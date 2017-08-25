Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diezani Alison-Madueke, 7 Ex-Governors, 7 Ex-Ministers To Lose Dubai Assets (9606 Views)

With the signing of a pact by the Federal Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday, the coast is clear for the Federal Government to seize assets of 22 politically exposed persons and businessmen in Dubai.



The funds traced to them, which are believed to have been looted, are to be frozen and repatriated to Nigeria.



All the 22 former political leaders and businessmen are being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The ratification of the six agreements between the two countries delayed the seizure of the assets, The Nation learnt yesterday.



From the records at the Land Registry in the UAE, most of the properties have been traced for forfeiture with the UAE authorities.



Under investigation are seven former governors, seven ex-ministers, four businessmen, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, a former presidential assistant indicted in the $2.1billion arms deals and a former First Lady who allegedly used fronts to acquire some choice properties.



Two of the assets have been traced to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, who was implicated by the United States Department of Justice as a beneficiary of $1.5billion laundered cash.



Assets of some business associates of the ex-minister may also be attached, a source close to the

investigation said.



Also under searchlight are about five luxury properties allegedly linked with a former official of the defunct Oceanic Bank.



Following a state visit to the UAE by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 19, 2016 , the Federal Government signed six agreements with the Emirates.



Some aspects of the understanding border on Judicial Agreements on Extradition, Transfer of Sentenced Persons, Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal Matters, and Mutual Legal Assistance on Criminal and Commercial Matters (the recovery and repatriation of stolen wealth).



A source, who pleaded not to be named, said: “With the signing of the agreements, a major hurdle has been cleared and this will enable us to proceed with the application for the seizure of the assets of more than 22 highly-placed Nigerians who have been under probe for alleged money laundering.



“Before the pact, the UAE law mandates any foreign anti-graft agency to seek the consent of the owner of any property being verified before you can have access to same. But now, the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria can send a list of suspected assets to the UAE authorities through the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mutual Legal Assistance will be invoked.



“Our task is made easier because the Land Registry System is digitalised in a manner that it will not take five minutes to obtain information on anyone suspected of money laundering.



“The onus is on us to present sufficient facts on why some of these assets should be seized. We will show evidence of corrupt practices, the laundering of public funds and the purchase of the suspected assets with looted funds.”



Responding to a question, the source added: “The EFCC has secured Mareva Injunction to freeze some foreign accounts and seize some assets linked with some of these highly placed Nigerians in some jurisdictions.”



Some of the off-shore financial institutions, where accounts are frozen, include BNP Paribas (Switzerland), LGT Bank (Switzerland), Standard Chartered Bank (London),Barclays Bank (London), Standard Energy (Voduz, Switzerland), HSBC (London), Corner Bank (Lugano, Switzerland) and Deutsche Bank (Geneva).



according to the source, “with the indictment of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the US Department of Justice and her two alleged business associates, seizing their assets will be easier”.



Besides, said the official, the conviction of a former Oceanic Bank official by a court in Nigeria was enough to seize any assets linked to her.



“We are set to go with the seizure of eight apartments. But out of the eight identified, two apartments linked with Diezani are marked as J5 Emirates Hills (30million Dirham) and E146 Emirates Hills valued at 44million Dirham,” the source said.



The former governors, include one from the Southsouth, two from Northcentral, two from the Northeast, one from the Northwest, and one from the Southwest.



“We also have the case of a former-governor who failed in his bid to transfer about $517million loot to Dominican Republic from the UAE. We will want to seize the cash,” the official said.



Sections 7 of 28 and 34 of the EFCC (Establishment Act) 2004 and Section 13(1) of the Federal High Court Act, 2004 mandate the agency to seize suspicious assets.



Section 7 says: “The commission has power to (a) cause any investigations to be conducted as to whether any person, corporate body or organisation has committed any offence under this Act or other law relating to economic and financial crimes.



“(b) Cause investigations to be conducted into the properties of any person if it appears to the commission that the person’s lifestyle and extent of the properties are not justified by his source of income.”



Sections 28 and 34 of the EFCC (Establishment Act) 2004 and Section 13(1) of the Federal High Court Act, 2004 empower the anti-graft agency to invoke Interim Assets Forfeiture Clause.



