your eyes are blinded by the peanuts u earn to defend them
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by limeta(f): 6:46am
This I'd another fun fair
No names just wild talk pls pls
Seven ex governors ?
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by chemicalDisease: 7:02am
What am seeing in this thread is Dezieni ,Dezieni Dezieni!
Where is the name of the other thieves?
If I didn't see Tinubu, Ameachi, Oshomhole names in this case may ratattack fall on Buhari.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by bonechamberlain(m): 7:21am
for ignorant irrational folks to masturbate on any corruption news, diezeani must be added. seems some people get orgasm hearing her name . nonsense
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by southsouthman: 7:26am
I hope Buratai will also lose his properties like others?
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by GMBuhari: 7:28am
When you see or hear PDP think of notorious armed robbers like anini, think of kidnappers like Evans
PDP is a screw up
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by louqas: 7:53am
ItachiUchiha:
Biggest lie and the most foolish propaganda by pdp.
nPDP as they were then called are less than 5% of Apc and they all joined after Apc had been formed by the legacy parties....... Apc and pdp are different.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by laborious(m): 8:04am
What is the purpose of the news if you cannot name the seven ex governors...so annoying
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by ajepako(f): 8:04am
Only 7 ex governors
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by jordyspices: 8:09am
Lies lies lies hw come na only deziani name dey mention others no get name wat of d money dem recover from whistle blowing or d one wey dem talk say politicians return by dem self wey dem no gree call deir names wey all dese money dey abeg
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by ItachiUchiha: 8:19am
louqas:
5%?argue with facts.. The third person in the hierarchy was PDP, that's already 33%. How many governors were former PDP? Ministers? Commissioners? Argue with facts
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by Narldon(f): 9:17am
At last..
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by yeyeboi(m): 9:17am
Ok
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by anidan(m): 9:18am
Not bad
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by Zico5(m): 9:18am
Ok
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by SLIDEwaxie(m): 9:18am
Diezani shld av married Abacha...
We can never see the end of her loot...
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by Franco93: 9:19am
Na these same people will go against restructuring when the topic arises.
Whatever these looters reject is a good thing. We, the masses need to unite and breakup this so-called unity once and for all.
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by pauljumbo: 9:19am
Will buratai loss his property in Dubai
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 9:19am
Whoever is found wanting should be made to forfeit his or her assets
|Re: Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets by Olukokosir(m): 9:19am
Narldon:
APC is PDP nd PDP is APC
Once u r caught looting money under pdp nd u decamped to APC, uhr sins r forgiven. Same tin wit APC to PDP