“Section 28 of the EFCC Act reads: ‘Where a person is arrested for an offence under this Act, the Commission shall immediately trace and attach all the assets and properties of the person acquired as a result of such economic or financial crime and shall thereafter cause to be obtained an interim attachment order from the Court.’



Section 13 of the Federal High Court Act reads in part: “The Court may grant an injunction or appoint a receiver by an interlocutory order in all cases in which it appears to the Court to be just or convenient so to do.



(2) Any such order may be made either unconditionally or on such terms and conditions as the Court thinks just.”



The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Senator Shehu Sani said over $200 billion had been hidden in UAE.



He said: “Over $200 billion is stashed away from Nigeria to Dubai alone. This may be the monies stolen since in the past 20 years. I am not talking about estates and bonds and other securities bought with Nigeria stolen money.”



The anti-money laundering policy of UAE Central Bank reads: “Any person who commits, or attempts to commit, a Money Laundering offence shall be punished by imprisonment of up to 10 years and or a fine of between AED 100,000 and AED 500,000.



”In cases of multiple perpetrators, the Court subject to its discretion, may exempt a perpetrator from the imprisonment penalty if he takes the initiative and reports the crime to the competent authorities prior to the knowledge of such authorities and if his actions lead to the arrest of the other perpetrators or seizure of the laundered money.



”Any establishment that commits an offence of money laundering, financing of terrorism or financing of any unlawful organizations, shall be punished by a fine of AED 300,000 and AED 1,000,000.



”Failure to report a suspicious transaction shall be punishable by imprisonment and /or a fine of between AED 50,000 and AED 300,000.



”Tipping off a person being investigated regarding a suspicious transaction shall be punishable by imprisonment of up to one year and/ or a fine of between AED10,000 and AED 100,000.



”Violation of the requirements of Airport Declarations shall be punishable by imprisonment and or a fine.”

Please we're tired of hearing how assets are seized day in day out, all the money recovered from the previous looters, has been looted by the present looters... What a country 10 Likes 1 Share





Never again will the satanic party rule us. I don't want to comment on this woman issue again because right now I feel like walking to the UK and drag the woman back home.Never again will the satanic party rule us. 35 Likes 2 Shares





~ M Jalal



nero2face:

Please we're tired of hearing how assets are seized day in day out, all the money recovered from the previous looters, has been looted by the present looters... What a country Biggest damage of PDP years is not the amount stolen or opportunities wasted but the brains of young men and women destroyed.~ M Jalal 46 Likes 7 Shares

May we never witness PDP era again... 20 Likes 5 Shares

Sheriff is in town, ride on sir. 8 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Biggest damage of PDP years is not the amount stolen or opportunities wasted but the brains of young men and women destroyed.



~ M Jalal





Biggest damage of APC govt ain't the recession and massive poverty but the brains of young men mortgaged into defending the govt for no just cause.. Some defend the rats eating up an office (even when pictures showed were of tiles); some defend ailments which is an act of god. And you my friend defend inactivity Biggest damage of APC govt ain't the recession and massive poverty but the brains of young men mortgaged into defending the govt for no just cause.. Some defend the rats eating up an office (even when pictures showed were of tiles); some defend ailments which is an act of god. And you my friend defend inactivity 17 Likes 1 Share

I hope they remember to include Buratai to the list... 6 Likes



PDP left 26 states totally broke, several states were owing their workers up to 11months and so far,PMB through his bail out funds, have saved those state workers.

I hope you people won't call dis one APC propaganda

GEJ designed Sure-P abi na Sure-loot which failed woefully but with PMB N-power program some of my friends now have something doing. abi dis one na propaganda

GEJ for 6yrs cud not fix any of d three refineries but Kachukwu is working so hard to put those refineries in gud shape b4 2019 and even assisting dangote to build a new one. Una wan call am propaganda

Roads/Power/Health/major infrastructures were left in a bad state by GEJ but today Fashola is trying hard to fix those capital projects, d many problems in those sectors is giving Fashola sleepless nites.

What about Niger Delta were GEJ came from, u all heard him accepting dat he did nothing for his region during 2015 campaign election despite 6yrs of being in power. Propaganda pple dem he said dat one wit his own mouth .

PMB took a bold step despite d pains it caused d nation to ban d land importation of rice and today states/individuals are now into rice farming. The price of rice is gradually crashing, Thailand and China are now feeling d brunt, so many of their ware houses are being shut cos we are now importing less and saving our forex/money. At least u wailers can confirm dis one.

GEJ gave terrible waivers to many of his PDP/foreign friends causing us to loss gud forex dat wud have been further used to improve/build new infrastructures.

What about d education sector, he established 11 poorly equiped universities, adding more problems to d already dying ones dat in dear need of funds.

Did GEJ save? Naaaah he has one stupid excuse dat governors did not allow him to save but OBJ despite having d Ibori's, d Alameseiya's, d Attahs, Duke n other strong men on his neck was able to save upto 40B dols. Abi dis one na APC propaganda again

The annoying part is dat So much monies came into dis country during his time as a result of oil boom and he watched his gang of looters steal massively. He even defended dem wit d statement "Stealing is not corruption". Even on Saturday GEJ shamelessly said he allowed loopholes for pple to steal, I spit on him...

PMB is trying his best even @ dis challenging period wit oil price below 50dollars. I pray God grants him a speedy recovery to come back home.

To my fellow Patriots GEJ's Pigs n Idiots are always online to support him, der is hunger in d land caused by their "Hero". Hunger in d land has made their sense of reasoning gone so low, let's us all bear with dem . Shameless people.



Hope I won't be charge for Plagiarism

We shall continue to pepper dem. Proudly team Pepper them.



ItachiUchiha:





Biggest damage of APC govt ain't the recession and massive poverty but the brains of young men mortgaged into defending the govt for no just cause.. Some defend the rats eating up an office (even when pictures showed were of tiles); some defend ailments which is an act of god. And you my friend defend inactivity PDP is not only failure but a huge disaster.PDP left 26 states totally broke, several states were owing their workers up to 11months and so far,PMB through his bail out funds, have saved those state workers.I hope you people won't call dis one APC propagandaGEJ designed Sure-P abi na Sure-loot which failed woefully but with PMB N-power program some of my friends now have something doing. abi dis one na propagandaGEJ for 6yrs cud not fix any of d three refineries but Kachukwu is working so hard to put those refineries in gud shape b4 2019 and even assisting dangote to build a new one. Una wan call am propagandaRoads/Power/Health/major infrastructures were left in a bad state by GEJ but today Fashola is trying hard to fix those capital projects, d many problems in those sectors is giving Fashola sleepless nites.What about Niger Delta were GEJ came from, u all heard him accepting dat he did nothing for his region during 2015 campaign election despite 6yrs of being in power. Propaganda pple dem he said dat one wit his own mouth .PMB took a bold step despite d pains it caused d nation to ban d land importation of rice and today states/individuals are now into rice farming. The price of rice is gradually crashing, Thailand and China are now feeling d brunt, so many of their ware houses are being shut cos we are now importing less and saving our forex/money. At least u wailers can confirm dis one.GEJ gave terrible waivers to many of his PDP/foreign friends causing us to loss gud forex dat wud have been further used to improve/build new infrastructures.What about d education sector, he established 11 poorly equiped universities, adding more problems to d already dying ones dat in dear need of funds.Did GEJ save? Naaaah he has one stupid excuse dat governors did not allow him to save but OBJ despite having d Ibori's, d Alameseiya's, d Attahs, Duke n other strong men on his neck was able to save upto 40B dols. Abi dis one na APC propaganda againThe annoying part is dat So much monies came into dis country during his time as a result of oil boom and he watched his gang of looters steal massively. He even defended dem wit d statement "Stealing is not corruption". Even on Saturday GEJ shamelessly said he allowed loopholes for pple to steal, I spit on him...PMB is trying his best even @ dis challenging period wit oil price below 50dollars. I pray God grants him a speedy recovery to come back home.To my fellow Patriots GEJ's Pigs n Idiots are always online to support him, der is hunger in d land caused by their "Hero". Hunger in d land has made their sense of reasoning gone so low, let's us all bear with dem . Shameless people.Hope I won't be charge for PlagiarismWe shall continue to pepper dem. Proudly team Pepper them. 38 Likes 6 Shares

nero2face:

Please we're tired of hearing how assets are seized day in day out, all the money recovered from the previous looters, has been looted by the present looters... What a country It is clear some people's brain was looted by PDP as well.



Not your fault at all. Na PDP cause am. It is clear some people's brain was looted by PDP as well.Not your fault at all. Na PDP cause am. 15 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Biggest damage of PDP years is not the amount stolen or opportunities wasted but the brains of young men and women destroyed.



~ M Jalal



brains of young men destroyed...just like urs brains of young men destroyed...just like urs 1 Like

nero2face:

Please we're tired of hearing how assets are seized day in day out, all the money recovered from the previous looters, has been looted by the present looters... What a country

Can you substantiate your claims? Can you substantiate your claims? 5 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

PDP is not only failure but a huge disaster.

PDP left 26 states totally broke, several states were owing their workers up to 11months and so far,PMB through his bail out funds, have saved those state workers.

I hope you people won't call dis one APC propaganda

GEJ designed Sure-P abi na Sure-loot which failed woefully but with PMB N-power program some of my friends now have something doing. abi dis one na propaganda

GEJ for 6yrs cud not fix any of d three refineries but Kachukwu is working so hard to put those refineries in gud shape b4 2019 and even assisting dangote to build a new one. Una wan call am propaganda

Roads/Power/Health/major infrastructures were left in a bad state by GEJ but today Fashola is trying hard to fix those capital projects, d many problems in those sectors is giving Fashola sleepless nites.

What about Niger Delta were GEJ came from, u all heard him accepting dat he did nothing for his region during 2015 campaign election despite 6yrs of being in power. Propaganda pple dem he said dat one wit his own mouth .

PMB took a bold step despite d pains it caused d nation to ban d land importation of rice and today states/individuals are now into rice farming. The price of rice is gradually crashing, Thailand and China are now feeling d brunt, so many of their ware houses are being shut cos we are now importing less and saving our forex/money. At least u wailers can confirm dis one.

GEJ gave terrible waivers to many of his PDP/foreign friends causing us to loss gud forex dat wud have been further used to improve/build new infrastructures.

What about d education sector, he established 11 poorly equiped universities, adding more problems to d already dying ones dat in dear need of funds.

Did GEJ save? Naaaah he has one stupid excuse dat governors did not allow him to save but OBJ despite having d Ibori's, d Alameseiya's, d Attahs, Duke n other strong men on his neck was able to save upto 40B dols. Abi dis one na APC propaganda again

The annoying part is dat So much monies came into dis country during his time as a result of oil boom and he watched his gang of looters steal massively. He even defended dem wit d statement "Stealing is not corruption". Even on Saturday GEJ shamelessly said he allowed loopholes for pple to steal, I spit on him...

PMB is trying his best even @ dis challenging period wit oil price below 50dollars. I pray God grants him a speedy recovery to come back home.

To my fellow Patriots GEJ's Pigs n Idiots are always online to support him, der is hunger in d land caused by their "Hero". Hunger in d land has made their sense of reasoning gone so low, let's us all bear with dem . Shameless people.



Hope I won't be charge for Plagiarism

We shall continue to pepper dem. Proudly team Pepper them.





Get this fact



PDP and APC are one.. 70% of the same folks at PDP are now APC.. Humans don't change bro.



SureP, NPower are both unsustainable schemes, u pay people for what? ITF could have massively teach people several trades and then we hope 30% put that into practice.



Drop politics and argue with facts, even if you're getting paid to stick with APC.

PDP and APC are failures. No politician since independence care abt the masses.



Waivers are still given to ApC importers, how much is fx for the pilgrims?



Sanusi said till date people are still buying fx at 199.



U kept shouting PDP, PDP, how much was oil price during obj, wasn't he PDP? It was under 30$, wasn't the economy better than it is currently? U have problem with gej not obj, so stop disguising and attacking PDP.



It seems you're paid to defend APC but believe me APC and PDP are same old bunch of idiots.





Fashola said vote out PDP and there will be light, today he's the minister of darkness and you're defending him, that he's trying... Are you for real? They were not voted in to try, they claim they can fix stuffs that's why they got elected.



Remember David West saying fuel will be 40naira and he ate his words recently?



Remember the feed the children, unemployment agenda they campaigned with? Abt 6million people have lost their jobs..



Judge people based on the yardstick they set, not based on ur earnings at BMC...



GEJ was an accidental president and he failed, but Buhari has failed already, else point me to one of his achievements.. Don't mention Book Haram, I'm at Gwoza at the moment.. Don't mention construction even the contractors at Lagos Ibadan expressway has quit.



Npower? You have no idea abt the scheme, for someone like you its abt eating a piece of the national cake.



I guess all you can say is they're trying or earning is low (EFCC has no idea how much they've recovered). Where is the little earning being utilized? Do u know the massive debt we've been pummeled into? Nope you won't, your eyes are blinded by the peanuts u earn to defend them Get this factPDP and APC are one.. 70% of the same folks at PDP are now APC.. Humans don't change bro.SureP, NPower are both unsustainable schemes, u pay people for what? ITF could have massively teach people several trades and then we hope 30% put that into practice.Drop politics and argue with facts, even if you're getting paid to stick with APC.PDP and APC are failures. No politician since independence care abt the masses.Waivers are still given to ApC importers, how much is fx for the pilgrims?Sanusi said till date people are still buying fx at 199.U kept shouting PDP, PDP, how much was oil price during obj, wasn't he PDP? It was under 30$, wasn't the economy better than it is currently? U have problem with gej not obj, so stop disguising and attacking PDP.It seems you're paid to defend APC but believe me APC and PDP are same old bunch of idiots.Fashola said vote out PDP and there will be light, today he's the minister of darkness and you're defending him, that he's trying... Are you for real? They were not voted in to try, they claim they can fix stuffs that's why they got elected.Remember David West saying fuel will be 40naira and he ate his words recently?Remember the feed the children, unemployment agenda they campaigned with? Abt 6million people have lost their jobs..Judge people based on the yardstick they set, not based on ur earnings at BMC...GEJ was an accidental president and he failed, but Buhari has failed already, else point me to one of his achievements.. Don't mention Book Haram, I'm at Gwoza at the moment.. Don't mention construction even the contractors at Lagos Ibadan expressway has quit.Npower? You have no idea abt the scheme, for someone like you its abt eating a piece of the national cake.I guess all you can say is they're trying or earning is low (EFCC has no idea how much they've recovered). Where is the little earning being utilized? Do u know the massive debt we've been pummeled into? Nope you won't, your eyes are blinded by the peanuts u earn to defend them 18 Likes

This I'd another fun fair

No names just wild talk pls pls

Seven ex governors ? 1 Like 1 Share

What am seeing in this thread is Dezieni ,Dezieni Dezieni!



Where is the name of the other thieves?



If I didn't see Tinubu, Ameachi, Oshomhole names in this case may ratattack fall on Buhari.

for ignorant irrational folks to masturbate on any corruption news, diezeani must be added. seems some people get orgasm hearing her name . nonsense

I hope Buratai will also lose his properties like others? 1 Like

When you see or hear PDP think of notorious armed robbers like anini, think of kidnappers like Evans





PDP is a screw up

ItachiUchiha:





Get this fact



PDP and APC are one.. 70% of the same folks at PDP are now APC.. Humans don't change bro.





Biggest lie and the most foolish propaganda by pdp.

nPDP as they were then called are less than 5% of Apc and they all joined after Apc had been formed by the legacy parties....... Apc and pdp are different. Biggest lie and the most foolish propaganda by pdp.nPDP as they were then called are less than 5% of Apc and they all joined after Apc had been formed by the legacy parties....... Apc and pdp are different. 1 Like

What is the purpose of the news if you cannot name the seven ex governors...so annoying 1 Like

Only 7 ex governors

Lies lies lies hw come na only deziani name dey mention others no get name wat of d money dem recover from whistle blowing or d one wey dem talk say politicians return by dem self wey dem no gree call deir names wey all dese money dey abeg

louqas:





Biggest lie and the most foolish propaganda by pdp.

nPDP as they were then called are less than 5% of Apc and they all joined after Apc had been formed by the legacy parties....... Apc and pdp are different.

5%?argue with facts.. The third person in the hierarchy was PDP, that's already 33%. How many governors were former PDP? Ministers? Commissioners? Argue with facts 5%?argue with facts.. The third person in the hierarchy was PDP, that's already 33%. How many governors were former PDP? Ministers? Commissioners? Argue with facts 1 Like









At last..

Ok

Not bad

Ok

Diezani shld av married Abacha...



We can never see the end of her loot... 2 Likes

Na these same people will go against restructuring when the topic arises.

Whatever these looters reject is a good thing. We, the masses need to unite and breakup this so-called unity once and for all.

Will buratai loss his property in Dubai 1 Like

Whoever is found wanting should be made to forfeit his or her assets